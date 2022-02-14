Zach LaVine out until All-Star break

Joe Cowley: Zach LaVine will be out of Bulls games until after the All-Star Break. Still had swelling in the knee from game-to-game.
Source: Twitter @JCowleyHoops
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Here’s a chunk of Billy Donovan’s pregame comments on Zach LaVine flying to LA to see a specialist about lingering soreness in surgically-repaired left knee
LaVine will meet with doctors — outside specialist and Bulls medical staff are there — tomorrow. Team will know more then pic.twitter.com/xbr9c5NZiZ – 7:36 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Javonte Green (foot) is playing tonight vs. Spurs. Donovan confirmed Zach LaVine (knee) is out for Wed vs Sac. #Bulls – 6:34 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine will be out of Bulls games until after the All-Star Break. Still had swelling in the knee from game-to-game. – 6:19 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine (left knee) will miss tonight’s game and Wednesday’s game against Sacramento. – 6:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine also will be out Wednesday vs. Kings, which was expected. – 6:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan grew up in Compton at the same time as Kendrick Lamar. DeRozan watched the Super Bowl with Zach LaVine. DeRozan’s thoughts on the halftime show? “Man, it was amazing to see it. It was definitely an inspiration. I grew up on Dr. Dre, Snoop. Knowing Snoop. – 12:16 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls have listed Derrick Jones Jr. (finger) probable, Javonte Green (foot) questionable and Zach LaVine (knee) out for Monday’s game against San Antonio. – 5:48 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Bulls injury report for Monday vs Spurs:
OUT
Ball, Caruso, LaVine, Simonovic, Williams
Probable
Jones Jr.
Questionable
Green – 5:31 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Bulls’ LaVine goes to Los Angeles to see knee specialist nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/13/rep… – 1:01 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
There have been some players that have second-guessed Bulls medical in the past, but I was told this is not the case for LaVine. Klutch Sports just likes to make sure every stone is overturned and looked at.
No spinal tap pending. – 11:57 AM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Zach LaVine injury update: Bulls All-Star to see specialist, will miss last two games before break, per report
cbssports.com/nba/news/zach-… – 11:56 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Keep the ice ready, DeMar! Zach LaVine is off to the west coast to have a specialist look at his left knee. The details on that, plus what it really means.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/1… – 11:53 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
News story on Zach LaVine seeking clarity on his lingering left knee soreness.
For @NBCSChicago: nbcsports.com/chicago/bulls/… – 11:47 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
ESPN story on Chicago Bulls All-Star Zach LaVine traveling to Los Angeles to see a specialist on his left knee: es.pn/3rLuSsc – 11:26 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Just confirmed with a team source, Bulls are preparing for no LaVine the rest of this week, as he sees a specialist. Sac is a maybe. The All-Star does feel there is no major structural damage in the left knee, but concerned with ongoing discomfort. FA year and wants answers. – 10:43 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Zach LaVine should pull out of All-Star. I know that’s a tough decision, but the Bulls are a title contender. It’s not worth playing in the game. He already got the honor.
Take it from someone who watched Kemba Walker’s season fall apart after playing in the ASG on a sore knee. – 10:41 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
The fact that the Bulls were coming up with a plan to limit him in back-to-backs was the first red flag. This is the second. LaVine should sit the All-Star Weekend out, enjoy the parties, and heal up. The fact that he wants to see a specialist screams he thinks something’s wrong. – 10:38 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Chicago Bulls All-Star guard Zach LaVine will travel to Los Angeles to see a specialist for his left knee early this week, sources tell ESPN. LaVine has been dealing with recurring discomfort and will get further evaluation. He’s still planning to participate in All-Star Weekend. – 10:35 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine’s knee is now on watch, but never fear, DeMar was there! For the first time in his career, DeRozan has 5 straight games of 35 points or more … and doesn’t even know it.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/1… – 11:23 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
DeMar DeRozan chucks the ball skyward (and receives a technical) after being blocked at the buzzer of the first quarter.
The Bulls trail the Thunder 29-22, visibly struggling without LaVine and Green. – 8:35 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Isaiah Roby is OKC’s starting center vs the Bulls.
Aaron Wiggins, the newest official member of the Thunder, is back from injury.
Zach Lavine is OUT for the Bulls. – 6:47 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine is out tonight. Billy Donovan says the issue is his knee and that his back spasms are mostly resolved.
Javonte Green’s availability hasn’t been determined yet. – 6:26 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Zach LaVine will not play tonight. No surprise, dealing with the knee soreness on back-to-back. Javonte Green (foot) game-time decision. Derrick Jones Jr. is back after broken finger. #Bulls – 6:21 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Zach LaVine is OUT tonight with knee soreness.
Billy Donovan says they talked about limiting back to backs for now, but they’ll go day to day with him – 6:20 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine (knee soreness) is out tonight against the Thunder. Bulls coach Billy Donovan says he is day to day. – 6:20 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Derrick Jones Jr. (finger) is available tonight against OKC, while Zach LaVine will be held out, per head coach Billy Donovan. – 6:19 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine (left knee) is questionable for tonight’s game against OKC. He’s playing through visible back discomfort.
Billy Donovan said last night that a lot of the decision to rest comes down to how Zach is feeling on game day.
Javonte Green (right foot) is also questionable. – 12:38 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
On the injury report, Zach LaVine listed as questionable with sore knee; Javonte Green also questionable with right mid-foot soreness. LaVine didn’t look 100% last night and Green took that hard fall late in game. #Bulls vs OKC tonight, both teams on back-to-backs – 12:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls list Zach LaVine questionable vs. Thunder with left knee injury management
Javonte Green is also questionable with right midfoot soreness – 12:35 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Zach LaVine (left knee injury management) and Javonte Green (right midfoot soreness) questionable vs. Thunder.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Zach LaVine: When we get healthy and we do what we supposed to do, I don’t see anybody better than us in the East
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 11:48 AM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
This is a game the Bulls would’ve lost in previous seasons. Billy Donovan praised Zach LaVine for playing through pain.
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls win … who needs help? And some Zach LaVine news …
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/sports-saturda… – 11:31 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
OKC is on bum-ass team alert for tomorrow … with or without LaVine playing. Print it! – 10:42 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
I asked Billy Donovan if Zach LaVine will play tomorrow against Oklahoma City.
“Zach’s going to play a major part in that,” he said.
LaVine appeared to be wincing on occasion tonight. His back could still be bothersome. – 10:38 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Billy Donovan says Bulls will see how Zach LaVine feels in the morning before deciding on status for second night of B2B on Saturday. He’s been playing through back spasms/knee soreness of late – 10:37 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan praised Zach LaVine for playing at less than 100 percent. Said he played the right way. LaVine didn’t score at his usual rate but had 6 assists. He’s battled knee soreness and back spasms in last month. – 10:35 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Ayo Dosunmu throws up the lob for Zach LaVine to smash down in transition and the Bulls are cooking with a six-point lead and some much-needed momentum. – 9:52 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves bench fought em early this period, but DeRozan, White and LaVine turn the carriage into a pumpkin.
Time to go back to the starters. – 9:51 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Patrick Beverley is talking big shit (friendly) to Zach LaVine. Basically telling him he’s locking him up. – 9:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Patrick Beverley picks Zach LaVine’s pocket to set up KAT for a transition dunk, then sprints back to talk trash directly in Zach’s face. – 9:36 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine just winced when he landed after that dunk. He doesn’t look right at all. – 9:34 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
If Towns put as much effort into playing defense as he has complaining to the refs tonight…
Vucevic has 22-5-5 mid 3rdQ, but LaVine missed the tech FT – 9:31 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
LaVine is having rare off night to this point.
The other 4 starters? Combined 25-31 FGs. – 9:27 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls have the Big Three rolling — DeRozan 17 pts, Green 15, Vucevic 12. LaVine has only 2, though, and Bulls lead Minn 60-59 at half.
Anthony Edwards acting like he has something to prove so far, with 19.
Might be a close call on that 241 total tonight – 9:06 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Bulls don’t have much for Anthony Edwards tonight. He’s got 19 points on 8-14 shooting at the half. Tried Zach LaVine and Ayo Dosunmu on him in the second quarter — but he scored 11 in the final 3:28 of the period. Killing them on drives with that lightning first step – 9:05 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Zach LaVine has more fouls (2) than made baskets (1) at the half.
Not a recipe for success for the Bulls, who lead 60-59. – 9:04 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 60, Timberwolves 59 at half
DeRozan 17 pts
Green 15 pts
Vucevic 12 pts, 5 rebs
LaVine 1-6 FGs
Edwards 19 pts
Towns 10 pts, 5 rebs – 9:04 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
They dial it up here in Chicago at the United Center. Cool to see Zach LaVine batting cleanup in the starting lineup announcements and the pop he gets. – 8:11 PM
