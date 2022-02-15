Ben Simmons didn't speak with Joel Embiid after the trade

Ian Begley: Ben Simmons says he spoke to several members of Sixers organization, including Elton Brand and Tobias Harris, toward end of his PHI tenure. When asked about it, Simmons said he hadn’t spoken to Joel Embiid.
Source: Twitter @IanBegley
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“For me it felt like it should feel always, my teammates embraced me as soon as I got here. And then besides that, the fans were very welcoming.”
-Ben Simmons on how it felt to sit courtside in Brooklyn. I suppose Sixers fans could read into that “how it should feel” phrasing. – 1:46 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Ben Simmons says he has since spoken to:
Elton Brand, Josh Harris, (they called him).
Spoke to Doc Rivers.
Tobias Harris, and a couple other players.
They were all happy for him. Overall they supported him well enough through this.
Did he speak with Joel?
“No I did not.” – 1:41 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ben Simmons says his mental health struggles began well before the 76ers’ season ended and he didn’t feel he could overcome them in Philadelphia.
He’s not sure when he’ll start playing for the Nets but hopes it’s in time to play in Philly on March 10.
apnews.com/article/philad… – 1:34 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Ben Simmons addresses tumultuous 76ers exit for first time, says he hopes to play in Philadelphia in March
cbssports.com/nba/news/ben-s… – 1:28 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons on if he can be mentally ready to play for the #Nets in Philly on March 10: “I hope so.” #76ers #sixers – 1:13 PM
Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops
DeMar DeRozan of #Bulls at 20-1 is more appealing than Joel Embiid of #Sixers at a fraction of that. But is it a good bet? usblog.betway.com/nba/nba-bettin… – 1:03 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers James Harden, asking about winning a title with Joel Embiid: ‘Hell, yeah.’ – 12:35 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
New Net Ben Simmons referenced the Sixers’ first-round series win over MIA in 2018 when asked about how he views an ideal role in BKN. Surrounded by shooters, Simmons had a remarkable series, averaging 18 pts, 10 reb, 9 assists, 2.4 steals in five games. – 12:33 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers James Harden on meshing with Joel Embiid: pic.twitter.com/bB8zFZSP7p – 12:26 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
James Harden: “Originally, when I was going through everything I was going through in Houston, Philly was my first choice. It just didn’t happen. I knew for a very long time this was a perfect fit. You have the best big man in the league in Joel (Embiid).” pic.twitter.com/c7Vpig8WXT – 12:24 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Daryl Morey says he originally thought there could be a three-team deal to bring James Harden to Philadelphia and Ben Simmons to Brooklyn, and that it would have been the best thing for all involved if it had happened that way. – 12:23 PM
Ethan Strauss @SherwoodStrauss
Industry talk with @sportsrapport tonight at 8:00 PM PT. Doing a Super Bowl round up and talking Ben Simmons media coverage. Join us! callin.com/link/OcVRALBskA – 12:22 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
In Philly, James Harden says
— he doesn’t want to get into why he left Brooklyn
–he wants to contend for a title alongside Embiid
–he plans to opt-in on his contract pic.twitter.com/ilu6Cp719E – 12:20 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“But that’s something that people should be-acknowledge and address if they do feel like they need some help in the [mental health] areas. And it’s OK to do that.”
-Ben Simmons asked if we need to change how we view athletes and their mental health. pic.twitter.com/Ibyu3G9zvj – 12:17 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Scary Hours Part II? Ben Simmons Says New-Look Brooklyn Nets Will Be ‘Scary’ Good via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 12:17 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Daryl Morey (@Daryl Morey) on the Harden-Embiid pairing with the @Philadelphia 76ers:
“Having an MVP, and then a guy who’s probably on pace to be the MVP if he keeps it up, is pretty exciting.” – 12:17 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Josh Harris says he appreciates Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond and he wishes them well #Sixers – 12:14 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Ben Simmons was asked if his if there was anything that could have changed his mind about playing for the Sixers again. Here was his answer:
#nets pic.twitter.com/moGOEiDg8c – 12:12 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Ben Simmons addressed his trade demand, the deal to the Nets and much more today in his introductory presser in Brooklyn masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 12:09 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Ben Simmons on validity of his mental health struggles: “They should be happy I’m smiling, honestly. I’ve had some dark times over the last 6 months. I’m just happy to be in this situation with this team. People are going to say what they want. They’ve said it the last 6 months.” pic.twitter.com/AWDvRW0TJa – 11:58 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“They should be happy I’m just smiling, honestly. I’ve had some dark times over these last 6 months. I’m just happy to be in this situation with this team.”
-Ben Simmons thinks the skeptics who don’t buy his mental struggles should be happy he’s now smiling. pic.twitter.com/IceIxatIO1 – 11:58 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Phrase used the most during Ben Simmons presser: “It is what it is.” – 11:54 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons says he’s been nonstop working on his free throws during this break. I followed up and asked if he felt he improved his shooting at the line: “Definitely.” – 11:53 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Ben Simmons is still Ben Simmons. Same responses as past. Nothing has changed. Good luck, Brooklyn. – 11:51 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
That’s all for Ben Simmons. Marks and Nash didn’t get a single question. – 11:49 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“I’ve had some dark times over these last 6 months….” -Ben Simmons.
Asked about his free throws.
“Nonstop working, been in the gym, honestly.” – 11:49 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“They should be happy I’m smiling. I’ve had some dark times over the last six months,” Nets forward Ben Simmons said about anyone skeptical about his mental health. – 11:48 AM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Simmons said the trade “didn’t feel real for a few days.” Says he spoke to Sixers ownership and Doc Rivers as things were coming together — but has not spoken to Embiid. – 11:48 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Ben Simmons said he talked to Kevin Durant a couple hours after the trade. Said KD was very welcoming. Says if you want to be a winner you need to maximize everyone on the floor, envisions a role like he had with Marco Belinelli and JJ Redick in Philly. – 11:47 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Ben Simmons said he spoke to Elton Brand, Joshua Harris, Doc Rivers, & Tobias Harris since trade. Not Joel Embiid. – 11:47 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Ben Simmons says he spoke to several members of Sixers organization, including Elton Brand and Tobias Harris, toward end of his PHI tenure. When asked about it, Simmons said he hadn’t spoken to Joel Embiid. – 11:46 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Simmons has talked to Doc, Elton, the Sixers owner and Tobias Harris since the trade but has not talked to Embiid. – 11:46 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons said he spoke to Kevin Durant a few hours after the trade. Said KD was very welcoming to him. – 11:46 AM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Ben Simmons on the latest installment of the Saw franchise: “It’s gonna be scary.” – 11:46 AM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons is looking forward to the #Nets March 10 trip to the #Sixers. Spoke to a number of people on the way out of Philadelphia; Joel Embiid was not one of them. #nba #76ers – 11:45 AM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Ben Simmons on playing with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “I think it’s going to be scary having those guys running alongside me as different weapons on the floor. At the pace we want to play at, it’s going to be unreal.” pic.twitter.com/7SZk06zwod – 11:45 AM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Ben Simmons: “This whole experience has been kind of surreal.” – 11:45 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Ben Simmons says he has not spoken to Joel Embiid, but he did connect with Tobias Harris, Josh Harris, others. Said learning of the trade was surreal. – 11:45 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons says he did not speak with Joel Embiid leading up to the trade to Brooklyn. – 11:44 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons did not speak to Joel Embiid on his way out of Philly. – 11:44 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
“I’ve played them in the first round. I had them booing, Jared Dudley talking shit to me, and I love him for that..”
– Ben Simmons on Nets/fans – 11:44 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“No because I can’t tell somebody that’s how they feel.”
-Ben Simmons explains why he doesn’t take offense to people doubting his mental struggles are real. – 11:43 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
“I hope so.” – Ben Simmons asked if he’ll be ready to face Sixers 3/10. – 11:43 AM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Ben Simmons is asked if he plans to be on the court when Nets face Sixers in Philly next month: “I hope so.” No specific timetable for Simmons’ return to the court. – 11:43 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons says he remembers Jared Dudley talking shit to him in the playoffs. – 11:43 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons said he enjoyed Jared Dudley talking shit to him in the first round of the 2019 playoffs. “I love Jared for that.” – 11:43 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We’d be here for awhile if that’s the case,” Ben Simmons was asked if there were any specific reports he’d like to clear up. Adds over the last 6 months everyone had an opinion but not everyone knew what was going on.
Hopes he’s mentally and physically ready for Sixers game. – 11:43 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons on whether he’ll be ready to play on March 10 in Philadelphia against the 76ers: “I hope so.” – 11:42 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Ben Simmons says “I hope so” when asked if he thinks he’ll be able to play by the time the Brooklyn Nets come to Philadelphia for a game on March 10. – 11:42 AM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Ben Simmons on wanting out of Philly. – “Just a lot of things internally that happened over time, and it just got to the point I didn’t think it was good for me.”
“A lot of things happened over the summer”
“Wasn’t a player, or a coach” – 11:41 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Ben Simmons: “Wasn’t a personal thing about any owner, player or coach or anything like that.” – 11:40 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons on playing with Kyrie and KD: “It’s going to be scary.” Later calls it “unreal.” – 11:40 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“If I knew I’d tell you everything… it just got to a place where I didn’t think it was good for me mentally.”
– Ben Simmons asked for some more specifics about what didn’t work out in Philly. – 11:40 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons on how he fits in with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: “I think it’s gonna be scary.” – 11:40 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Ben Simmons on playing alongside KD and Kyrie: “It’s gonna be scary.” – 11:39 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
“Wasn’t any personal thing about any owner, player or coach,” Nets forward Ben Simmons said. – 11:39 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Ben Simmons says he’s been lifting and doing some Pilates, some 2’s and 3’s pickup. Adds lot of things happened over summer where he didn’t feel like he was getting the help he needed. Adds it wasn’t personal towards anyone with Sixers. – 11:39 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons says he’s played pickup, lifted and done pilates (is that how you word it) to stay in shape. – 11:38 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Ben Simmons says things piled up over the years, wasn’t one thing. He knew he needed a change to be happy and take care of himself. Wasn’t about the basketball or the money it was about being himself. “I need to get to a good place mentally,” was what he felt after game 7. – 11:36 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
What made Ben Simmons snap?
“It was piled up. A bunch of things that were going on over the years, I wasn’t myself. Being happy, taking care of my well-being. It wasn’t about the basketball, it wasn’t about the money.” – 11:36 AM
What made Ben Simmons snap?
David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc
Ben Simmons says “it was a personal thing with me” that made him unwilling to play in Philly before the trade to Brooklyn – not fan, team or media comments during or after playoffs. Says his issues preceded the playoffs. Says he’s not yet ready to play but is ramping up. – 11:35 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Ben Simmons says this wasn’t about the fans, the players, or the coaches. It was a mental health struggle he had before the season ended and one he continues to work on. – 11:35 AM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ben Simmons says his issues and desire to leave Philadelphia pre-dated the end of last season. – 11:35 AM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Ben Simmons: “The mental health (issues) have nothing to do with the trade.” – 11:34 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Ben Simmons: “No date yet but I’m definitely starting to ramp it up” pic.twitter.com/q4wLhcJGIB – 11:34 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
When asked about making his debut for the Nets, Ben Simmons says “I don’ have a date yet, but I’m starting to ramp it up” – 11:34 AM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Ben Simmons on whether he would’ve returned to Philly: “It was about making sure mentally I was right. It wasn’t about the coaches or fans…” – 11:34 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Ben Simmons: “I don’t have a date yet” for when he’s ramping up for a return to the court – 11:33 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons said he’s known Patty Mills since he was “really young.” His father coached against Mills and he likes having him in Brooklyn as someone to help him on and off the floor. – 11:33 AM
Michael C. Wright @mikecwright
Ben Simmons says “No date,” but he’s “starting to ramp it up.” – 11:33 AM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
The remote audio doesn’t seem to be working for Ben Simmons Nets media availability – 11:32 AM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Ben Simmons press conference begins. Simmons opens by saying thanks to Nets and Sixers. pic.twitter.com/bn0afyVZzb – 11:32 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons starts off by thanking the 76ers organization, fans and everyone who supported him there. – 11:31 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons is meeting with the media for the first time in some time shortly. Updates to follow. – 11:25 AM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
James Harden and Ben Simmons are about to be introduced by their new teams. ICYMI last Friday, here’s @Adrian Wojnarowski and I on how the Sixers and Nets finally got the deal done. espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 11:15 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Yesterday, James Harden was doing his post-practice work with Tyrese Maxey. Today? Joel Embiid. The art of the step-back. pic.twitter.com/QBQv2qcLhw – 10:59 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers center Joel Embiid trying to James Harden’s trademark step-back move. Assistant coach Sam Cassell keeps saying Embiid is taking four steps, tho. Harden shows him how to do it with two steps. pic.twitter.com/f5l9Vq8gyn – 10:56 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden, Joel Embiid and Sam Cassell discussing the finer points of the step-back jumper. pic.twitter.com/STghwzoE7I – 10:55 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid and James Harden doing some post Shootaround work. Harden gets officially introduced with a presser in an hour #Sixers pic.twitter.com/cAhTjp1zGi – 10:52 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is trying to impersonate James Harden’s step back triple shot at shootaround this morning #Sixers pic.twitter.com/tHSFyECwlL – 10:52 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
As we get let into shootaround this morning, James Harden and Joel Embiid are shooting together at one basket. pic.twitter.com/bHH3KuxXAQ – 10:52 AM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR MVP Predictor:
1. Nikola Jokic: 17.65
2. Joel Embiid: 16.07
3. Giannis Antetokounmpo: 15.52
4. DeMar DeRozan: 14.64
5. LeBron James: 14.6
6. Trae Young: 13.79
7. Stephen Curry: 13.77
8. Luka Doncic: 13.6
9. Ja Morant: 13.45
10. Chris Paul: 13.14
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/XCdhyEW5oA – 10:35 AM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From last night;: The losing streak is over, the new guys are in, some of the reserves are back, and according to Bruce Brown, “everybody likes everybody.” On the new-look Nets, the new guys and the vision you saw cracks of when KD and Ben Simmons play: theathletic.com/3130296/2022/0… – 9:27 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Key potential dates for Nets and Sixers:
2/24 — KD and/or Ben Simmons could return/debut for Nets vs. Celtics
2/25 – Harden could debut for Sixers vs. Wolves
3/10 – Nets visit Sixers in last regular-season meeting this year pic.twitter.com/QCGWkcfC3q – 7:47 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Give ‘Em To Me! I want your predictions for tonight’s #Sixers vs. #bostonceltics game. I want the winner, final score and point totals for Joel Embiid and Jayson Tatum. #NBA #PhilaUnite #76ers #Philly #BleedGreen #Celtics #NBA75 – 7:09 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Dissecting two weekend wins for the Philadelphia 76ers, a deep dive on Joel Embiid, and the addition of Paul Millsap’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN1003526092 – 6:45 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
The Difference Between Ben Simmons and James Harden shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 2:20 AM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
DeMar DeRozan now has three 40-point games without a 3-point make this season. Joel Embiid is the only other player to do that, and he’s done it once
DeRozan, including tonight, also has the only two games this season with 40+ points and zero 3-point *attempts* – 10:38 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Luka Dončić
Ben Simmons
Josh Giddey
The only rookies in the last 20 years to record three or more triple doubles.
Giddey still has 25 games to go. – 10:22 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Giddey joins Luka Dončić and Ben Simmons to become one of three rookies in the last 20 years to record three or more triple-doubles – 10:04 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Josh Giddey became the 7th rookie in NBA history to record back-to-back triple-doubles and the first since Ben Simmons (March of 2018). – 10:03 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol one of the craziest things about sports is that people can’t keep it at that. Ben Simmons demands a trade and claims that it’s in part due to mental health — I’m not in his head so I’d never judge — and instead of going “Oh, he hoops for a different team.” Folks are mad. 💀 – 8:56 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
That figure in the white sweater is Ben Simmons high-fiving teammates as they head into the locker room. Kevin Durant is in front of him. pic.twitter.com/6NKNtB4VM6 – 8:36 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Ben Simmons is watching from Brooklyn’s bench tonight. pic.twitter.com/257qhcF0jY – 8:11 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets start hot hitting four of their first seven shots. Seth Curry has hit his first two shots in Brooklyn. Kevin Durant is on the sidelines cheering. My eyes are still looking for Ben Simmons. – 7:47 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Ben Simmons has joined the Nets’ hype video along with Seth Curry and Andre Drummond. – 7:36 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“…I think he’s in a pretty good place mentally. If we work with him- in conjunction with his physical ramp up to make sure he’s comfortable on and off the floor I think he’ll be ready to play mentally when he’s physically ready.”
-Steve Nash on Ben Simmons’ mental health pic.twitter.com/fQDoYFUXqB – 6:54 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @ForbesSports
Brooklyn Nets Coach Steve Nash Says It Will Be ‘Fun Putting Ben Simmons In Our Program And Finding His Best Level”
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“That’s on the performance team, they’re gonna walk through an assessment and his return to play & ramp up & all that. It’s been a long period of non-NBA activity, so we’ll see how they put his program together & how long it takes.”
-Steve Nash on Ben Simmons timetable to play – 6:21 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“We haven’t really seen him we just got in the gym this morning and he was more doing his assessments and stuff so haven’t seen him working out yet.”
– Steve Nash on Ben Simmons joining Nets. Adds it’ll be a joint effort with Ben and performance staff to prep for return. – 6:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Ben is such a unique talent. His brilliance is that he does so many things well on the basketball floor.”
-Steve Nash discusses Ben Simmons well-rounded game and different ways the Nets can deploy him. pic.twitter.com/XpzI45b5pd – 6:05 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“…I think [Ben Simmons] is in a pretty good place mentally. And if we work with him… in conjunction with his physical ramp up to make sure he’s comfortable on and off the floor I think he’ll be ready to play mentally when he’s physically ready.
-Steve Nash on Ben Simmons – 5:57 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash thinks Ben Simmons is in a “really good place” mentally. Thinks once Simmons reaches the physical expectations of the performance staff he’ll be ready to go. – 5:53 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said it will be a joint decision whenever Ben Simmons plays between him, the performance team and staff. – 5:48 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says the decision for Ben Simmons to return is on the Nets performance team. Nash adds that it’s a “joint decision” between Simmons and the team before he’s available to go. – 5:48 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Steve Nash says the Nets’ Performance team will decide a timetable on when Ben Simmons will debut. Said it will be “a joint decision” between Simmons and the Nets.
Again, there has been speculation he could debut 2/24 vs. Boston. – 5:48 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Jeremy Lamb is questionable with left ankle soreness tonight against the Nets. Terence Davis is out.
For Brooklyn, Ben Simmons, Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris are out. James Johnson is questionable. – 5:25 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Anyone who listened to my Greenroom chats last year (got to get those going again) knows I’m a big fan of Ben Simmons game. Think it’s a good fit for Brooklyn, but also mix is combustible. Going to be an interesting remainder of the season. – 1:36 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
From earlier: Sean Marks ‘thrilled’ to land Ben Simmons, says BKN is ‘here to support him from a physical standpoint, from a mental standpoint’, welcoming him with ‘arms wide open.’; a factor between PHI & BKN that may lessen the likelihood of tampering: sny.tv/articles/nba-s… – 1:30 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
No All-Star Game for James Harden and his Sixers debut remains TBD. Formal Harden introductory press conference with the Sixers’ brain trust has been scheduled for Tuesday.
Full Harden-for-Ben Simmons trade breakdown: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-flop-of-… – 12:34 PM
