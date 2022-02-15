Bucks adding DeAndre Bembry

Adrian Wojnarowski: The Milwaukee Bucks are closing in on signing free agent G/F DeAndre Bembry for the rest of the season, sources tell ESPN. The Nets waived Bembry to create roster space for the blockbuster trade with Sixers.
ESPN story on the guard-depleted Milwaukee Bucks closing in on the signing of DeAndre Bembry. es.pn/33o9bVH – 1:49 PM
Bucks reportedly close to sign DeAndre Bembry sportando.basketball/en/bucks-repor… – 1:47 PM
The Brooklyn Nets have acquired guard/forward Ben Simmons, guard Seth Curry, center Andre Drummond and two future first round draft picks from the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for guard James Harden and forward Paul Millsap. In a related transaction, the Nets have requested waivers on forward DeAndre’ Bembry. -via NBA.com / February 10, 2022
Adrian Wojnarowski: The Nets are waiving DeAndre Bembry to create roster room for the trade today, sources tell ESPN. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 10, 2022
Bembry is shooting a career-high 46% from downtown but is averaging less than one 3-point attempt per game. Another scout likened Bembry to Torrey Craig, the hustle player who scored a two-year, $10 million deal with the Indiana Pacers. Craig is averaging two 3-point attempts per game but is only converting at a 29% clip. Bembry told The News he isn’t thinking about free agency or contracts just yet, but conceded it’s hard not to think about money when your contract is only partially guaranteed. Rival executives have taken note of Bembry’s play in Brooklyn, and those executives know the Nets will have to pay the repeater luxury tax this upcoming offseason, an even heftier payment per dollar spent on contracts that exceed the salary cap. -via New York Daily News / January 8, 2022