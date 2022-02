Bucks adding DeAndre Bembry

Bembry is shooting a career-high 46% from downtown but is averaging less than one 3-point attempt per game. Another scout likened Bembry to Torrey Craig, the hustle player who scored a two-year, $10 million deal with the Indiana Pacers. Craig is averaging two 3-point attempts per game but is only converting at a 29% clip. Bembry told The News he isn’t thinking about free agency or contracts just yet, but conceded it’s hard not to think about money when your contract is only partially guaranteed. Rival executives have taken note of Bembry’s play in Brooklyn, and those executives know the Nets will have to pay the repeater luxury tax this upcoming offseason, an even heftier payment per dollar spent on contracts that exceed the salary cap. -via New York Daily News / January 8, 2022