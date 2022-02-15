Cavaliers vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Cleveland Cavaliers (35-22) play against the Atlanta Hawks (30-30) at State Farm Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 15, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers 37, Atlanta Hawks 44 (Q2 08:34)
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Pretty turnaround jumper from Bogi, who has been on 🔥 lately
Over his last 10 games, Bogdanovic is averaging 16.1 points per game, shooting 45.2% FG and 40.3% from 3.
Hawks take a 42-37 lead vs. the Cavs. – 8:11 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first bucket of the evening, Lou Williams has scored his 15,500th career point. He’s the 14th active player in the NBA to do so and the 132nd player in NBA history to reach the 15,500-point plateau. – 8:11 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
At the end of the first, #Cavs lead the Hawks 36-34.
Cavs shot 13 of 23 (56.5%) and 8 of 12 (66.7%) from 3.
Kevin Love led with 14 points, as he shot 4 of 5 from 3.
Cavs’ defense gave up 34 points, 12 of those to Trae Young who shot 5 of 7 from the field. – 8:05 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
End of the first quarter: Cavs 36, Hawks 34
Cavs went 8-12 from 3, Hawks went 3-10
Trae Young had 12 points and four assists in 10 minutes.
Kevin Love leads the Cavs with 14 points. – 8:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks down 36-34 at the end of the first quarter to the Cavs.
Young: 12/4, 5/7 FG
Hawks shot 54 percent and were 3/10 from 3
Cavs shot 57 percent and were 8/12 from 3
Kevin Love has 14 off the bench – 8:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Per Hawks PR, Lou Williams is appearing in his 984th career game off the bench, tying Dell Curry for the most games played as a reserve in NBA history. – 8:04 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young poured in 12 points in tonight’s first quarter, marking his 46th quarter this season scoring 10+ points. He’s one of only six players in the NBA this season to have at least 46 quarters of 10-or-more points. – 8:03 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
We’ve got Lou Williams guarding Rajon Rondo and Kevin Love scoring 14 points in the first quarter and I think Obama might still be POTUS. – 8:03 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs are now 7-10 from 3-point range, which seems unsustainable except for the fact that the Hawks have decided not to contest any 3s tonight. – 8:00 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Lou Williams is appearing in his 984th career game off the bench, tying Dell Curry for the most games played as a reserve in NBA history … Williams has also started in 122 career games. – 7:59 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Rajon Rondo — a DNP-lots of minutes in Indiana the night before Philadelphia — checks into the game late in the first quarter to run the second unit alongside Caris LeVert. – 7:55 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The fourth player in NBA history with 14K PTS, 8K REB and 1.4K 3PM joining Dirk Nowitzki, Jason Kidd and LeBron James ❤️ #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/eLQq66EQHs – 7:55 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Quick tribute for Rajon Rondo and Brandon Goodwin pic.twitter.com/8XTl6JkIwL – 7:51 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Splish splash! 💧
@Darius Garland | #LetEmKnow pic.twitter.com/sxCC5L58Z3 – 7:46 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Darius Garland has 10 early points here in the first five minutes of the game. – 7:46 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first triple of the night, Trae Young has tied Jason Terry for fourth on the Hawks all-time three-pointers list at 648. – 7:43 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
Let’s finish this first half right 👏
📺 #CavsHawks on @BallySportsCLE pic.twitter.com/9gZQOuQxCb – 7:33 PM
Let’s finish this first half right 👏
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In two games against Cleveland this season, Clint Capela is averaging 14.0 PPG and 18.5 RPG. In his most recent outing against the Cavs on 12/31, Capela grabbed a season-high 23 rebounds, marking his seventh career game of 23+ boards. – 7:29 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
“I’m not going to say it’s not a factor that the All-Star Game was in Cleveland this year, but even independent of that, Jarrett Allen is having an All-Star season,” Silver said. trib.al/c1UEaRe – 7:28 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Collin Sexton is here in Atlanta, and he did some light shooting on the court. He was raising the left leg when he shoots.
Then in the foreground Lauri Markkanen is also doing some work. He is out tonight with the ankle sprain. pic.twitter.com/RPsEazWNc3 – 7:11 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Collin Sexton doing some shooting on the court here in Atlanta. Notice the left leg raises while he shoots. Everyone is watching to make sure he doesn’t push too hard. pic.twitter.com/rPr6SBA567 – 7:06 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Same starters as last game for the Hawks:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari (with John Collins out injured)
Clint Capela – 7:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Cavaliers
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:04 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Collin Sexton in the house for tonight’s game against the Hawks. – 6:46 PM
Serena Winters @SerenaWinters
That’s a smile of an #ALLSTAR! 😁😁😁
Huge congrats to @Jarrett Allen
So well deserved.
“Knowing that the title is above my name as an All ⭐️ for Cleveland is going to give me a little extra boost out there tonight”😏
Interview coming up on our pregame show on @BallySportsCLE! pic.twitter.com/DYEaWcZhIT – 6:36 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
I’m told #Cavs will be going with the same starting lineup for tonight’s game against the Hawks:
All-Star Darius Garland, Rising Star Isaac Okoro, Dean Wade, Rising Star Evan Mobley and All-Star Jarrett Allen.
Caris LeVert will come off the bench once again. – 6:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
“Not going to say it’s not a factor that the game was in Cleveland, but there’s no doubt he deserves to be recognized”
Spoke with Adam Silver earlier this morning about choosing #Cavs Jarrett Allen as James Harden’s injury replacement for #NBAAllStar
cleveland.com/cavs/2022/02/n… – 6:27 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Bogi and Delon Wright are officially available for tonight: pic.twitter.com/CNQoPRSIVO – 6:10 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In the last meeting between Atlanta and Cleveland, the Hawks recorded a franchise-low two turnovers. The Hawks became just the fifth team since team turnovers were first tracked (1970-71) to record two-or-fewer turnovers in a single game. – 6:10 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
I like when assistant coaches helping players with warmups throw passes with the seams spiraling neatly over a horizontal axis instead of just any old way. Jamelle McMillan does that when he’s warming up Trae and others. – 6:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Nate McMillan said Danilo Gallinari will start again in place of John Collins, who’s out.
Bogdan Bogdanovic and Delon Wright, listed as questionable, are expected to be cleared. – 5:50 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Gallo will be in the starting lineup again, per Nate McMillan, with John Collins still out injured – 5:50 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Nate says Delon Wright and Bogdan Bogdanovic are good to go.
Danilo Gallinari starts at PF. – 5:50 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Tonight’s game marks the Hawks’ final home contest before the All-Star break. Atlanta has connected on 10-or-more three-pointers in 14 straight home games, the second-longest such streak in franchise history.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 5:43 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
This is the third straight game the Celtics have seen one of the NBA’s leading scorers on the other side (Nikola Jokic Friday, Trae Young Sunday, Joel Embiid tonight.)
Jayson Tatum briefly took the league lead two weeks ago, but DeMar DeRozan making a mockery of it in February. pic.twitter.com/ihjb3KB7JU – 5:01 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
All-Star Weekend in Cleveland won’t quite rock like it should … with some absentees expected, I’m told, for 75th Anniversary Team ceremonies.
Full story via the free-for-all Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza: marcstein.substack.com/p/cleveland-wo… – 4:48 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Magic’s injury report for tomorrow’s home matchup vs. the Hawks, which is the final game before the All-Star break: pic.twitter.com/Nw5n2HofbY – 4:38 PM
Sopan Deb @SopanDeb
Dove into the basketball renaissance happening in Cleveland: nytimes.com/2022/02/15/spo… – 4:24 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
One more before #NBAAllStar
🆚 @Jaryd Wilson
🕢 7:30PM ET
📺 @BallySportsCLE
@betwayusa | #GetItLocked pic.twitter.com/R9BQkwAG5F – 4:00 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James made it clear he’s a Browns fan first, but supports teams in the city he plays in like he did in Miami (Dolphins, Hurricanes, Marlins) as well as his hometown Cleveland. – 3:42 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
The Land’s Very Own 🤩
@Darius Garland x #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/1uTFnvQno7 – 3:32 PM
Cleveland Cavaliers @cavs
A walking bucket with 24+ points in each of his last three games 🔥
@KeyBank | #LetEmKnow – 2:00 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs forward Lauri Markkanen is out tonight at Atlanta, missing his 11th consecutive game with a high right ankle sprain. – 1:42 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Lauri Markkanen, despite practicing yesterday and getting a pregame workout in ahead of the recent game in Indianapolis, remains OUT for tonight against Atlanta. It’s been about 3 weeks since the injury. It will be his 11th straight missed game. – 1:33 PM
