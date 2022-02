Cavaliers vs. Hawks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

That’s a smile of an #ALLSTAR! 😁😁😁Huge congrats to @Jarrett Allen So well deserved.“Knowing that the title is above my name as an All ⭐️ for Cleveland is going to give me a little extra boost out there tonight”😏Interview coming up on our pregame show on @BallySportsCLE! pic.twitter.com/DYEaWcZhIT