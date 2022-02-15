Celtics vs. 76ers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Boston Celtics (33-25) play against the Philadelphia 76ers (22-22) at Wells Fargo Center
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 15, 2022
Boston Celtics 49, Philadelphia 76ers 28 (Q2 06:45)
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Horford back in with Embiid back in. Udoka might be trying to match minutes here, assuming Horford can stay out of foul trouble. – 8:14 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Without Embiid on the floor, there is no fear of a shot blocker and the Celtics are getting everything at the rim. (A) that’s smart and (B) it’s great that they’re not just relying on 3’s even though they’re hot from deep – 8:11 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Tatum + Celtics bench unit just torching the 76ers bench right now. – 8:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Georges Niang is the most underrated signing from this past offseason. He can really play. Such a big upgrade over the Sixers backups forwards the last couple of years. – 8:10 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Jayson Tatum has been defended by a smaller player pretty much, every possession in the second quarter. And he’s doing what you’re supposed to do when that happens AND Joel Embiid is on the bench… get downhill and attack the paint. C’s lead up by 19 now. – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Pritchard holding his own against Harris on these switches is huge for the Celtics defense. – 8:09 PM
Abby Chin @tvabby
Ime Udoka told me pregame the plan was for Daniel Theis to play about 15-20 minutes tonight. He’s at 8 minutes after the first quarter. So…
Ime Udoka told me pregame the plan was for Daniel Theis to play about 15-20 minutes tonight. He’s at 8 minutes after the first quarter. So…
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That’s an outstanding pass from White to Tatum with the smaller defender pinned under the rim. – 8:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers vs. #Celtics first-quarter box pic.twitter.com/7Ims50oklz – 8:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Aaron Nesmith minutes to open Q2. Ime Udoka going a little deeper into the bench with Robert Williams out and Al Horford in early foul trouble. – 8:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 32-22 after one
Brown – 11 points, 5 rebounds
Smart – 7 points
Grant – 6 points
Tatum – 5/3/2
Celtics – 55.5% shooting
Celtics – 6-9 three-pointers
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Embiid – 7/4/4
76ers – 31.6% shooting
76ers – 3-8 three-pointers
Celtics lead 32-22 after one
Brown – 11 points, 5 rebounds
Smart – 7 points
Grant – 6 points
Tatum – 5/3/2
Celtics – 55.5% shooting
Celtics – 6-9 three-pointers
Celtics – 3 turnovers
Embiid – 7/4/4
76ers – 31.6% shooting
76ers – 3-8 three-pointers
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Pretty close to a flawless offensive first quarter for Celtics. 55 percent shooting, seven free throws, just two turnovers. – 8:03 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #76ers 32-22 after 1Q. Brown 11, GWilliams 6, Tatum 5; Embiid 7. – 8:02 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Might not hurt to give Korkmaz some stickum in the huddle here, see if that works. – 8:02 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Celtics 32, Sixers 22 at the end of the first. Sixers shot just 6-of-19 from the floor and trailed by as many as 12. Embiid with 7-4-4. Brown already has 11 and 5 for Boston. – 8:02 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
That was a great shot by Jayson Tatum to put Boston up 32-22, but with Joel Embiid on the bench resting, why not attack the rim? #justsaying – 8:00 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This first quarter has put on display the really interesting matchups in a potential playoff series between these teams. The 76ers will really struggle to stop Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and the Celtics will have the same issues stopping Joel Embiid. – 7:59 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Eight first quarter free throws for Joel Embiid. His season-high in a game is 21. – 7:58 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Joel Embiid is already 7-8 from the free throw line. He might get 50 tonight just at the line – 7:57 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Embiid attempting his 8th free throw in the first 9:22. It could be a long night for the #Celtics
Embiid attempting his 8th free throw in the first 9:22. It could be a long night for the #Celtics
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Embiid is 0-for-2 from the floor but is 6-of-7 from the FT line and already has four rebounds and four assists with 2:38 to play in the first. – 7:56 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Rajon Rondo — a DNP-lots of minutes in Indiana the night before Philadelphia — checks into the game late in the first quarter to run the second unit alongside Caris LeVert. – 7:55 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
James Harden’s contribution to tonight’s game… pic.twitter.com/WxxLgyEy4K – 7:54 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I think the place Joel Embiid has improved the most is with reading double-teams and making the right pass. He used to be a mess when a double came. He would get rid of it too early or turn it over. Now, he’s patient and picks out the right guy more often than not. – 7:51 PM
Tom Westerholm @Tom_NBA
At some point, doubling Embiid is just giving up 3-pointers as opposed to post-ups. – 7:51 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Tatum swooping in for the block…or was it a goal tend? pic.twitter.com/Amb5vVxzrx – 7:46 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Theis tried the “Theis Seal” for Brown, but apparently the Celtics forgot how to use it. – 7:45 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
2nd foul on Horford really hurts. Why isn’t Embiid posting up to exploit this? – 7:44 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
With no Robert Williams today, Daniel Theis makes his return to the Celtics here midway through the first quarter in place of Al Horford. – 7:43 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Hey Daniel Theis, welcome back. Your first game in your second tour of duty with the Celtics? Joel Embiid. pic.twitter.com/BoKS1sKB20 – 7:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Theis check in less than four minutes into the game. #Celtics #76ers – 7:43 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
What angers players the most is when officials wait until the shot either goes in or misses to make a call. That’s what just happened with Horford on that call against Embiid and Horford was pissed. #Celtics #76ers – 7:42 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
First quarter Jaylen is on fire… 8 points on 3-3 shooting and Boston opens on an 11-2 run – 7:39 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Eight early points for Jaylen Brown. He’s been on the attack from the tip in this one. – 7:38 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Jaylen off to a strong start with 8 points as the #Celtics off to an 11-2 start. #76ers – 7:38 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers point guard James Harden was the bell ringer pic.twitter.com/tcLPtoxofB – 7:37 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Really impressive start for the Celtics, who immediately jump out to a 7-2 lead. Obviously some key pieces are missing (James Harden and Robert Williams) but this could be a pretty interesting potential first round matchup given the specific strengths and weaknesses on both sides – 7:36 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tonight’s Bell Ringer…. James Harden #Sixers pic.twitter.com/nifTA10QRm – 7:35 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
for the first time, your bell ringer…
for the first time, your bell ringer…
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden is your bell ringer tonight #Sixers pic.twitter.com/jCOildfcBS – 7:32 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
76ers starters:
Joel Embiid
Tobias Harris
Matisse Thybulle
Danny Green
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
76ers starters:
Joel Embiid
Tobias Harris
Matisse Thybulle
Danny Green
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: James Harden says coming to Philadelphia “made sense,” and that by joining the 76ers, he realized that, “I needed to be around guys that I know want to win, and know that they are willing to do whatever it takes to win.”
New ESPN story: James Harden says coming to Philadelphia “made sense,” and that by joining the 76ers, he realized that, “I needed to be around guys that I know want to win, and know that they are willing to do whatever it takes to win.”
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Sixers bell ringer tonight: James Harden pic.twitter.com/5xj6sVHeQU – 7:30 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Happy Simmons/Harden press conference day! Unpacking — and interpreting — the first public comments from Ben Simmons and James Harden with their new teams. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 7:24 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Celtics at Sixers – Wells Fargo Center – February 15, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford
Philadelphia – Tyrese Maxey, Danny Green, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid
Celtics at Sixers – Wells Fargo Center – February 15, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – Smart, Brown, Tatum, G. Williams, Horford
Philadelphia – Tyrese Maxey, Danny Green, Matisse Thybulle, Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Danny Green
• @Tyrese Maxey
tonight’s starting five:
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Danny Green
• @Tyrese Maxey
Boston Celtics @celtics
Derrick White discusses his transition into our offense, and what it’s been like experiencing his first NBA trade. pic.twitter.com/rISEnQpyBu – 6:57 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
James Harden: Kyrie Irving’s part-time status ‘definitely’ impacted #Nets nypost.com/2022/02/15/jam… via @nypostsports teammate @PeterBotte – 6:49 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons thrilled to join #Nets after ‘dark times’ in Philadelphia nypost.com/2022/02/15/ben… via @nypostsports teammate @PeterBotte – 6:48 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden did give an update on his hamstring injury as well as his conditioning as he begins to get ready to make his debut for the team after the break #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/15/six… via @SixersWire – 6:42 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
James Harden’s ex-Nets teammates didn’t waste any time in showing how they truly feel about him.
#NBA #Nets
James Harden’s ex-Nets teammates didn’t waste any time in showing how they truly feel about him.
#NBA #Nets
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Derrick White, son of a huge Boston fans, getting shots up before his first Celtics-Sixers game tonight here in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/OrtXNNEJez – 6:31 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers column: James Harden on how it’ll work with fellow #76ers star Joel Embiid: ‘We’re both at a high level to where we’ll figure it out. I think we complement each other’ https://t.co/bFldJeO7jz #NBA pic.twitter.com/eb54LkUKXy – 6:30 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Looking to take care of business on the #JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/idTQf64Ubf – 6:27 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
“Not going to say it’s not a factor that the game was in Cleveland, but there’s no doubt he deserves to be recognized”
Spoke with Adam Silver earlier this morning about choosing #Cavs Jarrett Allen as James Harden’s injury replacement for #NBAAllStar
“Not going to say it’s not a factor that the game was in Cleveland, but there’s no doubt he deserves to be recognized”
Spoke with Adam Silver earlier this morning about choosing #Cavs Jarrett Allen as James Harden’s injury replacement for #NBAAllStar
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
New Sixer Paul Millsap getting warmed up ahead of tonight’s game against Boston. Doc Rivers said Millsap will likely get some minutes at some point tonight pic.twitter.com/XFvoGV1jNE – 6:23 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Marcus Smart – AVAILABLE
#NEBHInjuryReport update:
Marcus Smart – AVAILABLE
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Here’s a look at new big man Paul Millsap warming up tonight #Sixers pic.twitter.com/tkMnA2sBrD – 6:15 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics depth chart tonight:
Ballhandlers – M. Smart, D. White, P. Pritchard
Wings – J. Tatum, J. Brown, A. Nesmith, S. Hauser, B. Thomas
Celtics depth chart tonight:
Ballhandlers – M. Smart, D. White, P. Pritchard
Wings – J. Tatum, J. Brown, A. Nesmith, S. Hauser, B. Thomas
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka just mentioned James Harden will be able to spoonfeed Joel Embiid and the idea of being able to spoonfeed the most dominant interior scorer in the league seems a little scary – 6:11 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
TNT’s Charles Barkley on James Harden: ‘Be careful what you ask for’ houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:10 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Grant Williams replaces Robert Williams in the starting lineup along with regular starters Smart, Tatum, Brown, Horford – 6:10 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Marcus Smart is available and Robert Williams (calf tightness) is out tonight against the Sixers. James Harden (hamstring) won’t play for Philadelphia. – 6:08 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka says the plan is to keep Daniel Theis in the 15-20 minute range tonight. – 6:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka said that Grant Williams will see more minutes and that Daniel Theis “will play more than he would have” with Robert Williams out.
Udoka said that the team hopes to keep Theis in the 15-20 minute range, as they build him back up from not playing. B2B also a concerns. – 6:06 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Celtics post player Robert Williams (right calf tightness) will miss tonight’s game vs. the #Sixers – 6:04 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart is available tonight.
Marcus Smart is available tonight.
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Marcus Smart is available; Robert Williams is out with tightness in calf. – 6:04 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
James Harden on Nets-76ers trade: NBA stars can mostly control own destiny nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/15/jam… – 6:01 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Doc Rivers on the @Philadelphia 76ers’ short window of time to acclimate to one another:
“Everyone’s motivated.”
Doc Rivers on the @Philadelphia 76ers’ short window of time to acclimate to one another:
“Everyone’s motivated.”
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Paul Millsap should get into the game tonight. Millsap, who came with James Harden in the blockbuster deal last week, will play backup center behind Joel Embiid. Philly traded their previous backup, Andre Drummond, to Brooklyn in the deal. – 5:57 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Doc Rivers says James Harden asked to get some extra reps in with the second and even third unit guys after shootaround today in an effort to try to acclimate as quick as possible – 5:56 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Tobias Harris is a guy who’s very important to Philadelphia’s plan. James Harden discusses how he fits next to the veteran forward. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/15/jam… via @SixersWire – 5:54 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Doc Rivers says the Sixers will probably throw Paul Millsap into tonight’s game. Unsure how they’ll go about using him. – 5:52 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden hinted that the #Sixers being a permanent destination after playing for 3 teams in 14 months inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 5:51 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Doc Rivers says they’ll probably play Paul Millsap at some point tonight. – 5:51 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about how the buyout market is starting to develop, James Harden’s player option, some signings and conversions around the NBA and more! Watch, like and subscribe below. NBA content five days a week!
New @FrontOfficeShow is up! @Trevor_Lane and I talk about how the buyout market is starting to develop, James Harden’s player option, some signings and conversions around the NBA and more! Watch, like and subscribe below. NBA content five days a week!
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA championship tiers: Suns, Warriors, Bucks are the favorites; 76ers on deck after James Harden trade
NBA championship tiers: Suns, Warriors, Bucks are the favorites; 76ers on deck after James Harden trade
Dave Early @DavidEarly
James Harden, 1/15/21 in BK. Were Nets his top choice?
“Yeah they were on the top of my list, but there were a few teams involved as well. It coulda got crazy.”
Today:
James Harden, 1/15/21 in BK. Were Nets his top choice?
“Yeah they were on the top of my list, but there were a few teams involved as well. It coulda got crazy.”
Today:
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
On Cleaning the Glass, Nikola Jokić is in the 100th percentile for non-shooting fouls drawn among bigs at 4.8% (non-shooting foul / total shot attempts). Joel Embiid is 99th percentile at 4.4%.
For shooting fouls?
Embiid: 96th percentile at 22.2%
Jokić: 54th percentile at 12.7% – 5:24 PM
For shooting fouls?
Embiid: 96th percentile at 22.2%
Boston Celtics @celtics
While talking about his childhood, @cedricmaxwell81 opened up to Darien about the segregation he faced first-hand in public spaces. pic.twitter.com/ywvdnyTN4U – 5:15 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
This is the 14th time in the last 30 years the Celtics have won eight straight, but most of them (the 19-gamer in 2008-09, the 16-gamer in 2017-18) have come very early in the season.
Wins tonight and tomorrow would equal the Celtics’ longest 2nd half win streak in decades. pic.twitter.com/yFCAVv8lAS – 5:04 PM
This is the 14th time in the last 30 years the Celtics have won eight straight, but most of them (the 19-gamer in 2008-09, the 16-gamer in 2017-18) have come very early in the season.
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
This is the third straight game the Celtics have seen one of the NBA’s leading scorers on the other side (Nikola Jokic Friday, Trae Young Sunday, Joel Embiid tonight.)
Jayson Tatum briefly took the league lead two weeks ago, but DeMar DeRozan making a mockery of it in February. pic.twitter.com/ihjb3KB7JU – 5:01 PM
This is the third straight game the Celtics have seen one of the NBA’s leading scorers on the other side (Nikola Jokic Friday, Trae Young Sunday, Joel Embiid tonight.)
John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez
Oh shit Part I of a home and home reunion. Honored to make my @spinstersbw debut and talk Harden/Simmons and Sixers/Nets with my friend @HaleyOSomething
Oh shit Part I of a home and home reunion. Honored to make my @spinstersbw debut and talk Harden/Simmons and Sixers/Nets with my friend @HaleyOSomething
Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA
New Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the latest Harden drama, Josh Giddey’s upside, Boston as a Finals sleeper, and much more. open.spotify.com/episode/0Wnu0P… – 4:41 PM
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Part of why the Nets can leak all of this stuff about Harden out the door is he has no agent. He has no one retaliating on his behalf.
Part of why the Nets can leak all of this stuff about Harden out the door is he has no agent. He has no one retaliating on his behalf.
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Doing some @WIPEvenings tonight, after two wild press conferences!
Doing some @WIPEvenings tonight, after two wild press conferences!
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
James Harden and Ben Simmons in their new threads 👀
James Harden and Ben Simmons in their new threads 👀
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
🗣️ “I’m turnt.” – @James Harden
🗣️ “I’m turnt.” – @James Harden
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
My final thoughts on Ben Simmons is centered on his happiness. It’s clear that he didn’t want to be in Philadelphia and it is what it is. Fans can be upset for the playoff failures and everything that has transpired since Game 7, but he mentally just wasn’t happy. Now, he is. – 4:06 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden says 76ers, not Nets, were his top choice following Houston exit: ‘This was a perfect fit’
James Harden says 76ers, not Nets, were his top choice following Houston exit: ‘This was a perfect fit’
The Ringer @ringernba
🏀 Will drama ever stop following James Harden?
🏀 How good can Josh Giddey be?
🏀 DeMar DeRozan’s historic streak
🏀 All-Star Game predictions
🏀 Will drama ever stop following James Harden?
🏀 How good can Josh Giddey be?
🏀 DeMar DeRozan’s historic streak
🏀 All-Star Game predictions
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Howard Beck and I unpack the SImmons-Harden fallout, what’s next for both teams, Kyrie’s future, much more — plus early thoughts on new-look Pelicans and Kings:
Apple: apple.co/3Bnu8g0
Lowe Post podcast: @Howard Beck and I unpack the SImmons-Harden fallout, what’s next for both teams, Kyrie’s future, much more — plus early thoughts on new-look Pelicans and Kings:
Apple: apple.co/3Bnu8g0
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden reacts to joining the team and his excitement to play with Joel Embiid #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/15/jam… via @SixersWire – 3:27 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA column: Here’s how #Sixers’ superstar players James Harden and Joel Embiid plan to work and excel together: https://t.co/84tAcYkdY0 #76ers pic.twitter.com/jSLpJhiso6 – 3:18 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
The Locked On Celtics YouTube channel is about 50 subscribers away from 4,000. Go ahead and subscribe to get early podcast drops before they go out on the audio feed and participate in live chats:
The Locked On Celtics YouTube channel is about 50 subscribers away from 4,000. Go ahead and subscribe to get early podcast drops before they go out on the audio feed and participate in live chats:
Chad Ford @chadfordinsider
Rookie and Sophomore Trade Deadline Losers
Tyrese Maxey
“When Harden and Maxey play together, Philly will be taking away the things Maxey does best and asking him to do more of what he struggles at.”
Rookie and Sophomore Trade Deadline Losers
Tyrese Maxey
“When Harden and Maxey play together, Philly will be taking away the things Maxey does best and asking him to do more of what he struggles at.”
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Are You In Love with This Celtics Team Yet? | A List Podcast w/ @A. Sherrod Blakely, @Gary Washburn & @KwaniALunis | Powered by @betonline_ag (USE Code CLNS50) twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 2:30 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden was pretty clear in his Tuesday presser — the Sixers have a shot to win right now, and he intends to do what it takes to make that happen phillyvoice.com/sixers-james-h… – 2:16 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Group shot with James Harden and other #Sixers notables after press conference pic.twitter.com/1fk5260SxK – 1:51 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Ben Simmons says he has since spoken to:
Elton Brand, Josh Harris, (they called him).
Spoke to Doc Rivers.
Tobias Harris, and a couple other players.
They were all happy for him. Overall they supported him well enough through this.
Did he speak with Joel?
Ben Simmons says he has since spoken to:
Elton Brand, Josh Harris, (they called him).
Spoke to Doc Rivers.
Tobias Harris, and a couple other players.
They were all happy for him. Overall they supported him well enough through this.
Did he speak with Joel?
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Ben Simmons says his mental health struggles began well before the 76ers’ season ended and he didn’t feel he could overcome them in Philadelphia.
He’s not sure when he’ll start playing for the Nets but hopes it’s in time to play in Philly on March 10.
Ben Simmons says his mental health struggles began well before the 76ers’ season ended and he didn’t feel he could overcome them in Philadelphia.
He’s not sure when he’ll start playing for the Nets but hopes it’s in time to play in Philly on March 10.
