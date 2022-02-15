Charles Barkley retiring as broadcaster in two years?

Brad Townsend: At the end of the call, Charles Barkley was asked how much longer he’ll continue to be a broadcaster. Barkley, 59, says he has 2 years left on his contract “and that’s probably going to be it for me.” ….
Source: Twitter @townbrad
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
TNT’s Charles Barkley on James Harden: ‘Be careful what you ask for’ houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 6:10 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Gotta love Charles Barkley. On TNT conference call with fellow reporters, Barkley was asked what Jokic can do to get “more respect” from reporters, “talking heads,” etc.
Barkley: “Yo, man, y’all are really whiny in Denver.” He reminded that Jokic won MVP last year. – 5:19 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
“You all are really whiny in Denver.” _ Charles Barkley, accurately summing up people saying Nikola Jokic doesn’t get enough respect. – 5:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Anybody who tells ya’ll they know what’s going to happen in Brooklyn or in Philly, they’re just taking shit.” Charles Barkley. – 4:51 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Including tonight, Joel Embiid has recorded at least 25p/10r in each of his last seven games, the longest such streak of his career.
The last @Philadelphia 76ers player to record at least seven such games in a row was Charles Barkley in 1990 (nine straight). pic.twitter.com/1L33ROtYRi – 9:21 PM
