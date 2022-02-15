Clippers vs. Suns: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Los Angeles Clippers (29-30) play against the Phoenix Suns (10-10) at Footprint Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 15, 2022
Los Angeles Clippers 58, Phoenix Suns 58 (Q3 08:24)
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Phoenix doesn’t turn the ball over, doing it 10 or fewer times in each of their last six games. They’ve got eight already so far…something to track. – 11:21 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
THAT’S TUFF!
📺 @NBAonTNT | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/z4LnB59l8j – 11:20 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Batum Battalion assemble.
📺 @NBAonTNT | @Nicolas Batum pic.twitter.com/RXWAinAzjZ – 11:20 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Batum rebound, Batum lightning-quick-release 3, Batum block, Batum steal … Batum and his Clippers fighting — and leading, 58-57. – 11:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Batum defense sparking 6-0 Clippers run. Locks up Booker middy, then after the block, catches Booker’s failing attempt to draw a foul and save it under his basket.
Sequence leads to Mann attacking Paul in transition and finding Zubac trail dunk.
Clippers up 58-57, 8:27 3rdQ. – 11:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Zubac running the floor for the dunk.
Timeout #Suns. Up one with 8:27 left in the 3rd. – 11:17 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Clippers start the 3Q on an 11-4 run to take the lead back and the Suns need a timeout – 11:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Batum 3. #Suns lead down to 3 before Ayton scores off Booker assist.
#Suns up 57-54 as Jackson answers. – 11:16 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
If you’ve ever been to a Clippers practice or shootaround you’ve seen Nico Batum practice his quick, high-release three-pointer. Just did it for a swish. – 11:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Batum is going to redefine how IG trainers are shooting these catch-shoot 3s 🤣 – 11:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Paul deep in the paint in maneuvering around Zubac for 2.
#Suns up six. – 11:14 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers scored only 21 2nd quarter points on 26 shots (34.6% FGs).
Suns scored more points than that in the paint alone (22 on 11/14 FGs).
But Suns missed 5 of 7 outside paint in same quarter.
Interior has been difference in both quarters. – 11:08 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
THE @PETSMART PUPPY RACE 🐶🐾
All five puppies will be headed to a new home thanks to @azhumane! pic.twitter.com/YMXQiSt1eE – 11:05 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns 53 #Clippers 47 Half.
PHX: Booker 13 (6-of-8 FGs), Ayton 8 and 8 boards, McGee 8. Team: 53.5% FG (3-of-11 3PT) Paint pts: 32.
LAC: Morris Sr. 14 (6-of-9 FGs), Batum 13. Team: 40% FG (6-of-18 3PT). Paint pts: 20.
Biggest lead: 8 for both teams.
Bench pts: PHX 17 LAC 7. – 11:02 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Suns 53, Clips 47 | Half | Morris has 14, Batum 13. Booker 13. Suns shooting 53.5% from the field to the Clips’ 40% … but the Clips have hit 6 of 18 3s and Phoenix just 3 for 11. – 11:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Phoenix takes a 53-47 halftime lead, though it is a major accomplishment for Clippers that the lead never reached double digits with Suns shooting 53.5% FGs.
Booker with 13 points, all in 1st quarter. Ayton started making up for bad 1st quarter with 8 points, 7 rebounds in 2nd. – 10:58 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
The Mook look. 🤯
📺 @NBAonTNT | @Marcus Morris pic.twitter.com/z4vgLdF3eC – 10:56 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers close the first half in Phoenix with some juice thanks to Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris’ late buckets.
It’s Phoenix 53, Clippers 47
Devin Booker has 13 points and 2 fouls. Ayton, in his first game vs. LAC this season, has 8 and 8.
Batum with 13 pts, Morris 14 – 10:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Halftime: PHX 53, LAC 47
Booker: 13 Pts, 6-8 FG
Ayton: 8 Pts, 8 Reb, 4-10 FG
Paul: 6 Pts, 7 Ast
Morris: 14 Pts, 6-9 FG – 10:55 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Marcus Morris Sr. having a movie in this first half. He loves playing this team… – 10:52 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Crowder forced a tough shot.
Morris Sr. just made a tougher one from 3.
#Suns up six as Paul answers with a 2. – 10:52 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Reggie, Nico diving on the floor to try to get the ball away form Chris Paul … impressive hustle from these vets. (If not the jump ball skills?) – 10:51 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Deandre Ayton on a 6-0 run with Clippers looking like schedule logistics in this second quarter.
Phoenix up 47-40 with 3:20 left in first half. Add Terance Mann (2 points, 1/5 FGs) to the struggle bus Reggie Jackson is on. – 10:47 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Stealin’ and dealin’.
@Robert Covington ➡️ @Nicolas Batum
📺 @NBAonTNT | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/MMnL7LKM2a – 10:47 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Ayton to the rim off a Paul bounce pass.
Ty Lue has seen enough of that.
Timeout #Clippers.
Chris Paul walked nearly all the way back to the bench sharing some pleasantries with the referee.
#Suns up 47-40. 3:20 left in 1st half. – 10:47 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
CP3 just halted that possession off a Booker kickout for a 4v3 scramble situation because he knew that PnR was gonna be there for a DA layup. The guy tends to be a few steps ahead. – 10:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns’ lead is up to 7 now. Much better second stint from Deandre Ayton – 10:46 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That bucket gives Deandre Ayton his 53rd made hook shot of the season. In 36 games, he’s already surpassed last season’s total (52), when he played 69 games.
Big sign of growth for him with that weapon – 10:44 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
This is a good primer to remind me how weird as hell most of the Suns’ playoff games were – 10:44 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Booker steal.
Booker turnover.
Batum uncontested layup.
#Suns up 43-40 as Ayton scores. – 10:43 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Per Elias Sports Bureau, and the Clippers, the team this season will tie the NBA record for most games played before the all-star game: 61.
The other teams who’ve done that: the 1950-51 Tri-Cities Blackhawks and the 2017-18 Timberwolves. – 10:42 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
WE SEE YOU, AARON. 👀
Doing a little bit of everything! pic.twitter.com/gsb26QTr6e – 10:41 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
With that ATO corner 3 from Marcus Morris Sr., @Nicolas Batum has eclipsed 10K career points. – 10:41 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
From Clippers PR: the Clippers are playing their 60th game of the season tonight. They will play 61 by the All-Star break, tying the record of most games played by a team before All-Star Game held by the ’50-51 Tri-Cities Blackhawks and ’17-18 TWolves per Elias Sports Bureau. – 10:40 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
As good as Marcus Morris Sr. has been (11 points, 5/6 FGs despite injury early), Reggie Jackson has struggled by that much (0 points, 0/8 FGs, 0/3 3s).
Clippers couldn’t stretch lead with Phoenix going all-bench, and Phoenix regains 37-35 lead with 6:45 left in first half. – 10:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul gives #Suns 37-35 lead on in-paint jumper. First points of the game for the 12X #NBAAllStar.
Has only taken two shots. Has 3 assists. – 10:38 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Really, really promising stuff from Aaron Holiday. Making an impact on both ends. Suns up 37-35, Clippers need a timeout – 10:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Marcus Morris Sr. is giving one of his former teams the business right now.
Has 11 on 5-of-6 shooting. #Suns #ClipperNation tied at 35-35. – 10:36 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Great breather for CP3. Suns need more of these for him over the rest of the regular season. Second unit playing well sure helps with that. – 10:34 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Classic Mook. 💪
📺 @NBAonTNT | @Marcus Morris pic.twitter.com/gv5qrmuroi – 10:34 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Great 2 minutes for Holiday. A lob to McGee and pull-up 3. Blew up one action for Kennard and then another to force a TO. Draped on him. – 10:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Aaron Holiday had a nice lob feed to JaVale McGee. Few plays later, drills a deep pull-up 3 in transition. Then forces a Clippers turnover. Dude can play – 10:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
McGee with the floater in the lane for two, but Marcus Morris Sr. answers.
#Susn down two as Holiday hits a 3. – 10:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns have Holiday, Payton, Johnson, Craig and McGee on the floor. – 10:29 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
+4 going into the second frame. pic.twitter.com/BJBJbMqHWN – 10:28 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers up 26-22 through one quarter of play in Phoenix.
Big opening quarter from Ivica Zubac: 7 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block in all but 5 seconds of the period.
Deandre Ayton: 0 points, 0/4 FGs, 1 rebound.
Chris Paul mostly chilled (0/1 FGs). Booker has 13. – 10:28 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Cool Hand Luke. 👌
📺 @NBAonTNT | @Luke Kennard pic.twitter.com/NAWbYhMsYG – 10:26 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Having flashbacks to when the Suns went 4 million years without a 30-point quarter in the WCFs. Booker had 13 of the Suns’ 22 points. – 10:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
End of 1Q: LAC 26, PHX 22
Booker: 13 Pts, 6-7 FG
Bridges: 4 Pts, 3 Reb
Crowder: 3 Pts
Zubac: 7 Pts, 8 Reb, 3-5 FG – 10:25 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ivica Zubac checks out after a third straight, really good start to a game. This time seven points and eight rebounds with two assists in 12 minutes. – 10:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Devin Booker Johnny Cage’d Terance Mann on his last bucket pic.twitter.com/uT96p2BRs6 – 10:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Zubac with eight rebounds already.. Two offensive.
#Suns down four as Booker has 13 of their 22 points.
#ClipperNation is getting pretty much whatever shot they want while contesting most of Phoenix’s attempts. – 10:24 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Luke Kennard didn’t look inhibited at all going off the dribble for his open three-pointer to stop a Clippers scoreless streak of two-plus minutes. – 10:23 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Luke Kennard checking in along with Morris out of this timeout. – 10:20 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Devin Booker made only 5 of 22 shots last month here against Clippers.
The correction has been made, as he has already made 4 of his first 5 shots tonight.
Clippers still holding on to 21-16 lead with 3:44 left.
Ayton is 0/4 from field, with multiple point blank misses. – 10:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker has 9 of the Suns’ first 16 points. The crowd groaned when Deandre Ayton caught the ball in the paint and didn’t go up with it – 10:17 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Behind-the-back to the jam. ☄️
@Devin Booker ➡️ @Mikal Bridges pic.twitter.com/PE9ZLgXnXT – 10:17 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Booker doing a great job moving the ball with all the defensive attention he’s getting. Suns not taking advantage of it. – 10:16 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
🗣️ COUNT IT!
📺 @NBAonTNT | @Ivica Zubac pic.twitter.com/RIPprz8Yah – 10:13 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Eventful first five minutes here in Phoenix.
Clippers come out with a 15-11 lead, with Zubac continuing his stretch of inspired interior play with a quick 7 points while matching Suns with 4 rebounds. – 10:13 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Zubac swinging them bows inside. That last one came close to connecting. #Suns down 15-11. – 10:12 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Coffey to the cup. ☕
📺 @NBAonTNT | @coffeyshop_ pic.twitter.com/Ebczu44rQu – 10:12 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Marcus Morris Sr. is available to return tonight, per the team. – 10:12 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Bridges off the curl. Two.
He’s scoring in so many different ways.
3.
Transition.
Pull up.
Cuts.
Curls.
Even a little postup.
No longer a 3-and-D guy. He’s beyond that now. #Suns down 15-9. – 10:10 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Clippers up 13-5 early.
Coming off win over Golden State last night
Zubac dunk over Crowder. Fouled. Hits FT. – 10:08 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Oh dear. It seems Ty Lue won’t have to tell Ivica Zubac to dunk with power anymore. He’s done it again for a second straight game. – 10:08 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Determined start from the Clippers offense. Thirteen points less than four minutes in. – 10:08 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Takin’ the floor.
📺 @NBAonTNT | #ClipperNation pic.twitter.com/NaWUnpscuF – 9:45 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Luke Kennard still testing his ankle in warmups. pic.twitter.com/jVFWtcppBl – 9:44 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
The Clippers are starting Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac, Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson in Phoenix, the third consecutive game that lineup has started. – 9:36 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
LAC (29-30) at PHX (46-10)
STARTERS 2/15
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
PHX
Mikal Bridges
Jae Crowder
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 9:36 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Late night Suns basketball.
@PlayAtGila | #YouDoYou pic.twitter.com/DGgY5vh80C – 9:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac for third straight game.
Phoenix will start Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton for 31st time this season. – 9:33 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Clock in and lock in.
🕖 7:00PM PT | 📺 @NBAonTNT pic.twitter.com/VIyyi2rjRe – 9:00 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s definitely a problem.”
#ClipperNation coach Ty Lue on Deandre Ayton as LAC will face him for the first time this season. #Suns pic.twitter.com/A1Du0yfcAm – 8:49 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Ty Lue said he’s not necessarily looking at finding ways to turn Phoenix over more often (lowest turnover % since Jan. 1) but says offensive rebounding and transition defense are his bigger keys. – 8:39 PM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Luke Kennard will warm up before the Clippers determine if he will play tonight. – 8:36 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Luke Kennard (ankle) might or might not play tonight in Phoenix, Ty Lue says. He’ll warm up and see how he feels. – 8:36 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Devin Booker #NBA all-defense?
Monty Williams believes the 3X #NBAAllStar should be considered for that. #Suns pic.twitter.com/825m40VQvd – 8:25 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“Better at everything.”
Monty Williams on approach to improving moving forward. #Suns pic.twitter.com/SiHdVz3HCW – 8:23 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Bringin’ the heat to the desert. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/aJuUbUZvnN – 8:17 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Monty Williams, like Steve Kerr ~24 hours ago, praising/noticing unorthodox usage by Tyronn Lue to have Ivica Zubac defend on perimeter and switch even with Luka Doncic (and Stephen Curry) on floor. – 8:17 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Hello from Phoenix. Here pregame, Monty Williams brings up unprompted Ty Lue trying Zubac on Doncic as an example of Lue being willing to throw curveballs. Williams said LAC’s physicality switching defensively and shot-making stood out in the GSW win. – 8:17 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Suns Coach Monty Williams (on Zoom) says he’s been impressed with the Clippers’ defense — notes Zu’s coverage of Luka in the halfcourt the other night. – 8:17 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Mood for tonight’s game!
📺 Catch it on @NBAonTNT | 🕖 7:00 PM PT pic.twitter.com/vdfGoekzoy – 8:00 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Battled from start to finish.
📼 Roll The Tape vs. Golden State pic.twitter.com/MTqzQVGrgz – 7:30 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
If you’re headed to the game tonight, don’t miss these big dawgs competing in the @PetSmart Puppy Race at halftime!
Make sure to stop by the @azhumane table in the pavilion to adopt these furry friends 🐾 pic.twitter.com/9cjDqrNDpv – 6:06 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
A MANN ON A MISSION.
@Terance Mann has been fillin’ up the stat sheet in his last 4 games.
18.25 PPG | 57.7% FG | 6.75 RPG | 4.5 APG pic.twitter.com/oLHuLvWSwU – 5:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA championship tiers: Suns, Warriors, Bucks are the favorites; 76ers on deck after James Harden trade
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-c… – 5:29 PM
Jason Preston @Treballjay11
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Last night, @Ivica Zubac continued to provide a spark, scoring 18 points in win vs. Golden State.
📼 Clippers CourtVision powered by @awscloud pic.twitter.com/uCb4lLmSRk – 5:00 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Show your love for The Valley with tonight’s IOG and don’t forget to checkout with @PayPal!
👕 https://t.co/NsKX3BiZG6 pic.twitter.com/kB6ayvo5Ma – 5:00 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Last night against the Knicks marked the first time in NBA history a team had two rookies, one with 30+ points (Mann) and the other with a triple-double (Giddey), in the same game. Per Thunder PR. – 4:54 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
More Thunder rookies making NBA history news:
Last night marked the first time in NBA history a team had two rookies – one with 30+ points (Tre Mann) and the other with a triple-double (Josh Giddey) – in the same game. – 4:46 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
Consistently working. Striving for greatness.
📍 @Verizon 5G Performance Center pic.twitter.com/84d0i4ACA8 – 4:30 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
Ay Vamos. 🎶
@jbalvin spotted at last night’s game. 👀
📷 @MichelobULTRA Courtside Celebrity Row pic.twitter.com/wup2yE6TOj – 4:26 PM
Los Angeles Clippers @LAClippers
This Mann is unstoppable.
🎯 @Kia Performance of the Game pic.twitter.com/9ZYX1dq1pn – 4:02 PM
Phoenix Suns @Suns
The Los Suns Small Business MVP program is back. Nominate your Latino-owned business for a chance to win $5,000 courtesy of @efirstbank!
Nominate today: https://t.co/NPqJNFKjQg pic.twitter.com/d8UKnSuESq – 4:01 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
