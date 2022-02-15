Daily statistical milestones: DeMar DeRozan moves past Bob Lanier and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Eric Gordon No. 25 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kevin Durant with 1,725 three-pointers. He’s now 35 away from Predrag Stojakovic
CJ McCollum No. 57 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Kyrie Irving, Allan Houston and Mike Dunleavy with 1,307 three-pointers. He’s now 18 away from Ryan Anderson
DeMar DeRozan No. 58 in points now
Moved ahead of Bob Lanier with 19,260 points. He’s now 65 away from Dwight Howard
Evan Fournier No. 79 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dennis Scott with 1,216 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Marco Belinelli
Jrue Holiday No. 86 in steals now
Moved ahead of Byron Scott with 1,226 steals. He’s now 2 away from Tyrone Corbin
Nikola Vucevic No. 87 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Maurice Lucas with 7,526 rebounds. He’s now 1 away from Paul Pierce
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 104 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jae Crowder with 1,103 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye
Jeff Green No. 113 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Andre Iguodala with 1,078 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Gilbert Arenas
Jordan Clarkson No. 129 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Isaiah Thomas with 1,020 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Gordon Hayward
Jonas Valanciunas No. 158 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Zaza Pachulia with 6,316 rebounds. He’s now 23 away from Jerome Kersey
Kemba Walker No. 162 in points now
Moved ahead of Jojo White with 14,405 points. He’s now 32 away from Nate Thurmond
Andre Drummond No. 196 in steals now
Moved ahead of Brent Barry with 956 steals. He’s now 2 away from Kevin Willis and Glen Rice
Andrew Wiggins No. 198 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of PJ Tucker with 801 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Patrick Beverley
Nikola Jokic No. 207 in assists now
Moved ahead of Clifford Robinson with 3,099 assists. He’s now 12 away from Foots Walker
Fred VanVleet No. 212 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Marcus Smart with 752 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Tracy Murray
Hassan Whiteside No. 229 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Jerry West with 5,380 rebounds. He’s now 24 away from Joe Barry Carroll
Doug McDermott No. 232 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Dominique Wilkins with 712 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from Kelly Olynyk
Tony Snell No. 234 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jeff Teague with 709 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Dominique Wilkins
Wesley Matthews No. 240 in steals now
Moved ahead of Cuttino Mobley and Purvis Short with 879 steals. He’s now 1 away from Luol Deng and Clarence Weatherspoon
Reggie Jackson No. 240 in assists now
Moved ahead of Brent Barry and Carl Braun with 2,898 assists. He’s now 10 away from KC Jones
Garrett Temple No. 242 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Byron Russell with 687 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Mike James and Chandler Parsons
Seth Curry No. 250 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Jamal Murray and Sam Cassell with 675 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Danny Ferry
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
“Just a bonehead play. I kind of got stuck in the air looking for an outlet and just kind of got sped up there. No excuses for that.” – 12:31 AM
On DeMar DeRozan’s historic night that fueled another Bulls’ victory.
The midrange god should get some MVP votes. pic.twitter.com/yWeuXMWcdU – 11:22 PM
— DeMar DeRozan
— Wilt Chamberlain
If DeRozan gets one more, he’ll set the record. pic.twitter.com/5Bfb60sFbN – 11:14 PM
DeRozan, including tonight, also has the only two games this season with 40+ points and zero 3-point *attempts* – 10:38 PM
Order has been restored, and the #Nuggets lead is back up to 20. – 10:35 PM
San Antonio scored 20 fourth-quarter points on 8 of 20 shooting with four assists. – 10:34 PM
Not Jordan.
Not Kobe.
Not LeBron.
Last 6 games…
40 on 16-24 FG
38 on 12-24 FG
35 on 14-22 FG
36 on 13-19 FG
38 on 16-27 FG
45 on 18-30 FG – 10:27 PM
✅ 40 PTS
✅ 7 AST
✅ 16-24 FG
DeRozan has scored at least 35 points while shooting 50% from the field in each of his last six games, tying Wilt Chamberlain for the longest such streak in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/bpsljDTxUD – 10:22 PM
DeRozan: 40 pts (19 in 4th), 7 ast
Vucevic: 25 pts, 16 reb, 5 ast
Coby: 24 pts, 6 ast
Ayo: 12 pts, 4 ast
Bulls win fourth straight, move to 37-21 – 10:20 PM
40 PTS | 67 FG%
38 PTS | 50 FG%
35 PTS | 64 FG%
36 PTS | 68 FG%
38 PTS | 59 FG%
45 PTS | 60 FG%
That’s the longest streak of 35-point games on 50% shooting in Bulls history. MJ never did it. pic.twitter.com/h5d4ovgS9B – 10:20 PM
Bulls win 4th straight and pull within half-game of East lead
DeRozan 40 pts (19 in 4th), 7 assists
Vucevic 25 pts, 16 rebs, 5 assists
White 24 points (5-6 3PT), 6 assists
Murray 19 points, 11 assists – 10:19 PM
DeMar DeRozan: 40/3/7
Nikola Vučević: 25/16/5
Coby White: 24/5/6
Ayo Dosunmu: 12/3/4
The Bulls are now 37-21. – 10:19 PM
McCollum 23 pts (9-13 FG)
Valanciunas 18 pts & 9 rebs
Ingram 10 pts, 11 rebs & 8 assts
Pels pick up their most lopsided win of the season with dominant play on both ends of the court. They shot 58 percent from the floor, had 36 assists as a team – 10:19 PM
CJ McCollum led team w/ 23 points, Jonas Valanciunas goes for 18 & 9, and Brandon Ingram filled up the box score like Draymond (?!): 10 PTS, 11 REB, 8 AST, 1 STL, 2 BLK. – 10:18 PM
Ball movement was A-1 for New Orleans. – 10:18 PM
CJ McCollum scores 23 points on 13 shots.
Brandon Ingram — 10 points, 11 rebounds, 8 assists — barely misses a triple-double.
The 30-point win is the largest margin of victory in the Willie Green era. – 10:15 PM
He now has 40 points (19 in the fourth) and six assists on 16-24 shooting. He’s 15-18 since that 1-6 start – 10:13 PM
24 points in the paint
8 points from mid-range
6 points from the FT line
Bulls by 4 – 10:08 PM
Year 13 DeMar:
28.1 Pts/36
5.2 Ast/36
5.3 Reb/36
53% on 2s
34% on 3s
86% on FT
8.2 FTA/36
Year 13 Jordan:
26.7 Pts/36
3.2 Ast/36
5.4 Reb/36
48% on 2s
24% on 3s
78% on FT
8.2 FTA/36 – 10:08 PM
It’s the third-longest such streak in franchise history behind two longer ones from Michael Jordan. – 9:59 PM
16 of DeRozan’s 26 points have been scored in the paint.
Bulls down by 1 – 9:50 PM
McCollum 20 pts (8-11 FG)
Valanciunas 16 pts & 9 rebs
Ingram 10 pts, 11 rebs & 8 assts
Hayes 14 tps (6-7 FG) – 9:46 PM
These guys are having fun. – 9:33 PM
#DCAboveAll 103
#pistons 94
Kuzma 23 Bey 24
Caldwell-Pope 16 Grant 14
Avdija 12 / 15 Reb Cunningham 12 – 9:25 PM
Incredibly impressive after the performance witnessed 48 hours ago. – 9:23 PM
McCollum 12 pts (5-8 FG)
Valanciunas 10 pts & 5 rebs
Ingram 8 pts, 6 rebs & 4 assts
Pels had 16 assists on 21 baskets in the half. May have been the best ball movement we’ve seen from this team since the CJ trade. – 9:07 PM
9 players have scored for Nola, with CJ McCollum’s 12 leading the way. – 9:06 PM
Coby (16 points), DeRozan (15) and Vucevic (15) have 46 of the Bulls’ 59 points – 9:03 PM
White 16 pts (4-4 3PT)
Vucevic 15 pts, 8 rebs
DeRozan 15 pts
McDermott 14 pts
Walker IV 11 pts
Murray 10 pts, 6 assists, 4 rebs – 9:02 PM
Followed it with a breakaway slam on next possession. Loudest UC has been so far – 8:50 PM
McDermott 7 pts | Vucevic 12 pts
Keldon 6 pts | White 11 pts
Bulls +6 from three – 8:34 PM
Valanciunas 6 pts & 4 rebs
McCollum 5 pts
Ingram 4 pts & 3 assts – 8:34 PM
Graham came back in for McCollum after two minutes on the bench.
Hayes at the 4 lineups for about two minutes.
Now we’re about to get Tony Snell’s Pelicans’ debut. – 8:25 PM
Good start for the Pelicans offense. – 8:12 PM
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:35 PM
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:29 PM
Averaged 36.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 10.3 free-throw attempts. Shot 59.8% (42.9% from 3, 82.9% on FTs)
Bulls went 3-1 – 3:34 PM
were just named East and West Player of the Week by the NBA.
Milestones, CJ McCollum, DeMar DeRozan, Eric Gordon, Evan Fournier, Jeff Green, Jonas Valanciunas, Jordan Clarkson, Jrue Holiday, Kemba Walker, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Nikola Vucevic