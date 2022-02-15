Daryl Morey: Keeping Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle was critical

Tom Moore: #Sixers Daryl Morey says keeping Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle in James Harden trade ‘was critical. Tyrese could be an all-star. Thybulle could be #NBA Defensive Player of the Year after Joel wins it first.’
Source: Twitter @TomMoorePhilly
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Daryl Morey says keeping Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle in James Harden trade ‘was critical. Tyrese could be an all-star. Thybulle could be #NBA Defensive Player of the Year after Joel wins it first.’ – 12:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Daryl Morey says Tyrese Maxey is capable of being an All-Star, and Matisse Thybulle can be Defensive Player of the Year. He said keeping both of them in a James Harden deal was “critical” moving forward. – 12:30 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers James Harden on 2nd-year guard Tyrese Maxey: ‘His confidence is going through the roof. He attacks. … I’m coming in to help him as many ways as I can.’ – 12:28 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Daryl Morey mentions that making sure Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle remained Sixers were “big priorities” for the team. – 12:22 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Morey mentions that making sure Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle remained with the Sixers was a priority in making this trade. – 12:21 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Yesterday, James Harden was doing his post-practice work with Tyrese Maxey. Today? Joel Embiid. The art of the step-back. pic.twitter.com/QBQv2qcLhw – 10:59 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Diving into Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden’s injury, 2 big games with the Celtics and Bucks, and Harden working with Tyrese Maxey’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN3556731728 – 6:44 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden did a lot of work today with Tyrese Maxey at practice. Doc Rivers said Harden was impressed with Maxey’s work. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/14/jam… via @SixersWire – 6:28 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden did everything at practice, Doc Rivers said. Worth noting Sixers didn’t scrimmage, but Rivers said Harden was unlimited.
Rivers mentioned Harden was “blown away” today by a couple of Tyrese Maxey dunks. – 12:53 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said of Joel Embiid, “He’s not yet known for his passing but he’s starting to be.”
Embiid and Matisse Thybulle did a very good job exploiting Evan Mobley’s doubling from the baseline on Saturday: https://t.co/FSbpOwXCa0 pic.twitter.com/3xbJ5omPFK – 11:02 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid on Matisse Thybulle: “He has a chance to be Defensive Player of the Year … after I get it.” – 11:10 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“He has a chance of being Defensive Player of the Year….. After I get it” – Joel Embiid on Matisse Thybulle #Sixers – 11:10 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey says he doesn’t want to take Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle for granted because what they are able to do on the court is so special #Sixers – 10:10 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
With his 6th steal tonight, @Matisse Thybulle has reached a new career-high.
🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒🔒 pic.twitter.com/SKdunqvPVq – 9:41 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
In 2.5 NBA seasons,
Guess how many 3+ steal games Matisse Thybulle has had?
*including tonight, winner gets… nothing lol – 8:27 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Matisse Thybulle and Tyrese Maxey showing tonight why the Sixers did not want to give those two guys up in a trade. Thybulle with 7 points on 3-of-3 shooting, 2 steals. Maxey with 5 points with that burst on display. Sixers up 30-15 late in the first. – 7:58 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Matisse Thybulle’s first 3 mins (!) tonight:
4 PTS / 2-2 fg / 1 STL – 7:46 PM
Matisse Thybulle’s first 3 mins (!) tonight:
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Matisse Thybulle making an early impact on this game, with a steal and two cutting dunks. – 7:45 PM
Ian Begley: People in touch with BKN on Thursday morning said club was comfortable with keeping James Harden on roster post-trade deadline if PHI didn’t meet its asking price. BKN wanted Matisse Thybulle, didn’t get him but found deal they liked to send Harden to PHI: pic.twitter.com/n2JjRVAHGl -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 10, 2022
Ian Begley: Source with knowledge of PHI-BKN dynamic says Nets have been seeking Matisse Thybulle in a James Harden package. -via Twitter @IanBegley / February 10, 2022
Keith Pompey: According to sources, the #Sixers are refusing to put Matisse Thybulle in the deal with the #BrooklynNets for James Harden. That’s the hold up. All other issue are agreed upon. -via Twitter @PompeyOnSixers / February 10, 2022