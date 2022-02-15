Donovan Mitchell: 'I'm happy right now'

“I think I’ve reached a point where you’re happy with yourself, first off,” Mitchell told Yahoo Sports. “… But as far as myself with the franchise, I see the articles, but I really address it with my teammates. I’ve seen it. I’m not too stressed about it. I’m not thinking about it. Because for me, it’s about how we can win. “There’s going to be talk whether I say something, whether I don’t say something because that’s how I’ve always been. I’ve always been someone that’s like, ‘OK, they’re saying stuff. Let’s go ahead and lock in.’ I haven’t really thought too much about it. I’m happy right now and just continuing to find ways to win.”
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Energy and Defense leads to 6th straight win. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are outstanding – lockedonjazz.net/utah-jazz/ener… – 12:04 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Story: Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell to @YahooSports on if he’s happy, how social commentary is received in Utah, importance of competing for chips, and being in modern-day Kobe-Shaq predicament with Rudy Gobert: “I wish. Because they got three rings.” sports.yahoo.com/posted-up-dono… – 11:23 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell says it’s time to set record straight in hour-long sitdown on Posted Up w/ C. Haynes Pod. TOPICS: Relationship with Rudy & franchise, local reaction to his social commentary, future plans & more.
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell says it’s time to set record straight in hour-long sitdown on Posted Up w/ C. Haynes Pod. TOPICS: Relationship with Rudy & franchise, local reaction to his social commentary, future plans & more.
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell’s prep game appearance reveals his fun 8th-grade shoe connection ksl.com/article/503487… – 1:57 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell said the first NBA player he ever met was former Knick Eddie Curry.
Mitchell notoriously has huge feet, and growing up, he’d get Curry’s shoes through a Knicks equipment guy. – 12:23 AM
Donovan Mitchell said the first NBA player he ever met was former Knick Eddie Curry.
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell had 15 and 7 assists and 4 rebounds in the first half….was impactful in almost every facet – 10:15 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 78-53 on the Rockets at the half. 160 ORtg for Utah, which… will do.
I guess a Donovan Mitchell triple double watch: 15/4r/7a. But it’ll be hard for him to get all of those rebounds with the garbage time.
Rotation was interesting. Is Dok or Whiteside backup C? – 10:12 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Live edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ starts in just one minute
Watch and join the robust chat –
* Jazz defense show new element
* Rotation without Joe
* Donovan Mitchell defense
* Justin Zanik speaks
* The untalked about story of the trade deadline – 10:21 AM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
JT out here hoopin and Deuce couldn’t give a damn 😂😂😂 locked in to the video game 😂😂😂 @Jayson Tatum – 4:07 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
LEGO SPIDA🕷
The power of play is so important when it comes to inspiring the next generation. I’m excited to unveil this
life-sized replica made from 18,325 @LEGO_Group bricks featuring my @adidas Basketball #DONISSUE3 LEGO
shoe. How will you play?#adidasxLEGO pic.twitter.com/j1bLkh5Lg3 – 7:36 PM
More on this storyline
Eric Walden: Joe Ingles, on the Donovan Mitchell rumors: “I don’t think Donovan wants to leave. We see him every day, and he loves where he’s at, he loves our team. If they were … around us every day and heard him say he wants to leave, that’s completely different. But they’re not.” -via Twitter @tribjazz / January 28, 2022
Eric Walden: Asked about the Brian Windhorst report about him wanting to play in a bigger market, Donovan Mitchell cuts off the question, notes that in his mind, all the questions he gets when the team is losing are negative, and says it’s simple: “We’re trying to win a championship.” -via Twitter @tribjazz / January 15, 2022
Ben Anderson: I asked Donovan Mitchell about the ESPN report saying he may want to play in a bigger market, he cut me off: “Y’all like to talk a lot when we lose. I don’t understand. Y’all like to just keep all the negative stuff when we start losing, when we’re winning there’s nothing said.” -via Twitter @BensHoops / January 15, 2022