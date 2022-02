Donovan Mitchell: 'I'm happy right now'

“I think I’ve reached a point where you’re happy with yourself, first off,” Mitchell told Yahoo Sports. “… But as far as myself with the franchise, I see the articles, but I really address it with my teammates. I’ve seen it. I’m not too stressed about it. I’m not thinking about it. Because for me, it’s about how we can win. “There’s going to be talk whether I say something, whether I don’t say something because that’s how I’ve always been. I’ve always been someone that’s like, ‘OK, they’re saying stuff. Let’s go ahead and lock in.’ I haven’t really thought too much about it. I’m happy right now and just continuing to find ways to win.” Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports