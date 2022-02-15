Donovan Mitchell: 'Now we're all holding each other accountable and all communicating'

“That’s how you build those winning habits,” Mitchell said. “And I can’t say those were there earlier in the year. Now we’re all holding each other accountable and all communicating, and that’s allowing us to take that step.”
Source: NBA.com
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell’s prep game appearance reveals his fun 8th-grade shoe connection ksl.com/article/503487… – 1:57 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell said the first NBA player he ever met was former Knick Eddie Curry.
Mitchell notoriously has huge feet, and growing up, he’d get Curry’s shoes through a Knicks equipment guy. – 12:23 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell had 15 and 7 assists and 4 rebounds in the first half….was impactful in almost every facet – 10:15 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 78-53 on the Rockets at the half. 160 ORtg for Utah, which… will do.
I guess a Donovan Mitchell triple double watch: 15/4r/7a. But it’ll be hard for him to get all of those rebounds with the garbage time.
Rotation was interesting. Is Dok or Whiteside backup C? – 10:12 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Live edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ starts in just one minute
Watch and join the robust chat –
youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU…
* Jazz defense show new element
* Rotation without Joe
* Donovan Mitchell defense
* Justin Zanik speaks
* The untalked about story of the trade deadline – 10:21 AM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
JT out here hoopin and Deuce couldn’t give a damn 😂😂😂 locked in to the video game 😂😂😂 @Jayson Tatum – 4:07 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
LEGO SPIDA🕷
The power of play is so important when it comes to inspiring the next generation. I’m excited to unveil this
life-sized replica made from 18,325 @LEGO_Group bricks featuring my @adidas Basketball #DONISSUE3 LEGO
shoe. How will you play?#adidasxLEGO pic.twitter.com/j1bLkh5Lg3 – 7:36 PM
Howard Beck on Jazz: I think they’re in trouble. I think they’re in trouble because this this thing has run its course and we know there are some tensions that are in that locker room. And I’ve been told recently that they might be a little worse than we’ve even been led to believe. And so if this doesn’t end well, this postseason and there’s no reason to think that it will… (…) Those Donovan Mitchell ‘wants out’ rumors are going to be starting like as soon as the season is over. -via Apple Podcasts / February 11, 2022
Ryan Miller: Donovan Mitchell on the reports he and Rudy Gobert are at odds: “No, no, no — we’re good. That’s just not true.” -via Twitter @millerjryan / February 4, 2022
The last couple of days has been full of petty sniping back and forth in press conferences: first, Gobert noted how the Jazz didn’t have the winning habits of the teams above them in the Western Conference, the Warriors and the Suns. Then, he noted how impressed he was with Devin Booker’s defense with the Suns over the last couple of years. If you don’t think that’s a shot at Mitchell’s defense, well, I have a bridge to sell you, you poor gullible sweetheart. But Mitchell (and Clarkson), who liked Gobert’s tweet, didn’t exactly come off any better. When they were asked about Gobert’s comments, they gave fairly passive-aggressive comments themselves. And honestly, the quotes from those two, while not benign in verbiage, undersold the annoyance that was apparent in their voices. Oh, and of course, there’s the fact that Gobert, at heart, was basically right about their defense — one way to get Gobert to stop being honest about the team’s bad defense is to just play better defense. -via Salt Lake Tribune / January 17, 2022