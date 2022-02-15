Donovan Mitchell on relationship with Rudy Gobert: 'We're good'

The friction between Mitchell and Gobert has been well-documented for a few years. At times, it has spilled out to the public. But the 6-foot-2 guard said the narrative is overblown. “First of all, we’re good. I just want to go on record with saying that,” Mitchell told Yahoo Sports. “I think it’s interesting that stuff happens, and he and I have never played at this high of a level together since we’ve been here. So I make the joke, ‘For a group that hates each other, man, we’re playing pretty well.’
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
David Locke
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Energy and Defense leads to 6th straight win. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are outstanding – lockedonjazz.net/utah-jazz/ener… – 12:04 PM
Dan Favale
new @HardwoodKnocks 📬
🔘 dark-horse contenders (11:11)
🔘 jazz/gobert (36:58)
🔘 cam thomas (54:38)
🔘 hornets (1:09:33)
🔘 spurs (1:15:51)
🔘 poku (1:18:55)
🔘 thibs (1:22:30)
🎧 https://t.co/jrcAeg3cAU
🍎 https://t.co/GIlzFNjrDF
✳️ https://t.co/9z9kCMajJK
FULL BREAKDOWN⬇️ pic.twitter.com/xXvHkaqxUI – 12:00 PM
Chris Haynes
Story: Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell to @YahooSports on if he’s happy, how social commentary is received in Utah, importance of competing for chips, and being in modern-day Kobe-Shaq predicament with Rudy Gobert: “I wish. Because they got three rings.” sports.yahoo.com/posted-up-dono… – 11:23 AM
Chris Haynes
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell says it’s time to set record straight in hour-long sitdown on Posted Up w/ C. Haynes Pod. TOPICS: Relationship with Rudy & franchise, local reaction to his social commentary, future plans & more.
🎧: https://t.co/2vKFWtksyP
🎥: https://t.co/WVNuUkoKHH pic.twitter.com/cdxkk5Rb5v – 11:07 AM
David Locke
Live edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ about the streaking Utah Jazz starts in about 5 minutes at 9:03
at – youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU…
* Energy
* Multiple defenders
* Gobert and Mitchell
* When does NAW or Juancho play?
* Power Rankings – 10:57 AM
Ryan Miller
Donovan Mitchell’s prep game appearance reveals his fun 8th-grade shoe connection ksl.com/article/503487… – 1:57 AM
Ben Anderson
Donovan Mitchell said the first NBA player he ever met was former Knick Eddie Curry.
Mitchell notoriously has huge feet, and growing up, he’d get Curry’s shoes through a Knicks equipment guy. – 12:23 AM
David Locke
POSTCAST – Rudy Gobert returns and Utah Jazz dominate in their 6th straight win – lockedonjazz.net/jazz/postcast-… – 12:15 AM
Ben Anderson
“I felt strong, I feel great,” Rudy Gobert said of his calf injury. “I did some pretty explosive movement without thinking about it. I didn’t have any extra pain.”
#TakeNote | @KSLSports
pic.twitter.com/yiEIMKzzJC – 12:10 AM
Eric Walden
Rudy Gobert: “Our energy is different. That slump that we had really sparked something. We’re playing like a team that’s trying to accomplish something. Regardless of who we’re playing, we’re going to bring the same mentality.” – 12:09 AM
Ryan Miller
Rudy Gobert said the energy was different than it was before his injury.
“That stretch that we had sparked something.” – 12:09 AM
Eric Walden
Rudy Gobert on his techs: “I just think both of them could have been non-technical fouls. I didn’t feel like I disrespected any official. I didn’t feel like I made any non-basketball play.” – 12:07 AM
David Locke
Jazz do exactly what they should in Rudy Gobert’s return pic.twitter.com/hdb4lamwkp – 12:01 AM
David Locke
POSTCAST – Rudy Gobert returns and Utah Jazz win 6th straight twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 11:44 PM
Andy Larsen
Jazz beat Rockets 135-101.
Mitchell: 30 points, 6 rebs, 7 assists.
Gobert: 14/7/2, a +19.
Bogdanovic: 22/5/2.
Easy win throughout. Jazz play in L.A. against the Lakers on Wednesday. – 11:26 PM
Eric Walden
FINAL: Jazz 135, Rockets 101. Six straight wins, now 36-21 on the season. Don 30p/7a/6r. Bogey 22p/5r. JC 16p/3a. Gobert 14p/7r. Juancho with a 3. NAW still scoreless as a Jazz. Rockets 14-42 in 2H. Utah’s final game before ASB is at Staples (yeah, I know) vs. Lakers on Wed. – 11:25 PM
Adam Spolane
Is it me or does Rudy Gobert always get ejected against the Rockets? – 11:11 PM
Andy Larsen
So they called a foul on Sengun, and then a technical on Gobert for the throwdown after the play. It, uh, has been extremely unusually officiated. – 11:09 PM
Ryan Miller
Rudy Gobert gets his second tech and is ejected. Some strange techs tonight. – 11:09 PM
Ben Anderson
Rudy Gobert has been tossed after getting his second technical foul.
Andy Larsen
Rudy Gobert was ejected from this game for his second technical… – 11:08 PM
Jonathan Feigen
Been so quiet in here most of the night, it seemed Jazz fans missed the Harden-era Rockets as much as Rockets fans. Then a couple calls went against Gobert (pretty obvious on the replays that were shown) and they were back. – 11:07 PM
Andy Larsen
Jazz up 100-78 after 3Q. Story of this game is essentially that the Jazz played really well in Rudy Gobert’s return to action on both ends of the floor. He remains a +23 in his 16 minutes. – 10:56 PM
Jonathan Feigen
Sengun took a shot to the throat. Called a technical foul on Rudy Gobert. Rockets let Sengun take the T since he earned it. (Looked like he did not know anyone could take it, though he was the one hit.) – 10:54 PM
Tony Jones
Gobert just glared at the official on that over the back and said “CALL THAT SHIT”…. – 10:33 PM
Tony Jones
Donovan Mitchell had 15 and 7 assists and 4 rebounds in the first half….was impactful in almost every facet – 10:15 PM
Ryan Miller
Jazz lead 78-53 at the half.
Jazz outscored the Rockets by 23 in the 9 minutes Rudy Gobert played.
Mitchell has 15 points, 7 assists and 4 rebounds — though I doubt he plays enough minutes in the 2nd half to seriously challenge for the elusive triple-double. – 10:12 PM
Andy Larsen
Jazz up 78-53 on the Rockets at the half. 160 ORtg for Utah, which… will do.
I guess a Donovan Mitchell triple double watch: 15/4r/7a. But it’ll be hard for him to get all of those rebounds with the garbage time.
Rotation was interesting. Is Dok or Whiteside backup C? – 10:12 PM
Eric Walden
HALFTIME: Jazz 78, Rockets 53. All I wanted was for Utah to get to 80+ and to lead by 30+ by the break, but they continue to disappoint.
More seriously … Bogey 15p, Don 15p/7a/4r, Rudy Gobert a +23 in 9:02 of action. – 10:12 PM
David Locke
The score is 27 to 2 when Rudy Gobert is on the floor. Nice to have the 3 time all-star, 3 time DPOY back on the floor – 9:49 PM
Ryan Miller
16-0 run from the Jazz as they open up a 47-24 lead. Rudy Gobert is still really really good. – 9:48 PM
Andy Larsen
Jazz up 36-24 after 1Q. Jazz are on pace to win this game by 48 and yet I thought they played about half of a good quarter there. But when they were on — really, the Gobert minutes — they were great. – 9:44 PM
Andy Larsen
The Whiteside minutes have not gone as well as the Gobert minutes. – 9:29 PM
Andy Larsen
Whiteside is the Jazz’s backup center after Gobert’s return. (As expected, but some said might be Dok) – 9:23 PM
Ryan Miller
Jazz jump out to a 14-2 lead over the Rockets. Bogey with 8 quick points as the Rockets defense looks pretty lost.
Gobert has 4 points and Conley and Mitchell both have 3 assists. – 9:21 PM
Jonathan Feigen
Once again, Gobert opens on Tate. And again, he leaves him open to shoot from deep. – 9:14 PM
Adam Wexler
#Rockets starters tonight vs Jazz: Gordon, Tate, Wood, Porter Jr, Green
Jazz starters: O’Neale, Bogdanovic, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley – 8:36 PM
Jonathan Feigen
Rockets starters: Gordon, Tate, Wood, Green, Porter Jr.
Jazz starters: Bogdanovic, O’Neale, Gobert, Mitchell, Conley. – 8:32 PM
Ryan Miller
Eric Paschall is available tonight.
Rudy Gobert is a game time decision. – 7:14 PM
Ben Anderson
Paschall is available tonight, Gobert remains a game time decision. – 7:14 PM
Andy Larsen
Eric Paschall will play tonight, Rudy Gobert is again a game-time decision. – 7:14 PM
Eric Walden
Rudy Gobert is a game time decision tonight. Eric Paschall is AVAILABLE. – 7:14 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Jarrett Allen is an All-Star this season.
16.2 PPG
11.1 RPG
66.5 FG%
He is on pace to become the 4th player in NBA history to average 15/10 on 65% shooting in a season — joining Wilt Chamberlain, Artis Gilmore and Rudy Gobert. pic.twitter.com/UrlwxtbbIW – 4:39 PM
Sarah Todd
Rudy Gobert and Eric Paschall, who were both listed as questionable, went through shootaround with the Jazz this morning. – 12:29 PM
Eric Walden
Rudy Gobert and Eric Paschall both went through shootaround today for the Jazz. – 12:28 PM
Ben Anderson
Rudy Gobert and Eric Paschall both went through shootaround for the @Utah Jazz. – 12:28 PM
David Locke
Live edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ starts in just one minute
Watch and join the robust chat –
youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU…
* Jazz defense show new element
* Rotation without Joe
* Donovan Mitchell defense
* Justin Zanik speaks
* The untalked about story of the trade deadline – 10:21 AM
Donovan Mitchell
JT out here hoopin and Deuce couldn’t give a damn 😂😂😂 locked in to the video game 😂😂😂 @Jayson Tatum – 4:07 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
LEGO SPIDA🕷
The power of play is so important when it comes to inspiring the next generation. I’m excited to unveil this
life-sized replica made from 18,325 @LEGO_Group bricks featuring my @adidas Basketball #DONISSUE3 LEGO
shoe. How will you play?#adidasxLEGO pic.twitter.com/j1bLkh5Lg3 – 7:36 PM
More on this storyline
“And we can be even better. We’re good. We’re focused on winning. We have a common goal. I think that’s the biggest thing. You don’t always have to be the best of friends with people you work with. But at the end of the day, if you work towards a common goal that’s beneficial to the team, that’s what’s first. We want to win, and I don’t think either of us are worried about what’s being said around us.” -via Yahoo! Sports / February 15, 2022
Mitchell acknowledged he would have preferred Gobert kept his critiques inside the locker room, but he affirms it wasn’t a big deal. “People have their own way of expressing things. I think the bigger way would have been just to do it in house, but it’s water under the bridge for me now, and for us as a group,” Mitchell told Yahoo Sports. “… When you have two people that are competitive, you want to ultimately be the best. I would take that as opposed to two dudes who just want to sit on their ass and do nothing. You have two guys who are going to go out there and compete. He’s a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. I’m a three-time All-Star. We’re going to find ways to get better individually and collectively as a group, and I’ll take that.” -via Yahoo! Sports / February 15, 2022
Ryan Miller: Donovan Mitchell on the reports he and Rudy Gobert are at odds: “No, no, no — we’re good. That’s just not true.” -via Twitter @millerjryan / February 4, 2022