Donovan Mitchell on relationship with Rudy Gobert: 'We're good'

Mitchell acknowledged he would have preferred Gobert kept his critiques inside the locker room, but he affirms it wasn’t a big deal. “People have their own way of expressing things. I think the bigger way would have been just to do it in house, but it’s water under the bridge for me now, and for us as a group,” Mitchell told Yahoo Sports. “… When you have two people that are competitive, you want to ultimately be the best. I would take that as opposed to two dudes who just want to sit on their ass and do nothing. You have two guys who are going to go out there and compete. He’s a three-time Defensive Player of the Year. I’m a three-time All-Star. We’re going to find ways to get better individually and collectively as a group, and I’ll take that.” -via Yahoo! Sports / February 15, 2022