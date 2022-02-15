Donovan Mitchell: Utah not the most receptive about social justice talk

His mother, Nicole, is a longtime educator in the New York area. Education is rooted in his genes. But he said his voice on such matters isn’t always welcomed by many in Utah. “It hasn’t been the most receptive. I won’t lie and say it has,” Mitchell told Yahoo Sports. “But that’s what I meant when I said, like, I’m not going to stop. I think for me, part of creating change is having uncomfortable conversations and being uncomfortable. What you choose to do with the information is up to you. I’m going to continue to speak and give knowledge.
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
Source: Chris Haynes @ Yahoo! Sports
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
David Locke @DLocke09
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Energy and Defense leads to 6th straight win. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are outstanding – lockedonjazz.net/utah-jazz/ener… – 12:04 PM
LOCKED ON JAZZ – Energy and Defense leads to 6th straight win. Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell are outstanding – lockedonjazz.net/utah-jazz/ener… – 12:04 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Story: Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell to @YahooSports on if he’s happy, how social commentary is received in Utah, importance of competing for chips, and being in modern-day Kobe-Shaq predicament with Rudy Gobert: “I wish. Because they got three rings.” sports.yahoo.com/posted-up-dono… – 11:23 AM
Story: Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell to @YahooSports on if he’s happy, how social commentary is received in Utah, importance of competing for chips, and being in modern-day Kobe-Shaq predicament with Rudy Gobert: “I wish. Because they got three rings.” sports.yahoo.com/posted-up-dono… – 11:23 AM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell says it’s time to set record straight in hour-long sitdown on Posted Up w/ C. Haynes Pod. TOPICS: Relationship with Rudy & franchise, local reaction to his social commentary, future plans & more.
🎧: https://t.co/2vKFWtksyP
🎥: https://t.co/WVNuUkoKHH pic.twitter.com/cdxkk5Rb5v – 11:07 AM
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell says it’s time to set record straight in hour-long sitdown on Posted Up w/ C. Haynes Pod. TOPICS: Relationship with Rudy & franchise, local reaction to his social commentary, future plans & more.
🎧: https://t.co/2vKFWtksyP
🎥: https://t.co/WVNuUkoKHH pic.twitter.com/cdxkk5Rb5v – 11:07 AM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell’s prep game appearance reveals his fun 8th-grade shoe connection ksl.com/article/503487… – 1:57 AM
Donovan Mitchell’s prep game appearance reveals his fun 8th-grade shoe connection ksl.com/article/503487… – 1:57 AM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Donovan Mitchell said the first NBA player he ever met was former Knick Eddie Curry.
Mitchell notoriously has huge feet, and growing up, he’d get Curry’s shoes through a Knicks equipment guy. – 12:23 AM
Donovan Mitchell said the first NBA player he ever met was former Knick Eddie Curry.
Mitchell notoriously has huge feet, and growing up, he’d get Curry’s shoes through a Knicks equipment guy. – 12:23 AM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Donovan Mitchell had 15 and 7 assists and 4 rebounds in the first half….was impactful in almost every facet – 10:15 PM
Donovan Mitchell had 15 and 7 assists and 4 rebounds in the first half….was impactful in almost every facet – 10:15 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 78-53 on the Rockets at the half. 160 ORtg for Utah, which… will do.
I guess a Donovan Mitchell triple double watch: 15/4r/7a. But it’ll be hard for him to get all of those rebounds with the garbage time.
Rotation was interesting. Is Dok or Whiteside backup C? – 10:12 PM
Jazz up 78-53 on the Rockets at the half. 160 ORtg for Utah, which… will do.
I guess a Donovan Mitchell triple double watch: 15/4r/7a. But it’ll be hard for him to get all of those rebounds with the garbage time.
Rotation was interesting. Is Dok or Whiteside backup C? – 10:12 PM
David Locke @DLocke09
Live edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ starts in just one minute
Watch and join the robust chat –
youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU…
* Jazz defense show new element
* Rotation without Joe
* Donovan Mitchell defense
* Justin Zanik speaks
* The untalked about story of the trade deadline – 10:21 AM
Live edition of LOCKED ON JAZZ starts in just one minute
Watch and join the robust chat –
youtube.com/channel/UCQxdU…
* Jazz defense show new element
* Rotation without Joe
* Donovan Mitchell defense
* Justin Zanik speaks
* The untalked about story of the trade deadline – 10:21 AM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
JT out here hoopin and Deuce couldn’t give a damn 😂😂😂 locked in to the video game 😂😂😂 @Jayson Tatum – 4:07 PM
JT out here hoopin and Deuce couldn’t give a damn 😂😂😂 locked in to the video game 😂😂😂 @Jayson Tatum – 4:07 PM
Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell
LEGO SPIDA🕷
The power of play is so important when it comes to inspiring the next generation. I’m excited to unveil this
life-sized replica made from 18,325 @LEGO_Group bricks featuring my @adidas Basketball #DONISSUE3 LEGO
shoe. How will you play?#adidasxLEGO pic.twitter.com/j1bLkh5Lg3 – 7:36 PM
LEGO SPIDA🕷
The power of play is so important when it comes to inspiring the next generation. I’m excited to unveil this
life-sized replica made from 18,325 @LEGO_Group bricks featuring my @adidas Basketball #DONISSUE3 LEGO
shoe. How will you play?#adidasxLEGO pic.twitter.com/j1bLkh5Lg3 – 7:36 PM
More on this storyline
Members of the Black community in Utah are grateful for Mitchell keeping the pressure on the public to embrace dialogue. “To have someone that has a platform like that, it allows them to reach the masses even further, to reach the everyday person,” said Meligha Garfield, director of the Black Cultural Center at the University of Utah. “That’s why I praise. Use your platform, brother.” In that sense, he’s not alone. “It’s always been important to me,” Conley told The Athletic. “Not only as an African-American, a father and a husband, but as a role model. Because of the platform that I have, I try to set a good example, for Black, White, any race. And I want to bring to light to educate certain people on certain situations. Because a lot of things that go wrong in this world, there’s a lot of ignorance behind it. People don’t know, so they just react. I’ve always been a proponent on speaking my truth. I want to educate as much as I can, and open some eyes in the process.” -via The Athletic / December 2, 2021
National Basketball Social Justice Coalition: We here. We are players, coaches, team governors, and executives working to advance social justice policy reform. -via Twitter / December 1, 2021