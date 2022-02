Enes Kanter Freedom open to playing in Greece

Freedom now seems to be highlighting the uncertainty over whether he will get another NBA job by the fact he has been outspoken on a number of social issues. He has been retweeting comments from conservative legislators who argue he is being punished for his stances against the government in China. “I think people agree with almost of all of the positions he’s taken,” said one league exec. “I think this just comes down to basketball . “Ime (Udoka) wants to switch everything on defense, which made it strange that Brad (Stevens) signed Enes. Switching is what he can’t do.” -via Heavy.com / February 15, 2022