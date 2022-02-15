Goran Dragic agrees to buyout with San Antonio

Shams Charania: Goran Dragic has agreed to a contract buyout with the Spurs and is entering free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. A slew of teams will now pursue the 14-year veteran.
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Spurs have officially waived Goran Dragic.
1 open roster spot now – 10:16 AM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Goran Dragic is the No. 3 player on my buyout board, and the first of the top tier to wriggle free:
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Spurs-Dragic reach buyout agreement sportando.basketball/en/spurs-dragi… – 9:44 AM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
As expected, Goran Dragic has agreed to a buyout with the #Spurs. Sources say the #Bucks, #Lakers, #Clippers and #Warriors – among others – are all interested in acquiring the veteran PG. – 9:43 AM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
Goran Dragic reportedly agrees to buyout with Spurs
eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/13… – 9:38 AM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Goran Dragic has agreed to a contract buyout with the Spurs and is entering free agency, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. A slew of teams will now pursue the 14-year veteran. – 9:17 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
ICYMI, Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers good showing in a loss to Golden State, AD perhaps falling into old bad habits, and Goran Dragic buyout pursuit rumors. @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 7:13 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
After a quiet trade deadline, the #Lakers need to land Goran Dragic.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/nba-buyout-mar… – 4:00 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Monday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discussed a good showing (except from LeBron and AD) against Golden State, the Lakers’ mood, and whether is Goran Dragic is even kinda realistic as a buyout add. #FirstListen @LockedOnNetwork @LockedOnNBAPods
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 11:42 AM
Adrian Wojnarowski: In the aftermath of the Donte DiVincenzo trade and Connaughton injury, the Bucks will be aggressive in pursuit of Goran Dragic once he enters the buyout market next week, sources said. There will be significant opportunity for Dragic to play a role on the defending champions. -via Twitter @wojespn / February 14, 2022
Ira Winderman: Been told that Goran Dragic is coming to tonight’s game vs. Nets. So there’s that. -via Twitter @IraHeatBeat / February 12, 2022