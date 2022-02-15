Grizzlies vs. Pelicans: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Memphis Grizzlies (40-18) play against the New Orleans Pelicans (34-34) at Smoothie King Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 15, 2022
Memphis Grizzlies 93, New Orleans Pelicans 83 (Q3 00:00)
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
C.J. McCollum’s ability to murder the Grizzlies in any era or uniform is really something. – 9:50 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Another poor close to a quarter. McCollum is cooking the Grizzlies. – 9:50 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum is damn good at basketball. Shudder to think what this score might look like if he’s not in a Pelicans uniform. – 9:50 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Sat down today with Blazers guard Anfernee Simons in Memphis. Feature to come during All-Star break. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/Pxyk5d1y2D – 9:47 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Tyus Jones up to a career-high 22 points and we haven’t even hit the fourth quarter yet. – 9:47 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
A SEASON HIGH FOR STONES JONES YA HEAR ME. pic.twitter.com/T5i7IV5ntV – 9:47 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Excellent extra pass from Kyle Anderson to Tyus Jones for the open three. Two of the expiring contracts that were not dealt at the deadline making Zach Kleiman look even smarter right now. The Memphis lead is back up to 17. – 9:43 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Grizzlies leaving an awful lot of points at the free-throw line tonight. Clean that up and they can runaway with this one. – 9:40 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Fouls are starting to become a genuine concern for #Pelicans, with Valanciunas and Jones both subbing out mid 4Q due to 4 fouls. Ingram has 3 – 9:39 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans miss Josh Hart in games like this. Memphis Grizzlies have seemingly been first to the ball like 9 out of 10 times. You know that number wouldn’t feel nearly as high with one of the best go-get-the-ball players in the league. – 9:37 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
your 7 footer’s bag ain’t this deep 🦄 pic.twitter.com/ukNVkp7qET – 9:35 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Why isn’t CJ McCollum on the free throw line after getting hit on that last drive??? – 9:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
up a dozen. get a snack. we’ll be right back. pic.twitter.com/xCYnH1PHGt – 9:14 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
Memphis came to play with all 10 guys. Duren and Doran and Dooran and Durhan and … – 9:13 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
HALF: Grizzlies 65, Pelicans 53
– CJ: 14p, 6/12 FG
– JV: 8p, 2r, 2b, 3 fouls
– Ingram: 6p, 3a, 3/10 FG, 3 fouls
– Jaxson: 8p, 4r, 2a
Pels: 43.5 FG%, 2/14 3P, 11/13 FT
Griz: 49.0 FG%, 6/17 3P, 9/14 FT – 9:12 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st half: Grizzlies 65, Pelicans 53
McCollum 14 pts
Valanciunas 8 pts
Ingram 6 pts (3-10 FG)
Pels getting beat up on both ends of the floor against a physical Memphis team that’s w/o Ja Morant. They’ve gotta find some energy in the 2nd half (and 3-point shooting). – 9:11 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Halftime: Grizzlies 65 Pelicans 53
Tyus Jones has 11 points and six assists starting in place of Ja Morant. Ziaire Williams is a team-high +13 mainly because he’s holding Brandon Ingram to 3-10 shooting. CJ McCollum has 14 points. – 9:11 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
A sloppy end to the half there for the Grizzlies. Got to start the third quarter better or the Pelicans will make a more meaningful run to start the second half. Memphis leads in NOLA 65-53 at halftime. – 9:10 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Grizzlies’ 11-2 record without Ja is one of the most amazing stats of the NBA season. They lead by 12 at half. Big and-1 from CJ McCollum at the end of the second quarter. – 9:10 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
CJ McCollum knocks down the floater off glass with time winding down in the 1st half. Let’s out a small roar. Free throw makes it 65-53 at half time. Can this small charge roll over as momentum for the 2nd half? Pelicans need to find something. Grizz aren’t going to back down. – 9:10 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Coaches often see things before the rest of us. Ziaire Williams stepping into the starting lineup and guarding Stephen Curry and Luka Doncic was a sign of how he’s viewed defensively, and now Taylor Jenkins talks about it often. Legit two-way potential with Z8. – 9:02 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
show and go from the kid with the dope fro 🎱
@Ziaire Williams // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/IkKiaEeEKY – 8:59 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Pelicans have very rarely played flat this season.
But it does seem the Grizzlies just took them out of their game early on tonight and it’s showed up on both ends. – 8:59 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Physicality of Memphis defense seems to be having a real effect on #Pelicans in 1H. Guys are not getting to the spots they want, bumped on drives and taking some off-balance jumpers. Pels are shooting 37% – 8:57 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
a flick of the wrist.
11 first half points (3/5 from three) for @Jaren Jackson Jr. pic.twitter.com/8Es2qMcCZ9 – 8:54 PM
Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon
Add former teammate Jonas Valanciunas to the long list of veteran opponents who have been quite perturbed by Grizzlies SG Desmond Bane. – 8:52 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Brandon Clarke is playing at a higher level now than he did his rookie season. Layers to his game – the move he made to score on that last possession was not one that was in his toolbelt two years ago. – 8:51 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
That Brandon Clarke move around JV deserved one of those old Mike Conley “beep! beep!” sound effects. – 8:50 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Ziaire Williams’ hair is incredible tonight. pic.twitter.com/fEpYiAWpzR – 8:49 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
All the stuff that came easy against Toronto is exceedingly difficult for the Pelicans tonight.
Grizzlies closing off the paint and challenging everything on the perimeter. – 8:48 PM
All the stuff that came easy against Toronto is exceedingly difficult for the Pelicans tonight.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Memphis is up 17 after that JJJ triple make. Passing has been tremendous for the Grizzlies in this game so far. – 8:48 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Great pass by CJ 👋
Great cut by Tony 🙌
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/OkBizqFgXb – 8:47 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jaren Jackson Jr. grabbing multiple rebounds over Jonas Valanciunas is not something I expected to see tonight, but I love to see it. – 8:47 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
jumper sweeter than a bag of beignets 🦄 pic.twitter.com/J66rtFVACU – 8:46 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hot New Orleans take – Cafe Du Monde was not very good. But I did go during Mardi Gras – maybe when it is less busy the quality is better – 8:44 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Point Konchar always makes me do a double take. Worked that possession, though. Jaren Jackson Jr. makes another three and has 8 points, timeout NOLA as Memphis takes a 13 point lead. – 8:41 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jarrett “could’ve been Kenrich Williams” Culver makes an appearance. – 8:39 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
10 straight games with 30+ points in the first quarter.
We lead by 10 headed into the 2nd stanza.
📺 @GrizzOnBally | 📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/hvc5kFOH9m – 8:39 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
After 1Q: Grizzlies 37 Pelicans 27
The Grizzlies have now scored 30 or more points in their last 10 first quarters.
Everyone is filling in on the scoring so far with no Ja Morant. Each starter has five or more points. – 8:37 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
End of the 1st: Grizzlies 37, Pelicans 27
Ingram 4 pts & 3 assts
McCollum 4 pts
Graham 4 pts
Grizzlies shot 60 percent from the field and scored 20 points in the paint. Pels gotta bring more physicality on the defensive end. – 8:37 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Grizzlies post 37 points on 11 assists in the first quarter, without Morant.
They’re an impressive group. Play with a unique forcefulness. – 8:36 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
The Memphis Grizzlies score 37 points in the first quarter without Ja Morant. Offense cooks even when the executive chef is out. Grizzlies up 10 after 12 minutes of play. – 8:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
End of one at SKC
#WBD | @TaxAct pic.twitter.com/ahT2Bf8EW5 – 8:35 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Snell with the trey 3️⃣
📺: @BallySportsNO
📻: @ESPNRadioNOLA pic.twitter.com/sTUTXZoMwY – 8:32 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Tony Snell was a DNP in first two games after trade, but #Pelicans are starting to take advantage of his spot-up shooting prowess. Now 3/4 on threes over the last two games. Bench unit plus Graham is closing 1Q, needing to amp up defense and make it tougher on Grizz offense – 8:30 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Attacking the rim is the way for Memphis, as it always is. Got to keep putting the Pelicans on their heels. – 8:30 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
That’s two great reads in a row by Jaxson Hayes, with both passes going for assists.
Pelicans close deficit to 27-24 in the 1st quarter. – 8:29 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Bane back in, look for him to run the paint as the “backup” point guard with Tyus out. – 8:29 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
After registering a couple of DNP’s, this is the second time in as many games that Tony Snell is checking into the game for Herb Jones late in the first quarter. – 8:27 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
BIG STEVO 🥝
8 of em early for @Steven Adams pic.twitter.com/kzsWN8R44g – 8:25 PM
BIG STEVO 🥝
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Steven Adams making is presence known early in this game! – 8:20 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Steven Adams with 6 points and 5 rebounds already. But Herb Jones’ effort gets the Pelicans a big second chance bucket to take us to a timeout. – 8:20 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I will say this about the Pelicans – if you haven’t watched much Herb Jones so far this season, you are in for a treat. He’s a blast. – 8:13 PM
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Ziaire Williams is rocking one of the craziest afros I’ve ever seen in an NBA game.
Respect – 8:10 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
With Morant out tonight, Tyus Jones and Desmond Bane have to attack McCollum/Graham off the pick and roll consistently. If Tyus’ floater is falling it will be a long night for NOLA. If not? Pelicans will live with giving the struggling from three overall Grizzlies those looks. – 8:08 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
I’m actually starting to be impressed with the number of ways in which Jalen Duren’s name has been mispronounced on the Memphis-Cincinnati ESPN+ broadcast. Dur-on, Dur-an, Doo-ran, Doo-ren. Everything but the actual pronunciation. – 8:06 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hello my friends. @JoeMullinax back with you for Grizzlies-Pelicans. Ask me anything these next 10 minutes – life (briefly) without Ja? Best kinds of spreadable treats? Potential Wrestlemania main events? Talk to me. – 8:00 PM
Chris Vernon @ChrisVernonShow
Memphis looked fantastic in first half vs Cincy. Now someone get these announcers a pronunciation guide. just an outrageous announcing performance. Thought we had new players haha. – 7:53 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Jalen Duren played 4 mins, DeAndre Williams sat the final 8 mins and Memphis leads Cincinnati 41-26 at halftime. Actually extended the lead with Williams out. That’s just as impressive as anything Tigers did at Houston. – 7:51 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five 🆚 @New Orleans Pelicans
〽️ @Tyus Jones
〽️ @Desmond Bane
〽️ @Ziaire Williams
〽️ @jarenjacksonjr
〽️ @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/aaPdKZw2eD – 7:27 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Compelling battle going on in Cincinnati. What will we see more of tonight? Memphis defensive stops or butchered pronunciations of Memphis names by the announcers? – 7:27 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
That’s just Brandon Ingram making a young fan’s day, posing for a fun long distance selfie.
This after already taking two pics with several others sitting courtside upon finishing his pregame warmups. #GenuineGoodGuy pic.twitter.com/xuc9sJlrbP – 7:23 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Will Guillory @WillGuillory
Pelicans starters tonight:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:16 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
#Pelicans starters tonight 🙌
@Verizon pic.twitter.com/nQlMwzZRHN – 7:15 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Starters:
Devonte’ Graham
CJ McCollum
Brandon Ingram
Herb Jones
Jonas Valanciunas – 7:15 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pregame with the Pelicans Hype Team! 🔥
#WBD pic.twitter.com/Q9TDYX1ETq – 7:11 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is out for today’s game. Taylor Jenkins said before the game that he still had some soreness in his ankle. Grizzlies playing it safe. – 7:08 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Taylor Jenkins on combo #Pelicans now have with Ingram and McCollum: “For 48 minutes, you’re now going to have what we call ‘professional scorers,’ elite scorers out there at all times. You’re (always) going to have one guy who’s going to put a lot of pressure on the defense.” – 6:44 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
How does Taylor Jenkins view the addition of CJ McCollum to the Pelicans? If minutes are staggered as such, it gives Willie Green the opportunity to have one “professional scorer” on the floor at all times. #HighPraise – 6:41 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Coach Jenkins has departed the Zoom call. So at this time I will depart the Twitter machine. But fear not, Grizzlies fans – I will be back with you closer to tip-off of Memphis vs. New Orleans. @JoeMullinax signing off for now. – 6:40 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins is aware of the current history between the Grizzlies/Pelicans but added that his team has grown up since they saw them last in November. Jenkins added that it will boil down to the size, physicality and them raising their level on the offensive end. – 6:40 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Taylor Jenkins, asked about Grizzlies’ 1-6 record vs. #Pelicans since 2019-20: “We definitely have an unfortunate history with this team. There’s a physicality we haven’t met… we’ve grown up a lot in the last two and a half years, especially since (Nov. 13 loss here).” – 6:38 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins was asked about Ja Morant’s style of play entering the All-Star stage. He says that Ja is going to “fit in perfectly” and that Morant has to be one of the most entertaining players in the NBA. – 6:38 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Jenkins says that for 48 minutes the Pelicans are going to have “professional scorers” on the floor. He complimented the screen-setting of their bigs and says that McCollum is an “ultimate pro” that makes their offense even more dynamic. – 6:37 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
I asked Jenkins about their issues against the Pelicans in the past. Jenkins says they have not been physical enough against NOLA in the past and they’ve lacked game plan discipline, plus he acknowledges their talented offensive scorers. He says they need better pace overall. – 6:36 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins said Ja Morant is trending in a good direction and is a game-time decision tonight vs Pelicans. – 6:35 PM
Christian Clark @cclark_13
Ja Morant (left ankle) is a game-time decision, Taylor Jenkins says. – 6:34 PM
Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer
Ja Morant (ankle) is a game-time decision to play vs. #Pelicans, according to Taylor Jenkins – 6:34 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Taylor Jenkins says in pregame media that Ja Morant (left ankle) is a true game-time decision for tonight’s Pelicans-Grizzlies matchup. – 6:34 PM
Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez
Taylor Jenkins says Ja Morant (left ankle soreness) will be a game time decision tonight against the Pelicans. – 6:34 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Hello friends. Welcome to @JoeMullinax Tuesday Night Grizzlies – pregame coverage, in-game coverage, postgame coverage, a game recap, and a partridge in a pear tree. First up, Coach Jenkins’ pregame media availability. – 6:27 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Watch Live: Willie Green
#Pelicans | @Verizon twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 6:15 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers Injury Report:
Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles), Joe Ingles (left knee; ACL tear), Keon Johnson (right ankle; sprain), Lillard (core muscle), Little (left shoulder), Didi Louzada (left knee; recovery) and Dennis Smith Jr. (right elbow; sprain) are out for Wed.’s game at MEM – 5:44 PM
Blazers Injury Report:
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Eric Bledsoe (left Achilles), Joe Ingles (left knee), Keon Johnson (right ankle), Damian Lillard (core muscle recovery), Nassir Little (left shoulder recovery), Didi Louzada (left knee) and Dennis Smith Jr. (right elbow) are out for Wednesday’s game at Memphis. – 5:41 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Back at it again at SKC 😌
#UktraDrip | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/CbOwv9XRSI – 5:39 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
16 threes made in last night’s game, let’s keep it up 🔥
#WBD | @Entergy pic.twitter.com/lGK8Qf7cqu – 5:36 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Pelicans fans, share your #PelicansGameday photos with us and you may get the chance to win floor seats for an upcoming game! 🏀
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
You know @Ziaire Williams is gonna bring the energy 🗣
Check Z out in the latest edition of #GrizzMicdUp
@Verizon | #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/p9PXd1zLZG – 5:07 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Hey Trey 🔥
#PelicansGameday | @treymurphy pic.twitter.com/henGrk9i3W – 4:29 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Gameday ICYMI: In a time of broken basketball promises, the Grizzlies have delivered. Plus: Four on-court things I liked about the team last week.
dailymemphian.com/subscriber/art… – 3:52 PM
Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA
Lowe Post podcast: @Howard Beck and I unpack the SImmons-Harden fallout, what’s next for both teams, Kyrie’s future, much more — plus early thoughts on new-look Pelicans and Kings:
Apple: apple.co/3Bnu8g0
Spotify: spoti.fi/3gOA4Fs – 3:52 PM
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
New podcast with @Chris Herrington talking All-Star game and previewing the upcoming Ja Morant series podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/the… – 3:14 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
no trip is easy round @Jaren Jackson Jr. 🚫
1️⃣3️⃣ makes his debut on the @nba defensive player ladder. pic.twitter.com/5Pw5VsQB4x – 2:57 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Enter now for your chance to win tickets to the game on 3/8 and more, courtesy of @AshleyHomeStore.
