Hornets vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Charlotte Hornets (29-29) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-27) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 15, 2022
Charlotte Hornets 75, Minnesota Timberwolves 69 (Q3 04:13)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
smooooooth, @Jmcdaniels7.
smooth. pic.twitter.com/25sTgayBaY – 9:51 PM
smooooooth, @Jmcdaniels7.
smooth. pic.twitter.com/25sTgayBaY – 9:51 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards being out for the 2nd half switches up a few things…
– LaMelo now guarded by Vando/DLo (Ant was on him)
– More McDaniels usage
– Nowell in the rotation
– Pat Bev getting more on-ball reps as point (which slows down the O A LOT — not necessarily a bad thing) – 9:50 PM
Anthony Edwards being out for the 2nd half switches up a few things…
– LaMelo now guarded by Vando/DLo (Ant was on him)
– More McDaniels usage
– Nowell in the rotation
– Pat Bev getting more on-ball reps as point (which slows down the O A LOT — not necessarily a bad thing) – 9:50 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
No Anthony Edwards in the second half means Jaylen Nowell gets reinserted into the rotation. Nowell has been the odd man out the past few weeks. – 9:46 PM
No Anthony Edwards in the second half means Jaylen Nowell gets reinserted into the rotation. Nowell has been the odd man out the past few weeks. – 9:46 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Desperate for some shot-making, Finch going to Jaylen Nowell here in the third – 9:46 PM
Desperate for some shot-making, Finch going to Jaylen Nowell here in the third – 9:46 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
KAT always finds his way to the basket 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/gMG978e4JN – 9:46 PM
KAT always finds his way to the basket 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/gMG978e4JN – 9:46 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
In need of offense, Finch is going back to Jaylen Nowell for the first time in a bit. – 9:46 PM
In need of offense, Finch is going back to Jaylen Nowell for the first time in a bit. – 9:46 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Timberwolves say Anthony Edwards is out for the second half with right ankle sprain – 9:37 PM
Timberwolves say Anthony Edwards is out for the second half with right ankle sprain – 9:37 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Anthony Edwards (right ankle sprain) is OUT for the rest of tonight’s game. – 9:36 PM
Anthony Edwards (right ankle sprain) is OUT for the rest of tonight’s game. – 9:36 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards on the bench but not in the game to start the second half. – 9:35 PM
Anthony Edwards on the bench but not in the game to start the second half. – 9:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards is sitting on the bench in his jersey. But he is not starting the second half. – 9:35 PM
Anthony Edwards is sitting on the bench in his jersey. But he is not starting the second half. – 9:35 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Edwards is not starting the second half. Jaden McDaniels in. – 9:35 PM
Edwards is not starting the second half. Jaden McDaniels in. – 9:35 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards back warming up during halftime. Looks like an injury was dodged. – 9:32 PM
Anthony Edwards back warming up during halftime. Looks like an injury was dodged. – 9:32 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
Villanova’s Justin Moore putting on a show at Providence tonight with the #Timberwolves in the building scouting. pic.twitter.com/vyFPBSCskW – 9:22 PM
Villanova’s Justin Moore putting on a show at Providence tonight with the #Timberwolves in the building scouting. pic.twitter.com/vyFPBSCskW – 9:22 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
So ends the longest first half in recorded history. 58-52 Charlotte.
Wolves just can’t hit a shot, and the defense that was there at the start faded late. – 9:21 PM
So ends the longest first half in recorded history. 58-52 Charlotte.
Wolves just can’t hit a shot, and the defense that was there at the start faded late. – 9:21 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Danilo Gallinari, who currently has 21 points after three quarters of play, has tallied 20+ points for the second time this season (12/6/21 at MIN, 20 PTS). – 9:18 PM
Danilo Gallinari, who currently has 21 points after three quarters of play, has tallied 20+ points for the second time this season (12/6/21 at MIN, 20 PTS). – 9:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards hobbles off the floor and is headed back to the locker room.
Not sure, but I think I heard him say “my toe”. – 9:16 PM
Anthony Edwards hobbles off the floor and is headed back to the locker room.
Not sure, but I think I heard him say “my toe”. – 9:16 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Make a wish… it’s a Shooting All-Star 🤩
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/dBJsYrOpuW – 9:16 PM
Make a wish… it’s a Shooting All-Star 🤩
@LaMelo Ball | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/dBJsYrOpuW – 9:16 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Anthony Edwards hobbling to the locker room in the final second here. – 9:16 PM
Anthony Edwards hobbling to the locker room in the final second here. – 9:16 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
TREZZ 💪
@Montrezl Harrell | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/KO5ijIyqfT – 9:03 PM
TREZZ 💪
@Montrezl Harrell | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/KO5ijIyqfT – 9:03 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
add it to the highlights reel 🎞 pic.twitter.com/cFMR7tw1Hr – 9:00 PM
add it to the highlights reel 🎞 pic.twitter.com/cFMR7tw1Hr – 9:00 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
KAT sees all types of double teams.
Tonight, Charlotte’s plan is to send a double when James Borrego whistles. I remember Terry Stotts used to do the same thing when he was Portland’s coach.
This will lead to later than normal doubles. KAT has to go quick. – 8:54 PM
KAT sees all types of double teams.
Tonight, Charlotte’s plan is to send a double when James Borrego whistles. I remember Terry Stotts used to do the same thing when he was Portland’s coach.
This will lead to later than normal doubles. KAT has to go quick. – 8:54 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
ROZIER ➡️ BRIDGES 💥
@Terry Rozier x @Miles Bridges
@Drpepper | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/RNL3Qzpfey – 8:46 PM
ROZIER ➡️ BRIDGES 💥
@Terry Rozier x @Miles Bridges
@Drpepper | #AllFly pic.twitter.com/RNL3Qzpfey – 8:46 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
our guy JMac’s got moves 👏 pic.twitter.com/gkPfXnYezH – 8:45 PM
our guy JMac’s got moves 👏 pic.twitter.com/gkPfXnYezH – 8:45 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 27-24.
Towns has 10 of the 27 points, his 15th 10+ point first quarter of the season. He’s added a game-high 6 rebounds. – 8:38 PM
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves lead 27-24.
Towns has 10 of the 27 points, his 15th 10+ point first quarter of the season. He’s added a game-high 6 rebounds. – 8:38 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
3 pt shooting in the 1st qtr:
MIN: 4-18
CHA: 1-11
Hornets have nothing for KAT. But they did a nice job absorbing the first punch and getting back in it. – 8:37 PM
3 pt shooting in the 1st qtr:
MIN: 4-18
CHA: 1-11
Hornets have nothing for KAT. But they did a nice job absorbing the first punch and getting back in it. – 8:37 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Here comes the BOOM 💥✈️
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/uFR9iibCER – 8:36 PM
Here comes the BOOM 💥✈️
@Miles Bridges | @HornetsOnBally pic.twitter.com/uFR9iibCER – 8:36 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
DLo hits the first bucket 🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/kMi4jT5V8e – 8:18 PM
DLo hits the first bucket 🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/kMi4jT5V8e – 8:18 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Anthony Edwards talked after the Chicago game about how he wanted to guard DeMar DeRozan, but Finch didn’t let him.
Looks like Ant got his way tonight, guarding LaMelo Ball. This will be interesting to track — particularly because LaMelo isn’t guarding Ant (he’s on PatBev). – 8:18 PM
Anthony Edwards talked after the Chicago game about how he wanted to guard DeMar DeRozan, but Finch didn’t let him.
Looks like Ant got his way tonight, guarding LaMelo Ball. This will be interesting to track — particularly because LaMelo isn’t guarding Ant (he’s on PatBev). – 8:18 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
GONNA BE ONE OF THOSE NIGHTS HUH?!?! pic.twitter.com/FlWf1idhLb – 8:18 PM
GONNA BE ONE OF THOSE NIGHTS HUH?!?! pic.twitter.com/FlWf1idhLb – 8:18 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Timeout Charlotte as the @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 14-2 run over the last 3:09 (10:43, 1st quarter to 7:36, 1st quarter) to take a 14-7 lead.
Russell with 6 points on 2 threes to lead the Wolves. Towns has grabbed 4 rebounds so far. – 8:18 PM
Timeout Charlotte as the @Minnesota Timberwolves are on a 14-2 run over the last 3:09 (10:43, 1st quarter to 7:36, 1st quarter) to take a 14-7 lead.
Russell with 6 points on 2 threes to lead the Wolves. Towns has grabbed 4 rebounds so far. – 8:18 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
KAT with a huge dunk, timeout Charlotte. Meaningful games in February are fun. – 8:17 PM
KAT with a huge dunk, timeout Charlotte. Meaningful games in February are fun. – 8:17 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
if you stayed standing…
YOU CAN SIT NOW. pic.twitter.com/lO5TjoySGk – 8:16 PM
if you stayed standing…
YOU CAN SIT NOW. pic.twitter.com/lO5TjoySGk – 8:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Wolves fans all standing to start this one. D’Angelo Russell getting what he wanted. – 8:09 PM
Wolves fans all standing to start this one. D’Angelo Russell getting what he wanted. – 8:09 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
GAME TIME!
📍 Minneapolis, MN
🆚 @Minnesota Timberwolves
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @wfnz 610 AM/102.5 FM
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/pOb6aPEZfv – 8:08 PM
GAME TIME!
📍 Minneapolis, MN
🆚 @Minnesota Timberwolves
📺 – @HornetsOnBally
📻 – @wfnz 610 AM/102.5 FM
#AllFly pic.twitter.com/pOb6aPEZfv – 8:08 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Wolves Twitter roll call 🐺🐺🐺
If you’re at @TargetCenterMN, @D’Angelo Russell wants you standing until our first bucket.
If you’re at home, let us know where you’re repping from.
WOLVES UP! pic.twitter.com/8m3beM4GZ8 – 8:00 PM
Wolves Twitter roll call 🐺🐺🐺
If you’re at @TargetCenterMN, @D’Angelo Russell wants you standing until our first bucket.
If you’re at home, let us know where you’re repping from.
WOLVES UP! pic.twitter.com/8m3beM4GZ8 – 8:00 PM
Geoff Calkins @geoff_calkins
They’re trolling on this broadcast, right? Duran? Noley? Min-ott? Yeeeesh. – 7:51 PM
They’re trolling on this broadcast, right? Duran? Noley? Min-ott? Yeeeesh. – 7:51 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Switching things up a bit.
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/Rf8FklCLME – 7:30 PM
Switching things up a bit.
#AllFly | @CrumblCookies pic.twitter.com/Rf8FklCLME – 7:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
McKinley Wright IV (Left UCL Injury) is OUT vs. Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/XWSa8a0Jfw – 7:26 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
McKinley Wright IV (Left UCL Injury) is OUT vs. Charlotte. pic.twitter.com/XWSa8a0Jfw – 7:26 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Try your hand in Pelicans Courtside Challenge on the homepage of our app for your chance to win two club seats to attend Pelicans vs. Hornets on 3/11! 🎟️
#WBD | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/Zk4NIGg52J – 7:17 PM
Try your hand in Pelicans Courtside Challenge on the homepage of our app for your chance to win two club seats to attend Pelicans vs. Hornets on 3/11! 🎟️
#WBD | @SeatGeek pic.twitter.com/Zk4NIGg52J – 7:17 PM
James Plowright @British_Buzz
Should the Hornets pursue the signing of Kemba Walker if he were to be bought out by the Knicks?
@outsidethenba offers his thoughts
Listen to the full podcast ⬇️
https://t.co/cBlcvTbus4 pic.twitter.com/lJgBj4Zk7I – 6:45 PM
Should the Hornets pursue the signing of Kemba Walker if he were to be bought out by the Knicks?
@outsidethenba offers his thoughts
Listen to the full podcast ⬇️
https://t.co/cBlcvTbus4 pic.twitter.com/lJgBj4Zk7I – 6:45 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Hornets
– Vanderbilt over 17.5 points + rebounds + assists
– KAT under 41.5 points + rebounds + assists
– KAT over 1.5 made 3s
– Plumlee over 8.0 rebounds
– Harrell over 22.5 points + rebounds + assists – 6:41 PM
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Hornets
– Vanderbilt over 17.5 points + rebounds + assists
– KAT under 41.5 points + rebounds + assists
– KAT over 1.5 made 3s
– Plumlee over 8.0 rebounds
– Harrell over 22.5 points + rebounds + assists – 6:41 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
INJURY REPORT vs MIN
Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
Martin (L Ankle/Achilles Soreness) is out.
McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/zu9v7V71CR – 6:36 PM
INJURY REPORT vs MIN
Hayward (L Ankle) is out.
Martin (L Ankle/Achilles Soreness) is out.
McDaniels (L Ankle Sprain) is out.
#AllFly | @NovantHealth pic.twitter.com/zu9v7V71CR – 6:36 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro (knee) possibly out through the All-Star break (which basically would also mean Thursday in Charlotte). – 5:53 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro (knee) possibly out through the All-Star break (which basically would also mean Thursday in Charlotte). – 5:53 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoelstra said he’s discussing with training staff whether it’s best to rest Herro’s sore knee through All Star break (which would mean only one more game – Thursday in Charlotte – beyond tonight’s game. He’s out tonight). No structural damage for Herro. – 5:53 PM
Spoelstra said he’s discussing with training staff whether it’s best to rest Herro’s sore knee through All Star break (which would mean only one more game – Thursday in Charlotte – beyond tonight’s game. He’s out tonight). No structural damage for Herro. – 5:53 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
An 11-time NBA champion and 12-time NBA All-Star, Bill Russell was the first Black player to be named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player when he won the first of his 5 MVP awards in 1958.
#BlackHistoryMonth | @BlueCrossNC pic.twitter.com/sWl548EcMZ – 5:17 PM
An 11-time NBA champion and 12-time NBA All-Star, Bill Russell was the first Black player to be named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player when he won the first of his 5 MVP awards in 1958.
#BlackHistoryMonth | @BlueCrossNC pic.twitter.com/sWl548EcMZ – 5:17 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Minnesota because of knee soreness. – 4:42 PM
Fred VanVleet is questionable for tomorrow’s game in Minnesota because of knee soreness. – 4:42 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Fred VanVleet is questionable for tomorrow vs. Minnesota. (Knee). – 4:39 PM
Fred VanVleet is questionable for tomorrow vs. Minnesota. (Knee). – 4:39 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Raptors are listing Fred VanVleet (knee soreness) as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Minnesota. – 4:30 PM
Raptors are listing Fred VanVleet (knee soreness) as questionable for tomorrow’s game in Minnesota. – 4:30 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Chicken Braised with Herbs and Tomatoes
Red Beans and Rice, Corn Succotash
Baked Penne , Herbs, Citrus, Tomato, Ricotta, Mascarpone
Little Gem Wedge Salad, Blu Cheese Dressing
@BellecourBakery Dessert – 4:24 PM
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Chicken Braised with Herbs and Tomatoes
Red Beans and Rice, Corn Succotash
Baked Penne , Herbs, Citrus, Tomato, Ricotta, Mascarpone
Little Gem Wedge Salad, Blu Cheese Dressing
@BellecourBakery Dessert – 4:24 PM