Isaiah Thomas to return to G League

Marc Stein: Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas is expected to re-join @NBAGrandRapids of the @nbagleague post All-Star break, league sources say. Playing for Jason Terry, his close friend, Thomas scored 42 points in his only game for the Gold to earn an immediate NBA call-up from the Lakers.
Source: Twitter @TheSteinLine
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Joe Vardon @joevardon
While the NBA is on break, Team USA’s G Leaguers, and Joe Johnson, will continue World Cup qualifying efforts in DC next week. Other ‘names’ include Jordan Bell and Tarik Black. Jim Boylen remains coach. Isaiah Thomas not on roster this time, @The Athletic – 11:36 AM
JD Shaw: Free agent swingman Chandler Hutchison is signing a contract in the NBA G League, source tells @HoopsRumors. Hutchison most recently played with the Suns. -via Twitter @JShawNBA / January 31, 2022
Janis Timma, who had been playing in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague for many years, has signed with the Lakeland Magic of the G League. Lakeland is Orlando Magic’s G League team, which holds his NBA rights. The 30-year-old Latvian forward, who started this season at UNICS Kazan, has expressed his desire to get to the NBA. -via BasketNews / January 29, 2022