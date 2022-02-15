Isaiah Thomas to return to G League

Main Rumors

Marc Stein: Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas is expected to re-join @NBAGrandRapids of the @nbagleague post All-Star break, league sources say. Playing for Jason Terry, his close friend, Thomas scored 42 points in his only game for the Gold to earn an immediate NBA call-up from the Lakers.
Joe Vardon @joevardon
While the NBA is on break, Team USA’s G Leaguers, and Joe Johnson, will continue World Cup qualifying efforts in DC next week. Other ‘names’ include Jordan Bell and Tarik Black. Jim Boylen remains coach. Isaiah Thomas not on roster this time, @The Athletic11:36 AM

