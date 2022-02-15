James Harden plans to opt in

Rich Hoffman: James Harden said that he plans to opt in to the final year of his contract but has not done so yet: “Everything happened so fast.”
Group shot with James Harden and other #Sixers notables after press conference pic.twitter.com/1fk5260SxK – 1:51 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now A Sixer, James Harden Says He’s ‘Healthy,’ Aiming To Win A Championship And That Kyrie Irving’s Part-time Status ‘Definitely’ Impacted the Nets forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 1:28 PM
Now A Sixer, James Harden Says He’s ‘Healthy,’ Aiming To Win A Championship And That Kyrie Irving’s Part-time Status ‘Definitely’ Impacted the Nets forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 1:28 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Harden said his hamstring “feels really good” and that it was a “collaborative’ decision to wait until after the All-Star break to play. “Making sure we were a full go, like uphill is the only way we can go.” Added he’s been doing a lot of strengthening work and has been running. – 1:28 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden makes it clear the #Sixers were his ‘first choice’ at introductory press conference inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 1:23 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden discusses what went wrong in Brooklyn and explained that his preference was always Philly #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/15/jam… via @SixersWire – 1:22 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Report: Kevin Durant and James Harden engaged in ‘cold war’ for months nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/15/rep… – 1:06 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
I wrote Saturday about the disconnect between Kevin Durant and James Harden that began long before last week’s trade and how what Harden himself described as a “breakthrough” with Kyrie Irving last month in San Antonio was the last game he won as a Net: marcstein.substack.com/p/the-flop-of-… – 12:57 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
James Harden on the Kyrie Irving situation in response to @Tim Bontemps ‘ question: pic.twitter.com/18lqrUvVco – 12:54 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
“Philly was my first choice. … I just knew for a very long time this is a perfect fit.”
James Harden on going from Houston ➡️ Brooklyn ➡️ Philadelphia.
“Philly was my first choice. … I just knew for a very long time this is a perfect fit.”
James Harden on going from Houston ➡️ Brooklyn ➡️ Philadelphia.
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
“For me the relationship I had in Houston, it was basically mutual, but it was all on me. And same in this last situation.” – #Sixers James Harden said when asked about him being able to leave Houston & Brooklyn & what that says about the power NBA players hold. pic.twitter.com/ASEqcgOfyh – 12:47 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
James Harden on Kyrie Irving’s vaccine status making him want a trade: “Very minimal, honestly. Me and Ky are really good friends… It definitely did impact the team. Me, Kyrie and KD on the court and winning covers up a lot of that stuff. It was unfortunate we played 16 games.” pic.twitter.com/05Gb3xe1ff – 12:47 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden on his potential fit next to Tobias Harris on offense #Sixers pic.twitter.com/wb5ZHgjMi2 – 12:42 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
James Harden says his relationship with Daryl Morey and Tad Brown made Philadelphia a more attractive destination:
“For me it made sense that it’s the time [in my career] where I need to be around guys that I know and want to win. And are willing to do whatever it takes to win.” – 12:42 PM
James Harden says his relationship with Daryl Morey and Tad Brown made Philadelphia a more attractive destination:
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden and Daryl Morey reunited: pic.twitter.com/rVRqexlAn8 – 12:41 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Two quotes every Sixers fan should hold James Harden to:
“This is where I wanted to be.”
Two quotes every Sixers fan should hold James Harden to:
“This is where I wanted to be.”
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers guard James Harden: ‘Joel’s playing the best he ever played. My goal is to come in and help win a championship.’ – 12:38 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers James Harden on reaching out to Doc Rivers wanting Rivers to coach him in the past: pic.twitter.com/wi1NXB30zY – 12:36 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden, anticipating making his @Philadelphia 76ers after the All-Star break:
“After the break, man, it’s go time. As much as I can figure out things fast – it won’t be long – the better things will be. It shouldn’t take long.” – 12:36 PM
James Harden, anticipating making his @Philadelphia 76ers after the All-Star break:
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers James Harden, asking about winning a title with Joel Embiid: ‘Hell, yeah.’ – 12:35 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
James Harden on if a championship is possible this season: “Hell yeah…after the (All-Star) break, it’s go time.” – 12:35 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Harden says his hamstring feels really good and his conditioning is great but the decision for him to sit out until after the All-Star game was a collaborative effort #Sixers – 12:35 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden on if they have a chance to win a title this year: “Hell yeah”
Harden on if they have a chance to win a title this year: “Hell yeah”
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
James Harden on if he had say on his preferred landing spot when he was leaving Houston: “I wish it worked like that.”
James Harden on if he had say on his preferred landing spot when he was leaving Houston: “I wish it worked like that.”
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Harden on his hamstring: “Feels really good. Just doing a lot of strength and conditioning right now.” – 12:35 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden says he previously reached out Doc Rivers about wanting to be coached by him because Rivers is “one of the best coaches ever in the game of basketball.”
James Harden says he previously reached out Doc Rivers about wanting to be coached by him because Rivers is “one of the best coaches ever in the game of basketball.”
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden on Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris):
James Harden on Tobias Harris (@Tobias Harris):
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden on Tobias Harris: “Tobias is a guy that can get you 20 a night. My job is to get that out of him.” – 12:34 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers James Harden: ‘Tobias is a guy that can get you 20 a night. It’s my goal to get that out of him. … We all know how great a talent Tobias is.’ – 12:34 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden on Harris: “Tobias is a guy who can get you 20 a night, and I feel like it’s my job to get that out of him.” – 12:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden on Doc Rivers: “One of the best coaches in all of basketball. Why wouldn’t I want to be led by that?” – 12:33 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
James Harden says Kyrie Irving’s vaccine status played a “very minimal” in wanting to get to Philadelphia.
James Harden says Kyrie Irving’s vaccine status played a “very minimal” in wanting to get to Philadelphia.
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden on why he’s always wanted to play for Doc Rivers:
James Harden on why he’s always wanted to play for Doc Rivers:
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
James Harden says Kyrie Irving’s part-time status had a “very minimal” impact on his decision to leave Brooklyn, but adds that Irving’s status “definitely had an impact on the team.” – 12:33 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
James Harden says he didn’t pick Brooklyn over Philadelphia last January. He says the Rockets made the deal they felt was best for them – 12:33 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
James Harden says that the Kyrie Irving situation in Brooklyn played a “very minimal” part in him wanting out #Sixers – 12:32 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Daryl Morey says keeping Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle in James Harden trade ‘was critical. Tyrese could be an all-star. Thybulle could be #NBA Defensive Player of the Year after Joel wins it first.’ – 12:30 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Daryl Morey says Tyrese Maxey is capable of being an All-Star, and Matisse Thybulle can be Defensive Player of the Year. He said keeping both of them in a James Harden deal was “critical” moving forward. – 12:30 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers James Harden on 2nd-year guard Tyrese Maxey: ‘His confidence is going through the roof. He attacks. … I’m coming in to help him as many ways as I can.’ – 12:28 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
It was about 11 minutes into the presser before Paul Millsap got a question while sitting next to Harden
It was about 11 minutes into the presser before Paul Millsap got a question while sitting next to Harden
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers James Harden on meshing with Joel Embiid: pic.twitter.com/bB8zFZSP7p – 12:26 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Daryl Morey says the original James Harden trade from Houston to Brooklyn would have been more beneficial had it been a 3-team trade “originally structured” to send Harden to Philadelphia. – 12:24 PM
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
James Harden: “Originally, when I was going through everything I was going through in Houston, Philly was my first choice. It just didn’t happen. I knew for a very long time this was a perfect fit. You have the best big man in the league in Joel (Embiid).” pic.twitter.com/c7Vpig8WXT – 12:24 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers James Harden: ‘I need a place where I can be the best James Harden I can be on the court. … I just got to go out there and do what I do.’ – 12:24 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
James Harden on the #Sixers being his third #NBA team in 14 months: pic.twitter.com/BbwL51XTOb – 12:24 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
Harden on three teams in 14 months :”Last year has been a lot of ups and downs. A lot of stress. That’s in the past. This is the opportunity of a lifetime.” – 12:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Daryl Morey says he originally thought there could be a three-team deal to bring James Harden to Philadelphia and Ben Simmons to Brooklyn, and that it would have been the best thing for all involved if it had happened that way. – 12:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden said he didn’t plan on things shaking out across the past 14 months the way they have, but he’s happy, healthy “and it’s the opportunity of a lifetime.” – 12:22 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers James Harden on wanting to come to Philadelphia when he joined the #Rockets: pic.twitter.com/H7OozGrDKO – 12:22 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
“Ride or die, probably the best in the NBA.” – James Harden on philly fans. – 12:21 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“These fans are incredible.. Best fans in the NBA…. A lot of people say that but ride or die, these are the best fans in the NBA” – James Harden #Sixers – 12:20 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers James Harden: ‘These fans are probably the best fans in the #NBA. I’m just happy they’re on my side and not getting booed as (part of) the visiting team.’ – 12:20 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
In Philly, James Harden says
— he doesn’t want to get into why he left Brooklyn
–he wants to contend for a title alongside Embiid
In Philly, James Harden says
— he doesn’t want to get into why he left Brooklyn
–he wants to contend for a title alongside Embiid
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden on @Philadelphia 76ers fans:
James Harden on @Philadelphia 76ers fans:
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
James Harden says he will opt-in to his contract for next season, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023. – 12:20 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden said that he plans to opt in to the final year of his contract but has not done so yet: “Everything happened so fast.” – 12:20 PM
Yaron Weitzman @YaronWeitzman
Harden says he still has the opportunity to opt in to his player option. Says he plans to do so – 12:19 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
James Harden says at his introductory press conference had landing in Philadelphia was his “first choice” last season when Houston dealt him to Brooklyn instead.
James Harden says at his introductory press conference had landing in Philadelphia was his “first choice” last season when Houston dealt him to Brooklyn instead.
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden confirms that he did not opt in yet and still has the opportunity to do it, which he plans to do – 12:19 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
James Harden says “originally, when I was going through what i was going through in Houston, Philly was my first choice. It just didn’t happen.” – 12:19 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers James Harden says he ‘will’ opt in for $47.4 million option year in 2022-23 – 12:19 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
James Harden won’t get into details on what happened in Brooklyn. Said philly is where he wanted to be dating back to Houston. – 12:19 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden on his excitement and fit with the @Philadelphia 76ers:
James Harden on his excitement and fit with the @Philadelphia 76ers:
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden said that Philly was his first choice when he was going to leave Houston. Did not get into details on the Brooklyn exit. – 12:18 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden says Philadelphia was “originally his first choice” when leaving Houston “but it didn’t happen.” Says he doesn’t want to get into why he decided to leave Brooklyn, but says from top-to-bottom the situation here in Philadelphia is great for him. – 12:18 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
James Harden, on last year’s trade to Brooklyn: “Originally, when I was going through everything I was going through in Houston, Philly was my first choice. It just didn’t happen.” – 12:18 PM
Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA
James Harden on wanting out of Brooklyn: “Originally when I was going through everything in Houston, Philly was my first choice. It just didn’t happen.” – 12:18 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden: “Originally, when I was going through everything I was going through in Houston, Philly was my first choice.” – 12:18 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
“Philly was my first choice.. It just didn’t happen” – James Harden on when he was having problems in Houston #Sixers – 12:18 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden says Philly was his first choice when he was leaving Houston: “I knew for a very long time this was a perfect fit” – 12:18 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Daryl Morey (@Daryl Morey) on the Harden-Embiid pairing with the @Philadelphia 76ers:
Daryl Morey (@Daryl Morey) on the Harden-Embiid pairing with the @Philadelphia 76ers:
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Daryl Morey: ‘We’ve been looking for a player with a player with a particular set of skills … in James Harden. All the hard work happens from here. We haven’t accomplished anything yet.’ – 12:16 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Daryl Morey on the state of the Sixers following the Harden trade: “We are well-positioned to go on a run.” – 12:16 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers James Harden and company entering press conference pic.twitter.com/Z77YFHfozK – 12:15 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
76ers owner Josh Harris opens today’s press conference by saying “it’s a great day for Philly” and “it’s going to be awesome.” Harris also thanks James Harden for “choosing Philly.” – 12:14 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
James Harden and Paul Millsap speaking to the media for the first time as #Sixers pic.twitter.com/nsXtwd2GnY – 12:14 PM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
We’re back on @thehalftimeapp from 4-5ET today, recapping a wild trade deadline, taking your questions on James Harden/BKN/Philly, and forecasting the buyout market. Download to tune in: thehalftime.app – 12:12 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
ICYMI: #Sixers story: Philadelphia fans are going to have to wait at least another 10 days to see James Harden make his #76ers debut: https://t.co/VCOr6rC7He pic.twitter.com/BOqOeZHzXS – 11:45 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden workout video 5 #Sixers pic.twitter.com/bHDrRORHf0 – 11:32 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden workout video 4. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/K3OUDQqGbo – 11:31 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden workout vide 3 #Sixers pic.twitter.com/BgQTtuwM8j – 11:25 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
James Harden has been out on the court shooting for the roughly half-hour the media has been let into shootaround, getting up plenty of pull-up 3s. Harden’s presser is scheduled to start at the top of the hour. – 11:22 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers press conference with James Harden scheduled for the top of the hour. pic.twitter.com/HhvxgPOMjU – 11:21 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Not surprisingly, Shake Milton describes the last couple of days here in Philadelphia as “hectic.” Says he can learn “infinite things” from James Harden, specifically pointing out some of the angles with which he attacks and how he sees the floor. – 11:21 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers managing partner Josh Harris stopped on the court to greet James Harden. The two hugged before Harden resumed his workout with Sam Cassell. pic.twitter.com/5O9pMA57wd – 11:17 AM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
I always love talking process and The Process with @PabloTorre. Something tells me we’ll be processing the Harden-Simmons trade for years to come on ESPN Daily. podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/esp… – 11:17 AM
Ramona Shelburne @ramonashelburne
James Harden and Ben Simmons are about to be introduced by their new teams. ICYMI last Friday, here’s @Adrian Wojnarowski and I on how the Sixers and Nets finally got the deal done. espn.com/nba/insider/in… – 11:15 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers owner Josh Harris just came over to greet James Harden during his post-shootaround work. Harden has been working with Sam Cassell this whole time. pic.twitter.com/TKHJ6oyCEc – 11:15 AM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden working with Sam Cassell here at shootaround: pic.twitter.com/nU5KhY7f1V – 11:14 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden workout video 2 #Sixers pic.twitter.com/1yIzZX9TTj – 11:13 AM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
James Harden – who is a 76er – day 2.
James Harden – who is a 76er – day 2.
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden workout video 1 #Sixers pic.twitter.com/29yYewnXad – 11:11 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
More practice footage of James Harden an hour before his introductory press conference, taking a bunch of corner 3s. pic.twitter.com/NhE9dp3qmx – 11:09 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
More James Harden work after shootaround this morning #Sixers pic.twitter.com/YjQFNhQ8jQ – 11:04 AM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Yesterday, James Harden was doing his post-practice work with Tyrese Maxey. Today? Joel Embiid. The art of the step-back. pic.twitter.com/QBQv2qcLhw – 10:59 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Sixers center Joel Embiid trying to James Harden’s trademark step-back move. Assistant coach Sam Cassell keeps saying Embiid is taking four steps, tho. Harden shows him how to do it with two steps. pic.twitter.com/f5l9Vq8gyn – 10:56 AM
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
Ironically, we pitched a book on Harden, Durant, Westbrook as an avatar for the player empowerment era last January. Not a single publisher thought those stars were “big enough” or that these Nets had enough appeal to sell… @PerryLiterary always says it’s a subjective industry. – 10:55 AM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
James Harden, Joel Embiid and Sam Cassell discussing the finer points of the step-back jumper. pic.twitter.com/STghwzoE7I – 10:55 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
NBA Mailbag: Will James Harden find success with 76ers? https://t.co/mQJJz1vgfG pic.twitter.com/PKr8o2oSCd – 10:55 AM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid and James Harden doing some post Shootaround work. Harden gets officially introduced with a presser in an hour #Sixers pic.twitter.com/cAhTjp1zGi – 10:52 AM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
As we get let into shootaround this morning, James Harden and Joel Embiid are shooting together at one basket. pic.twitter.com/bHH3KuxXAQ – 10:52 AM
Mike Prada @MikePradaNBA
Every time I read a Nets post-Harden post-mortem, I think of this old @Kristian Winfield piece from 2019, before we knew KD was going there. Kyrie is the subject but the point applies to all three stars. sbnation.com/2019/6/7/18656… – 10:33 AM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
What does everyone want to know from Harden, Morey, and Co. at today’s presser? – 10:17 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’m very ready to put the Harden-Simmons, Brooklyn-Philly stories away and move on to basketball. Everyone was miserable. We get it. Do we really need more details about why everyone was sad and mopey? – 10:00 AM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
ICYMI: Cleveland #Cavaliers‘ Jarrett Allen will replace injured James Harden in NBA All-Star Game beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 8:50 AM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Key potential dates for Nets and Sixers:
Key potential dates for Nets and Sixers:
2/24 — KD and/or Ben Simmons could return/debut for Nets vs. Celtics
2/25 – Harden could debut for Sixers vs. Wolves
Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer
As Nets personnel faced their growing James Harden reality, Kevin Durant’s approval of the trade mattered more than most.
“KD didn’t want to get rid of James, but he knew it was over.”
As Nets personnel faced their growing James Harden reality, Kevin Durant’s approval of the trade mattered more than most.
“KD didn’t want to get rid of James, but he knew it was over.”
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Dissecting how James Harden fits on the Philadelphia 76ers, how does this affect the Eastern Conference race, and the long term impact of Harden’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN5882772725 – 6:45 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers story: Philly fans are going to have to wait at least another 10 days to see James Harden make his #76ers debut: https://t.co/VCOr6rC7He #NBA pic.twitter.com/AHwhk8wU9F – 6:45 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
‘Diving into Philadelphia 76ers star James Harden’s injury, 2 big games with the Celtics and Bucks, and Harden working with Tyrese Maxey’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN3556731728 – 6:44 AM
Ric Bucher @RicBucher
The Difference Between Ben Simmons and James Harden shows.acast.com/bucher-and-fri… via @acast – 2:20 AM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: When will James Harden play his first game for the #Sixers? It could be as soon as Feb. 25 in Minnesota, which is right after the all-star break: https://t.co/VCOr6rC7He pic.twitter.com/Rnf177CSBT – 11:20 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Been so quiet in here most of the night, it seemed Jazz fans missed the Harden-era Rockets as much as Rockets fans. Then a couple calls went against Gobert (pretty obvious on the replays that were shown) and they were back. – 11:07 PM
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
Nets players didn’t like James Harden and they’ve made that very, very clear since he was traded – 10:48 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: Philly fans are going to have to wait at least another 10 days to see James Harden make his #Sixers debut: https://t.co/VCOr6rC7He pic.twitter.com/GDta7ItDBl – 8:15 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Nets GM talks tampering: James Harden-76ers rumors ‘just the nature of the beast’ nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/14/net… – 7:31 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
For #Cavs Jarrett Allen, the fourth time was finally the charm. He is officially an All-Star, chosen to replace injured James Harden
For #Cavs Jarrett Allen, the fourth time was finally the charm. He is officially an All-Star, chosen to replace injured James Harden
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Kenyon Martin says the Nets won the Harden trade.
Kenyon Martin says the Nets won the Harden trade.
Nick DePaula @NickDePaula
First look at James Harden in his new @Philadelphia 76ers uni, wearing the “Lucky You” Harden Vol 6, which launched this week. pic.twitter.com/1Wbfl8URt4 – 6:40 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden now brings a new vibe to Philadelphia and Danny Green was happy with the refreshing feeling #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/14/dan… via @SixersWire – 6:29 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
About to join @KevinNegandhi and @elleduncanESPN on @SportsCenter to discuss how the 76ers plan to get James Harden up to speed over the next several weeks. – 6:29 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden did a lot of work today with Tyrese Maxey at practice. Doc Rivers said Harden was impressed with Maxey’s work. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/14/jam… via @SixersWire – 6:28 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Harden practiced with the team earlier today. They discussed what he was able to do in his practice debut. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/14/six… via @SixersWire – 6:27 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen selected as injury replacement for 76ers’ James Harden in 2022 NBA All-Star Game
Cavaliers’ Jarrett Allen selected as injury replacement for 76ers’ James Harden in 2022 NBA All-Star Game
Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS
Kinda wild that Tyreke Evans won Rookie of the Year in a class with James Harden and Stephen Curry. – 5:58 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
Cleveland #Cavaliers‘ Jarrett Allen will replace injured James Harden in NBA All-Star Game beaconjournal.com/story/sports/p… via @beaconjournal – 5:31 PM
David Hardisty @clutchfans
Ten years apart: James Harden at his first Rockets practice in 2012 and his first Sixers practice in 2022. pic.twitter.com/fN8TO86DbB – 5:22 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
For any poker players out there, here’s James Harden’s “I don’t want to be here for another 4-5 years” tell…not exactly Phil Ivey.
For any poker players out there, here’s James Harden’s “I don’t want to be here for another 4-5 years” tell…not exactly Phil Ivey.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Updated #NBA story: After James Harden’s first practice with the #Sixers, Doc Rivers says ‘fitting (him) into an offense is not that hard. It really isn’t. He’s just a terrific basketball player’ https://t.co/VCOr6rC7He #76ers pic.twitter.com/KE44t3Fn0d – 5:05 PM
Jeff Goodman @GoodmanHoops
Can the 76ers Trust James Harden? + Celtics on 8-Game Winning Streak | Bob Ryan & Jeff Goodman Podcast w/ @Gary Tanguay | Visit Linkedin.com/SCRIBE to post your first job for FREE! twitter.com/i/broadcasts/1… – 5:00 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Ex-Net Jarrett Allen to replace ex-Net James Harden in NBA All-Star Game.
Ex-Net Jarrett Allen to replace ex-Net James Harden in NBA All-Star Game.
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen replaces James Harden in All-Star game nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/14/cav… – 4:53 PM
Mary Schmitt Boyer/Jodie Valade @PDcavsinsider
With James Harden’s injury leaving him unable to play in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, Cleveland’s very own Jarrett Allen will replace him and represent the Cavaliers for Team LeBron! Photo: David Petkiewicz, https://t.co/Hu25cO2vcT #Cavs pic.twitter.com/btuT3vnzIo – 4:52 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
NBA announces ex-Net Jarrett Allen is an injury replacement for ex-Net James Harden on Team LeBron in the 2022 All Star game. – 4:47 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Cavs big man Jarrett Allen was picked by Adam Silver to replace injured #76ers guard James Harden for the all-star game. Makes sense – he’s deserving, already in town & in the skills challenge – but #Bucks Jrue Holiday is passed over again.
#Cavs big man Jarrett Allen was picked by Adam Silver to replace injured #76ers guard James Harden for the all-star game. Makes sense – he’s deserving, already in town & in the skills challenge – but #Bucks Jrue Holiday is passed over again.
Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto
Jarrett Allen replaces James Harden for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game, the NBA says. It’s Allen’s first All-Star selection. He ranks second in field goal percentage (66.5%), tied for sixth in double-doubles (30), 9th in rebounds per game (11.1) and 13th in blocks per game (1.35). pic.twitter.com/HWCmXDtJSl – 4:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Cavs center Jarrett Allen injury replacement for #Nets guard James Harden (hamstring) on Team LeBron. #NBAAllStar – 4:38 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Adam Silver picks Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen to replace injured Harden on All Star team. Heat had hoped Bam or Herro would be the choice. – 4:38 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
NBA announces that Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen will replace James Harden on Team LeBron for the All-Star Game. Heat remains with one All-Star — Jimmy Butler. – 4:37 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Ex-Net Jarrett Allen will replace ex-Net James Harden in the All-Star Game – 4:36 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen is replacing injured James Harden in the NBA All-Star Game. – 4:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen will replace #76ers star James Harden in the #NBA All-Star Game. – 4:35 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Jarrett Allen will replace the injured James Harden in the All-Star Game. – 4:35 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Jarrett Allen will replace James Harden on Team LeBron in the All Star Game, the league says. Two Cavs on Team LeBron. – 4:34 PM
Marla Ridenour @MRidenourABJ
#Cavs Jarrett Allen named to replace James Harden in Sunday’s All-Star Game – 4:34 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Sixers guard James Harden on Team LeBron in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/AhVC270N9d – 4:34 PM
Kelsey Russo @kelseyyrusso
#Cavs Jarrett Allen has been named the replacement for James Harden for the All- Star Game. – 4:34 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen has been named the replacement for James Harden. – 4:33 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
Jarrett Allen has been selected by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the All-Star injury replacement for Philadelphia’s James Harden.
Jarrett Allen has been selected by NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the All-Star injury replacement for Philadelphia’s James Harden.
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen has replaced James Harden in the NBA All-Star Game. – 4:33 PM
Jordan Schultz @Schultz_Report
As expected, both the #Cavs and #Raptors are making pushes for Jarrett Allen and Pascal Siakam, respectively, to get the new spot vacated by James Harden. Seems it’s down to these two. – 3:54 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is getting a fourth shot to make the NBA All-Star Game. After bypassing him once as an injury replacement, will NBA Commissioner Adam Silver choose Allen as James Harden’s fill-in
#Cavs Jarrett Allen is getting a fourth shot to make the NBA All-Star Game. After bypassing him once as an injury replacement, will NBA Commissioner Adam Silver choose Allen as James Harden’s fill-in
“There is no other replacement in my mind”
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
New ESPN story: “Listen, putting James Harden into an offense is not that hard. It really isn’t.”
New ESPN story: “Listen, putting James Harden into an offense is not that hard. It really isn’t.”
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Georges Niang on Sixers adding Harden: “I’m just happy I’m not on the other side of a James Harden team, because in Utah it seemed like every year he was knocking us out of the playoffs. When someone just does that double step-back and makes a 3, it gives me, like, nightmares.” – 3:03 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
The news of the day: James Harden is here, but won’t play for the Sixers until after the All-Star break (and also won’t play in Sunday’s All-Star Game) inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… – 2:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
James Harden’s 76ers debut delayed until after All-Star break due to hamstring injury
James Harden’s 76ers debut delayed until after All-Star break due to hamstring injury
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Pascal Siakam since reserves were announced:
53.4 2PT% 35.6 3PT% 73.3 FT%
Pascal Siakam since reserves were announced:
6GP 29.0PTS 10.3REB 5.8AST 0.8STL
Allen has been good, very good even. Siakam absolutely SHOULD replace Harden at all-star. – 1:56 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
76ers: James Harden (left hamstring) will debut after the All Star break sportando.basketball/en/76ers-james… – 1:56 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
76ers: James Harden to miss All-Star game with hamstring injury nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/14/76e… – 1:43 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
New for @The Athletic : The Week That Was
Everything that *didn’t* happen at the deadline, including Harden’s option, Lakers inaction, and what’s next for the Thunder’s odd situation.
New for @The Athletic : The Week That Was
Everything that *didn’t* happen at the deadline, including Harden’s option, Lakers inaction, and what’s next for the Thunder’s odd situation.
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
James Harden will miss the NBA All-Star Game
James Harden will miss the NBA All-Star Game
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#NBA story: James Harden practices for first time with #Sixers, but won’t play until after all-star break: https://t.co/eT4DWwC5PW pic.twitter.com/POGgg91Lp1 – 1:04 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
James Harden did everything at practice, Doc Rivers said. Worth noting Sixers didn’t scrimmage, but Rivers said Harden was unlimited.
James Harden did everything at practice, Doc Rivers said. Worth noting Sixers didn’t scrimmage, but Rivers said Harden was unlimited.
Anthony Puccio @APOOCH
It’s only appropriate that Jarrett Allen replaces James Harden in the All-Star Game. – 12:51 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers: James Harden ‘today was blown away by Tyrese, who had two dunks.’ – 12:50 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers on changing offensive roles with James Harden: ‘You still have to talk to guys. Everyone’s going to have to give up shots, including James, to win.’ – 12:48 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers: Plan is to have scrimmage after all-star break (when can better see where James Harden is).’ – 12:46 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers: ‘Fitting James Harden into an offense isn’t that hard. He’s been great at it.’ – 12:45 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers; ‘We want to make sure (James Harden) is ready (before playing after break). … I’m not a doctor, even though my name is Doc.’ – 12:44 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Doc Rivers: James Harden ‘did everything (at first practice) – all the skeleton work. We didn’t do anything live. He’s a high-IQ guy.’ – 12:43 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
The @Philadelphia 76ers make it official, James Harden is out of the All-Star Game (and the team’s games this week) to recover from his hamstring issue.
The @Philadelphia 76ers make it official, James Harden is out of the All-Star Game (and the team’s games this week) to recover from his hamstring issue.
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers Danny Green on acclimating James Harden: ‘We play for April, May and June.’ – 12:41 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
Danny Green: Having Harden and Millsap at practice was good.’ Said team didn’t scrimmage. ‘He’s going to do what he does.’ #Sixers – 12:39 PM
Marc Stein @TheSteinLine
No All-Star Game for James Harden and his Sixers debut remains TBD. Formal Harden introductory press conference with the Sixers’ brain trust has been scheduled for Tuesday.
No All-Star Game for James Harden and his Sixers debut remains TBD. Formal Harden introductory press conference with the Sixers’ brain trust has been scheduled for Tuesday.
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
James Harden will address the media at noon Tuesday for the first time as a Sixer. pic.twitter.com/j3LnvwUYjl – 12:34 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics won’t have to face James Harden on Tuesday night in Philly. Team has ruled him out through the All-Star Break. – 12:33 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers PG James Harden is out through the All-Star break while rehabilitating his left hamstring. In the meantime, he will continue his treatment and on-court training. Additionally, James will not participate in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game #NBAALLSTAR. – 12:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers say James Harden is out through the All-Star break (officially listed as “rehabilitation, left hamstring”) and will not participate in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game. – 12:32 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers say James Harden is out through the All-Star break and will not play in Sunday’s All-Star game as he works his way back from the hamstring injury. – 12:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Sixers say James Harden is out through the All-Star break as he continues to rehabilitate his left hamstring, and that he won’t play in the All-Star Game. – 12:31 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
James Harden is out through All-Star break (rehabilitation, left hamstring). In the interim, he will continue his treatment and on-court training. Harden will not participate in Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game and an update on his playing status will be provided following the break – 12:31 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Harden, Maxey, and Benny the Butcher pic.twitter.com/xTmoru5Edy – 12:27 PM
Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly
#Sixers’ Harden and Maxey continuing 3-point shooting drills after Harden’s first practice with team: pic.twitter.com/M2GyqtbBl7 – 12:26 PM
More on this storyline
In terms of things that didn’t happen, however, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention the most important one: A league source confirmed Monday morning that James Harden did NOT opt in to his deal before being traded to Philadelphia. (Originally reported by PhillyVoice’s Kyle Neubeck.) -via The Athletic / February 15, 2022
Kyle Neubeck: source familiar with the situation tells @thephillyvoice James Harden did not opt into the next year of his deal yesterday, as was reported elsewhere. Sixers and Harden are both confident and feeling good about where they stand long term, but an important detail nonetheless -via Twitter @KyleNeubeck / February 11, 2022