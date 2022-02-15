Marcus Smart suffers ankle injury

Chris Forsberg: Celtics say Marcus Smart has a right ankle sprain and is OUT for remainder of game.
Source: Twitter @ChrisForsberg_
Source: Twitter @ChrisForsberg_
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
#Celtics lead #76ers 101-58 after 3Q. One of better performances of the season Only blemish is Marcus Smart’s injury. Brown 29, Tatum 28, GWilliams 12, White 11. – 9:23 PM
#Celtics lead #76ers 101-58 after 3Q. One of better performances of the season Only blemish is Marcus Smart’s injury. Brown 29, Tatum 28, GWilliams 12, White 11. – 9:23 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
This kind of night for Boston so far…. one errant pass ends up being a Marcus Smart breakaway and now a Jaylen Brown lost dribble goes to Derrick White for an and-1. – 9:02 PM
This kind of night for Boston so far…. one errant pass ends up being a Marcus Smart breakaway and now a Jaylen Brown lost dribble goes to Derrick White for an and-1. – 9:02 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Marcus Smart is out the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain. #Celtics – 8:58 PM
Marcus Smart is out the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain. #Celtics – 8:58 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Derrick White starts the third quarter for Marcus Smart (ankle), who will not return. – 8:58 PM
Derrick White starts the third quarter for Marcus Smart (ankle), who will not return. – 8:58 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
As expected, Derrick White starts the second half in place of Marcus Smart.
Presumably, this will mean increased minutes for Payton Pritchard in the second half too. – 8:57 PM
As expected, Derrick White starts the second half in place of Marcus Smart.
Presumably, this will mean increased minutes for Payton Pritchard in the second half too. – 8:57 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Very latest on Marcus Smart’s ankle injury from @SouichiTerada masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:45 PM
Very latest on Marcus Smart’s ankle injury from @SouichiTerada masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 8:45 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Marcus Smart is now out for the game with a sprained right ankle. – 8:42 PM
Marcus Smart is now out for the game with a sprained right ankle. – 8:42 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Celtics say Marcus Smart is out for the game with a right ankle sprain. – 8:37 PM
Celtics say Marcus Smart is out for the game with a right ankle sprain. – 8:37 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart is officially out for the rest of the game with his right ankle injury – 8:37 PM
Marcus Smart is officially out for the rest of the game with his right ankle injury – 8:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart is OUT for the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain, per the Celtics. – 8:36 PM
Marcus Smart is OUT for the rest of the game with a right ankle sprain, per the Celtics. – 8:36 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Marcus Smart has a right ankle sprain and is OUT for remainder of game. – 8:36 PM
Celtics say Marcus Smart has a right ankle sprain and is OUT for remainder of game. – 8:36 PM
A. Sherrod Blakely @ASherrodblakely
Marcus Smart hurting big-time. Unclear if he will be back in the second half. pic.twitter.com/nJEhSkXCOM – 8:29 PM
Marcus Smart hurting big-time. Unclear if he will be back in the second half. pic.twitter.com/nJEhSkXCOM – 8:29 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Just especially awful timing for that injury. Marcus Smart had been playing the best ball of his career for the past few weeks. – 8:27 PM
Just especially awful timing for that injury. Marcus Smart had been playing the best ball of his career for the past few weeks. – 8:27 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Marcus Smart being helped off, not putting any pressure on that right leg. Didn’t look good. – 8:27 PM
Marcus Smart being helped off, not putting any pressure on that right leg. Didn’t look good. – 8:27 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Marcus Smart was helped back to the bench by his teammates, not putting weight on one of his legs, looks like he’s going to shoot the free throws here so he can potentially come back in after he presumably gets looked at – 8:26 PM
Marcus Smart was helped back to the bench by his teammates, not putting weight on one of his legs, looks like he’s going to shoot the free throws here so he can potentially come back in after he presumably gets looked at – 8:26 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Looks like Marcus Smart turned his ankle on that drive. He was in a lot of pain after the foul call – 8:26 PM
Looks like Marcus Smart turned his ankle on that drive. He was in a lot of pain after the foul call – 8:26 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Marcus Smart is being helped off the floor by his teammates after that last drive. I couldn’t see what happened, but he’s not putting much weight on his right leg. They’re now looking at him on the bench. – 8:26 PM
Marcus Smart is being helped off the floor by his teammates after that last drive. I couldn’t see what happened, but he’s not putting much weight on his right leg. They’re now looking at him on the bench. – 8:26 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Marcus Smart just went down with what looked like a non-contact leg injury. He’s putting no weight on his right leg. – 8:25 PM
Marcus Smart just went down with what looked like a non-contact leg injury. He’s putting no weight on his right leg. – 8:25 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
76ers starters:
Joel Embiid
Tobias Harris
Matisse Thybulle
Danny Green
Tyrese Maxey – 7:32 PM
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
76ers starters:
Joel Embiid
Tobias Harris
Matisse Thybulle
Danny Green
Tyrese Maxey – 7:32 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics say Marcus Smart is available and Robert Williams (calf tightness) is out tonight against the Sixers. James Harden (hamstring) won’t play for Philadelphia. – 6:08 PM
The Celtics say Marcus Smart is available and Robert Williams (calf tightness) is out tonight against the Sixers. James Harden (hamstring) won’t play for Philadelphia. – 6:08 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Marcus Smart is available tonight.
Robert Williams is out tonight due to calf tightness. – 6:04 PM
Marcus Smart is available tonight.
Robert Williams is out tonight due to calf tightness. – 6:04 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Marcus Smart is available; Robert Williams is out with tightness in calf. – 6:04 PM
Marcus Smart is available; Robert Williams is out with tightness in calf. – 6:04 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics say Marcus Smart (non-COVID illness) and Robert Williams (right calf tightness) are both questionable for tonight – 1:23 PM
Celtics say Marcus Smart (non-COVID illness) and Robert Williams (right calf tightness) are both questionable for tonight – 1:23 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
Celtics say Marcus Smart (non COVID illness) and Robert Williams (calf tightness) both questionable now vs Philly. – 1:18 PM
Celtics say Marcus Smart (non COVID illness) and Robert Williams (calf tightness) both questionable now vs Philly. – 1:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics Injury Report Update vs. 76ers tonight:
Marcus Smart – Non-COVID Illness – QUESTIONABLE
Robert Williams – Right Calf Tightness – QUESTIONABLE – 1:16 PM
Celtics Injury Report Update vs. 76ers tonight:
Marcus Smart – Non-COVID Illness – QUESTIONABLE
Robert Williams – Right Calf Tightness – QUESTIONABLE – 1:16 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Celtics injury report for tonight at Philly:
Marcus Smart – Non-COVID Illness – QUESTIONABLE
Robert Williams – Right Calf Tightness – QUESTIONABLE – 1:16 PM
Celtics injury report for tonight at Philly:
Marcus Smart – Non-COVID Illness – QUESTIONABLE
Robert Williams – Right Calf Tightness – QUESTIONABLE – 1:16 PM
More on this storyline
Gary Washburn: Smart is being carried to the locker room and putting no pressure on the left leg. He’s done for the game because he won’t be able to shoot FTs. #Celtics #76ers -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / February 15, 2022
Gary Washburn: Good news for #Celtics is it’s Smart’s ankle and not the calf injury that cost him 18 games last season. Likely to sit out WED against #Pistons and rehab for the next week during AS Break. -via Twitter @GwashburnGlobe / February 15, 2022
Keith Smith: Marcus Smart was asked if his right hand is sore: “Yeah, it gets like this ever since the picture frame incident. There’s still some glass in there. The doctors said it would cause more issues to take it out, so I still have glass in there. Sometimes I can’t really feel my hand.” -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / January 30, 2022