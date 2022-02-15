Mavericks vs. Heat: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Dallas Mavericks (33-24) play against the Miami Heat (20-20) at FTX Arena
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Tuesday February 15, 2022
Dallas Mavericks 33, Miami Heat 37 (Q2 08:24)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Don’t like to see Luka with a wrap on his ankle while sitting on the bench. Mavericks are hanging tough during his time out, tied at 33. – 8:13 PM
Don’t like to see Luka with a wrap on his ankle while sitting on the bench. Mavericks are hanging tough during his time out, tied at 33. – 8:13 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Let me just say Gabe Vincent is such a great passer around the basket
It’s been apparent all season
He just knows where to put it and when to throw it – 8:12 PM
Let me just say Gabe Vincent is such a great passer around the basket
It’s been apparent all season
He just knows where to put it and when to throw it – 8:12 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
Miami’s third-team center, Yurtseven, has hurt the Mavs with 8 early points and 3 rebounds. Granted he’s no ordinary third-team center, but still. – 8:12 PM
Miami’s third-team center, Yurtseven, has hurt the Mavs with 8 early points and 3 rebounds. Granted he’s no ordinary third-team center, but still. – 8:12 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Davis Bertans with 3-pointers on two consecutive possessions.
How soon until Nico starts working the phones lol – 8:11 PM
Davis Bertans with 3-pointers on two consecutive possessions.
How soon until Nico starts working the phones lol – 8:11 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
After one, the Heat have scored 18 of their 28 points in the paint.
Mavericks have scored 15 of their 23 from beyond the arc.
So that’s something to watch. – 8:08 PM
After one, the Heat have scored 18 of their 28 points in the paint.
Mavericks have scored 15 of their 23 from beyond the arc.
So that’s something to watch. – 8:08 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Omer Yurtseven scores two of his eight points off the bench at the buzzer in the paint and the Heat lead the Mavericks 28-23 after a quarter. Both Dinwiddie and Bertans have made their Mavs’ debut. Dinwiddie has two assists. Bertans one. – 8:08 PM
Omer Yurtseven scores two of his eight points off the bench at the buzzer in the paint and the Heat lead the Mavericks 28-23 after a quarter. Both Dinwiddie and Bertans have made their Mavs’ debut. Dinwiddie has two assists. Bertans one. – 8:08 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Just watch this Heat team plug guy
After guy
After guy
After guy
And it’s still functional on both ends – 8:07 PM
Just watch this Heat team plug guy
After guy
After guy
After guy
And it’s still functional on both ends – 8:07 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
End of first quarter: Heat 28, Mavericks 23. Omer Yurtseven with eight points in four minutes off the bench. Mavericks shooting 5 of 9 on threes, but still behind. – 8:07 PM
End of first quarter: Heat 28, Mavericks 23. Omer Yurtseven with eight points in four minutes off the bench. Mavericks shooting 5 of 9 on threes, but still behind. – 8:07 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat 28, Mavericks 23 at end of one. Yurtseven with 8 points on 4 of 4. Other Heat players also have some stats. – 8:06 PM
Heat 28, Mavericks 23 at end of one. Yurtseven with 8 points on 4 of 4. Other Heat players also have some stats. – 8:06 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Dallas defense keeps pulling out to shooters instead of tagging Omer Yurtseven
Two buckets down low in a row
Plus a great blitz on Doncic into a turnover
He’s been surprisingly good at that – 8:06 PM
Dallas defense keeps pulling out to shooters instead of tagging Omer Yurtseven
Two buckets down low in a row
Plus a great blitz on Doncic into a turnover
He’s been surprisingly good at that – 8:06 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Is Dewayne Dedmon in the process of getting Wally Pipp-ed? (Look it up, kids.) – 8:04 PM
Is Dewayne Dedmon in the process of getting Wally Pipp-ed? (Look it up, kids.) – 8:04 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
I was high on Haywood Highsmith when they picked him up
Then said he would be back
Why?
He’s such a Heat guy
Can switch constantly, knows where to be in Miami’s offensive sets, and can hit the relief corner three – 8:00 PM
I was high on Haywood Highsmith when they picked him up
Then said he would be back
Why?
He’s such a Heat guy
Can switch constantly, knows where to be in Miami’s offensive sets, and can hit the relief corner three – 8:00 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Such a great play from Butler
He saw Omer about to switch onto Doncic, then blitzed out to rely on rotations
Ended in a stop
So smart – 7:58 PM
Such a great play from Butler
He saw Omer about to switch onto Doncic, then blitzed out to rely on rotations
Ended in a stop
So smart – 7:58 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
JG makin’ the most of his first start of the season 💪 pic.twitter.com/Sq9uEI8zzQ – 7:55 PM
JG makin’ the most of his first start of the season 💪 pic.twitter.com/Sq9uEI8zzQ – 7:55 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Yurtseven time. Enters with Gabe Vincent, as second and third Heat reserves. Only Max Strus and Kyle Guy remain from bench. – 7:55 PM
Yurtseven time. Enters with Gabe Vincent, as second and third Heat reserves. Only Max Strus and Kyle Guy remain from bench. – 7:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
With Dewayne Dedmon out tonight, Omer Yurtseven enters for Bam Adebayo. – 7:55 PM
With Dewayne Dedmon out tonight, Omer Yurtseven enters for Bam Adebayo. – 7:55 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat doubling and recovering at a high level
Ends with Bam on Dinwiddie for the block
Robinson 3 on the other end – 7:54 PM
Heat doubling and recovering at a high level
Ends with Bam on Dinwiddie for the block
Robinson 3 on the other end – 7:54 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Spencer Dinwiddie makes his Mavs debut midway through the first quarter. Mavs are up 12-8. – 7:52 PM
Spencer Dinwiddie makes his Mavs debut midway through the first quarter. Mavs are up 12-8. – 7:52 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
PJ Tucker guarding Doncic right into the Bam Adebayo switch
They’re wrecking havoc as expected – 7:50 PM
PJ Tucker guarding Doncic right into the Bam Adebayo switch
They’re wrecking havoc as expected – 7:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Jimmy Butler drawing the switch on smaller guards, just like he has since Kyle Lowry returned
But setting for tougher jumpers following that switch tonight
Gotta get inside like he has been – 7:49 PM
Jimmy Butler drawing the switch on smaller guards, just like he has since Kyle Lowry returned
But setting for tougher jumpers following that switch tonight
Gotta get inside like he has been – 7:49 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat often sending an extra defender at Luka Doncic when he has the ball, as expected. – 7:47 PM
Heat often sending an extra defender at Luka Doncic when he has the ball, as expected. – 7:47 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Tucker opens defensively on Doncic, but Heat switching everything. – 7:44 PM
Tucker opens defensively on Doncic, but Heat switching everything. – 7:44 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
gonna be fun to watch Luka try to work Miami’s defense and get the matchup he wants. Just got switched onto Bam. Probably not the matchup he wants. – 7:44 PM
gonna be fun to watch Luka try to work Miami’s defense and get the matchup he wants. Just got switched onto Bam. Probably not the matchup he wants. – 7:44 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jalen Brunson was limping back in transition after a layup attempt on the Mavs’ second possession of the game.
Spencer Dinwiddie looked ready to check in for him but Brunson stayed in and hit his next look. – 7:44 PM
Jalen Brunson was limping back in transition after a layup attempt on the Mavs’ second possession of the game.
Spencer Dinwiddie looked ready to check in for him but Brunson stayed in and hit his next look. – 7:44 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
The Heat’s only available reserves tonight are Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Haywood Highsmith, Omer Yurtseven and Kyle Guy. – 7:41 PM
The Heat’s only available reserves tonight are Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Haywood Highsmith, Omer Yurtseven and Kyle Guy. – 7:41 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Heat with five available reserves tonight: Gabe Vincent, Mat Strus, Omer Yurtseven, Kyle Guy and Haywood Highsmith. (Out: Herro, Martin, Haslem, Oladipo, Morris.) – 7:41 PM
Heat with five available reserves tonight: Gabe Vincent, Mat Strus, Omer Yurtseven, Kyle Guy and Haywood Highsmith. (Out: Herro, Martin, Haslem, Oladipo, Morris.) – 7:41 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
Let’s do this, #HEATNation 🔥
If you can’t join us in @FTXArena, tune in here: https://t.co/AGxmQuEvHR pic.twitter.com/O6DTzA2aaH – 7:40 PM
Let’s do this, #HEATNation 🔥
If you can’t join us in @FTXArena, tune in here: https://t.co/AGxmQuEvHR pic.twitter.com/O6DTzA2aaH – 7:40 PM
Mark Followill @MFollowill
18th different starting lineup for the Mavs this season. Josh Green makes his first start this year with Bullock out tonight. Luka, Brunson, Finney-Smith and Powell complete the starting group for Mavs at Heat starting now on BSSW. – 7:36 PM
18th different starting lineup for the Mavs this season. Josh Green makes his first start this year with Bullock out tonight. Luka, Brunson, Finney-Smith and Powell complete the starting group for Mavs at Heat starting now on BSSW. – 7:36 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@modelousa | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/e89v1XdUPD – 7:25 PM
Your first five on the floor tonight.
@modelousa | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/e89v1XdUPD – 7:25 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
And now: Udonis Haslem (poked right eye) is also an active scratch tonight. – 7:21 PM
And now: Udonis Haslem (poked right eye) is also an active scratch tonight. – 7:21 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Udonis Haslem (poked right eye) is also out tonight.
So Heat without Dewayne Dedmon, Haslem, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo vs. Mavs.
That leaves the Heat with 10 available players. – 7:19 PM
Udonis Haslem (poked right eye) is also out tonight.
So Heat without Dewayne Dedmon, Haslem, Tyler Herro, Caleb Martin, Markieff Morris and Victor Oladipo vs. Mavs.
That leaves the Heat with 10 available players. – 7:19 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Udonis Haslem out tonight as well with a “poked right eye.”
Hate when that happens – 7:19 PM
Udonis Haslem out tonight as well with a “poked right eye.”
Hate when that happens – 7:19 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat converts Caleb Martin’s two-way contract into standard deal and formally signs Haywood Highsmith to 10-day contract. What it means for the Heat’s roster miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… But Martin is among those who are not available for the Heat tonight vs. Mavs because of injuries – 7:10 PM
Heat converts Caleb Martin’s two-way contract into standard deal and formally signs Haywood Highsmith to 10-day contract. What it means for the Heat’s roster miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… But Martin is among those who are not available for the Heat tonight vs. Mavs because of injuries – 7:10 PM
Brad Townsend @townbrad
From @Callie Caplan: Goran Dragic is finally available to reunite with Luka Doncic, but Mavs don’t plan on buyout signing dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:07 PM
From @Callie Caplan: Goran Dragic is finally available to reunite with Luka Doncic, but Mavs don’t plan on buyout signing dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:07 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Mavs GM Nico Harrison: “You only have so many roster spots.”
Goran Dragic is finally available to reunite with Luka Doncic, but Mavs don’t plan on buyout signing dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:07 PM
Mavs GM Nico Harrison: “You only have so many roster spots.”
Goran Dragic is finally available to reunite with Luka Doncic, but Mavs don’t plan on buyout signing dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 7:07 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Mavs starters: Green, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
MIA starters: Butler, Tucker, Adebayo, Robinson, Lowry
6:40 tip @theeagledallas – 7:07 PM
Mavs starters: Green, DFS, Powell, Brunson, Doncic
MIA starters: Butler, Tucker, Adebayo, Robinson, Lowry
6:40 tip @theeagledallas – 7:07 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Before our game in Miami tonight, Luka gave 10-year-old Ariel an unforgettable surprise 🙌
Why we do what we do 💙
@MakeAWish | #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/jJ0SJzQVVC – 7:02 PM
Before our game in Miami tonight, Luka gave 10-year-old Ariel an unforgettable surprise 🙌
Why we do what we do 💙
@MakeAWish | #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/jJ0SJzQVVC – 7:02 PM
Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg
Jimmy Butler will start tonight. Caleb Martin is a late scratch, still dealing with an achilles. – 7:02 PM
Jimmy Butler will start tonight. Caleb Martin is a late scratch, still dealing with an achilles. – 7:02 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Jimmy Butler, who was questionable with a shoulder strain, in the Heat’s starting lineup tonight. – 7:01 PM
Jimmy Butler, who was questionable with a shoulder strain, in the Heat’s starting lineup tonight. – 7:01 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Heat pregame read:
Kyle Lowry has a Gift: Elevating Others
The impact he has on this Heat team, but more specifically, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/kyle-lowr… – 7:01 PM
Heat pregame read:
Kyle Lowry has a Gift: Elevating Others
The impact he has on this Heat team, but more specifically, Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo
@5ReasonsSports fivereasonssports.com/news/kyle-lowr… – 7:01 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Jimmy Butler playing and starting, with opening lineup rounded out by Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. – 7:01 PM
Jimmy Butler playing and starting, with opening lineup rounded out by Bam Adebayo, P.J. Tucker, Duncan Robinson and Kyle Lowry. – 7:01 PM
Eddie Sefko @ESefko
Miami coach Erik Spoelstra on defending Luka: “He’s in a great groove right now. He’s going to challenge our team in a lot of different ways. Ultimately, it’s about us trying to impose our identity…knowing that there’s a great player on the other side.” – 6:30 PM
Miami coach Erik Spoelstra on defending Luka: “He’s in a great groove right now. He’s going to challenge our team in a lot of different ways. Ultimately, it’s about us trying to impose our identity…knowing that there’s a great player on the other side.” – 6:30 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Markieff Morris again shooting pregame. He remains inactive. pic.twitter.com/rnJFPtTLUf – 6:29 PM
Markieff Morris again shooting pregame. He remains inactive. pic.twitter.com/rnJFPtTLUf – 6:29 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Jason Kidd said Reggie Bullock (left hip contusion) and Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain) are out.
Makes Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans’ debuts even more important for depth.
Kidd’s said they considered starting Dinwiddie with Bullock out, but he’ll come off the bench. – 6:09 PM
Jason Kidd said Reggie Bullock (left hip contusion) and Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain) are out.
Makes Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans’ debuts even more important for depth.
Kidd’s said they considered starting Dinwiddie with Bullock out, but he’ll come off the bench. – 6:09 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Per Mavs: Reggie Bullock (left hip contusion), Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain), Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) will all miss tonight’s game in Miami. – 6:09 PM
Per Mavs: Reggie Bullock (left hip contusion), Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain), Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) will all miss tonight’s game in Miami. – 6:09 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Per Mavs: Reggie Bullock (left hip contusion), Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain), Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) will all miss tonight’s game in Miami. – 6:09 PM
Per Mavs: Reggie Bullock (left hip contusion), Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain), Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) will all miss tonight’s game in Miami. – 6:09 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Kidd: Bullock and Burke will both miss tonight vs MIA. 6:40 tip @theeagledallas – 6:08 PM
Per Kidd: Bullock and Burke will both miss tonight vs MIA. 6:40 tip @theeagledallas – 6:08 PM
Dallas Mavericks PR @MavsPR
Reggie Bullock (left hip contusion), Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain), Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) will all miss tonight’s game in Miami. – 6:07 PM
Reggie Bullock (left hip contusion), Trey Burke (left shoulder sprain), Marquese Chriss (right knee soreness), Tim Hardaway Jr. (left foot surgery) and Theo Pinson (right fifth finger fracture) will all miss tonight’s game in Miami. – 6:07 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Nothing serious with the injury of Tyler Herro, but Spo said there’s a “possibility” that they hold him out heading into the All Star break, with one more game Thursday – 5:55 PM
Nothing serious with the injury of Tyler Herro, but Spo said there’s a “possibility” that they hold him out heading into the All Star break, with one more game Thursday – 5:55 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Erik Spoelstra says the Heat could possibly keep Tyler Herro (knee) out through the All-Star break. It’s a manageable injury with no structural damage, but Heat being cautious. – 5:54 PM
Erik Spoelstra says the Heat could possibly keep Tyler Herro (knee) out through the All-Star break. It’s a manageable injury with no structural damage, but Heat being cautious. – 5:54 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro (knee) possibly out through the All-Star break (which basically would also mean Thursday in Charlotte). – 5:53 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Tyler Herro (knee) possibly out through the All-Star break (which basically would also mean Thursday in Charlotte). – 5:53 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Spoelstra said he’s discussing with training staff whether it’s best to rest Herro’s sore knee through All Star break (which would mean only one more game – Thursday in Charlotte – beyond tonight’s game. He’s out tonight). No structural damage for Herro. – 5:53 PM
Spoelstra said he’s discussing with training staff whether it’s best to rest Herro’s sore knee through All Star break (which would mean only one more game – Thursday in Charlotte – beyond tonight’s game. He’s out tonight). No structural damage for Herro. – 5:53 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
#DALvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (shoulder) and Caleb Martin (Achilles) both went through team shootaround and will warm up with the intent to play in tonight’s game vs the Mavs.
Dewayne Dedmon (back spasms) and Tyler Herro (knee) have both been ruled out. – 5:52 PM
#DALvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (shoulder) and Caleb Martin (Achilles) both went through team shootaround and will warm up with the intent to play in tonight’s game vs the Mavs.
Dewayne Dedmon (back spasms) and Tyler Herro (knee) have both been ruled out. – 5:52 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Erik Spoelstra said Jimmy Butler (right shoulder strain) will warm up before Heat determine whether he’ll play tonight vs. Mavs.
Butler went through shootaround this morning, but not a guarantee yet. – 5:51 PM
Erik Spoelstra said Jimmy Butler (right shoulder strain) will warm up before Heat determine whether he’ll play tonight vs. Mavs.
Butler went through shootaround this morning, but not a guarantee yet. – 5:51 PM
Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs
Per Spoelstra: Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin are game time decisions. DeWayne Dedmon (Back Spasms) won’t play. 6:40 tip @theeagledallas – 5:51 PM
Per Spoelstra: Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin are game time decisions. DeWayne Dedmon (Back Spasms) won’t play. 6:40 tip @theeagledallas – 5:51 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Caleb Martin and Jimmy Butler will warm up with the hope of playing tonight vs. Mavs.
Dewayne Dedmon (lower back tightness), Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris out tonight. – 5:50 PM
Caleb Martin and Jimmy Butler will warm up with the hope of playing tonight vs. Mavs.
Dewayne Dedmon (lower back tightness), Tyler Herro, Victor Oladipo and Markieff Morris out tonight. – 5:50 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Erik Spoelstra on the two Heat players listed as questionable tonight vs. visiting Mavs:
Jimmy Butler (shoulder): Will warm up.
Caleb Martin (wrist): Will warm up.
Both went through shootaround.
Dewayne Dedmon out with back spasms.
(So Yurt?!) – 5:50 PM
Erik Spoelstra on the two Heat players listed as questionable tonight vs. visiting Mavs:
Jimmy Butler (shoulder): Will warm up.
Caleb Martin (wrist): Will warm up.
Both went through shootaround.
Dewayne Dedmon out with back spasms.
(So Yurt?!) – 5:50 PM
Brady Hawk @BradyHawk305
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin will warm up, and “we’ll see.”
Both went through shoot around earlier
Dewayne Dedmon out tonight with back spasms
@5ReasonsSports – 5:49 PM
Erik Spoelstra says Jimmy Butler and Caleb Martin will warm up, and “we’ll see.”
Both went through shoot around earlier
Dewayne Dedmon out tonight with back spasms
@5ReasonsSports – 5:49 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Butler and Caleb Martin will work out with intent to play tonight, Spoelstra said. Dedmon out with back spasms. Heat-Mavs at 7:30. – 5:49 PM
Butler and Caleb Martin will work out with intent to play tonight, Spoelstra said. Dedmon out with back spasms. Heat-Mavs at 7:30. – 5:49 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — In wake of trading deadline, Heat back on the NBA clock, as deadlines loom. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:20 PM
From earlier — In wake of trading deadline, Heat back on the NBA clock, as deadlines loom. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:20 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — Heat convert Caleb Martin to standard contract, making him playoff eligible. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:19 PM
From earlier — Heat convert Caleb Martin to standard contract, making him playoff eligible. sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:19 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is it as simple as aggression for Heat’s Bam Adebayo? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:19 PM
From earlier — ASK IRA: Is it as simple as aggression for Heat’s Bam Adebayo? sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h… – 5:19 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
NEW: I just asked Barkley, Shaq and Kenny Smith where they would rank Heat in the East and their title chances; here’s what they said. PLUS All-Star TV news. And Miami’s unfortunate Super Bowl TV distinction: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:03 PM
NEW: I just asked Barkley, Shaq and Kenny Smith where they would rank Heat in the East and their title chances; here’s what they said. PLUS All-Star TV news. And Miami’s unfortunate Super Bowl TV distinction: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 5:03 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Barkley on TNT conference call says he still has Bucks as East favorite. Says Heat will play hard and are well coached. “Miami’s going to be there.” – 4:46 PM
Barkley on TNT conference call says he still has Bucks as East favorite. Says Heat will play hard and are well coached. “Miami’s going to be there.” – 4:46 PM
Miami Heat @MiamiHEAT
“When we say #BlackHistoryMonth, I think it’s Black History every day.”
@Caron Butler will never forget an exchange he had with his 5th grade teacher about Martin Luther King, Jr.
Speak The Truth // Caron Butler pic.twitter.com/MBFabm6A5i – 4:20 PM
“When we say #BlackHistoryMonth, I think it’s Black History every day.”
@Caron Butler will never forget an exchange he had with his 5th grade teacher about Martin Luther King, Jr.
Speak The Truth // Caron Butler pic.twitter.com/MBFabm6A5i – 4:20 PM
New Orleans Pelicans @PelicansNBA
Thursday at 6:30 p.m. outside section 104, Mrs. Benson will join the New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Council (NOMGIC) to autograph copies of a limited edition Mardi Gras poster prior to tip-off vs. Dallas.
Autographed posters will be available for $40 with sales benefiting NOMGIC. pic.twitter.com/6pc5ViRxbC – 4:19 PM
Thursday at 6:30 p.m. outside section 104, Mrs. Benson will join the New Orleans Mardi Gras Indian Council (NOMGIC) to autograph copies of a limited edition Mardi Gras poster prior to tip-off vs. Dallas.
Autographed posters will be available for $40 with sales benefiting NOMGIC. pic.twitter.com/6pc5ViRxbC – 4:19 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James made it clear he’s a Browns fan first, but supports teams in the city he plays in like he did in Miami (Dolphins, Hurricanes, Marlins) as well as his hometown Cleveland. – 3:42 PM
LeBron James made it clear he’s a Browns fan first, but supports teams in the city he plays in like he did in Miami (Dolphins, Hurricanes, Marlins) as well as his hometown Cleveland. – 3:42 PM
Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang
Heat converts Caleb Martin’s two-way contract into standard deal and formally signs Haywood Highsmith to 10-day contract. What it means for the Heat’s roster, which is now at the NBA maximum of 15 players on standard deals miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:35 PM
Heat converts Caleb Martin’s two-way contract into standard deal and formally signs Haywood Highsmith to 10-day contract. What it means for the Heat’s roster, which is now at the NBA maximum of 15 players on standard deals miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 3:35 PM
Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan
Want to watch Luka Doncic and the Mavs tonight vs. Heat to see how he follows up last week’s scoring history?
Lol good luck…
I talked to industry experts about the future of Bally Sports Southwest, and they say access won’t get easier anytime soon: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:32 PM
Want to watch Luka Doncic and the Mavs tonight vs. Heat to see how he follows up last week’s scoring history?
Lol good luck…
I talked to industry experts about the future of Bally Sports Southwest, and they say access won’t get easier anytime soon: dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… – 3:32 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Miami Heat convert Caleb Martin to standard NBA contract sportando.basketball/en/miami-heat-… – 3:04 PM
Miami Heat convert Caleb Martin to standard NBA contract sportando.basketball/en/miami-heat-… – 3:04 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Kristi Toliver and Davis Bertans reunited in Dallas.
The Mavericks take on the Heat tonight at 7:30. pic.twitter.com/AXgDSfWFON – 2:26 PM
Kristi Toliver and Davis Bertans reunited in Dallas.
The Mavericks take on the Heat tonight at 7:30. pic.twitter.com/AXgDSfWFON – 2:26 PM
Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs
Who’s ready for the 𝑚𝑎𝑔𝑖𝑐 this weekend? 🪄
@chime | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/QefTWcTIr8 – 2:01 PM
Who’s ready for the 𝑚𝑎𝑔𝑖𝑐 this weekend? 🪄
@chime | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/QefTWcTIr8 – 2:01 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
A great question by @David Aldridge may have provided Sixers fans a glimpse into what Simmons liked in terms of play-style. We can also maybe infer what he didn’t from the response.
Mentions the 2018 1st round series vs. Miami with JJ, Ersan, an Marco
youtu.be/2oevnV47-wQ?t=… – 2:00 PM
A great question by @David Aldridge may have provided Sixers fans a glimpse into what Simmons liked in terms of play-style. We can also maybe infer what he didn’t from the response.
Mentions the 2018 1st round series vs. Miami with JJ, Ersan, an Marco
youtu.be/2oevnV47-wQ?t=… – 2:00 PM