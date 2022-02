Nets' Bruce Brown: After trade deadline, everybody likes everybody

Brown, who had 19 points, 6 rebounds and d6 assists and played solid defense, was given the game ball after the win and noted that there is a much happier “vibe” in the locker room over the past few days. “The locker room, it’s just a great vibe in there right now,” Brown said. “I don’t know what it is, everything just shifted after the trade deadline. Everybody likes everybody, so it’s just great.”Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN