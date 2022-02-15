Nets' Bruce Brown: After trade deadline, everybody likes everybody

Brown, who had 19 points, 6 rebounds and d6 assists and played solid defense, was given the game ball after the win and noted that there is a much happier “vibe” in the locker room over the past few days. “The locker room, it’s just a great vibe in there right now,” Brown said. “I don’t know what it is, everything just shifted after the trade deadline. Everybody likes everybody, so it’s just great.”
Source: Nick Friedell @ ESPN
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“That’s the Bruce [Brown] I know.”
-Andre Drummond reunited with Bruce Brown with the Nets. – 10:25 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“The locker room, there’s just a great vibe in there right now. I don’t now what it is, everything just shifted, after the trade deadline. So everybody likes everybody. So it’s just great.”
-Bruce Brown on post-deadline #nets chemistry – 10:09 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Interesting comment from Bruce Brown about the locker room happiness after the game. “It’s a great vibe in there after the trade deadline … everybody likes everybody.” – 10:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bruce Brown checked the box score before he left us, noticed he was +28 tonight. “That’s tough.” – 10:06 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Bruce Brown says something shifted in the Nets locker room post trade deadline. He can’t put his finger on it exactly but there’s a vibe and now everyone likes everybody. “We’re just a little closer now.”
Said the team had a bonding experience down in Miami. – 10:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bruce Brown said the spirit of the Nets has been better since the trade deadline passed. “Everybody likes everybody.” – 10:05 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bruce Brown said the Nets had a team-bonding event in Miami. He declined to get into the specifics. – 10:04 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets beat the Kings 109-85. The losing streak ends at 11. Seth Curry with a strong debut in Brooklyn. He scored 23 points on 10-for-18 shooting. Andre Drummond had 10 and eight and Bruce Brown had IMO his best game as a Net. Did it all. Nets head to MSG on Wednesday. – 9:51 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the third quarter: Nets lead the Kings 80-66. Bruce Brown and Seth Curry running the show so far. LaMarcus Aldridge with 13 points. Barclays Center bumping Whitney Houston right now. Let’s go. – 9:23 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Bruce Brown with 17 points, six assists and four steals tonight, all season-highs. He’s also got three blocks and six boards. – 9:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets are up 30-13. Seth Curry has seven points and is helping space the floor, which has been a problem in recent weeks. Bruce Brown has 10 points on his first four shots. – 8:00 PM
Brian Lewis: Kevin Durant: “We know we’re in some deep sh1t. We understand that…But with one win, things can change.” #Nets -via Twitter @NYPost_Lewis / February 12, 2022
Kyrie Irving: Lol I guess this is “breaking news” media nowadays. Keep my family name out y’all Simpleton articles. The Puppets are running wild Again -via Twitter @TheAthleticNBA / February 11, 2022
Harden, according to sources who were in the room when it happened, was seated in front of his locker, watching Irving, and looked at Kyrie like he had three heads. “Definitely a weird vibe between them,” one source said. “You could tell Harden was annoyed, and Kyrie wasn’t feeling James.” -via The Athletic / February 11, 2022