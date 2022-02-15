Pacers vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (19-39) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (23-23) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 15, 2022
Indiana Pacers 89, Milwaukee Bucks 93 (Q3 01:53)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not only are the Celtics helping themselves in the standings tonight, both the Heat and Bucks are in tight games in the second half. – 9:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
TT block on one end, TT bucket on the other.
@Tristan Thompson 🤝 @TerryTaylor21 pic.twitter.com/yHbg7oC6Nx – 9:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson just got called for a flagrant on Giannis. #Pacers – 9:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Flagrant 1 on #Pacers Lance Stephenson on that loose ball foul. Giannis Antetokounmpo will shoot two. – 9:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo got hit in the face on that loose ball. Seems OK as the play will be reviewed. – 9:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks pushed their lead to nine a couple times here in the third but haven’t been able to shake the #Pacers – and the lead is back down to three. – 9:39 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby steals.
Lindell with the impressive finish. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ULCXdUVkeF – 9:37 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jalen Smith with his fourth foul. He checks out with 9:42 left in the 3Q. Second-year big man has been good in his minutes, but guarding Giannis is ummmmm difficult. #Pacers – 9:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Buddy Hield now has 23 points on 9 of 12 shooting for the #Pacers – 9:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has passed Ricky Pierce for No. 9 all-time on the #Bucks franchise made free throws list. – 9:24 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Buddy Hield for 3. He’s up to 20. Looks much better than he did last game. #Pacers – 9:23 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
All of the drama surrounding Ben Simmons has led to people underrating his game, writes @Tommy Beer.
He is one of seven players to tally 4,000+ points, 2,000+ boards and 2,000+ dimes before turning 25, joining Giannis, LeBron, Magic, T-Mac, Big O and Kobe: basketballnews.com/stories/lest-w… – 9:23 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Call it a night, Doc. Team’s down 39. Get Joel out of there and prepare for the Bucks on Thursday. #Sixers pic.twitter.com/5jvQ72muPs – 9:14 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Here’s a Giannis Antetokounmpo dunk for your halftime viewing pleasure.
📸s me | #Bucks | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/HhNrbYJ0oB – 9:13 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: #Bucks 69, #Pacers 63
Buddy Hield with 17 points and three 3s, including one in the closing seconds of the half. Tyrese Haliburton has 10 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Giannis has 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists. – 9:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo (18 points, 9 rebounds) and Khris Middleton (11 points, 4 assists) lead the way for the #Bucks – 9:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Tyrese Haliburton has three steals to go with five assists and 10 points for the #Pacers
UWGB alumnus Keifer Sykes has eight points off the bench for Indiana. – 9:08 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
defense 👉 offense
@Tyrese Haliburton can do it all! pic.twitter.com/va4tAIqRDh – 9:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks went up 11 but couldn’t add further separation and a late offensive rebound = three points for the #Pacers
Milwaukee leads 69-63 at the break. – 9:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has passed #Bulls legend Norm Van Lier for No. 62 all-time in assists. – 9:04 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Update: Tyrese Haliburton must’ve heard me because he’s now up to 10 points after an and-1. He also has four assists and three rebounds. #Pacers – 9:04 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Bucks on a 7-0 run and lead 60-50. Looks like the defending champs have woken up. #Pacers – 9:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks on a 14-2 run now, lead the #Pacers by 10 pic.twitter.com/3D5qrcwB3w – 9:01 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
11/19 from beyond the arc in a Pacers uniform👏
@Tyrese Haliburton | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/X2sgxTcJ7m – 8:56 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue has now passed Russell Westbrook for 99th on the All-Time three pointers list with 1,122. pic.twitter.com/ZwcQksNWOq – 8:55 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers had taken the lead on a Buddy Hield 3, but the Bucks are back in front after a little spurt. Nwora dunk makes Carlisle call timeout. Milwaukee leads 50-48 with 5:49 left in the half. – 8:55 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Lakers aren’t playing tonight, so #Bucks guard Jrue Holiday passes Russell Westbrook for No. 99 on the all-time made threes list. – 8:51 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
MOST FREE THROWS VS. BOSTON 2021-22
12 – EMBIID VS. PHILADELPHIA – DEC. 20, 2021
11 – EMBIID @ PHILADELPHIA – FEB. 15, 2022*
10 – YOUNG, ANTETOKOUNMPO, NURKIC, BALL
* Halftime
6th time this year it’s happened.
Celtics are 1-4 in the first 5.
They lead tonight…
…by 27. – 8:48 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Pacers came into this one having lost six straight – but they’re hanging with the #Bucks. Milwaukee leads 43-41 with 8:07 to go in the first half. – 8:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Haliburton finally on the board with a transition 3. #Pacers trail 43-41. – 8:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
🗣 LOOK OUT BELOW!!
@PicknSaveStores Photo of the Night pic.twitter.com/pDDY0ePhMk – 8:43 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Bucks 34, #Pacers 27
Tyrese Haliburton didn’t attempt a shot in 9 minutes. He’s gotta be more aggressive. He’s got 1 pt, 1 reb, 1 ast.
Giannis with 12 and 3. – 8:43 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Pacers 34-27 after one as Sandro Mamukelashvili bails them out near the buzzer. Milwaukee shot 56.5% from the field.
Oddly, neither Jrue Holiday nor Tyrese Haliburton took a shot. – 8:41 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
hit ’em with the fadeaway!
@Buddy Hield | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/GkJLTK7ApA – 8:40 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Keifer Sykes with the 3. Lol #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle called him “Born Ready 2” during his pregame press conference.
Sykes starred at Wisconsin-Green Bay in college. – 8:34 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Giannis is up to 10 points and three rebounds.
Jalen Smith has six points and four rebounds for the #Pacers. – 8:31 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
This is our latest submission for Giannis to join the dunk contest. 😳 pic.twitter.com/JRfmEe2UYv – 8:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead 18-13 but it feels like it shouldn’t be that close. They haven’t made a three yet (0-for-4). 14 points in the paint. – 8:26 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Yo when did Jalen Smith become an elite shooter? His second 3 of the night. #Pacers – 8:21 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
JAL3N SMITH.👌
catch the action on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/1dw4ffs3qg pic.twitter.com/UgGpPdQcXq – 8:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Couple of emphatic dunks for Giannis Antetokounmpo has the #Bucks up on the #Pacers 12-8 early on. Milwaukee has scored 8 of its points in the paint. – 8:15 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Bucks basketball is a little more fun when Giannis plays. Just my opinion. – 8:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Apparently Monster Jam is back at Fiserv. 😤 pic.twitter.com/rVt9uWuIOI – 8:15 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jalen Smith with a 3 to get the #Pacers started. They trail 6-5 early after a nasty dunk by Giannis. – 8:13 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
It truly sucks as an NBA season ticket holder when Giannis, Curry, Durant and Morant all sit when they come to your city. – 8:07 PM
Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
I’m looking forward to watching Johnny Davis tonight as the No. 15 Wisconsin Badgers face the Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington.
Davis is averaging 20.3 points and 8.1 rebounds per game this season and is currently ranked No. 8 on the @basketbllnews 2022 NBA Draft Big Board. pic.twitter.com/pSvJOkNGbK – 8:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
pregame griddy vibes featuring @Duane Washington Jr and @Buddy Hield.👀 pic.twitter.com/lkBAUF73Ez – 7:58 PM
Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Rajon Rondo — a DNP-lots of minutes in Indiana the night before Philadelphia — checks into the game late in the first quarter to run the second unit alongside Caris LeVert. – 7:55 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
What would the Bucks be getting with DeAndre’ Bembry in the backcourt?
– Took a closer look at what he brings on both offense and defense
– Broke down some film, including his best game of the season
At @TheAthletic:
theathletic.com/3131269/2022/0… – 7:55 PM
What would the Bucks be getting with DeAndre’ Bembry in the backcourt?
– Took a closer look at what he brings on both offense and defense
– Broke down some film, including his best game of the season
At @TheAthletic:
theathletic.com/3131269/2022/0… – 7:55 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight against the #Bucks:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Jalen Smith
— Goga Bitadze
📸 me pic.twitter.com/Ar9Df35xk0 – 7:51 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol #Pacers roster looks a bit outdated on this stat screen they have set up here in Milwaukee 😂 pic.twitter.com/oFx3aKqpj6 – 7:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Skills and drills with Malcolm Brogdon. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/8HevsAb9EN – 7:40 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
fresh five tonight.
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/ihPsIxLTKL – 7:40 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is back in the starting lineup!! pic.twitter.com/nDFaPGAJn3 – 7:33 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
17 points last night for Jordan.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/VxmUVlzjcH – 7:17 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
More pregame work by Malcolm Brogdon with assistant Jannero Pargo. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/XLigNRQ21r – 7:09 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is back in action tonight.
🎥 @socios pic.twitter.com/60pTvC9R34 – 7:03 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue had a 21-0 fourth-quarter run to help the Bucks surge past the Pacers for the 114-99 win on December 15, 2021.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/rxsQxptIzi – 6:51 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) is OUT tonight, per #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. – 6:34 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Here are my post-trade deadline 2022 cap space projections:
1. Detroit – $31.4M
2. Orlando – $28.1M
3. Indiana – $23.8M
4. Portland – $20.0M
5. San Antonio – $17.6M
Spurs had the most shift post-deadline, as they took on some salary, plus two additional first round picks. – 6:25 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Giannis Antetokounmpo (sore left ankle) is IN tonight against the #Pacers, per #Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer.
📸 me pic.twitter.com/NJUCiueqYP – 6:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Giannis will play tonight vs Pacers.
Bucks are on the second night of a back-to-back after being blown out by the Blazers. – 6:18 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford (return to competition reconditioning) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will not play when the Wizards play the Pacers on Wednesday night, per the team’s injury report. Rui Hachimura (sprained right ankle) is listed as questionable. – 5:48 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Check out @pearlsteinaaron at @SportsBizClass giving his thoughts on the Kings/Pacers swap with Haliburton/Sabonis – an SBC alum analyzes both sides of the deal: sportsbusinessclassroom.com/domantas-sabon… – 5:45 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura is listed questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Pacers with his right ankle sprain. Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford remain OUT. – 5:42 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Injury updates for Wednesday vs. Indiana:
Daniel Gafford (return to competition reconditioning) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) are OUT.
Rui Hachimura (right ankle sprain) is QUESTIONABLE. – 5:41 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards forward Rui Hachimura is questionable (right ankle) for tomorrow’s game against the Indiana Pacers. – 5:40 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) and Daniel Gafford (return to competition reconditioning) remain OUT for Wizards at Pacers tomorrow.
Rui Hachimura (right ankle sprain) is questionable. – 5:31 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
NBA championship tiers: Suns, Warriors, Bucks are the favorites; 76ers on deck after James Harden trade
cbssports.com/nba/news/nba-c… – 5:29 PM
Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod
Basketball Pod Episode 53 – The @Sacramento Kings have acquired Domantas Sabonis in a deal that saw Tyrese Haliburton moved on.
Listen to it here 👇
https://t.co/u0OwdyWBh0
#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Basketball #Kings pic.twitter.com/GCUaoSfuf2 – 5:18 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
“We really feel like when we put the ball more in (Tyrese Haliburton’s) hands that he can really blossom into something special at 21-years-old. For me, when you get those kind of guys, it’s like getting the (Peyton Mannings) and the Andrew Lucks.” #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 5:13 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
What would the Bucks be getting with DeAndre’ Bembry?
Combed through the stats and the film to get that answer, at @TheAthletic ($1/month for 6mo for new subscribers): https://t.co/UJFxzLbL2N
(Spoiler alert: This will be the play you will think about most.) pic.twitter.com/jIWyJJda0O – 5:09 PM
What would the Bucks be getting with DeAndre’ Bembry?
Combed through the stats and the film to get that answer, at @TheAthletic ($1/month for 6mo for new subscribers): https://t.co/UJFxzLbL2N
(Spoiler alert: This will be the play you will think about most.) pic.twitter.com/jIWyJJda0O – 5:09 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Back at it tonight. Tipoff in 3 hours.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/dhQAkgPsHh – 5:02 PM
Emiliano Carchia @Sportando
Maccabi and Giannis Sfairopoulos part ways sportando.basketball/en/maccabi-and… – 4:56 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
🚨A new #Bucks Point Forward Podcast has dropped!🚨
In this #PFP, we get into what does Milwaukee need do to fill the gap left behind by injured Pat Connaughton?
Looking ahead to an Wisconsin-heavy #NBAAllStar weekend and of course, what makes me mad 🚦
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 4:51 PM
🚨A new #Bucks Point Forward Podcast has dropped!🚨
In this #PFP, we get into what does Milwaukee need do to fill the gap left behind by injured Pat Connaughton?
Looking ahead to an Wisconsin-heavy #NBAAllStar weekend and of course, what makes me mad 🚦
jsonline.com/story/sports/n… – 4:51 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
Barkley on TNT conference call says he still has Bucks as East favorite. Says Heat will play hard and are well coached. “Miami’s going to be there.” – 4:46 PM
Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet
OFFICIAL: Giannis Sfairopoulos’ run with Maccabi Tel Aviv is over
eurohoops.net/en/euroleague/… – 4:26 PM
GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge
Official: Maccabi Tel Aviv part ways with Giannis Sfairopoulos. pic.twitter.com/lCbCc0xc0c – 4:19 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game at Milwaukee (1/2):
Malcolm Brogdon – Questionable (right Achilles)
Chris Duarte – Out (left big toe)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (right ankle sprain)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/sV3u2QjYQw – 2:39 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers center Myles Turner shared on TikTok what an average day is like for him during the season pic.twitter.com/ELQ3rj5sRW – 2:33 PM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Latest Bucks injury report has Giannis listed as probable but Wesley Matthews is out. George Hill also remains out. – 2:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nuggets Nation! Today is your last chance to win a trip to see the Nuggets take on the Pacers IN Indianapolis courtesy of your @COHondaDealers! Click the link below to enter:
↪️ https://t.co/zpyAVGWII1
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/HoT92go0mn – 2:00 PM
