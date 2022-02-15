Pacers vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Indiana Pacers (19-39) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (23-23) at Fiserv Forum

Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Tuesday February 15, 2022

Indiana Pacers 89, Milwaukee Bucks 93 (Q3 01:53)

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not only are the Celtics helping themselves in the standings tonight, both the Heat and Bucks are in tight games in the second half. – 9:49 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
TT block on one end, TT bucket on the other.
@Tristan Thompson 🤝 @TerryTaylor21 pic.twitter.com/yHbg7oC6Nx9:48 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson just got called for a flagrant on Giannis. #Pacers9:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Flagrant 1 on #Pacers Lance Stephenson on that loose ball foul. Giannis Antetokounmpo will shoot two. – 9:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo got hit in the face on that loose ball. Seems OK as the play will be reviewed. – 9:40 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks have to love Jordan Nwora’s aggressiveness, but that’s the second straight night he has been blocked at the rim on a dunk attempt. – 9:40 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Bucks pushed their lead to nine a couple times here in the third but haven’t been able to shake the #Pacers – and the lead is back down to three. – 9:39 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby steals.
Lindell with the impressive finish. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ULCXdUVkeF9:37 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks Big Three has 48 points. Milwaukee leads 82-75. – 9:33 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Defense hasn’t really been much better, but the Bucks continue to outscore the Pacers and they lead, 82-73, with 7:36 left in the third quarter. – 9:32 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥
@Buddy Hield is up to 23 points! pic.twitter.com/pdWaBsYEuo9:28 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jalen Smith with his fourth foul. He checks out with 9:42 left in the 3Q. Second-year big man has been good in his minutes, but guarding Giannis is ummmmm difficult. #Pacers9:27 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Buddy Hield now has 23 points on 9 of 12 shooting for the #Pacers9:24 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Khris Middleton has passed Ricky Pierce for No. 9 all-time on the #Bucks franchise made free throws list. – 9:24 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Buddy Hield for 3. He’s up to 20. Looks much better than he did last game. #Pacers9:23 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Here’s a Giannis Antetokounmpo dunk for your halftime viewing pleasure.
📸s me | #Bucks | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/HhNrbYJ0oB9:13 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers hanging around with the defending champs – it’s 69-63 after two quarters. Buddy Hield had 11 points in the second quarter and has 17 at the break, he’s been dynamic. Haliburton has 10 as well. – 9:09 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: #Bucks 69, #Pacers 63
Buddy Hield with 17 points and three 3s, including one in the closing seconds of the half. Tyrese Haliburton has 10 points, five assists, three rebounds and three steals.
Giannis has 18 points, nine rebounds and three assists. – 9:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Giannis Antetokounmpo (18 points, 9 rebounds) and Khris Middleton (11 points, 4 assists) lead the way for the #Bucks9:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Tyrese Haliburton has three steals to go with five assists and 10 points for the #Pacers
UWGB alumnus Keifer Sykes has eight points off the bench for Indiana. – 9:08 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks went up 11 but couldn’t add further separation and a late offensive rebound = three points for the #Pacers
Milwaukee leads 69-63 at the break. – 9:07 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Half: Bucks 69, Pacers 63 – 9:07 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has passed #Bulls legend Norm Van Lier for No. 62 all-time in assists. – 9:04 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Update: Tyrese Haliburton must’ve heard me because he’s now up to 10 points after an and-1. He also has four assists and three rebounds. #Pacers9:04 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
14-2 Bucks run forces Carlisle to take a timeout. Bucks are playing real fast and the Pacers were keeping up for a while, but it’s starting to favor the champs. Giannis has 16-7-3. – 9:01 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
12-2 run for the Bucks after the Pacers tied this game at 48. Two 3s from Lindell Wigginton helping the cause.
Bucks up, 60-50, with 3:42 left in the first half. – 9:01 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Bucks on a 7-0 run and lead 60-50. Looks like the defending champs have woken up. #Pacers9:01 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks on a 14-2 run now, lead the #Pacers by 10 pic.twitter.com/3D5qrcwB3w9:01 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
11/19 from beyond the arc in a Pacers uniform👏
@Tyrese Haliburton | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/X2sgxTcJ7m8:56 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue has now passed Russell Westbrook for 99th on the All-Time three pointers list with 1,122. pic.twitter.com/ZwcQksNWOq8:55 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers had taken the lead on a Buddy Hield 3, but the Bucks are back in front after a little spurt. Nwora dunk makes Carlisle call timeout. Milwaukee leads 50-48 with 5:49 left in the half. – 8:55 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Terry Taylor being a small forward his whole life… then going to the Pacers and playing center. Now he’s guarding Giannis. He’s done very well playing out of position, but tonight specifically might be a tough ask. – 8:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Pacers now have a lead over the #Bucks. – 8:53 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Lakers aren’t playing tonight, so #Bucks guard Jrue Holiday passes Russell Westbrook for No. 99 on the all-time made threes list. – 8:51 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
The Bucks had built the lead up to nine, but let the Pacers right back into it. Their lead is down to two, 43-41, with 8:07 left in the first half.
Been way too easy for the Pacers offensively here in the second quarter. – 8:49 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
The #Pacers came into this one having lost six straight – but they’re hanging with the #Bucks. Milwaukee leads 43-41 with 8:07 to go in the first half. – 8:48 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Haliburton finally on the board with a transition 3. #Pacers trail 43-41. – 8:47 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
🗣 LOOK OUT BELOW!!
@PicknSaveStores Photo of the Night pic.twitter.com/pDDY0ePhMk8:43 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Bucks up 34-27 after one quarter. Antetokounmpo has 12 points already and dominated the first quarter. The hobbled Pacers will struggle every moment he’s in the game.
Sykes, Hield, and Smith all have 6 points. – 8:43 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Bucks 34, #Pacers 27
Tyrese Haliburton didn’t attempt a shot in 9 minutes. He’s gotta be more aggressive. He’s got 1 pt, 1 reb, 1 ast.
Giannis with 12 and 3. – 8:43 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks up, 34-27, after one quarter. Just 3-of-7 from 3, but they are still in control. 18 points in the paint already.
Advanced Stats
OffRtg: 125.9
DefRtg: 103.8
Net Rtg: +22.1
ORB%: 20.0%
DRB%: 85.7% – 8:42 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead the #Pacers 34-27 after one as Sandro Mamukelashvili bails them out near the buzzer. Milwaukee shot 56.5% from the field.
Oddly, neither Jrue Holiday nor Tyrese Haliburton took a shot. – 8:41 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
hit ’em with the fadeaway!
@Buddy Hield | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/GkJLTK7ApA8:40 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Haliburton hasn’t attempted a shot in seven minutes. #Pacers8:38 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Top of the key.
Ibaka for three!! pic.twitter.com/hRuPqpjbea8:38 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
SERG3 Ibaka?
Is that the way to go there? – 8:35 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Keifer Sykes with the 3. Lol #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle called him “Born Ready 2” during his pregame press conference.
Sykes starred at Wisconsin-Green Bay in college. – 8:34 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Giannis is up to 10 points and three rebounds.
Jalen Smith has six points and four rebounds for the #Pacers. – 8:31 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks up, 21-15, with 4:07 left in the first quarter.
Antetokounmpo with 10pts/3reb. – 8:29 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
This is our latest submission for Giannis to join the dunk contest. 😳 pic.twitter.com/JRfmEe2UYv8:27 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
#Bucks lead 18-13 but it feels like it shouldn’t be that close. They haven’t made a three yet (0-for-4). 14 points in the paint. – 8:26 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Yo when did Jalen Smith become an elite shooter? His second 3 of the night. #Pacers8:21 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
gotta appreciate the pass from Goga 👀 pic.twitter.com/fW89FjzKac8:21 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Serge Ibaka is tonight’s sixth man for the #Bucks8:20 PM
Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers have a big unit out there, but nobody with the strength OR speed to guard Giannis. He already has 4 points and a nasty dunk. – 8:17 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
JAL3N SMITH.👌
catch the action on @BallySportsIN or stream here: https://t.co/1dw4ffs3qg pic.twitter.com/UgGpPdQcXq8:16 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
Couple of emphatic dunks for Giannis Antetokounmpo has the #Bucks up on the #Pacers 12-8 early on. Milwaukee has scored 8 of its points in the paint. – 8:15 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman
Bucks basketball is a little more fun when Giannis plays. Just my opinion. – 8:15 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Apparently Monster Jam is back at Fiserv. 😤 pic.twitter.com/rVt9uWuIOI8:15 PM

Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
I think Giannis Antetokounmpo’s ankle is feeling all right… – 8:15 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Jalen Smith with a 3 to get the #Pacers started. They trail 6-5 early after a nasty dunk by Giannis. – 8:13 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Yooooooo that Goga Bitadze pass. – 8:13 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks set up Khris Middleton for a little backdoor cut on the first play of the game and he finishes it with a layup. Underway in Milwaukee. – 8:11 PM
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
It’s time for Bucks Basketball!! pic.twitter.com/e2yrhPJwX88:06 PM

Matt Babcock @MattBabcock11
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Let’s have fun with it!! pic.twitter.com/TGbpfDSCXl7:59 PM

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor
#Cavs Rajon Rondo — a DNP-lots of minutes in Indiana the night before Philadelphia — checks into the game late in the first quarter to run the second unit alongside Caris LeVert. – 7:55 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
What would the Bucks be getting with DeAndre’ Bembry in the backcourt?
– Took a closer look at what he brings on both offense and defense
– Broke down some film, including his best game of the season
At @TheAthletic:
theathletic.com/3131269/2022/0…7:55 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters tonight against the #Bucks:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Jalen Smith
— Goga Bitadze
📸 me pic.twitter.com/Ar9Df35xk07:51 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lol #Pacers roster looks a bit outdated on this stat screen they have set up here in Milwaukee 😂 pic.twitter.com/oFx3aKqpj67:48 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#BlackHistoryMonth
📸 me | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/zuf7RAL5OO7:44 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Pacers mixing up their starting lineup with Chris Duarte out. Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, Oshae Brissett, Jalen Smith, and Goga Bitadze will open the game tonight in Milwaukee. – 7:42 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Skills and drills with Malcolm Brogdon. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/8HevsAb9EN7:40 PM

Indiana Pacers @Pacers
fresh five tonight.
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/ihPsIxLTKL7:40 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is back in the starting lineup!! pic.twitter.com/nDFaPGAJn37:33 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
17 points last night for Jordan.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/VxmUVlzjcH7:17 PM

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
More pregame work by Malcolm Brogdon with assistant Jannero Pargo. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/XLigNRQ21r7:09 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis is back in action tonight.
🎥 @socios pic.twitter.com/60pTvC9R347:03 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Jrue had a 21-0 fourth-quarter run to help the Bucks surge past the Pacers for the 114-99 win on December 15, 2021.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/rxsQxptIzi6:51 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Scarf game strong. 💯
📸 @MotorolaUS pic.twitter.com/gXp4JjVq546:36 PM

Tony East @TEastNBA
Malcolm Brogdon remains out for the Pacers in Milwaukee tonight. 10 active Indiana players. – 6:35 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Malcolm Brogdon (right Achilles) is OUT tonight, per #Pacers coach Rick Carlisle. – 6:34 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Giannis Antetokounmpo (sore left ankle) is IN tonight against the #Pacers, per #Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer.
📸 me pic.twitter.com/NJUCiueqYP6:21 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Giannis will play tonight vs Pacers.
Bucks are on the second night of a back-to-back after being blown out by the Blazers. – 6:18 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Giannis will play tonight, per coach Mike Budenholzer – 6:17 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Daniel Gafford (return to competition reconditioning) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will not play when the Wizards play the Pacers on Wednesday night, per the team’s injury report. Rui Hachimura (sprained right ankle) is listed as questionable. – 5:48 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura is listed questionable for tomorrow’s game against the Pacers with his right ankle sprain. Kristaps Porzingis and Daniel Gafford remain OUT. – 5:42 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Injury updates for Wednesday vs. Indiana:
Daniel Gafford (return to competition reconditioning) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) are OUT.
Rui Hachimura (right ankle sprain) is QUESTIONABLE. – 5:41 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards forward Rui Hachimura is questionable (right ankle) for tomorrow’s game against the Indiana Pacers. – 5:40 PM
Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96
Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) and Daniel Gafford (return to competition reconditioning) remain OUT for Wizards at Pacers tomorrow.
Rui Hachimura (right ankle sprain) is questionable. – 5:31 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
“We really feel like when we put the ball more in (Tyrese Haliburton’s) hands that he can really blossom into something special at 21-years-old. For me, when you get those kind of guys, it’s like getting the (Peyton Mannings) and the Andrew Lucks.” #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n…5:13 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
What would the Bucks be getting with DeAndre’ Bembry?
Combed through the stats and the film to get that answer, at @TheAthletic ($1/month for 6mo for new subscribers): https://t.co/UJFxzLbL2N
(Spoiler alert: This will be the play you will think about most.) pic.twitter.com/jIWyJJda0O5:09 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Back at it tonight. Tipoff in 3 hours.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/dhQAkgPsHh5:02 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
🚨A new #Bucks Point Forward Podcast has dropped!🚨
In this #PFP, we get into what does Milwaukee need do to fill the gap left behind by injured Pat Connaughton?
Looking ahead to an Wisconsin-heavy #NBAAllStar weekend and of course, what makes me mad 🚦
jsonline.com/story/sports/n…4:51 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Pacing different.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/TwYs0DProy4:02 PM

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks have more or less than 5.5 steals?
📊 @betwayusa3:02 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game at Milwaukee (1/2):
Malcolm Brogdon – Questionable (right Achilles)
Chris Duarte – Out (left big toe)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (right ankle sprain)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/sV3u2QjYQw2:39 PM

Buddy Hield @buddyhield
Thank God For Life, Health and Strength 🙏🏾💪🏾✊🏾 – 2:35 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers center Myles Turner shared on TikTok what an average day is like for him during the season pic.twitter.com/ELQ3rj5sRW2:33 PM

Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Latest Bucks injury report has Giannis listed as probable but Wesley Matthews is out. George Hill also remains out. – 2:17 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Nuggets Nation! Today is your last chance to win a trip to see the Nuggets take on the Pacers IN Indianapolis courtesy of your @COHondaDealers! Click the link below to enter:
↪️ https://t.co/zpyAVGWII1
#MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/HoT92go0mn2:00 PM

