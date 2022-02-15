Rockets give Daishen Nix a four-year contract

NBA source: Rockets agreed to a four-year contract with point guard Daishen Nix (6-4/230). Widely considered the best prospect in the G League with remarkable numbers at RGV for a player who just turned 20 yesterday.
Source: Twitter @MarkBermanFox26
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets convert Daishen Nix’s contract to 4-year NBA deal ift.tt/n4YKokl – 12:18 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Rockets convert Daishen Nix’s contract to 4-year NBA deal houstonchronicle.com/texas-sports-n… via @houstonchron – 9:31 PM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Rafael Stone said the Rockets don’t have plans to bring Daishen Nix to the NBA in the near future. They want to keep some consistency with him in the G League – 9:24 PM
Alykhan Bijani @Rockets_Insider
#Rockets Injury/Status Report:
Eric Gordon (Probable – Left Heel Soreness)
Usman Garuba (Out – Left Wrist Fracture)
Daishen Nix (G League – Two Way)
Trevelin Queen (G League -Two Way)
John Wall (Out) – 4:03 PM
