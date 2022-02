Tyrese Haliburton: 'I really, really, really was all in on Sacramento'

Tyrese Haliburton: A minute or so after that, 90 seconds max, my phone lights up. I look down at the screen and it says Monte. It’s our GM, Monte McNair. And I’m not gonna lie: When I saw that name pop up on my phone, my heart sank. I knew it was over right then. It was a quick conversation. Pretty straightforward. “Hey man, I just wanted to let you know that we made a trade, and we’re going to be sending you to Indiana. I wish you the best.” There were maybe a couple more words after that. We both said thank you. Then I hung up, set my phone down, and started crying my eyes out . -via The Players’ Tribune / February 15, 2022