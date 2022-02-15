Tyrese Haliburton: I really, really, really was all in on Sacramento. And I wasn’t shy about it. I would tell people, straight up, “I want to be that next C-Webb for this city.” That was my whole mindset. I wanted to become one of those players who got drafted somewhere and built a legacy — on and off the court. I wanted to become someone the people of Sacramento knew was in their corner.
Source: Tyrese Haliburton @ The Players’ Tribune
Source: Tyrese Haliburton @ The Players’ Tribune
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Oh boy. Lots of sudden anti-Haliburton/Sabonis trade takes on the timeline.
Weird how it was 🦗🦗🦗 until a loss. But I love the passion. Better than the indifference from a month ago. – 10:04 PM
Oh boy. Lots of sudden anti-Haliburton/Sabonis trade takes on the timeline.
Weird how it was 🦗🦗🦗 until a loss. But I love the passion. Better than the indifference from a month ago. – 10:04 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
.@MVanTryon with a quick story on Tyrese Haliburton’s piece in the @PlayersTribune.
‘From no way to traded in 30 minutes’: How Tyrese Haliburton found out he was headed to #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:02 PM
.@MVanTryon with a quick story on Tyrese Haliburton’s piece in the @PlayersTribune.
‘From no way to traded in 30 minutes’: How Tyrese Haliburton found out he was headed to #Pacers indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 6:02 PM
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA
Tyrese Haliburton has Indianapolis buzzing!
The @Indiana Pacers newest guard @Tyrese Haliburton is looking to do big things in Indiana #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/AIp52xU3m3 – 4:59 PM
Tyrese Haliburton has Indianapolis buzzing!
The @Indiana Pacers newest guard @Tyrese Haliburton is looking to do big things in Indiana #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/AIp52xU3m3 – 4:59 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
“Let me be clear, though — it’s not going to be about just playing close to home. It’s going to be about winning. The #Pacers … there’s history there.” — Tyrese Haliburton in @PlayersTribune theplayerstribune.com/posts/tyrese-h… – 2:05 PM
“Let me be clear, though — it’s not going to be about just playing close to home. It’s going to be about winning. The #Pacers … there’s history there.” — Tyrese Haliburton in @PlayersTribune theplayerstribune.com/posts/tyrese-h… – 2:05 PM
Tyrese Haliburton @TyHaliburton22
Thank you, Sacramento. Indiana, let’s get to it! @PlayersTribune theplayerstribune.com/posts/tyrese-h… – 1:54 PM
Thank you, Sacramento. Indiana, let’s get to it! @PlayersTribune theplayerstribune.com/posts/tyrese-h… – 1:54 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Updated dispatch from last night.
Tyrese Haliburton dished 16 assists, one shy of his career high, and tied his career high with six 3s in his second game with the #Pacers.
Haliburton on Rick Carlisle: “He trusts me.”
Another story coming later today! indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 1:52 PM
Updated dispatch from last night.
Tyrese Haliburton dished 16 assists, one shy of his career high, and tied his career high with six 3s in his second game with the #Pacers.
Haliburton on Rick Carlisle: “He trusts me.”
Another story coming later today! indystar.com/story/sports/n… – 1:52 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Funniest question from last night. 😂
@Scott Agness: “Tyrese, what is your range?”
Haliburton: “Huh?”
Scott: “What is your range?”
Haliburton: “In the gym.”
Haliburton also said his unorthodox shot has been “fixed” from a different shooting form as a youngster. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/g54c7vq9qy – 1:33 PM
Funniest question from last night. 😂
@Scott Agness: “Tyrese, what is your range?”
Haliburton: “Huh?”
Scott: “What is your range?”
Haliburton: “In the gym.”
Haliburton also said his unorthodox shot has been “fixed” from a different shooting form as a youngster. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/g54c7vq9qy – 1:33 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
The Wolves defense was great to start the year. Been sliding more and more each month. They gotta clean up their transition defense. They let Jalen Smith jog into a dunk here off a made basket.
Nice diagonal pass from Haliburton too. pic.twitter.com/BjK3MUbwNG – 12:11 PM
The Wolves defense was great to start the year. Been sliding more and more each month. They gotta clean up their transition defense. They let Jalen Smith jog into a dunk here off a made basket.
Nice diagonal pass from Haliburton too. pic.twitter.com/BjK3MUbwNG – 12:11 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from Feb 13:
– J. Tatum: 38 pts, 10 reb, 2 blk
– A. Edwards: 37 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast
– T. Young: 30 pts, 10 ast, 2 stl
– Bog. Bogdanovic: 26 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast
– D. Russell: 23 pts, 6 ast, 8-14 fg
– O. Brissett: 22 pts, 13 reb, 2 blk
– T. Haliburton: 22 pts, 5 reb, 16 ast – 10:12 AM
NBA’s best from Feb 13:
– J. Tatum: 38 pts, 10 reb, 2 blk
– A. Edwards: 37 pts, 5 reb, 4 ast
– T. Young: 30 pts, 10 ast, 2 stl
– Bog. Bogdanovic: 26 pts, 6 reb, 2 ast
– D. Russell: 23 pts, 6 ast, 8-14 fg
– O. Brissett: 22 pts, 13 reb, 2 blk
– T. Haliburton: 22 pts, 5 reb, 16 ast – 10:12 AM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Tyrese Haliburton yesterday:
✅ 22 PTS
✅ 16 AST
✅ 6-12 3P
Haliburton is just the fifth @Indiana Pacers player to record at least 20 points and 15 assists in a game since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976.
At 21 years, 349 days old, he’s the youngest to do so by almost four years. pic.twitter.com/S9wqGtt6Bs – 9:11 AM
Tyrese Haliburton yesterday:
✅ 22 PTS
✅ 16 AST
✅ 6-12 3P
Haliburton is just the fifth @Indiana Pacers player to record at least 20 points and 15 assists in a game since the franchise joined the NBA in 1976.
At 21 years, 349 days old, he’s the youngest to do so by almost four years. pic.twitter.com/S9wqGtt6Bs – 9:11 AM
More on this storyline
Tyrese Haliburton: A minute or so after that, 90 seconds max, my phone lights up. I look down at the screen and it says Monte. It’s our GM, Monte McNair. And I’m not gonna lie: When I saw that name pop up on my phone, my heart sank. I knew it was over right then. It was a quick conversation. Pretty straightforward. “Hey man, I just wanted to let you know that we made a trade, and we’re going to be sending you to Indiana. I wish you the best.” There were maybe a couple more words after that. We both said thank you. Then I hung up, set my phone down, and started crying my eyes out. -via The Players’ Tribune / February 15, 2022
Tyrese Haliburton: Thirty minutes — that’s all it took. Last week, in the span of a half hour, I went from feeling like I’d be in Sacramento for the next decade … to experiencing the biggest surprise of my entire life. It all started at 10 in the morning on Tuesday, two days before the trade deadline. When my agent called, I was just finishing up breakfast at my house, and the first thing I thought was that maybe he was calling to give me the inside scoop on some players our team was looking into getting. Nah. “Hey man, I just wanted to get in touch because I think you might be getting traded.” -via The Players’ Tribune / February 15, 2022
Tyrese Haliburton: I honestly thought he was joking. It was like, Come on now. They’re not trading me. Get out of here. But two seconds later, when it became clear that, actually, he wasn’t joking … I mean, I know this might sound like I’m being dramatic, but you know when you get the news that something bad has happened to a family member or a close friend? And it feels like for a few seconds your heart almost stops? Like there’s just a hollow feeling all through your body? That’s kind of what it was like. -via The Players’ Tribune / February 15, 2022