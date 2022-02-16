Blazers vs. Grizzlies: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Portland Trail Blazers (24-34) play against the Memphis Grizzlies (18-18) at FedExForum
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 16, 2022
Portland Trail Blazers 36, Memphis Grizzlies 32 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Blazers 36, Grizzlies 32: end of first quarter. 11 points, 3 assists for @Anfernee Simons. 8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists for @Justise Winslow. 7 points, 3 assists for @Jusuf Nurkic. Grizzlies with 12 points at the free throw line. – 8:39 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Good: Grizzlies got over 30 points in the first quarter for the 11th consecutive game and Ja Morant has 20(!) after missing last night’s game.
Bad: Portland leads 36-32 after shooting 56% from the field and 64% on seven made 3-pointers. – 8:38 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
end of the 1st quarter
blazers 36
grizzlies 32
Ja: 20 points, 2 assists
Ziaire: 6 points
Bane: 5 points, 2 rebounds
Adams: 3 rebounds, 2 assists – 8:38 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Chauncey Billups got these guys playing. Grizzlies have been blitzed like this in the first quarter once in their last 10games, and that was the lone loss in that stretch. Blazers shooting 61% – 8:34 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
give and go.
kiwi and the fro.
@Steven Adams // @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/lr91y2Keck – 8:34 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Justise Winslow and Ben McLemore raining jumpers on the Grizzlies. Expecting Wade Baldwin and Tony Wroten to pop off the Blazers bench any second and do the same. – 8:32 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Winslow to McLemore for a 3… is this karma for my pregame tweet? – 8:31 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
big body 12.
11 in the first quarter for @Ja Morant pic.twitter.com/V1MnhQvATD – 8:31 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Beautiful find, beautiful finish!
@Anfernee Simons | @Greg Brown pic.twitter.com/IP1WyRb6Rq – 8:28 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Ja Morant hasn’t played in 4 days. He comes back tonight and has 11pts in the first 7 minutes of the game. – 8:28 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Does Ben McLemore have more team jerseys than Jeremy Lin? Or Ish Smith? – 8:23 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
FRO 8 TOP SHELF LINK UP
@Ja Morant // @Ziaire Williams pic.twitter.com/8wucWdwp2m – 8:22 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
Another strong start for the left-for-dead @Portland Trail Blazers. @Anfernee Simons with back-to-back threes to five the visitors an 18-9 lead a little less than midway through the first quarter. – 8:20 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Timeout, Grizzlies. Blazers up 18-9. Simons has eight points. Winslow is all over the place.
I’m starting to wonder about my mid-April vacation plans. – 8:20 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Find friends who hype you up like our bench hypes up @Justise Winslow 😂 pic.twitter.com/c2vSggTONe – 8:20 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Last couple of games, Grizzlies were doubling-up opponents early on. On the wrong side of it tonight, against a Blazers team playing with real intensity. 18-9 Portland early. – 8:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
LET’S HOOP.
📺 @GrizzOnBally
📻 @929espn pic.twitter.com/Ral6w0ds5X – 8:17 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Dr. J … I mean, Ziaire Williams … finishes the backdoor alley oop from Ja Morant – 8:16 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ziaire Williams vs. CJ Elleby is a serious hair vs. hair matchup. – 8:15 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Portland got an early invite to the block party from Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson, but Josh Hart does not attend, as he hits the corner 3 – 8:14 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ziaire Williams and CJ Elleby guarding each other has gotta be the fro vs. fro matchup of the season so far – 8:13 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Ziaire Williams gets the first bucket of the game with the middy – 8:12 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Rare courtside press seats for tonight at Memphis. pic.twitter.com/ZXjdHbHQym – 8:11 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Sheesh the new Grizzlies pregame video is 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/0z86lva3nP – 8:08 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Led by Steven Adams and Jaren Jackson Jr., Grizzlies players mobbed Ja Morant during his tribute for being an NBA All-Star starter. pic.twitter.com/aKj7IWKChA – 8:05 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Starting 🖐️
1⃣ @Anfernee Simons
1⃣1⃣ @Josh Hart
1⃣6⃣ @CJ Elleby
2⃣6⃣ @Justise Winslow
2⃣7⃣ @Jusuf Nurkic
#RipCity | @stormxio pic.twitter.com/pDrDV8UfG0 – 8:00 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
first five vs. @Portland Trail Blazers
🥷 @Ja Morant
🎯 @Desmond Bane
⛈️ @Ziaire Williams
🦄 @jarenjacksonjr
🥝 @RealStevenAdams
@Verizon // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/bVZHuPNukT – 7:53 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Grizz vs. Blazers:
Portland: CJ Elleby, Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart and Anfernee Simons.
Grizz starte: Ziaire Williams, Jaren Jackson Jr., Steven Adams, Desmond Bane and Ja Morant. – 7:50 PM
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
We will start tonight’s tilt between the Grizz and the Blazers — the last game before the break — with @badunclep favorite — your officials.
Kevin Scott
Dedric Taylor
Jason Goldenberg
There is not alternate. There never is. – 7:48 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Alright, in honor of Justise Winslow and Ben McLemore teaming up in this game, let’s have some fun.
1st and 2nd All-Infamous Grizz teams. Had to have played at least 1 game. Go – 7:46 PM
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Starting 5s for both squads
Blazers: Simons, Elleby, Hart, Winslow, Nurkic
Grizzlies: Ja, Bane, Williams, Trip, Adams – 7:45 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Smart decision by Grizzlies to rest Ja Morant on the first night of a back to back with a sore ankle. He looks like his explosive self today heading into this game and All-Star Weekend. – 7:32 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
🏀 #RipCity vs @Memphis Grizzlies
⌚️ 5:00PM
📺 @ROOTSPORTS_NW | https://t.co/yBftNpwWBR
📻 @RipCityRadio620 pic.twitter.com/ZT1Gxau1YB – 7:30 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant is looking pretty good to me. Going through his full pregame workout. pic.twitter.com/lnNdL16005 – 7:28 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
clocked in.
@cintronworld // #GrzNxtGen pic.twitter.com/duUZURnQhR – 6:36 PM
Casey Holdahl @CHold
It’s the 39th edition of @BlazersBalcony, presented by @SoleSavy, with @brookeolzendam. The additions of Hart and Winslow, the unwillingness to tank, unexpected wins, teams not taking Portland seriously and developing an identity rip.city/3HXkEdY – 6:32 PM
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Taylor Jenkins says Ja’s again a gametime decision. Also says he’s taking his whole family to Cleveland this weekend to root on Ja and Desmond Bane. – 6:21 PM
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said he and his family will go to Cleveland on Friday to support Desmond Bane in the Rising Stars game and Ja Morant in Sunday’s All-Star game. – 6:21 PM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Coach Jenkins said Ja Morant is still questionable. He got treatment this morning and will be a game-time decision tonight vs Portland. – 6:20 PM
Portland Trail Blazers @trailblazers
Our matchup by numbers:
#RipCity pic.twitter.com/ChfABnPi9n – 6:07 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
“The fro is back and still intact”
@Ziaire Williams | #Fro8 pic.twitter.com/JYB3xpTDvN – 4:41 PM
Jamie Hudson @JamieHudson_
Blazers announce, Dennis Smith Jr. has been diagnosed with a high-grade partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow, following an MRI.
The injury occurred in practice on February 11.
The team says, Smith Jr. will be reevaluated in three to four weeks. – 4:19 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
Make sure the vibes are right before tonight’s game 🎵
🎵: https://t.co/y4NyTom4I8 | @beatsbydre pic.twitter.com/Em1akeDJtL – 4:08 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
NBA Power Rankings: Suns still on top, Grizzlies second, Celtics climbing nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/16/nba… – 4:04 PM
Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA
Free pod: Simons & Nurkic Markets; How Do the C’s & Cavs Project in the Playoffs, Is Phoenix the Obvious Favorite? w/ @Danny Leroux: https://t.co/fSTxpVmkix
Dunc’d On Total Access members get this episode ad-free, plus our other 4 pods per week. Subscribe: https://t.co/XSgwN6kjka pic.twitter.com/vAxaYrkeHF – 4:00 PM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
I did not come to Memphis to not see Ja Morant play. pic.twitter.com/D1FbJ36zpE – 2:26 PM
Memphis Grizzlies @memgrizz
On February 12th vs. the Hornets Steven Adams played 16 minutes and traveled 1.10 miles at an average of 3.87 MPH.
@FedEx | #PlayerTracker pic.twitter.com/XqnCjyYhyD – 2:25 PM
