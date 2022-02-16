Daily statistical milestones: Jrue Holiday moves past Rickey Green and more

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Nicolas Batum No. 45 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Bradley Beal with 1,435 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Mike Conley
Danilo Gallinari No. 50 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Antoine Walker with 1,387 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Brent Barry
Jrue Holiday No. 61 in assists now
Moved ahead of Rickey Green and Norm Van Lier with 5,222 assists. He’s now 26 away from Karl Malone
JaVale McGee No. 64 in blocks now
Moved ahead of LaMarcus Aldridge with 1,181 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Elmore Smith
Jrue Holiday No. 99 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Russell Westbrook with 1,122 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from David Wesley
D’Angelo Russell No. 134 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Rafer Alston with 1,000 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Danny Ainge
Louis Williams No. 140 in assists now
Moved ahead of Andy Phillip with 3,761 assists. He’s now 18 away from Ray Williams
Serge Ibaka No. 155 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Donyell Marshall with 6,381 rebounds. He’s now 20 away from Armen Gilliam
Devin Booker No. 158 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Raymond Felton with 928 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Chucky Atkins and Justin Holiday
Tristan Thompson No. 180 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of James Edwards with 6,005 rebounds. He’s now 11 away from Andre Iguodala
Clint Capela No. 181 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Kelvin Cato with 686 blocks. He’s now 5 away from Jonas Valanciunas and Jim McIlvaine
Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 190 in points now
Moved ahead of Thaddeus Young with 13,730 points. He’s now 60 away from Bill Laimbeer
Jayson Tatum No. 214 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Caron Butler and Jalen Rose with 749 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Marcus Smart
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 217 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Marcus Thornton and Mark Jackson with 737 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Monta Ellis
Al Horford No. 224 in points now
Moved ahead of Lamar Odom with 12,783 points. He’s now 20 away from Sidney Wicks
Nicolas Batum No. 234 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Ed Davis with 566 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Orlando Woolridge
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 248 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Brad Daugherty with 5,232 rebounds. He’s now 5 away from Cliff Robinson
Elfrid Payton No. 249 in assists now
Moved ahead of Bob Dandridge with 2,849 assists. He’s now 2 away from Jim Jackson
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Paul: “Everybody keeps saying we got a Holiday, so you already know what it is. They hoop, play hard, defend, great teammates.”
Booker said he’s always had a lot of respect for them from afar. – 12:59 AM
Devin Booker and Chris Paul. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Hh3mdRxwO1 – 12:41 AM
Chris Paul joked, “I hadn’t seen him dunk in awhile.” Then he brought up the wide-open windmill he missed a few games back – 12:41 AM
True! – 12:38 AM
Booker: 26 Pts, 4 Ast, 11-19 FG
Paul: 17 Pts, 14 Ast, 5 Reb
Bridges: 19 Pts, 9 Reb
Ayton: 12 Pts, 12 Reb
Morris: 23 Pts, 10-17 FG – 12:10 AM
3. First of the night on 3 3PT FGAs.
Craig grabbing a his back after an offensive rebound and putback attempt in traffic.
McGee and Craig out.
Booker and Ayton in.
#Suns closing with Johnson, Paul, Booker, Bridges and Ayton.
Tie game. #Suns – 11:54 PM
It’s an 81-72 Phoenix lead, with Bridges scoring 12 of his 16 after half.
Obviously the 4th quarter is usually Chris Paul time for Phoenix. Paul has a quiet 10 points, 10 assists, 1 turnover. – 11:41 PM
“The sky is the limit for him. He’s a quiet guy, but he’s a guy who looks up and might have dominated that game. We talkin about the Ants and the KATs and myself, but he’s a valuable piece for us.” – 11:39 PM
Booker: 23 Pts, 10-17 FG
Ayton: 10 Pts, 10 Reb, 5-14 FG
Paul: 10 Pts, 10 Ast
Bridges: 16 Pts, 7 Reb, 7-12 FG
Morris: 20 Pts, 9-16 FG – 11:39 PM
“KAT put us on his back. It was pretty evident right there. He put us on his back. He was an All Star tonight. On the floor, he dominated the game. We win when he does that.” – 11:36 PM
DLo brought the game ball to his postgame press conference. He said the ball was for the fans — those standing up at home, Wolves fans on twitter, and those who were in the arena. – 11:32 PM
Sequence leads to Mann attacking Paul in transition and finding Zubac trail dunk.
Clippers up 58-57, 8:27 3rdQ. – 11:18 PM
#Suns up 57-54 as Jackson answers. – 11:16 PM
PHX: Booker 13 (6-of-8 FGs), Ayton 8 and 8 boards, McGee 8. Team: 53.5% FG (3-of-11 3PT) Paint pts: 32.
LAC: Morris Sr. 14 (6-of-9 FGs), Batum 13. Team: 40% FG (6-of-18 3PT). Paint pts: 20.
Biggest lead: 8 for both teams.
Bench pts: PHX 17 LAC 7. – 11:02 PM
Booker with 13 points, all in 1st quarter. Ayton started making up for bad 1st quarter with 8 points, 7 rebounds in 2nd. – 10:58 PM
It’s Phoenix 53, Clippers 47
Devin Booker has 13 points and 2 fouls. Ayton, in his first game vs. LAC this season, has 8 and 8.
Batum with 13 pts, Morris 14 – 10:56 PM
Booker: 13 Pts, 6-8 FG
Ayton: 8 Pts, 8 Reb, 4-10 FG
Paul: 6 Pts, 7 Ast
Morris: 14 Pts, 6-9 FG – 10:55 PM
Booker turnover.
Batum uncontested layup.
#Suns up 43-40 as Ayton scores. – 10:43 PM
#Susn down two as Holiday hits a 3. – 10:30 PM
Big opening quarter from Ivica Zubac: 7 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block in all but 5 seconds of the period.
Deandre Ayton: 0 points, 0/4 FGs, 1 rebound.
Chris Paul mostly chilled (0/1 FGs). Booker has 13. – 10:28 PM
Booker: 13 Pts, 6-7 FG
Bridges: 4 Pts, 3 Reb
Crowder: 3 Pts
Zubac: 7 Pts, 8 Reb, 3-5 FG – 10:25 PM
#Suns down four as Booker has 13 of their 22 points.
#ClipperNation is getting pretty much whatever shot they want while contesting most of Phoenix’s attempts. – 10:24 PM
The correction has been made, as he has already made 4 of his first 5 shots tonight.
Clippers still holding on to 21-16 lead with 3:44 left.
Ayton is 0/4 from field, with multiple point blank misses. – 10:19 PM
They move to 27-30.
Trae Young was awesome: 41 pts, 9 ast
Season-high 25 pts for Gallo.
Good games from Bogi (10 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast, 4 stl) and Hunter (18 pts). – 9:55 PM
Young: 41/9, 13/22 FG
Gallinari: 25, 8/17 FG
Hunter: 18, 7/12 FG – 9:52 PM
– LaMelo now guarded by Vando/DLo (Ant was on him)
– More McDaniels usage
– Nowell in the rotation
– Pat Bev getting more on-ball reps as point (which slows down the O A LOT — not necessarily a bad thing) – 9:50 PM
STARTERS 2/15
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
PHX
Mikal Bridges
Jae Crowder
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 9:36 PM
Phoenix will start Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton for 31st time this season. – 9:33 PM
Young: 35/8, 11/17 FG
Gallinari: 21, 7/13 FG
Hunter: 13, 6/10 FG – 9:16 PM
Oddly, neither Jrue Holiday nor Tyrese Haliburton took a shot. – 8:41 PM
Two All-Stars having some success tonight — Trae Young has 23 points and six assists for Atlanta and Darius Garland has 18 points and three assists for Cleveland.
Gallo: 15 pts
Bogi: 4 pts, 2 ast, 2 stl
Hunter: 9 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl – 8:33 PM
Young: 23/6, 9/12 FG
Gallinari: 15, 5/9 FG
Hunter: 9, 4/7 FG
Hawks outscoring the Cavs 38-20 in the paint – 8:32 PM
Monty Williams believes the 3X #NBAAllStar should be considered for that. #Suns pic.twitter.com/825m40VQvd – 8:25 PM
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari (with John Collins out injured)
Clint Capela – 7:05 PM
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:04 PM
Bogdan Bogdanovic and Delon Wright, listed as questionable, are expected to be cleared. – 5:50 PM
Danilo Gallinari starts at PF. – 5:50 PM
