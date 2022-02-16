Daily statistical milestones: Jrue Holiday moves past Rickey Green and more

Milestones

Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.

Nicolas Batum No. 45 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Bradley Beal with 1,435 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Mike Conley

Danilo Gallinari No. 50 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Antoine Walker with 1,387 three-pointers. He’s now 8 away from Brent Barry

Jrue Holiday No. 61 in assists now

Moved ahead of Rickey Green and Norm Van Lier with 5,222 assists. He’s now 26 away from Karl Malone

JaVale McGee No. 64 in blocks now

Moved ahead of LaMarcus Aldridge with 1,181 blocks. He’s now 2 away from Elmore Smith

Jrue Holiday No. 99 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Russell Westbrook with 1,122 three-pointers. He’s now 1 away from David Wesley

D’Angelo Russell No. 134 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Rafer Alston with 1,000 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Danny Ainge

Louis Williams No. 140 in assists now

Moved ahead of Andy Phillip with 3,761 assists. He’s now 18 away from Ray Williams

Serge Ibaka No. 155 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Donyell Marshall with 6,381 rebounds. He’s now 20 away from Armen Gilliam

Devin Booker No. 158 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Raymond Felton with 928 three-pointers. He’s now 6 away from Chucky Atkins and Justin Holiday

Tristan Thompson No. 180 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of James Edwards with 6,005 rebounds. He’s now 11 away from Andre Iguodala

Clint Capela No. 181 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Kelvin Cato with 686 blocks. He’s now 5 away from Jonas Valanciunas and Jim McIlvaine

Giannis Antetokounmpo No. 190 in points now

Moved ahead of Thaddeus Young with 13,730 points. He’s now 60 away from Bill Laimbeer

Jayson Tatum No. 214 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Caron Butler and Jalen Rose with 749 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Marcus Smart

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 217 in three-pointers now

Moved ahead of Marcus Thornton and Mark Jackson with 737 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Monta Ellis

Al Horford No. 224 in points now

Moved ahead of Lamar Odom with 12,783 points. He’s now 20 away from Sidney Wicks

Nicolas Batum No. 234 in blocks now

Moved ahead of Ed Davis with 566 blocks. He’s now 3 away from Orlando Woolridge

Karl-Anthony Towns No. 248 in rebounds now

Moved ahead of Brad Daugherty with 5,232 rebounds. He’s now 5 away from Cliff Robinson

Elfrid Payton No. 249 in assists now

Moved ahead of Bob Dandridge with 2,849 assists. He’s now 2 away from Jim Jackson


What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson I asked Devin Booker and Chris Paul about their first impressions of Aaron Holiday.
Paul: “Everybody keeps saying we got a Holiday, so you already know what it is. They hoop, play hard, defend, great teammates.”
Booker said he’s always had a lot of respect for them from afar. – 12:59 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Chris Paul said at the timeout with 4:55 left, Devin Booker told the huddle, “Aight, under 5 minutes. Y’all know what time it is.” – 12:58 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin These two.
Devin Booker and Chris Paul. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Hh3mdRxwO112:41 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Devin Booker joked he wasn’t sure Chris Paul was going to throw him the lob on that alley-oop.
Chris Paul joked, “I hadn’t seen him dunk in awhile.” Then he brought up the wide-open windmill he missed a few games back – 12:41 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Devin Booker quips and laughs with a “you guys keep asking the same question” when @Duane Rankin opens on the difference in the last 3-4 minutes.
True! – 12:38 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Nicolas Batum on pre-break finale Thursday vs Rockets: “We need this one.” – 12:29 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Batum: “The comeback, I mean, that’s who we are.” – 12:28 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Nicolas Batum is praising Robert Covington’s defense, putting on Kawhi Leonard’s level with his ability to create events, possibly better than Kawhi. – 12:27 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Nico Batum says that RoCo’s hands are “insane.” Looks at the box score for his steals. “3? Feels like he got 10.” – 12:26 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif Nico Batum said he started focusing on his quick, high-release three-pointer this offseason knowing he’d be playing off playmakers who could get him shots and knowing he’d need to beat closeouts. – 12:25 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Final: PHX 103, LAC 96
Booker: 26 Pts, 4 Ast, 11-19 FG
Paul: 17 Pts, 14 Ast, 5 Reb
Bridges: 19 Pts, 9 Reb
Ayton: 12 Pts, 12 Reb
Morris: 23 Pts, 10-17 FG – 12:10 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Devin Booker forces a turnover by jamming Kennard into the corner then SPRINTS full court for the lob finish. Might be the plays of the night. – 12:01 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Paul back-to-back lobs to Ayton and Booker. #Suns up five. – 12:01 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Woooo buddy that Chris Paul to Devin Booker alley-oop will be on some highlight reels tonight – 12:01 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Again, can’t leave Cam Johnson.
3. First of the night on 3 3PT FGAs.
Craig grabbing a his back after an offensive rebound and putback attempt in traffic.
McGee and Craig out.
Booker and Ayton in.
#Suns closing with Johnson, Paul, Booker, Bridges and Ayton.
Tie game. #Suns11:54 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns open 4th with Holiday, Payton, Johnson, Craig and McGee. – 11:42 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Suns leaned on Booker in 1st, Ayton in 2nd, and Mikal Bridges in 3rd quarter.
It’s an 81-72 Phoenix lead, with Bridges scoring 12 of his 16 after half.
Obviously the 4th quarter is usually Chris Paul time for Phoenix. Paul has a quiet 10 points, 10 assists, 1 turnover. – 11:41 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA D’Angelo Russell on Jaden McDaniels:
“The sky is the limit for him. He’s a quiet guy, but he’s a guy who looks up and might have dominated that game. We talkin about the Ants and the KATs and myself, but he’s a valuable piece for us.” – 11:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Booker should be flirting with 10 assists and he’s got 2 what is this 2018 – 11:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet End of 3Q: PHX 81, LAC 72
Booker: 23 Pts, 10-17 FG
Ayton: 10 Pts, 10 Reb, 5-14 FG
Paul: 10 Pts, 10 Ast
Bridges: 16 Pts, 7 Reb, 7-12 FG
Morris: 20 Pts, 9-16 FG – 11:39 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA D’Angelo Russell on Karl-Anthony Towns’ 39-point night tonight:
“KAT put us on his back. It was pretty evident right there. He put us on his back. He was an All Star tonight. On the floor, he dominated the game. We win when he does that.” – 11:36 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Devin Booker is a bad man. He’s got 10 points of his 23 points here in the last couple of minutes and the Suns are up by 13 all of a sudden – 11:35 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Devin Booker is now 10-of-14 from the field – 11:34 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns up 10 as Booker scores in transition. Has 20. – 11:34 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA D’Angelo Russell on the fans tonight: “I called, they answered”.
DLo brought the game ball to his postgame press conference. He said the ball was for the fans — those standing up at home, Wolves fans on twitter, and those who were in the arena. – 11:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker 3. #Suns up eight. – 11:32 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer I see Devin Booker kind of potential in Johnny Davis. – 11:19 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Batum rebound, Batum lightning-quick-release 3, Batum block, Batum steal … Batum and his Clippers fighting — and leading, 58-57. – 11:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Batum defense sparking 6-0 Clippers run. Locks up Booker middy, then after the block, catches Booker’s failing attempt to draw a foul and save it under his basket.
Sequence leads to Mann attacking Paul in transition and finding Zubac trail dunk.
Clippers up 58-57, 8:27 3rdQ. – 11:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Batum 3. #Suns lead down to 3 before Ayton scores off Booker assist.
#Suns up 57-54 as Jackson answers. – 11:16 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif If you’ve ever been to a Clippers practice or shootaround you’ve seen Nico Batum practice his quick, high-release three-pointer. Just did it for a swish. – 11:15 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Batum is going to redefine how IG trainers are shooting these catch-shoot 3s 🤣 – 11:15 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns 53 #Clippers 47 Half.
PHX: Booker 13 (6-of-8 FGs), Ayton 8 and 8 boards, McGee 8. Team: 53.5% FG (3-of-11 3PT) Paint pts: 32.
LAC: Morris Sr. 14 (6-of-9 FGs), Batum 13. Team: 40% FG (6-of-18 3PT). Paint pts: 20.
Biggest lead: 8 for both teams.
Bench pts: PHX 17 LAC 7. – 11:02 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson Suns 53, Clips 47 | Half | Morris has 14, Batum 13. Booker 13. Suns shooting 53.5% from the field to the Clips’ 40% … but the Clips have hit 6 of 18 3s and Phoenix just 3 for 11. – 11:00 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Phoenix takes a 53-47 halftime lead, though it is a major accomplishment for Clippers that the lead never reached double digits with Suns shooting 53.5% FGs.
Booker with 13 points, all in 1st quarter. Ayton started making up for bad 1st quarter with 8 points, 7 rebounds in 2nd. – 10:58 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif The Clippers close the first half in Phoenix with some juice thanks to Reggie Jackson and Marcus Morris’ late buckets.
It’s Phoenix 53, Clippers 47
Devin Booker has 13 points and 2 fouls. Ayton, in his first game vs. LAC this season, has 8 and 8.
Batum with 13 pts, Morris 14 – 10:56 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Halftime: PHX 53, LAC 47
Booker: 13 Pts, 6-8 FG
Ayton: 8 Pts, 8 Reb, 4-10 FG
Paul: 6 Pts, 7 Ast
Morris: 14 Pts, 6-9 FG – 10:55 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Chris Paul just won a jump ball against Nic Batum – 10:50 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson CP3 just halted that possession off a Booker kickout for a 4v3 scramble situation because he knew that PnR was gonna be there for a DA layup. The guy tends to be a few steps ahead. – 10:46 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker steal.
Booker turnover.
Batum uncontested layup.
#Suns up 43-40 as Ayton scores. – 10:43 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas Serge Ibaka plays 54 minutes combined on back-to-back nights. Guess the bod is feeling good. – 10:37 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Great 2 minutes for Holiday. A lob to McGee and pull-up 3. Blew up one action for Kennard and then another to force a TO. Draped on him. – 10:31 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Aaron Holiday had a nice lob feed to JaVale McGee. Few plays later, drills a deep pull-up 3 in transition. Then forces a Clippers turnover. Dude can play – 10:31 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin McGee with the floater in the lane for two, but Marcus Morris Sr. answers.
#Susn down two as Holiday hits a 3. – 10:30 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin #Suns have Holiday, Payton, Johnson, Craig and McGee on the floor. – 10:29 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Clippers up 26-22 through one quarter of play in Phoenix.
Big opening quarter from Ivica Zubac: 7 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, and a block in all but 5 seconds of the period.
Deandre Ayton: 0 points, 0/4 FGs, 1 rebound.
Chris Paul mostly chilled (0/1 FGs). Booker has 13. – 10:28 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Having flashbacks to when the Suns went 4 million years without a 30-point quarter in the WCFs. Booker had 13 of the Suns’ 22 points. – 10:25 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet End of 1Q: LAC 26, PHX 22
Booker: 13 Pts, 6-7 FG
Bridges: 4 Pts, 3 Reb
Crowder: 3 Pts
Zubac: 7 Pts, 8 Reb, 3-5 FG – 10:25 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Devin Booker Johnny Cage’d Terance Mann on his last bucket pic.twitter.com/uT96p2BRs610:25 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Zubac with eight rebounds already.. Two offensive.
#Suns down four as Booker has 13 of their 22 points.
#ClipperNation is getting pretty much whatever shot they want while contesting most of Phoenix’s attempts. – 10:24 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Payton, Johnson and McGee checking in – 10:19 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Devin Booker made only 5 of 22 shots last month here against Clippers.
The correction has been made, as he has already made 4 of his first 5 shots tonight.
Clippers still holding on to 21-16 lead with 3:44 left.
Ayton is 0/4 from field, with multiple point blank misses. – 10:19 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet Devin Booker has 9 of the Suns’ first 16 points. The crowd groaned when Deandre Ayton caught the ball in the paint and didn’t go up with it – 10:17 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Booker 3 with a little chatter at the end.
#Suns down 18-14 – 10:16 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson Booker doing a great job moving the ball with all the defensive attention he’s getting. Suns not taking advantage of it. – 10:16 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid Jalen Smith picks up his fifth foul on Jrue Holiday. Tough night for him defensively. #Pacers10:12 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob that batum block was cleeaan – 10:10 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard Hawks had three players with a team-high 7 rebounds: Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Delon Wright. – 10:09 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski #Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has passed former #Jazz star Rickey Green for No. 61 on the all-time assists list. Green also played a season in Milwaukee. – 10:07 PM
Kane Pitman @KanePitman Not sure if the Pacers had mid game nap on the scouting report for Serge Ibaka. pic.twitter.com/KxNbbaWzXb9:56 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence Great win for the Hawks, knocking off the Cavs 124-116.
They move to 27-30.
Trae Young was awesome: 41 pts, 9 ast
Season-high 25 pts for Gallo.
Good games from Bogi (10 pts, 7 reb, 3 ast, 4 stl) and Hunter (18 pts). – 9:55 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner Hawks beat the Cavs 124-116 and move to 27-30 on the season.
Young: 41/9, 13/22 FG
Gallinari: 25, 8/17 FG
Hunter: 18, 7/12 FG – 9:52 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA Anthony Edwards being out for the 2nd half switches up a few things…
– LaMelo now guarded by Vando/DLo (Ant was on him)
– More McDaniels usage
– Nowell in the rotation
– Pat Bev getting more on-ball reps as point (which slows down the O A LOT — not necessarily a bad thing) – 9:50 PM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif The Clippers are starting Marcus Morris, Nicolas Batum, Ivica Zubac, Terance Mann and Reggie Jackson in Phoenix, the third consecutive game that lineup has started. – 9:36 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson LAC (29-30) at PHX (46-10)
STARTERS 2/15
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
PHX
Mikal Bridges
Jae Crowder
Deandre Ayton
Devin Booker
Chris Paul – 9:36 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU Clippers will start Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris Sr., Ivica Zubac for third straight game.
Phoenix will start Chris Paul, Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, Jae Crowder, Deandre Ayton for 31st time this season. – 9:33 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence Season-high 23 points for Danilo Gallinari. – 9:23 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner Hawks up 94-90 over the Cavs at the end of the third. Cleveland’s 3-point shooting has come back down to earth.
Young: 35/8, 11/17 FG
Gallinari: 21, 7/13 FG
Hunter: 13, 6/10 FG – 9:16 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski #Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday has passed #Bulls legend Norm Van Lier for No. 62 all-time in assists. – 9:04 PM
Jason Walker @JasonWalkerNBA Gallo inherited all of Collins’ crap foul calls. – 8:58 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard Danilo Gallinari hit Evan Mobley in the face on a rebound attempt and got a Flagrant 1. – 8:54 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski The #Lakers aren’t playing tonight, so #Bucks guard Jrue Holiday passes Russell Westbrook for No. 99 on the all-time made threes list. – 8:51 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski #Bucks lead the #Pacers 34-27 after one as Sandro Mamukelashvili bails them out near the buzzer. Milwaukee shot 56.5% from the field.
Oddly, neither Jrue Holiday nor Tyrese Haliburton took a shot. – 8:41 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm SERG3 Ibaka?
Is that the way to go there? – 8:35 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard Live look at Kevin Love and Danilo Gallinari combining for 29 points in the first half. pic.twitter.com/2AW9FsoISz8:35 PM

Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence HALFTIME: Hawks 66, Cavs 61
Two All-Stars having some success tonight — Trae Young has 23 points and six assists for Atlanta and Darius Garland has 18 points and three assists for Cleveland.
Gallo: 15 pts
Bogi: 4 pts, 2 ast, 2 stl
Hunter: 9 pts, 2 reb, 1 stl – 8:33 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner Hawks up 66-61 over the Cavs at halftime.
Young: 23/6, 9/12 FG
Gallinari: 15, 5/9 FG
Hunter: 9, 4/7 FG
Hawks outscoring the Cavs 38-20 in the paint – 8:32 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin Devin Booker #NBA all-defense?
Monty Williams believes the 3X #NBAAllStar should be considered for that. #Suns pic.twitter.com/825m40VQvd8:25 PM

Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski Serge Ibaka is tonight’s sixth man for the #Bucks8:20 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski Wolves fans all standing to start this one. D’Angelo Russell getting what he wanted. – 8:09 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence Same starters as last game for the Hawks:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari (with John Collins out injured)
Clint Capela – 7:05 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner Hawks starters vs. Cavaliers
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 7:04 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner Nate McMillan said Danilo Gallinari will start again in place of John Collins, who’s out.
Bogdan Bogdanovic and Delon Wright, listed as questionable, are expected to be cleared. – 5:50 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence Gallo will be in the starting lineup again, per Nate McMillan, with John Collins still out injured – 5:50 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard Nate says Delon Wright and Bogdan Bogdanovic are good to go.
Danilo Gallinari starts at PF. – 5:50 PM

