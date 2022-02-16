Draymond Green expected back after All-Star break

Tim Bontemps: The Warriors say Draymond Green is “anticipated” to return “at some point after the All-Star Break” from the disc issue that’s kept him out for more than a month. pic.twitter.com/Dsoh5atVPb
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Warriors say Draymond Green, who has missed the last 20 games because of a lower back injury, is doing light on-court activity and is expected to return “at some point after the All-Star break.” – 8:12 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors provide a Draymond Green update (sort of):
-He’s making progress
-Is doing light on-court activity
-Next update coming upon his return to practice ‘on a date to be determined.’ – 8:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Warriors say Draymond Green is “anticipated” to return “at some point after the All-Star Break” from the disc issue that’s kept him out for more than a month. pic.twitter.com/Dsoh5atVPb – 8:04 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
What, besides Draymond Green’s absence, has been wrong with the Warriors’ defense lately? theathletic.com/3130283/2022/0… – 3:14 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
Boy, Steve Kerr wasn’t joking around when he said pregame that the Warriors’ defensive shell is leaking everywhere and allowing too many backdoors and rebounds without Draymond. – 12:39 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Robert Covington’s corner 3 from Jackson gives LA a 42-41 lead, and Steve Kerr uses a timeout with 9:27 left in first half. This game is a lot better than the Draymond Green-Paul George turnover fest from November.
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Wiggins needs the break. His defense hasn’t been as good of late. Not having Draymond is a factor, too – 11:02 PM
Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel
Pelicans biggest win of season, a 120-90 rout of Raptors. They led wire-to-wire & did number of things well.
Chris Haynes: Draymond Green says he will not be able to play in the All-Star Game, which means commissioner Adam Silver will pick an injury replacement. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / February 3, 2022
The Warriors said Green is making positive steps in his recovery from a “left L5-S1” disc injury and that he will be reevaluated before the All-Star break. “I talked to Draymond today, and he told me he’s been out on the court now the last couple of days and is feeling really good,” Kerr said. “He’s making good improvement. … But he’s not going to be ready to play in the next few days or anything like that. He’s going to continue with his rehab and we will re-evaluate with him just before the All-Star break. “We’ll go from there. But so far so good. We are just being very cautious and very patient, understanding that it’s a delicate injury and you can’t rush this one. It’s really impossible to predict when he is going to play. But all of the reports, including from him, have been very positive.” -via ESPN / February 2, 2022
Connor Letourneau: Kerr said Warriors would re-evaluate Draymond in two weeks. That means he’ll miss at least 7 more games. -via Twitter @Con_Chron / February 1, 2022