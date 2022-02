Draymond Green expected back after All-Star break

The Warriors said Green is making positive steps in his recovery from a “left L5-S1” disc injury and that he will be reevaluated before the All-Star break. “I talked to Draymond today, and he told me he’s been out on the court now the last couple of days and is feeling really good,” Kerr said. “He’s making good improvement. … But he’s not going to be ready to play in the next few days or anything like that. He’s going to continue with his rehab and we will re-evaluate with him just before the All-Star break. “We’ll go from there. But so far so good. We are just being very cautious and very patient, understanding that it’s a delicate injury and you can’t rush this one. It’s really impossible to predict when he is going to play. But all of the reports, including from him, have been very positive.” -via ESPN / February 2, 2022