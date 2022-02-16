Hawks vs. Magic: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Atlanta Hawks (27-30) play against the Orlando Magic (46-46) at Amway Center
Game Time: 7:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 16, 2022
Atlanta Hawks 95, Orlando Magic 74 (Q3 03:09)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his sixth assist tonight, Trae Young has reached 2,300 for his career. – 8:31 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Hawks getting ample open looks and are now 15-23 from 3-point range (65.2%).
Their season-high in 3’s made is 25 and 3-point percentage is 51.5%, just FYI. – 8:30 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his second three-pointer of the evening, Kevin Huerter tied Dominique Wilkins for the seventh-most made three-pointers in franchise history (500 3FGM). – 8:17 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta knocked down 13 triples in the first half (13-19), marking a season-high for three-pointers in a first half (previously 12, 12/6/21 at MIN). It also ties a season-high for most triples in either half (13, second half, 12/6/21 at MIN). – 8:12 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Halftime: Hawks 72, Magic 53.
Atlanta’s shooting 68.4% (13 of 19) on 3s and 49% (24 of 49) from the field. Only 3 turnovers compared to Orlando’s 10.
Anthony: 16 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists.
Carter: 8p/7r/4a
Suggs/F. Wagner: 7 points each
Young: 18p/4a – 8:09 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
HALFTIME: Hawks 72, Magic 53
Hawks shot 13-19 (68.4%) from 3-point range and had four steals.
Trae Young: 18 pts, 4 ast
Bogi: 14 pts, 2 stl – 8:07 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young finished tonight’s first half with 18 points (4-9 FG, 4-4 3FG, 6-6 FT). It’s the first time in his career Young has marked a perfect clip from three-point territory with a minimum 4 3FGM in either half (has gone 3-3 3FG twice). – 8:06 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
HALFTIME BOX: Atlanta 72, Orlando 53 pic.twitter.com/LWPOhQKZUo – 8:06 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 72-53 over the Magic at halftime.
Young: 18/4, 4/9 FG
Bogdanovic: 14, 5/8 FG
Huerter: 12, 5/8 FG
Hawks shot 13/19 from 3, 11/30 from 2 – 8:05 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Halftime: Hawks 72, Magic 53
Young: 18 points, 4 assists
Bogdanovic: 14 points
Anthony: 16 points
Carter: 8 points, 7 rebounds, 4 assists
Hawks shot 13-19 (68.4%) from 3-point range, compared to 7-21 (33.3%) for Magic. – 8:04 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
While the Hawks make every three and ORL continues to pass the ball like it’s covered in Crisco, it’s worth noting that Capela has just shut everything down inside for the Magic. – 8:02 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
I have no idea how he split Gallinari and Huerter to finish this off. pic.twitter.com/PUN3ZkZYLK – 7:52 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
The Hawks have hit at least 10 three’s in a half for the 11th time this season and for the sixth time in a first half. – 7:51 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Since moving to the bench, Bogdan Bogdanovic has shot 42 percent from 3 (currently playing in his 12th game since his new role). – 7:50 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
The Magic are going to make a full highlight reel of gloriously awful passes tonight.
I’m sure the Hawks would like to take credit but they cannot. – 7:47 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
End of 1Q: Hawks 37, Magic 25.
Fast-paced game, but Orlando’s struggling to contain Atlanta’s dribble penetration.
Hawks shooting 54.5% from the field (12 of 22) and 70% (7 of 10) on 3s. – 7:37 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Magic are going to have to do a better job of slowing down the Hawks’ offense to have a chance in this one.
End 1Q: Atlanta 37, Orlando 25
Hawks shoot 54.5% from the floor and 70% from 3. – 7:37 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
END OF 1ST QUARTER BOX: Atlanta 37, Orlando 25 pic.twitter.com/yYic4qU8fH – 7:37 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks up 37-25 over the Magic at the end of the first quarter.
Young: 11/3, 3/5 FG
Bogdanovic: 8, 3/4 FG
Hawks were 7/10 from 3 – 7:37 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
End of 1Q: Hawks 37, Magic 25
Young: 11 points, 3 assists
Bogdanovic: 8 points
Anthony: 6 points
Carter: 5 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists – 7:36 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
With Lou Williams checking in for the Hawks, he’s now appeared in 985 games off the bench and is now the NBA’s all-time leader in games played off the bench. He passed Dell Curry who appeared in 984 games. – 7:33 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Lou Williams is appearing in his 985th game off the bench tonight, and has become the NBA’s all-time leader in games played off the bench, surpassing Dell Curry (984). – 7:30 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Trae Young has started out 3-3 from 3-point range.
He’s got 9 points in his first 6 minutes.
Hawks lead the Magic, 18-15, 6:12 1Q. – 7:21 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
what a DIME @Cole Anthony 👀
📺: https://t.co/E6t0vwlOuQ pic.twitter.com/DicLmnhIWj – 7:17 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
Somehow forgot to share this until right now, but here’s @HarryTheHawk holding up an All-Star jersey to All-Star starter Trae Young after last night’s win vs. the Cavs.
(📸: Curtis Compton of the @ajc) pic.twitter.com/cmVG8n9Ut0 – 7:17 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
With his first point tonight, De’Andre Hunter has 1,500 career points. – 7:16 PM
Evan Dunlap @BQRMagic
a slingshot from Cole Anthony to Franz Wagner pic.twitter.com/rsRmBo2gj6 – 7:16 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
The @Orlando Magic have now made at least one three-point field goal in 1,189 consecutive games, dating all the way back to March 17, 2007.
It stands as the fifth-longest active streak in the #NBA and also the fifth-longest streak in @NBAHistory.
#MagicTogether – 7:14 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
The Hawks and Magic have tipped off 👀 pic.twitter.com/KwyTWyUZsE – 7:12 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
let’s get it @chuma_okeke 😎
#ULTRADrip x #MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/QtJMD33gPz – 6:59 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
STARTING LINEUPS:
February 16 vs Atlanta
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/WMOUfBSEUQ – 6:45 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Tonight’s game marks the final contest of a four-game regular season series between Atlanta and Orlando. The Hawks (2-1) are averaging 112.7 PPG, 45.0 RPG and 26.0 APG (.484 FG%, .402 3FG%) over the first three outings.
Game Notes: nba.com/gamenotes/hawk… – 6:45 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
vs. the Magic, same starters for the Hawks:
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari (with John Collins out injured)
Clint Capela – 6:35 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
Hawks starters vs. Magic
Trae Young
Kevin Huerter
De’Andre Hunter
Danilo Gallinari
Clint Capela – 6:33 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young notched his 21st career 40+ point outing last night, tying Kevin Durant for the 7th-most such games by any player under the age of 24 in NBA history. His 21 40+ scoring efforts are 4th-most in franchise history: Wilkins (54), Pettit (47), Hudson (23), Young (21). – 6:30 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
ACTIVE LISTS:
February 16 vs Atlanta
#MagicTogether pic.twitter.com/XSXrfmIZHS – 6:21 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Kevin Huerter enters tonight’s game two three-pointers away from tying Dominique Wilkins for seventh on the Hawks all-time three-pointers list at 500. Huerter’s connected on at least one triple in a season-long 10 straight games. – 6:10 PM
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Hawks say Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness) is available tonight vs ORL. – 5:55 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
For tonight’s game at Orlando:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness) is available.
John Collins (right foot strain) is out. – 5:55 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
In last night’s game, Bogdan Bogdanovic became just the third bench player in the NBA this season to tally 10+ points, 7+ rebounds and 4+ steals in less than 30 minutes as a reserve. He’s netted 10-or-more points in 10 of his last 11 games. – 5:46 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
ICYMI: injured Magic guard R.J. Hampton posted an encouraging video on his Instagram this morning
(🎥: rj14/IG) pic.twitter.com/wxjfMLYvaC – 5:30 PM
Orlando Magic PR @Magic_PR
TONIGHT’S STARTERS
GAME 60 vs ATLANTA
2️⃣2️⃣F: @Franz Wagner
3️⃣4️⃣F: @Wendell Carter Jr.
5️⃣C: @TheRealMoBamba
5️⃣0️⃣G: @Cole Anthony
4️⃣G: @jalensuggs
⏰7 p.m.
📺@BallySportsFL (coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)
📲Bally Sports app
📻@969thegame
#MagicTogether – 5:18 PM
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner (on the far side) warming up prior to hosting the Hawks: pic.twitter.com/BMxigXFtmC – 5:15 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Cole Anthony is questionable tonight’s home game vs. the Hawks because of a right ankle sprain.
Full injury report for the Magic’s last game before the All-Star break: pic.twitter.com/bggD0GnsAH – 4:40 PM
Orlando Magic @OrlandoMagic
Wendell Carter Jr. in February:
18.5 PTS
10.5 REB
3.1 AST
57.9% FG
👓 pic.twitter.com/U1YHQugKBc – 4:36 PM
Dan Savage @Dan_Savage
Cole Anthony (sprained right ankle) is questionable for the @Orlando Magic’s home game against the @Jaryd Wilson tonight. – 4:30 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard
Injury report for tonight vs. ORL:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness): Questionable
John Collins (right foot strain): Out – 1:31 PM
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
For tonight’s game at Orlando:
Bogdan Bogdanovic (left ankle soreness) is questionable.
John Collins (right foot strain) is out. – 1:00 PM
