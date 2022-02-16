Jaylen Brown on Instagram: Jaylen Brown should be an All-Star

NBA Central: Jaylen Brown on Instagram pic.twitter.com/mazqgxJj6D
Source: Twitter @TheNBACentral
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
Best and worst from #Sixers–#Celtics: No answers for Jaylen Brown, horrid shooting, and more inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 8:17 AM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Best and #worst from #Sixers–#Celtics: No answers for Jaylen Brown, horrid shooting, and more inquirer.com/sixers/philade… via @phillyinquirer – 5:17 AM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown: “This is one of the best defensive teams in my career. We’ve had some really good defensive units, but it feels hard to score on us. It feels really good. It feels connected.” – 10:40 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown: “This is a game we all talked about. We wanted this one. And we came out and got the job done.” – 10:37 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown if he knew he was feeling it early: “Uhhh you could say that.” – 10:36 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown: “This is a game we all talked about…We wanted this one.” – 10:35 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
It is now Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown 57, Philadelphia 56 with 1:23 to go in the third quarter of this game. – 9:19 PM
John Hollinger @johnhollinger
Jaylen Brown with a last-ditch effort to put Boston back in the tax – 9:14 PM
Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds
It’s the middle of the third quarter in Philly. Every 76ers player not named Joel Embiid has combined for 29 points, which is exactly what Jaylen Brown has scored by himself so far.
Celts up 37. – 9:09 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
This kind of night for Boston so far…. one errant pass ends up being a Marcus Smart breakaway and now a Jaylen Brown lost dribble goes to Derrick White for an and-1. – 9:02 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Major answer by the Celtics after the Philly run. They took the punch and answered with a 9-0 run to push the lead to 27 at the half. They outscored Philly 32-22 in the 1st and 37-20 in the 2nd. Jaylen Brown has 26. Tatum has 16, which means it’s the Jays 42-Philly 42 – 8:42 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown finishes the game with 26 points and 6 rebounds…no wait I’m told it’s just halftime. – 8:41 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Challenge unsuccessful…foul upheld free throws for Jaylen Brown. – 8:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Celtics are absolutely demolishing the Sixers so far tonight. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum have outscored Philadelphia by themselves (31-28). Boston is out to a 52-28 lead midway through the second quarter. – 8:16 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This first quarter has put on display the really interesting matchups in a potential playoff series between these teams. The 76ers will really struggle to stop Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, and the Celtics will have the same issues stopping Joel Embiid. – 7:59 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Eight early points for Jaylen Brown. He’s been on the attack from the tip in this one. – 7:38 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Marcus Smart
76ers starters:
Joel Embiid
Tobias Harris
Matisse Thybulle
Danny Green
Tyrese Maxey – 7:32 PM
