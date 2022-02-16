Jazz vs. Lakers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Utah Jazz (36-21) play against the Los Angeles Lakers (31-31) at STAPLES Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 16, 2022
Utah Jazz 73, Los Angeles Lakers 60 (Q3 04:22)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers says that Anthony Davis sprained his right ankle, and that x-rays turned out negative. Lakers add that Davis will receive treatment over the All-Star break and then will be reevaluated when the team returns after All-Star weekend – 11:45 PM
Lakers says that Anthony Davis sprained his right ankle, and that x-rays turned out negative. Lakers add that Davis will receive treatment over the All-Star break and then will be reevaluated when the team returns after All-Star weekend – 11:45 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will receive an MRI on his right ankle tomorrow, league sources tells @YahooSports. But X-rays were negative. – 11:43 PM
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will receive an MRI on his right ankle tomorrow, league sources tells @YahooSports. But X-rays were negative. – 11:43 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Oh good we definitely needed to see the AD injury again. At least the one more time. – 11:42 PM
Oh good we definitely needed to see the AD injury again. At least the one more time. – 11:42 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Official word from the Lakers: Anthony Davis has a right ankle sprain; X-rays were negative. No time table for recovery provided at this time. He will be reevaluated after the All-Star break. – 11:39 PM
Official word from the Lakers: Anthony Davis has a right ankle sprain; X-rays were negative. No time table for recovery provided at this time. He will be reevaluated after the All-Star break. – 11:39 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say Anthony Davis has a sprained right ankle, X-rays were negative. He will get treatment over All-Star break and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to play next week. – 11:39 PM
Lakers say Anthony Davis has a sprained right ankle, X-rays were negative. He will get treatment over All-Star break and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to play next week. – 11:39 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
6:40 remaining in the third quarter. The Jazz lead the Lakers 61-54 – 11:38 PM
6:40 remaining in the third quarter. The Jazz lead the Lakers 61-54 – 11:38 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Knicks & Lakers fans therapy session.
Let it all out.
This is a (shared) safe place. – 11:38 PM
Knicks & Lakers fans therapy session.
Let it all out.
This is a (shared) safe place. – 11:38 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
This game was gettable for Denver, but only one player showed up. That’s okay – but please sit Jokic down so he can get out of the Chase Center in one piece. After seeing that AD clip on my timeline a hundred times I do not need that to be Nikola. We already got the warning shot. – 11:37 PM
This game was gettable for Denver, but only one player showed up. That’s okay – but please sit Jokic down so he can get out of the Chase Center in one piece. After seeing that AD clip on my timeline a hundred times I do not need that to be Nikola. We already got the warning shot. – 11:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
X-rays were negative on Anthony Davis’ ankle. He’ll receive treatment over the All-Star break, and be re-evaluated when the team gets back. – 11:37 PM
X-rays were negative on Anthony Davis’ ankle. He’ll receive treatment over the All-Star break, and be re-evaluated when the team gets back. – 11:37 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Anthony Davis could not put any weight on his right ankle and had to be carried back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/KFVvJr9qZC – 11:34 PM
Anthony Davis could not put any weight on his right ankle and had to be carried back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/KFVvJr9qZC – 11:34 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Mike Conley is just having such a tough time finishing in this game. 0-6 shooting now. – 11:32 PM
Mike Conley is just having such a tough time finishing in this game. 0-6 shooting now. – 11:32 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
And Donovan Mitchell scores on the first possession of the second half. – 11:31 PM
And Donovan Mitchell scores on the first possession of the second half. – 11:31 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers will stay small here, starting Trevor Ariza for Anthony Davis, essentially moving LeBron to center. – 11:30 PM
Lakers will stay small here, starting Trevor Ariza for Anthony Davis, essentially moving LeBron to center. – 11:30 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Lakers star Anthony Davis is getting x-rays on his right ankle now, source tells ESPN. – 11:28 PM
Lakers star Anthony Davis is getting x-rays on his right ankle now, source tells ESPN. – 11:28 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Anthony Davis rolled his right ankle so badly that it touched the court before he went down. pic.twitter.com/FRC1eEJ74a – 11:25 PM
Anthony Davis rolled his right ankle so badly that it touched the court before he went down. pic.twitter.com/FRC1eEJ74a – 11:25 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
My hope, watching that AD replay, is that it’s just a severe ankle sprain that costs him a few weeks. I didn’t see his foot out of place or the really gruesome stuff that you see in broken ankle situations, but who knows. – 11:18 PM
My hope, watching that AD replay, is that it’s just a severe ankle sprain that costs him a few weeks. I didn’t see his foot out of place or the really gruesome stuff that you see in broken ankle situations, but who knows. – 11:18 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Make it 26 points for @Donovan Mitchell in the first half 😳
He’s 5/7 from deep.
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/McDve32Y4K – 11:17 PM
Make it 26 points for @Donovan Mitchell in the first half 😳
He’s 5/7 from deep.
#Pura3Pointer | @pura pic.twitter.com/McDve32Y4K – 11:17 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Anthony Davis couldn’t put any weight on his right ankle and had to be carried off the court. pic.twitter.com/5ZBiQp6EC4 – 11:17 PM
Anthony Davis couldn’t put any weight on his right ankle and had to be carried off the court. pic.twitter.com/5ZBiQp6EC4 – 11:17 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Utah gets the last hoop of the half to go up 53-46.
Third time this game that a loose ball fell into the hands of an open Jazz player, as Bogdanovic collected a deflection for a layup. (The killer deflection in the 4th at GSW fell right to Klay Thompson for a 3) – 11:16 PM
Utah gets the last hoop of the half to go up 53-46.
Third time this game that a loose ball fell into the hands of an open Jazz player, as Bogdanovic collected a deflection for a layup. (The killer deflection in the 4th at GSW fell right to Klay Thompson for a 3) – 11:16 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Jazz 53, Lakers 46
The most pressing matter for the Lakers currently is Anthony Davis’ ankle — a potentially season-altering dynamic. AD has 17 points and 2 blocks. LeBron James has 13 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. LA is just 3 of 17 (17.6%) on 3s. – 11:16 PM
Halftime: Jazz 53, Lakers 46
The most pressing matter for the Lakers currently is Anthony Davis’ ankle — a potentially season-altering dynamic. AD has 17 points and 2 blocks. LeBron James has 13 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. LA is just 3 of 17 (17.6%) on 3s. – 11:16 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
HALFTIME: Jazz 53, Lakers 46. Don with 26p on 5-7 from deep. Bogey 10p, JC 8p. Davis had 17p on 7-9 shooting for LA before the injury. LeBron 13/4/4.Jazz 7-18 from 3, Lakers 3-17. – 11:16 PM
HALFTIME: Jazz 53, Lakers 46. Don with 26p on 5-7 from deep. Bogey 10p, JC 8p. Davis had 17p on 7-9 shooting for LA before the injury. LeBron 13/4/4.Jazz 7-18 from 3, Lakers 3-17. – 11:16 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
LeBron James was completely disengaged in the first half. Just floated. Still has 13/4/4….wonder what it’s like to be good enough to sleepwalk your way into triple double watch – 11:15 PM
LeBron James was completely disengaged in the first half. Just floated. Still has 13/4/4….wonder what it’s like to be good enough to sleepwalk your way into triple double watch – 11:15 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Man, Anthony Davis is gonna be out a while with that ankle roll. His foot went perpendicular to his leg. – 11:15 PM
Man, Anthony Davis is gonna be out a while with that ankle roll. His foot went perpendicular to his leg. – 11:15 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Jazz up 53-46 at the halftime. Donovan Mitchell has been superb with 26 points on 5 of 7 3-point shooting. – 11:15 PM
Jazz up 53-46 at the halftime. Donovan Mitchell has been superb with 26 points on 5 of 7 3-point shooting. – 11:15 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz up 53-46 at the half.
Interesting to see how demonstratively O’Neale and Gobert were talking to each other after that second-to-last defensive possession… Royce wanted to switch and Rudy wanted to stay in the paint. Leading, but stuff to sort out for the Jazz in 2H. – 11:15 PM
Jazz up 53-46 at the half.
Interesting to see how demonstratively O’Neale and Gobert were talking to each other after that second-to-last defensive possession… Royce wanted to switch and Rudy wanted to stay in the paint. Leading, but stuff to sort out for the Jazz in 2H. – 11:15 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Halftime in Los Angeles. The Jazz lead the Lakers 53-46….Mitchell has 26 to lead everyone – 11:14 PM
Halftime in Los Angeles. The Jazz lead the Lakers 53-46….Mitchell has 26 to lead everyone – 11:14 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Nice line from @MarkJonesESPN: “Donovan Mitchell … has been hotter than fish grease!”
I have no idea how hot that is, but it sounded great. – 11:13 PM
Nice line from @MarkJonesESPN: “Donovan Mitchell … has been hotter than fish grease!”
I have no idea how hot that is, but it sounded great. – 11:13 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Honestly really tough moment for the Lakers because they’ve lost like 7 of 9 but the talk pre game was about how the team was finding a renewed sense of energy and some positive stuff happening. The AD injury sucks the air out of that if it’s serious. – 11:13 PM
Honestly really tough moment for the Lakers because they’ve lost like 7 of 9 but the talk pre game was about how the team was finding a renewed sense of energy and some positive stuff happening. The AD injury sucks the air out of that if it’s serious. – 11:13 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Anthony Davis didn’t put any weight on his right ankle as he was helped off the court. – 11:12 PM
Anthony Davis didn’t put any weight on his right ankle as he was helped off the court. – 11:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Upon replay: AD jumped up for the pass, and as he was coming down, he caught Gobert’s heel and completely turned his foot over. Brutal. – 11:11 PM
Upon replay: AD jumped up for the pass, and as he was coming down, he caught Gobert’s heel and completely turned his foot over. Brutal. – 11:11 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Anthony Davis is finally up after spending several minutes on the court after badly rolling his right ankle. Went up to catch a lob and came down on Rudy Gobert’s heel. A potentially season-altering moment for a team that has been trying to get on the right side of things. – 11:10 PM
Anthony Davis is finally up after spending several minutes on the court after badly rolling his right ankle. Went up to catch a lob and came down on Rudy Gobert’s heel. A potentially season-altering moment for a team that has been trying to get on the right side of things. – 11:10 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Air sucked out of the building with that injury. AD’s ankle. Bummer to see. I root for health leaguewide above all – this year hasn’t been kind – 11:10 PM
Air sucked out of the building with that injury. AD’s ankle. Bummer to see. I root for health leaguewide above all – this year hasn’t been kind – 11:10 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis not putting any weight on his right foot. AD being helped to the locker room – 11:10 PM
Anthony Davis not putting any weight on his right foot. AD being helped to the locker room – 11:10 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD is up but helped to locker room by DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard. – 11:10 PM
AD is up but helped to locker room by DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard. – 11:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis is down on the court after a bad right ankle turn. He came down on Rudy Gobert’s heel and is in a lot of pain. DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard helped him off the court. – 11:10 PM
Anthony Davis is down on the court after a bad right ankle turn. He came down on Rudy Gobert’s heel and is in a lot of pain. DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard helped him off the court. – 11:10 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
AD being helped off the court by teammates, not able to put any weight on his ankle…it does not look good. – 11:10 PM
AD being helped off the court by teammates, not able to put any weight on his ankle…it does not look good. – 11:10 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Star players haven’t had a great run playing against the Jazz at Staples center in the last 8 months. – 11:09 PM
Star players haven’t had a great run playing against the Jazz at Staples center in the last 8 months. – 11:09 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis rolled his right ankle pretty badly, landing on Rudy Gobert’s foot after jumping high in the air.
He’s been terrific tonight, moving with bounce on both ends of the floor, with 17 points on 7 of 9 FG’s.
He needed help to get off the court. – 11:09 PM
Anthony Davis rolled his right ankle pretty badly, landing on Rudy Gobert’s foot after jumping high in the air.
He’s been terrific tonight, moving with bounce on both ends of the floor, with 17 points on 7 of 9 FG’s.
He needed help to get off the court. – 11:09 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis in agony on the floor holding his right ankle – 11:09 PM
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis in agony on the floor holding his right ankle – 11:09 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Feel for AD. Just no luck when it comes to avoiding injuries and staying healthy. That didn’t look good. – 11:09 PM
Feel for AD. Just no luck when it comes to avoiding injuries and staying healthy. That didn’t look good. – 11:09 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
AD looks like he just rolled his ankle really bad…Not good man, whole team out there with him… – 11:09 PM
AD looks like he just rolled his ankle really bad…Not good man, whole team out there with him… – 11:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Anthony Davis goes down rolled his right ankle on heel of Utah Center Rudy Gobert. – 11:09 PM
Anthony Davis goes down rolled his right ankle on heel of Utah Center Rudy Gobert. – 11:09 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
That’s clearly an ankle sprain. AD is going to be out awhile. – 11:08 PM
That’s clearly an ankle sprain. AD is going to be out awhile. – 11:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Anthony Davis is down holding his ankle. Lakers fans in our section yell “Come on, bro! Get up!” – 11:08 PM
Anthony Davis is down holding his ankle. Lakers fans in our section yell “Come on, bro! Get up!” – 11:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Anthony Davis just turned his ankle and it doesn’t look good at all – 11:08 PM
Anthony Davis just turned his ankle and it doesn’t look good at all – 11:08 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Before AD got hurt, he and Westbrook had developed a nice two-man chemistry. It had been kinda sluggish since his return, but tonight feels the most like that period. AK – 11:04 PM
Before AD got hurt, he and Westbrook had developed a nice two-man chemistry. It had been kinda sluggish since his return, but tonight feels the most like that period. AK – 11:04 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
21p forDon on 6-10 FGs, 4-5 from 3, 5-5 FTs. Yeah, he’s feeling it. 44-39 Jazz. – 11:03 PM
21p forDon on 6-10 FGs, 4-5 from 3, 5-5 FTs. Yeah, he’s feeling it. 44-39 Jazz. – 11:03 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Mitchell is giving out work. Has 21 and just hit the lakers with a transition 3…Jazz up 44-39…Vogel calls time so he can put LeBron James back onto the floor – 11:03 PM
Mitchell is giving out work. Has 21 and just hit the lakers with a transition 3…Jazz up 44-39…Vogel calls time so he can put LeBron James back onto the floor – 11:03 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Donovan Mitchell has 21 points already; 19 of them have come from outside the paint. – 11:03 PM
Donovan Mitchell has 21 points already; 19 of them have come from outside the paint. – 11:03 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
This feels a little bit like a playoff game in that everyone is waiting for Donovan Mitchell to do superstar things and he is.
For the most part everyone else is just kind of out there. – 11:02 PM
This feels a little bit like a playoff game in that everyone is waiting for Donovan Mitchell to do superstar things and he is.
For the most part everyone else is just kind of out there. – 11:02 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Some of the Donovan Mitchell off-ball defense stuff has been so good on multiple games and counting – 11:02 PM
Some of the Donovan Mitchell off-ball defense stuff has been so good on multiple games and counting – 11:02 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
I get this is premature.
Paul could very well be fine, but say he doesn’t play in #NBAAllStar game?
Does Adam Silver call Mikal Bridges?
Based on #Cavs center Jarrett Allen replacing #Nets guard James Harden on Team LeBron, position doesn’t matter for injury replacement. #Suns – 11:01 PM
I get this is premature.
Paul could very well be fine, but say he doesn’t play in #NBAAllStar game?
Does Adam Silver call Mikal Bridges?
Based on #Cavs center Jarrett Allen replacing #Nets guard James Harden on Team LeBron, position doesn’t matter for injury replacement. #Suns – 11:01 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers are just 2 for 11 from 3, despite getting mostly wide open looks all half.
Utah is 5 for 14, and leads 39-33 after the 3rd triple from Mitchell. – 11:00 PM
Lakers are just 2 for 11 from 3, despite getting mostly wide open looks all half.
Utah is 5 for 14, and leads 39-33 after the 3rd triple from Mitchell. – 11:00 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
That’s twice that Mitchell has stood Westbrook up physically when he’s tried to throw his shoulder into him – 11:00 PM
That’s twice that Mitchell has stood Westbrook up physically when he’s tried to throw his shoulder into him – 11:00 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
I know we’ve talked about Kuminga guarding LeBron and Jokic….but GP2 has done the same 😉 – 11:00 PM
I know we’ve talked about Kuminga guarding LeBron and Jokic….but GP2 has done the same 😉 – 11:00 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Trent Forrest with a short-range floater, then a bucket at the rim, helping salvage what’s otherwise been a pretty meh offensive stretch for the Jazz. They’re back in front, 35-33; 7:38 left til halftime. – 10:55 PM
Trent Forrest with a short-range floater, then a bucket at the rim, helping salvage what’s otherwise been a pretty meh offensive stretch for the Jazz. They’re back in front, 35-33; 7:38 left til halftime. – 10:55 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Trent Forrest is playing really well. REALLY well….he’s changed the game twice so far – 10:53 PM
Trent Forrest is playing really well. REALLY well….he’s changed the game twice so far – 10:53 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
don’t l0️⃣0️⃣k away
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/TlRajxmAzx – 10:50 PM
don’t l0️⃣0️⃣k away
#TakeNote | @Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/TlRajxmAzx – 10:50 PM
Ben Anderson @BensHoops
Mike Conley was asked to do a ton in January to keep the Jazz afloat, it seems like the All-Star break is coming at a good time for him.
He said he’s taking a true vacation with his wife away from the kids. – 10:49 PM
Mike Conley was asked to do a ton in January to keep the Jazz afloat, it seems like the All-Star break is coming at a good time for him.
He said he’s taking a true vacation with his wife away from the kids. – 10:49 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 27, Lakers 27. Nice recovery from Utah, which initially trailed 11-0. Lakers got some 3s from Westbrook (30.1% this season) and Anthony Davis (16.9%). Davis is cooking all-around — 15p on 6-7 FGs. Don with 15p. – 10:47 PM
End 1Q: Jazz 27, Lakers 27. Nice recovery from Utah, which initially trailed 11-0. Lakers got some 3s from Westbrook (30.1% this season) and Anthony Davis (16.9%). Davis is cooking all-around — 15p on 6-7 FGs. Don with 15p. – 10:47 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD is 6-for-7 from the field and also has two blocks in the first quarter. – 10:46 PM
AD is 6-for-7 from the field and also has two blocks in the first quarter. – 10:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 27, Jazz 27
Anthony Davis and Donovan Mitchell each have 15 points. Russell Westbrook has 7 points and 3 assists. The Lakers cooled off after a hot start, but are playing with a similar spirit to the Golden State game. They have 14 points in the paint. – 10:46 PM
First quarter: Lakers 27, Jazz 27
Anthony Davis and Donovan Mitchell each have 15 points. Russell Westbrook has 7 points and 3 assists. The Lakers cooled off after a hot start, but are playing with a similar spirit to the Golden State game. They have 14 points in the paint. – 10:46 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
45 is too smooth 🕸
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/OzuoPZm8Bz – 10:45 PM
45 is too smooth 🕸
#TakeNote | @Donovan Mitchell pic.twitter.com/OzuoPZm8Bz – 10:45 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell has 15. Anthony Davis has 15. The Jazz and Lakers all tied at 27. – 10:45 PM
Donovan Mitchell has 15. Anthony Davis has 15. The Jazz and Lakers all tied at 27. – 10:45 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Level after one
@Anthony Davis: 15 pts (6/7 FG) pic.twitter.com/L3Cp7nWi4E – 10:45 PM
Level after one
@Anthony Davis: 15 pts (6/7 FG) pic.twitter.com/L3Cp7nWi4E – 10:45 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Anthony Davis had 15 points to help Lakers to a 27-27 tie with Jazz end of first quarter. – 10:45 PM
Anthony Davis had 15 points to help Lakers to a 27-27 tie with Jazz end of first quarter. – 10:45 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Suns Chris Paul picked up technical fouls 10 & 11 this season & was ejected. Only Luka Doncic & Carmelo Anthony have more technicals this season (12 each). #Rockets lead 79-73, 6:37 left in 3rdQ – 10:45 PM
Suns Chris Paul picked up technical fouls 10 & 11 this season & was ejected. Only Luka Doncic & Carmelo Anthony have more technicals this season (12 each). #Rockets lead 79-73, 6:37 left in 3rdQ – 10:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of one out in Los Angeles: the Jazz and the Lakers are tied at 27-27….Anthony Davis has 15….Mitchell has 15…. – 10:44 PM
End of one out in Los Angeles: the Jazz and the Lakers are tied at 27-27….Anthony Davis has 15….Mitchell has 15…. – 10:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
All tied at 27 after 1, thanks to a last-second corner 3 from Anthony Davis. He had 15 points on 6 of 7 FG’s in the period.
LAL opened on an 11-0 run before Utah counter punched. – 10:44 PM
All tied at 27 after 1, thanks to a last-second corner 3 from Anthony Davis. He had 15 points on 6 of 7 FG’s in the period.
LAL opened on an 11-0 run before Utah counter punched. – 10:44 PM
Jason Quick @jwquick
Four wins in a row for Portland after 123-119 thriller in Memphis. Wins over Lakers, Knicks, at Bucks, at Grizz. “We have something going on,” Jusuf Nurkić says after recording 32 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. – 10:44 PM
Four wins in a row for Portland after 123-119 thriller in Memphis. Wins over Lakers, Knicks, at Bucks, at Grizz. “We have something going on,” Jusuf Nurkić says after recording 32 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists. – 10:44 PM
StatMuse @statmuse
Anfernee Simons last 4 games
vs Grizzlies: 31 PTS, 5 3PT, W
vs Bucks: 31 PTS, 7 3PT, W
vs Knicks: 30 PTS, 6 3PT, W
vs Lakers: 29 PTS, 5 3PT, W
Legit star. pic.twitter.com/YUYUxGg37H – 10:42 PM
Anfernee Simons last 4 games
vs Grizzlies: 31 PTS, 5 3PT, W
vs Bucks: 31 PTS, 7 3PT, W
vs Knicks: 30 PTS, 6 3PT, W
vs Lakers: 29 PTS, 5 3PT, W
Legit star. pic.twitter.com/YUYUxGg37H – 10:42 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
when @heydb says “The Spida is loose!” > > > pic.twitter.com/yMcyCkDVNT – 10:42 PM
when @heydb says “The Spida is loose!” > > > pic.twitter.com/yMcyCkDVNT – 10:42 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Mitchell is up to 15 points as the Jazz take their first lead of the game at 23-21. – 10:39 PM
Mitchell is up to 15 points as the Jazz take their first lead of the game at 23-21. – 10:39 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
The 3-pointer has Utah right back into this one, as both Mitchell and Bogdanovic have 2 makes from distance. Utah’s made 4 of 5 overall after starting 1 for 6, with LAL’s 11-point lead down to 1 at 19-18. – 10:33 PM
The 3-pointer has Utah right back into this one, as both Mitchell and Bogdanovic have 2 makes from distance. Utah’s made 4 of 5 overall after starting 1 for 6, with LAL’s 11-point lead down to 1 at 19-18. – 10:33 PM
Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat
How much longer can this constant Knicks/Lakers on ESPN continue? – 10:33 PM
How much longer can this constant Knicks/Lakers on ESPN continue? – 10:33 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
10p from Don, 8p from Bogey … and that’s it for the Jazz, who are now within 19-18 with 4:46 left 1Q. – 10:32 PM
10p from Don, 8p from Bogey … and that’s it for the Jazz, who are now within 19-18 with 4:46 left 1Q. – 10:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Meanwhile the Jazz have found their footing, mainly because Donovan Mitchell forced himself on the game. They trail 19-18…bogdanovic has eight early. He and Mitchell are the only ones to score so far for Utah – 10:32 PM
Meanwhile the Jazz have found their footing, mainly because Donovan Mitchell forced himself on the game. They trail 19-18…bogdanovic has eight early. He and Mitchell are the only ones to score so far for Utah – 10:32 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Jazz all the way back, now down just 19-18. Bogdanovic and Mitchell 4-5 from 3.
Little bit surprised O’Neale hasn’t been able to stay in front of Westbrook more. – 10:32 PM
Jazz all the way back, now down just 19-18. Bogdanovic and Mitchell 4-5 from 3.
Little bit surprised O’Neale hasn’t been able to stay in front of Westbrook more. – 10:32 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Spotted: Your QB’s worst nightmare 💍 pic.twitter.com/6RHtDtDo4c – 10:32 PM
Spotted: Your QB’s worst nightmare 💍 pic.twitter.com/6RHtDtDo4c – 10:32 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Anthony Davis has 8 points already, is going to the line and has been impactful on both ends. Terrific start for him so far – 10:30 PM
Anthony Davis has 8 points already, is going to the line and has been impactful on both ends. Terrific start for him so far – 10:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Davis has been everywhere defensively early, disrupting what the NBA’s No. 1 offense this season is looking for. Jazz are 1 for 6 from the field, as LAL lead 13-5. – 10:27 PM
Davis has been everywhere defensively early, disrupting what the NBA’s No. 1 offense this season is looking for. Jazz are 1 for 6 from the field, as LAL lead 13-5. – 10:27 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
Two legends, one record: Congrats to @LeBron James on passing @Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most combined regular-season and playoff points in NBA history pic.twitter.com/YvoxJVECkk – 10:24 PM
Two legends, one record: Congrats to @LeBron James on passing @Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most combined regular-season and playoff points in NBA history pic.twitter.com/YvoxJVECkk – 10:24 PM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
Super Bowl champions Aaron Donald and Robert Woods come in to much fanfare for their courtside seats for Lakers-Jazz. pic.twitter.com/cf3IqQgNJ9 – 10:24 PM
Super Bowl champions Aaron Donald and Robert Woods come in to much fanfare for their courtside seats for Lakers-Jazz. pic.twitter.com/cf3IqQgNJ9 – 10:24 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
An 8-0 Lakers run to start the game forces an early Jazz time out at the 9:45 mark.
This has been LAL’s best start, on both ends, in a while. An aggressive @Anthony Davis is leading the way with 6 points on 3 of 3 FG’s, with a pair of J’s, and a dunk off LeBron’s dish. – 10:20 PM
An 8-0 Lakers run to start the game forces an early Jazz time out at the 9:45 mark.
This has been LAL’s best start, on both ends, in a while. An aggressive @Anthony Davis is leading the way with 6 points on 3 of 3 FG’s, with a pair of J’s, and a dunk off LeBron’s dish. – 10:20 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
8-0 Lakers lead, including 6p by AD. Not great defense from the Jazz so far. Timeout, Quin. – 10:20 PM
8-0 Lakers lead, including 6p by AD. Not great defense from the Jazz so far. Timeout, Quin. – 10:20 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Jazz down 8-0 early…..Quin Snyder calls timeout. The Jazz basically haven’t had one good possession thus far on either end of the floor….. – 10:19 PM
Jazz down 8-0 early…..Quin Snyder calls timeout. The Jazz basically haven’t had one good possession thus far on either end of the floor….. – 10:19 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Strong start for LAL, with a Westbrook layup, AD steal as Utah tried to free Gobert, and AD step-back J over Gobert to make it 4-0. – 10:17 PM
Strong start for LAL, with a Westbrook layup, AD steal as Utah tried to free Gobert, and AD step-back J over Gobert to make it 4-0. – 10:17 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
DeMar DeRozan’s streak of 7 straight games with 35 points and 50% shooting will be the longest in NBA history, breaking a tie with Wilt.
Longest streaks by notable perimeter players:
LeBron – 5
Dame – 5
Jordan – 4
Kobe – 4
Wade – 4
West – 4
Curry – 3
Harden – 3 – 10:11 PM
DeMar DeRozan’s streak of 7 straight games with 35 points and 50% shooting will be the longest in NBA history, breaking a tie with Wilt.
Longest streaks by notable perimeter players:
LeBron – 5
Dame – 5
Jordan – 4
Kobe – 4
Wade – 4
West – 4
Curry – 3
Harden – 3 – 10:11 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Calvin and I talked in the postgame on Monday how the #Rockets must dictate the pace of this game. They didn’t in Utah, but man, they’re doing it tonight. Energy, ball movement, defense – this is some fun basketball. – 10:03 PM
Calvin and I talked in the postgame on Monday how the #Rockets must dictate the pace of this game. They didn’t in Utah, but man, they’re doing it tonight. Energy, ball movement, defense – this is some fun basketball. – 10:03 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The path to DeMar DeRozan actually winning the MVP is not that outrageous.
– Bulls can get the 1 seed
– CP and Book will split votes
– Durant is hurt
– LeBron’s team stinks
– Jokic’s team is middling
– Giannis’s team is coasting
– Embiid’s 76ers could finish 5th
– Curry’s slump – 9:59 PM
The path to DeMar DeRozan actually winning the MVP is not that outrageous.
– Bulls can get the 1 seed
– CP and Book will split votes
– Durant is hurt
– LeBron’s team stinks
– Jokic’s team is middling
– Giannis’s team is coasting
– Embiid’s 76ers could finish 5th
– Curry’s slump – 9:59 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Last game before Cleveland 🤩
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/RXy2g7WlkU – 9:58 PM
Last game before Cleveland 🤩
#StartingLineup | @ZionsBank pic.twitter.com/RXy2g7WlkU – 9:58 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
The #Hustle never goes unnoticed 👀
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/KOFJNuItvl – 9:51 PM
The #Hustle never goes unnoticed 👀
#TakeNote pic.twitter.com/KOFJNuItvl – 9:51 PM
Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers
First five on the floor.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/2kOWkbbePt – 9:35 PM
First five on the floor.
#SuitingUpTogether | @ToyotaSoCal pic.twitter.com/2kOWkbbePt – 9:35 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. the Jazz:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Stanley Johnson
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 9:33 PM
Lakers’ starters vs. the Jazz:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Stanley Johnson
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 9:33 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
Another streak to watch out for 🕷
#ByTheNumbers | @qualtrics pic.twitter.com/w6criZQWY0 – 9:19 PM
Another streak to watch out for 🕷
#ByTheNumbers | @qualtrics pic.twitter.com/w6criZQWY0 – 9:19 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
In search of 7 straight 🕖
📺 7:30 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM pic.twitter.com/IwKPwvs2Rx – 9:07 PM
In search of 7 straight 🕖
📺 7:30 PM MT on @ATTSportsNetRM pic.twitter.com/IwKPwvs2Rx – 9:07 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Expect Rudy Gobert’s minute restriction to be extended tonight, according to Quin Snyder. – 9:00 PM
Expect Rudy Gobert’s minute restriction to be extended tonight, according to Quin Snyder. – 9:00 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Frank Vogel said that Stanley Johnson has the foot speed to stick with guards, and the strength to defend bigs, which is key for versatility in matchups, as well as switching schemes.
Also: “He elevates our toughness.” – 8:23 PM
Frank Vogel said that Stanley Johnson has the foot speed to stick with guards, and the strength to defend bigs, which is key for versatility in matchups, as well as switching schemes.
Also: “He elevates our toughness.” – 8:23 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on Avery Bradley’s knee: “It’s just swelling. They do not believe it will be anything long term.” – 8:22 PM
Frank Vogel on Avery Bradley’s knee: “It’s just swelling. They do not believe it will be anything long term.” – 8:22 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on LeBron James: “He’s the first voice to ask a question or own a mistake. … I think it’s the consistency of it that’s most impressive.” – 8:21 PM
Frank Vogel on LeBron James: “He’s the first voice to ask a question or own a mistake. … I think it’s the consistency of it that’s most impressive.” – 8:21 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says Malik Monk will be a “big part” of tonight’s game against Utah. – 8:17 PM
Frank Vogel says Malik Monk will be a “big part” of tonight’s game against Utah. – 8:17 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on tonight’s game vs. Jazz: “We need every win we can get and this is a big one.” – 8:16 PM
Frank Vogel on tonight’s game vs. Jazz: “We need every win we can get and this is a big one.” – 8:16 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW #MannixAndScal on @SInow: Philly rolls the dice (will they have regrets?), how good are the surging Celtics and will the LBJ-back-to-Cleveland rumor mill be the story of All-Star weekend? Full episode: https://t.co/gK4S3rglPE pic.twitter.com/YFPNF713iw – 6:35 PM
NEW #MannixAndScal on @SInow: Philly rolls the dice (will they have regrets?), how good are the surging Celtics and will the LBJ-back-to-Cleveland rumor mill be the story of All-Star weekend? Full episode: https://t.co/gK4S3rglPE pic.twitter.com/YFPNF713iw – 6:35 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
– Splash vs. Jokic
– Giddey
– Dejounte
– DeMarvelous
– Oh and the national TV games are the Knicks & Lakers again
Talking about it all, leading into tipoff. Get up in here.
➡️ https://t.co/Ne2vX8QEwf pic.twitter.com/hyHxUtwQ6M – 6:31 PM
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
– Splash vs. Jokic
– Giddey
– Dejounte
– DeMarvelous
– Oh and the national TV games are the Knicks & Lakers again
Talking about it all, leading into tipoff. Get up in here.
➡️ https://t.co/Ne2vX8QEwf pic.twitter.com/hyHxUtwQ6M – 6:31 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Ahead of Lakers/Jazz, @heydb stops by NBA Today to break down some tape and explain the Jazz’s recent success. pic.twitter.com/GSINO3Kxio – 6:17 PM
Ahead of Lakers/Jazz, @heydb stops by NBA Today to break down some tape and explain the Jazz’s recent success. pic.twitter.com/GSINO3Kxio – 6:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Some teams the Wolves have a better offensive rating than this season:
– Brooklyn
– Denver
– Golden State
– Philadelphia
– Dallas
– LA Lakers
Which would mean, if this holds, that the MVP is coming from a team with a worse offense than the Wolves. – 5:26 PM
Some teams the Wolves have a better offensive rating than this season:
– Brooklyn
– Denver
– Golden State
– Philadelphia
– Dallas
– LA Lakers
Which would mean, if this holds, that the MVP is coming from a team with a worse offense than the Wolves. – 5:26 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
#WallpaperWednesday is herrrrre 📲
Upgrade those backgrounds. pic.twitter.com/MQMWTAzMoW – 5:10 PM
#WallpaperWednesday is herrrrre 📲
Upgrade those backgrounds. pic.twitter.com/MQMWTAzMoW – 5:10 PM
Utah Jazz @utahjazz
♪ 𝐈𝐓’𝐒 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 ♪
Show your Jazz pride on game day by wearing a jersey, showing us your favorite memorabilia + MORE for a chance to win a trip to a road game 🛫
Post it on social & use the hashtag to be entered!
#FlyTheNote | @ZionsBank
MORE: https://t.co/OGvIjsTO6k pic.twitter.com/00mzUVzmrB – 4:35 PM
♪ 𝐈𝐓’𝐒 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 ♪
Show your Jazz pride on game day by wearing a jersey, showing us your favorite memorabilia + MORE for a chance to win a trip to a road game 🛫
Post it on social & use the hashtag to be entered!
#FlyTheNote | @ZionsBank
MORE: https://t.co/OGvIjsTO6k pic.twitter.com/00mzUVzmrB – 4:35 PM