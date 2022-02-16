Kings vs. Bulls: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Sacramento Kings (22-37) play against the Chicago Bulls (21-21) at United Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 16, 2022
Sacramento Kings 31, Chicago Bulls 35 (Q2 10:02)
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
De’Aaron Fox banked in a 3 at the buzzer, but it didn’t count after review. Kings trail the Bulls 33-30. Fox has 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. – 8:37 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Woo with 10 pts in the first quarter. pic.twitter.com/e0oRwTdSCd – 8:36 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
High-energy opening quarter between the Sacramento Kings and the Chicago Bulls, who lead 33-30.
De’Aaron Fox hit a would-be tying 3-pointer at the buzzer, but referees waved it off after review. – 8:36 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Looks like officials waved off that De’Aaron Fox 3 at the buzzer
Bulls lead 33-30 after one – 8:35 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
– Bulls 33-30 DeRozan with 6-2-2- in 9 min. Green with 10…no hoop for Fox to end the quarter. Fox with 14 – 8:35 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
The Monster of the Midrange.
@NBCSChicago | @DeMar DeRozan pic.twitter.com/jqQzXlN5q8 – 8:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
No basket. Fox’s shot waived off on review. 33-30 Bulls after 1Q. 14 points for Fox. – 8:35 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
That Fox 3-pointer was waved off by replay. #Bulls lead 33-30 after one. – 8:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
De’Aaron Fox off to a great start in Chicago, beats the end of quarter buzzer, scores 17 points in the first period. Kings and the Bulls tied 33-33 – 8:35 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Official ruling on De’Aaron Fox’s last-second 3-pointer: no basket. – 8:35 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Fox bangs a 3 at the buzzer. 33-33 headed to the second quarter. Fox leads with 17 points. 8 points for Harrison Barnes. – 8:34 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
De’Aaron Fox is giving Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu all he can handle in this first quarter. Fox has 14 points on 6 of 6 shooting. Not all of it has come against Dosunmu. But plenty has.
Remember, this is Dosunmu’s first crack at Fox. I’m curious to see how he adapts. – 8:27 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Woo is 2-2 from downtown to start 🔥
@NBCSChicago | @Javonte Green pic.twitter.com/4VEQzeNETZ – 8:27 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Loving this start from the Kings. Focused. Aggressive. Main guys setting the tone. – 8:25 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
That my dawg and he know what I like
@Domantas Sabonis and @De’Aaron Fox ✌️-man game 💪 pic.twitter.com/epBLpSvBrM – 8:24 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Congratulations to the extraordinary @Chicago Bulls PA announcer @timjsinclair headed to the All Star Game in Cleveland. – 8:22 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Ayo float game 💯
@NBCSChicago | @AyoDos_11 pic.twitter.com/XppAmylnHn – 8:22 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Incredible pass from Sabonis to a cutting Fox. Goaltending called. – 8:21 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Hit another one, it goes green ✅
@De’Aaron Fox is perfect from the field in the first 3 minutes. pic.twitter.com/H2R9uKBhDx – 8:20 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Kings are 2-1 with Sabonis in the lineup, had a dud against Brooklyn on Monday. Wins were against Min & Was. So far it looks like they’re tuned in for a bounce-back performance, have scored on first 5 possessions. #Bulls – 8:16 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Good news on the Alex Caruso (wrist surgery) front, as the defensive specialist could start dribbling and shooting in a week to 10 days. You hear that, Grayson Allen?
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/1… – 8:16 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Bulls guard Alex Caruso could resume training in 7 to 10 days; suffered wrist fracture Jan. 21
via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/news/bulls-gua… – 7:53 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Coby White celebrates his 22nd birthday as does our Bulls Media Relations Executive Beth Esler. @Chicago Bulls – 7:53 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Woo wearing the “Superhero” Kobe System Elite 8s.
@Javonte Green | #BullsKicks pic.twitter.com/k03KRyYTGY – 7:50 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Alvin Gentry, Head Coach of the Kings raved about Lonzo Ball whom he coached with the Pelicans. Gentry loved coaching Lonzo-called him a great teammate. Can’t wait to see him back on the floor. – 7:49 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Today’s Starting Lineup Powered by @Verizon ⤵️
👑 @De’Aaron Fox
👑 @Justin Holiday
👑 @Harrison Barnes
👑 @Moe Harkless
👑 @Domantas Sabonis pic.twitter.com/5FgW94nDLo – 7:39 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Starters for @Sacramento Kings at Chicago Bulls – 2/16:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Maurice Harkless
C – Domantas Sabonis – 7:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings starters vs. Bulls:
G – De’Aaron Fox
G – Justin Holiday
F – Harrison Barnes
F – Maurice Harkless
C – Domantas Sabonis – 7:35 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Jeremy Lamb will not play tonight in Chicago with the ankle injury, heads into the All-Star break with a focus on remaining games – 7:33 PM
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Updated Injury Report at Chicago Bulls – 2/16:
Jeremy Lamb (left ankle soreness) – OUT
Davion Mitchell (right hand soreness) – OUT – 7:33 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Updated Injury Report at Chicago Bulls – 2/16:
Jeremy Lamb (left ankle soreness) – OUT
Davion Mitchell (right hand soreness) – OUT – 7:32 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Tonight’s starters vs. Sacramento.
@FirstAlert | #BullsNation pic.twitter.com/Ffe7bFqfsZ – 7:30 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Marko is in the building ⏰
@zennioptical | @msimonovic99 pic.twitter.com/xtOGHjPpiI – 7:17 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
Bulls Head Coach Billy Donovan one on one tonight on BUlls Radio @670TheScore @Audacy @Chicago Bulls radio network. The latest on @Zach LaVine 6:45 pre. Fired up! – 7:08 PM
Julia Poe @byjuliapoe
Some injury relief for the Chicago Bulls — Zach LaVine will be cleared following the All-Star break and could suit up for the All-Star Game this Sunday.
More on LaVine’s visit to a specialist for his left knee: chicagotribune.com/sports/bulls/c… – 7:06 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sabonis edition #WallpaperWednesday 📲
Build and Learn with @ankr, a leader in #Web3 infrastructure pic.twitter.com/19LQ3Be6zu – 7:03 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Billy Donovan gave an update on Zach LaVine’s visit with a knee specialist: “It went very well.” pic.twitter.com/mrTrsMxXTp – 6:57 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Alvin Gentry says Davion Mitchell has a minor hand contusion. Gentry didn’t know whether or not it would impact Mitchell’s availability for Rising Stars at All-Star Weekend, but he didn’t sound too concerned. – 6:57 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“It doesn’t surprise me at all … high-level, visionary type thinker, long-term planner” — Raptors Nick Nurse on report by @FriedgeHNIC that Theresa Resch, Raptors VP of bball ops, was being considered by NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks for GM role
sportsnet.ca/nhl/article/bl… – 6:56 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Chicago Blackhawks have interest in interviewing Raptors VP of Basketball Ops Teresa Resch for their GM opening, reports @FriedgeHNIC. That’s a cool cross-sport thing. sportsnet.ca/nhl/article/bl… – 6:49 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Night Chat returns TONIGHT following Kings and Bulls.
Subscribe to your channel…Closing in on 6,000 subs!
https://t.co/mLQzGwXwN6 pic.twitter.com/S0wjbn6CZb – 6:49 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Coby White has made 18 threes during our current four-game winning streak 🥳 pic.twitter.com/D1DTLJxy2p – 6:45 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Failed to mention earlier, but Sacramento Kings rookie guard Davion Mitchell’s All-Star weekend just got a little busier, as he will replace Indiana’s Chris Duarte in the Clorox Clutch Challenge shooting competition. – 6:39 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Kings rookie Davion Mitchell (hand) is a scratch from tonight’s game in Chicago. – 6:37 PM
Dave Mason @DeuceMason
Davion Mitchell won’t play tonight and Jeremy Lamb is a game-time decision. – 6:35 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
Kings guard Davion Mitchell (hand) is out for tonight’s game against the Bulls. – 6:35 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Alex Caruso could be cleared to resume shooting and dribbling in the next 7-10 days, per Billy Donovan – 6:31 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Per Billy Donovan, Alex Caruso is expected to be cleared to resume dribbling and shooting in week to 10 days. – 6:30 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Donovan says likely a week or 10 days Alex Caruso should be able to start shooting and dribbling with the broken wrist. #Bulls – 6:29 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan says Alex Caruso is expected to be cleared to resume dribbling and shooting in 7-to-10 days. – 6:29 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Donovan on LaVine: “The doctors feel totally fine about him resuming playing.” – 6:23 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine had fluid removed from the knee, put a lubricant in to help manage swelling. LaVine will be back playing for the Bulls after the Break. – 6:22 PM
Jamal Collier @JamalCollier
Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine’s visit with a specialist in LA went “very well.”
He says the Bulls expect to have him back after the All-Star break: “The doctors don’t feel like he’s in any harms way of continuing to play” – 6:21 PM
Billy Donovan says Zach LaVine’s visit with a specialist in LA went “very well.”
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine will resume playing. 48 hours until activity. All-Star weekend is a go. Will watch minutes. – 6:20 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Per Billy Donovan, Zach LaVine’s visit went “very well” and some “swelling was taken out of his knee.” He was given a lubricant and he’s cleared for activity within 48 hours. LaVine is eligible physically to attend All-Star. There will be meeting with Bulls doctors about minutes – 6:20 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Billy Donovan on Zach LaVine: “The doctors feel totally fine about him resuming playing.” – 6:19 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
According to Bulls coach Billy Donovan, Zach LaVine’s visit to the specialist in Los Angeles found nothing of major concern in the left knee. – 6:19 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Wes Unseld Jr. said he was “shocked” by the Tyrese Haliburton trade.
“I just think he’s such a talented young player. I’m not going to get into why (the Kings) did it. I’m sure they have their reasons, but a good player like that I think is someone I would like to keep.” #Pacers – 6:13 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Wes Unseld Jr said he was shocked that the Kings traded Tyrese Haliburton to the #Pacers
#SacramentoProud – 6:10 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Interesting item from @FriedgeHNIC on the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks considering Raptors VP of Basketball operations Theresa Reach for GM role: sportsnet.ca/nhl/article/bl… – 6:05 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
It’s Bulls vs. Kings at home tonight, and we’re giving away another @goaawol shirt.
RT now for a chance to win – the only way to get this shirt! pic.twitter.com/I1Epb6G26m – 6:00 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Information changes situations. Here are some Black History facts you may have not learned in school. A thread ⤵ [1/10] – 3:59 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Only expectation I have from the Kings tonight is to not play like it’s a getaway game & they are ready for All-Star break.
Need to see a solid effort & better offense overall after that Nets loss. – 3:57 PM
Chicago Bulls @chicagobulls
Putting on the pinstripes tonight.
📺: @NBCSChicago
📻: @670TheScore pic.twitter.com/wQ2zTWnPoe – 3:40 PM
Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings
Sit down with @Matt Barnes, @ricohinesbball, and @Kyle Draper as they discuss life after basketball in the premiere episode of Beyond The Paint. #BlackHistoryMonth #HearOurStories
Watch the full episode here: https://t.co/Yh74LUPyvX pic.twitter.com/eZOPFOH8po – 3:00 PM
