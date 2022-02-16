Nets vs. Knicks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Brooklyn Nets (30-27) play against the New York Knicks (33-33) at Madison Square Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 16, 2022
Brooklyn Nets 44, New York Knicks 65 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Halftime: Nets trail the Knicks 65-44. Blake Griffin has eight points, but nothing has really gone Brooklyn’s way. Offense is struggling and Knicks are getting whatever they want. Julius Randle and Immanuel Quickley are playing great. – 8:44 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
HALFTIME: Knicks 65, Nets 44
Pretty lifeless performance by the Nets. No semblance of an offensive set was run in the first half. Just shooting threes and driving to rack. Everything was out of whack. Poor performance on a number of fronts. I don’t believe they can come back. – 8:43 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Julius Randle has hit 4 threes tonight, and so have the Nets. – 8:41 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Thibodeau didn’t rule out the possibility that Nerlens Noel’s sore left foot could nag for the rest of the season, or even end up requiring surgery. “Yeah, it’s ongoing so they’re checking that. Hopefully it responds better as we go.” #Knicks #nyk – 8:35 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
During a kids dunk contest at MSG the last kid went between his legs and dunked it and Obi Toppin came over and high-fived him. – 8:35 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Tom Thibodeau on whether RJ Barrett can be ready to return when the #Knicks come back from the #NBA All-Star break: “I do. He’s pretty close.” #nyk #nba – 8:34 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
There hasn’t been a single pretty offensive possession for the Nets tonight. This is an awful performance. – 8:33 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
At least Andre Drummond is trying to make something happen but man, this is bad. – 8:30 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann hasn’t cooled off since leaving New York.
Tre has 8 points in the opening 8 minutes and has scored OKC’s last three buckets. – 8:28 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Andre Drummond just sealed Mitchell Robinson all the way under the basket and called for the ball, but Cam Thomas missed the play and didn’t get him the ball. – 8:26 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If the Knicks can stretch this lead to 175 points by the start of the 4th quarter – they should be in decent shape – 8:25 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
The Nets are missing, well, everyone that ESPN would like them to have tonight, but still, they’re not this bad. Mills is 0-for-6. As a team they are shooting 25% overall and 13.3% from 3. – 8:24 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Timeout, Steve Nash: The Knicks lead 50-23. This game is over before it ever started. – 8:20 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks are 9-for-12 from 3. Kessler Edwards just missed an open dunk. So yeah, that’s how the game is going. – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Great hopstep move for Kessler Edwards, who blows the wide open dunk. The miss leads to a Taj Gibson transition finish. Nets can’t buy a decent possession right now. – 8:19 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets were 1-of-13 from downtown before Blake Griffin hit that 3. – 8:17 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
The Knicks are shredding the Nets on the defensive end early at the Garden. Knicks up 38-18 after 1 and they’re 13-for-19 from the field. The Nets are 6-for-27. It’s ugly. – 8:16 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Kings are 2-1 with Sabonis in the lineup, had a dud against Brooklyn on Monday. Wins were against Min & Was. So far it looks like they’re tuned in for a bounce-back performance, have scored on first 5 possessions. #Bulls – 8:16 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Worst part about this game for the Nets is that they have to play another one tomorrow. Rescheduled COVID postponement against Washington instead of starting their break. – 8:16 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
During that last break in the game, Julius Randle walked over to James Dolan and the two hugged. Don’t count on him getting traded. – 8:15 PM
New York Knicks @nyknicks
C̶a̶t̶c̶h̶ Snatch and shoot
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Nets are in a 20-point hole at the end of the first quarter. I didn’t expect much of this team given the names who aren’t playing, but the Knicks are putting a pounding on the Nets here at MSG. Julius Randle’s doing whatever he wants, and the Nets didn’t show much fight. – 8:14 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks 38, Nets 18 after one. Nets are 1 for 13 on 3s and Knicks are 8 for 11. Randle has 14. – 8:13 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks up 20 after the first quarter. The Nets better hope Kyrie gets cleared by Eric Adams and NYC soon — or start scouring the playgrounds for vaccinated players. – 8:13 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
End of the first quarter: Knicks are all over the Nets 38-18. Brooklyn shooting 23 percent from the field and 1-for-13 from 3. Immanuel Quickly with a steal and 3 off the inbounds that summed up the Nets’ start. In other news, I think I’m good with one MSG pretzel. – 8:13 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
If anyone tries to tell you that bigs from the 90s like Patrick Ewing wouldn’t be able to adapt to today’s game and stretch their range out to the 3-point line if they played nowadays – inform them that 36-year-old Taj Gibson has multiple games with multiple 3PTs this season lol – 8:08 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
It’s the Julius Randle Show here at MSG: He’s got 10 points on 4/4 FG in the first quarter and just chucked up a heat check. – 8:05 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Been tryna figure out who @BigWos reminds me of and it just hit me: You look like Kemba bro. – 7:59 PM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
Knicks have good chance to win if they make all the 3-pointers they take – 7:58 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks are 6 for 6 on 3s and on pace to hit the Nets with a 40-point quarter. – 7:58 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
#Nets ‘hopeful’ for NYC vaccination rule change so Kyrie Irving can play at home nypost.com/2022/02/16/net… via @nypostsports – 7:58 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Evan Fournier just hit a pull-up 3 to give the Knicks a 14-7 lead over the Nets here at MSG. The Nets are shorthanded and snapped an 11-game losing streak on Monday, but the streak could start again if they don’t pick it up soon. – 7:52 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
Knicks are 4-for-4 from 3 to start the game. Nets are 1-for-5. Timeout Nets with Knicks up 14-7. – 7:52 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
James Johnson with a bad turnover there. Evan Fournier responds with a 3. Timeout Steve Nash. Knicks lead 14-7 with 8:15 left in the first quarter. – 7:52 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
YES Network broadcast talking about how Ben Simmons iced out at the Garden pic.twitter.com/S4sAuZCrks – 7:49 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
The Brooklyn Brigade is here at Madison Square Garden, where there are a number of empty seats. I can hear @dbearak shouting ‘Let’s Go Nets” from the press box. – 7:48 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Knicks wearing their black uniforms against the Nets, whose colors are actually black. White or blue would’ve worked fine. – 7:47 PM
Steve Popper @StevePopper
And it’s a 24-second violation to start the night for the Knicks. Okay. – 7:46 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Crazy that Kyrie Irving still hasn’t played in MSG since signing with the Nets almost three years ago. – 7:45 PM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Many New York teams have been aggressive when it comes to NY sports betting expansion — and the #Yankees will only continue that trend. Interview with president Randy Levine for @VisitPlayNY playny.com/yankees-randy-… – 7:45 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Can confirm Schefter report that former Dolphins standout Sam Madison is new Dolphins CB coach. Dolphins were prepared to keep CB coach Charles Burks, but he took job with Cincy, creating role for Madison, who has coaching experience with KC – 7:44 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Here we go from MSG, where the Nets’ most important players are missing but we do have two #UConn players in the starting lineup. – 7:44 PM
Sarah Kustok @sarahkustok
We got you from The Garden!
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Greetings from MSG. Last time here was the day of the James Harden trade (the first one). What a weird day that was. Nets-Knicks tip shortly. Can Brooklyn make it two in a row? Knicks are w/out RJ Barrett & Derek Rose. If you haven’t heard, Kyrie Irving is ineligible tonight. – 7:28 PM
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, James Johnson and Andre Drummond will start tonight against the Knicks. – 7:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters at the Knicks: Mills, Curry, Brown, Johnson and Drummond. – 7:02 PM
Brooklyn Nets @BrooklynNets
Starting 5⃣
🚨 SHOOT YOUR SHOT 🚨
The 17th commenter receives two tickets to a Nets game, an autographed jersey, and a @newyorklottery prize pack this season!
Rules: https://t.co/IIk5ziZOcd pic.twitter.com/Et2AO6Emyb – 7:00 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
” I think everything is on the table at this point. We hope that he comes back but we have no idea where this is gonna go at this point we’re just continuing his rehab and hopefully we get some good signs.”
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Asked Nash if he’s optimistic about Kyrie after Silver and Adams comment:
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says it’s going to be challenging for Seth Curry to “adapt physically” to the faster pace and “more responsibility” he’ll have in Brooklyn than he did with Sixers. Also talked about increasing Andre Drummond’s conditioning for a bigger role for him as well. – 6:54 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Steve Nash downplays the chances of Kevin Durant returning right out of the break and says they haven’t really seen yet what kind of condition Ben Simmons is in. Not a lot of reason to predict a quick turnaround after All-Star. – 6:31 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
– Splash vs. Jokic
– Giddey
– Dejounte
– DeMarvelous
– Oh and the national TV games are the Knicks & Lakers again
Talking about it all, leading into tipoff. Get up in here.
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
I’m doing a Nets mailbag this week before hibernating during the All Star break. Submit your questions here: theathletic.com/3133794/2022/0… – 6:31 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Trae Young notched his 21st career 40+ point outing last night, tying Kevin Durant for the 7th-most such games by any player under the age of 24 in NBA history. His 21 40+ scoring efforts are 4th-most in franchise history: Wilkins (54), Pettit (47), Hudson (23), Young (21). – 6:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says the Thunder will start the same vs Spurs as they did against the Knicks. – 6:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault on Knicks game “Great win. I thought we earned the win.” – 6:28 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Yeah, we’ll see. I wouldn’t expect him, I’m not like ‘he’s gonna play right when the [All-Star] break ends,’there’s obviously a small chance, but we want to be really careful and safe with Kevin.”
New York Knicks @nyknicks
Clock in. Lock in.
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nash said he hasn’t seen Ben Simmons on the court yet so he can’t gauge what kind of shape he’s in. Adds performance team is just coming up with a plan for him. #Nets – 6:12 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash also says that while KD is still progressing in rehab — the Nets will be cautious with when they decide to bring him back. Doesn’t sound like he’ll be ready for that first game against Celtics after the break. – 6:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says the Nets need Andre Drummond to improve his conditioning because they want him to play a significant role at the center position. – 6:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says there’s a small chance Kevin Durant plays in the first few games out of the All-Star break, but hedges that by saying the Nets want to be extremely cautious with him so he’s available and healthy for the playoffs. – 6:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said there’s a “small chance” Kevin Durant could play in the first game vs the #Celtics coming out of the break, but it’s more likely he takes a little more time. #Nets #NBA – 6:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash isn’t getting his hopes up for Kevin Durant to return first game after the break. Says the team is going to be diligent on KDs return. – 6:10 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. said he’s hopeful that Rui Hachimura (sprained ankle) will play tomorrow night in Brooklyn. But Unseld said Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will not play tomorrow. – 6:10 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says there is no update on Joe Harris. He said every option is still on the table. – 6:10 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash says he’s still hopeful that the NYC vax mandate will get rolled back and Kyrie will be able to play— but the organization remains in a holding pattern waiting to city what the mayor will ultimately decide. – 6:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons has observed Nets’ shootaround. He’s yet to see Simmons on the court and get a gauge for how he looks and what kind of shape he’s in. – 6:08 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says everything is still on the table regarding Joe Harris. Sounds like Harris returning or him undergoing another surgery still all possible. – 6:08 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash on NYC vaccine mandates being lifted, which would allow Kyrie Irving to play: “Obviously we’re hopeful. But its out of our hands…We’ll wait hopefully for the best outcome.” #Nets #NBA – 6:06 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash has no update on Joe Harris. Said “everything is on the table”, whether it’s more rehab or another operation. – 6:05 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau says RJ Barrett is expected to be back for Knicks’ next game (vs MIA next Friday). Barrett suffered an ankle injury in the final minute of a 17-point loss to Denver on 2/8. – 5:56 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau says Derrick Rose hasn’t yet been cleared for contact. He’s running/shooting but no contact yet. Unclear if he’ll be available for Knicks’ next game on 2/25. – 5:55 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Thibs said RJ Barrett is out tonight. There will be no pregame hug between him and Steve Nash, his godfather. – 5:47 PM
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Same starting lineup for the Knicks — Walker, Fournier, Grimes, Randle, Robinson. – 5:47 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Seth Curry isn’t the most talented player on the Nets, but he could end up being their glue guy.
On the fit and what he’s going to bring to Brooklyn:
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Some teams the Wolves have a better offensive rating than this season:
– Brooklyn
– Denver
– Golden State
– Philadelphia
– Dallas
– LA Lakers
Which would mean, if this holds, that the MVP is coming from a team with a worse offense than the Wolves. – 5:26 PM
Alex Raskin @RaskinDailyMail
NBA commissioner Adam Silver calls on New York City to fix vaccine mandate that bars #Nets‘ Kyrie Irving from playing in Brooklyn but not unvaccinated visiting players: Mayor Eric Adams admits the rule is ‘unfair’ mol.im/a/10520185 via @MailOnline – 4:55 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
NYC mayor Eric Adams says vaccine mandate keeping Kyrie Irving out at home games is “unfair” bc it says away players can play unvaxxed. He’s “struggling” with it.
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
After Monday night’s overtime win against New York, @Royce Young joins @ParisNLawson and @NickAGallo to discuss the play of the Thunder’s young core. The TBU podcast is presented by @COOPAleWorks
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Only expectation I have from the Kings tonight is to not play like it’s a getaway game & they are ready for All-Star break.
Marc Berman @NYPost_Berman
Luka Samanic two-way contract signing has turned into another #Knicks calamity #NBA nypost.com/2022/02/16/luk… – 3:39 PM
Alan Hahn @alanhahn
Jeff Van Gundy with a reality check take on the #Knicks on @BartAndHahn: the best thing for them is to NOT make the 7-10 play-in (they are currently 2 1/2 GB). His reason: “To realize how far they have to go.” – 3:14 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Asked Patty Mills if he felt the #Nets cohesion and mentality got stronger after Thursday’s #NBA trade deadline, and he said he felt they had. – 3:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Patty Mills said the #Nets want to “hit the reset button over All-Star break to absolutely come with ferocity and mouth drooling and foam – just being able to have that determination & feeling that we’re getting after this thing for the rest of the season.” #NBA – 3:10 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Patty Mills says he can see a ‘hunger’ inside Ben Simmons as he gets closer to playing again. Mills is confident Simmons can get even better and he believes the Nets can still win the title this year once they get all their pieces in place. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:08 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
James Harden may have lied to force his way out from the #Nets
#NBA
Charlotte Hornets @hornets
Another edition of Tarmac Talk is back!
Would you rather play a whole game with your shoes tied together or tied to a teammate? 🤔
Charlotte Hornets PR @HornetsPR
INJURY REPORT: @Charlotte Hornets vs MIA 2/17
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Adam Silver says New York vaccine mandate rule affecting Nets’ Kyrie Irving ‘doesn’t quite make sense to me’
Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN
Miles McBride has been assigned to G League for Westchester’s game against the Raptors 905 tonight. Obviously means no McBride for Knicks-Nets. – 1:31 PM
