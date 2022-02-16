Nikola Vucevic: Zach LaVine in positive spirits

Rob Schaefer: Nikola Vucevic said after Bulls shootaround that he spoke with Zach LaVine last night to see how he was doing after knee appointment Said LaVine “seemed to be in positive spirits… hopefully we can get him back sooner than later”
Source: Twitter @rob_schaef
Source: Twitter @rob_schaef
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
James Ham @James_HamNBA
Davion Mitchell (right hand soreness) and Jeremy Lamb (left ankle soreness) are both questionable today in Chicago. Terence Davis is out.
Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams are all out for the Bulls. – 1:08 PM
Davion Mitchell (right hand soreness) and Jeremy Lamb (left ankle soreness) are both questionable today in Chicago. Terence Davis is out.
Lonzo Ball, Zach LaVine, Alex Caruso and Patrick Williams are all out for the Bulls. – 1:08 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Nikola Vucevic said after Bulls shootaround that he spoke with Zach LaVine last night to see how he was doing after knee appointment
Said LaVine “seemed to be in positive spirits… hopefully we can get him back sooner than later” – 12:19 PM
Nikola Vucevic said after Bulls shootaround that he spoke with Zach LaVine last night to see how he was doing after knee appointment
Said LaVine “seemed to be in positive spirits… hopefully we can get him back sooner than later” – 12:19 PM
Sean Deveney @SeanDeveney
Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah and Pau Gasol — Zach LaVine gave @amathur25 his all-time Bulls starting 5.
More at @HeavySan :
heavy.com/sports/chicago… – 9:11 PM
Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah and Pau Gasol — Zach LaVine gave @amathur25 his all-time Bulls starting 5.
More at @HeavySan :
heavy.com/sports/chicago… – 9:11 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Further evidence that this visit to the specialist truly is a collaboration with the Bulls and Zach LaVine’s Klutch Sports? All things Bulls training consigliere Chip Schaefer is reportedly with LaVine in LA. – 5:36 PM
Further evidence that this visit to the specialist truly is a collaboration with the Bulls and Zach LaVine’s Klutch Sports? All things Bulls training consigliere Chip Schaefer is reportedly with LaVine in LA. – 5:36 PM
Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee
The Bulls have ruled out Lonzo Ball (knee), Alex Caruso (wrist), Zach LaVine (knee) and Patrick Williams (wrist) for Wednesday’s game against the Kings. – 5:32 PM
The Bulls have ruled out Lonzo Ball (knee), Alex Caruso (wrist), Zach LaVine (knee) and Patrick Williams (wrist) for Wednesday’s game against the Kings. – 5:32 PM
JD Shaw @JShawNBA
NBA’s best from February 14:
– D. DeRozan: 40 pts, 7 ast, 16-24 fg
– A. Simons: 31 pts, 6 ast, +26
– J. Randle: 30 pts, 13 reb, 10 ast
– D. Mitchell: 30 pts, 6 reb, 7 ast
– J. Giddey: 28 pts, 11 reb, 12 ast
– J. Hart: 27 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast
– N. Vucevic: 25 pts, 16 reb, +18 – 11:33 AM
NBA’s best from February 14:
– D. DeRozan: 40 pts, 7 ast, 16-24 fg
– A. Simons: 31 pts, 6 ast, +26
– J. Randle: 30 pts, 13 reb, 10 ast
– D. Mitchell: 30 pts, 6 reb, 7 ast
– J. Giddey: 28 pts, 11 reb, 12 ast
– J. Hart: 27 pts, 7 reb, 5 ast
– N. Vucevic: 25 pts, 16 reb, +18 – 11:33 AM
Tom Orsborn @tom_orsborn
McDermott was also stand-up talking about his late turnover that led to Vucevic’s breakaway layup that gave the Bulls a 114-108 cushion:
“Just a bonehead play. I kind of got stuck in the air looking for an outlet and just kind of got sped up there. No excuses for that.” – 12:31 AM
McDermott was also stand-up talking about his late turnover that led to Vucevic’s breakaway layup that gave the Bulls a 114-108 cushion:
“Just a bonehead play. I kind of got stuck in the air looking for an outlet and just kind of got sped up there. No excuses for that.” – 12:31 AM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Bulls win third straight, DeRozan wants Zach LaVine back and that “sunny island,” but when he couldn’t find either on Monday he just dropped 40 on his old Spurs team instead!
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/1… – 11:10 PM
Bulls win third straight, DeRozan wants Zach LaVine back and that “sunny island,” but when he couldn’t find either on Monday he just dropped 40 on his old Spurs team instead!
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/1… – 11:10 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Bulls 120, Spurs 109
DeRozan: 40 pts (19 in 4th), 7 ast
Vucevic: 25 pts, 16 reb, 5 ast
Coby: 24 pts, 6 ast
Ayo: 12 pts, 4 ast
Bulls win fourth straight, move to 37-21 – 10:20 PM
Final: Bulls 120, Spurs 109
DeRozan: 40 pts (19 in 4th), 7 ast
Vucevic: 25 pts, 16 reb, 5 ast
Coby: 24 pts, 6 ast
Ayo: 12 pts, 4 ast
Bulls win fourth straight, move to 37-21 – 10:20 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 120, Spurs 109
Bulls win 4th straight and pull within half-game of East lead
DeRozan 40 pts (19 in 4th), 7 assists
Vucevic 25 pts, 16 rebs, 5 assists
White 24 points (5-6 3PT), 6 assists
Murray 19 points, 11 assists – 10:19 PM
Bulls 120, Spurs 109
Bulls win 4th straight and pull within half-game of East lead
DeRozan 40 pts (19 in 4th), 7 assists
Vucevic 25 pts, 16 rebs, 5 assists
White 24 points (5-6 3PT), 6 assists
Murray 19 points, 11 assists – 10:19 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Can we be done with the trade Vooch talk now or we still looking to die on that hill? – 10:14 PM
Can we be done with the trade Vooch talk now or we still looking to die on that hill? – 10:14 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Starting to look like one of these teams is full-strength and the other is not. #Bulls trail Spurs 89-83 after 3Qs. DeRozan has 21 pts, Vucevic 19 & 12. White got his 4th foul and didn’t score in 3rdQ. – 9:46 PM
Starting to look like one of these teams is full-strength and the other is not. #Bulls trail Spurs 89-83 after 3Qs. DeRozan has 21 pts, Vucevic 19 & 12. White got his 4th foul and didn’t score in 3rdQ. – 9:46 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls lead Spurs 59-57 at halftime. White has 16, Vucevic 15 & 9, DeRozan 15. Old friend Doug McDermott leads SA with 14 pts. Dejounte Murray is at 10-4-6 – 9:04 PM
#Bulls lead Spurs 59-57 at halftime. White has 16, Vucevic 15 & 9, DeRozan 15. Old friend Doug McDermott leads SA with 14 pts. Dejounte Murray is at 10-4-6 – 9:04 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Halftime: Bulls 59, Spurs 57
Coby (16 points), DeRozan (15) and Vucevic (15) have 46 of the Bulls’ 59 points – 9:03 PM
Halftime: Bulls 59, Spurs 57
Coby (16 points), DeRozan (15) and Vucevic (15) have 46 of the Bulls’ 59 points – 9:03 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls 59, Spurs 57 at half
White 16 pts (4-4 3PT)
Vucevic 15 pts, 8 rebs
DeRozan 15 pts
McDermott 14 pts
Walker IV 11 pts
Murray 10 pts, 6 assists, 4 rebs – 9:02 PM
Bulls 59, Spurs 57 at half
White 16 pts (4-4 3PT)
Vucevic 15 pts, 8 rebs
DeRozan 15 pts
McDermott 14 pts
Walker IV 11 pts
Murray 10 pts, 6 assists, 4 rebs – 9:02 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Starting in place of Zach LaVine, Coby White has made his first four 3s and has 14 points three minutes into the second quarter.
He’s combined with Nikola Vučević (12 points) as the primary and most reliable sources of Bulls offense so far. – 8:44 PM
Starting in place of Zach LaVine, Coby White has made his first four 3s and has 14 points three minutes into the second quarter.
He’s combined with Nikola Vučević (12 points) as the primary and most reliable sources of Bulls offense so far. – 8:44 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Bulls by 2
McDermott 7 pts | Vucevic 12 pts
Keldon 6 pts | White 11 pts
Bulls +6 from three – 8:34 PM
1Q: Bulls by 2
McDermott 7 pts | Vucevic 12 pts
Keldon 6 pts | White 11 pts
Bulls +6 from three – 8:34 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
First quarter belonged to Vucevic (12 & 6) and Coby White (11 pts). DeRozan biding his time. #Bulls lead Spurs 29-27 after one. – 8:33 PM
First quarter belonged to Vucevic (12 & 6) and Coby White (11 pts). DeRozan biding his time. #Bulls lead Spurs 29-27 after one. – 8:33 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Nikola Vucevic (12) and Coby White (11) scored 23 of Bulls’ 29 first-quarter points. – 8:32 PM
Nikola Vucevic (12) and Coby White (11) scored 23 of Bulls’ 29 first-quarter points. – 8:32 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Zach LaVine skipping the All-Star Weekend? It’s a possibility that the Bulls guard may have to face on Tuesday, when he meets with his specialist in Los Angeles.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/1… – 8:11 PM
Zach LaVine skipping the All-Star Weekend? It’s a possibility that the Bulls guard may have to face on Tuesday, when he meets with his specialist in Los Angeles.
Read it:
chicago.suntimes.com/bulls/2022/2/1… – 8:11 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Here’s a chunk of Billy Donovan’s pregame comments on Zach LaVine flying to LA to see a specialist about lingering soreness in surgically-repaired left knee
LaVine will meet with doctors — outside specialist and Bulls medical staff are there — tomorrow. Team will know more then pic.twitter.com/xbr9c5NZiZ – 7:36 PM
Here’s a chunk of Billy Donovan’s pregame comments on Zach LaVine flying to LA to see a specialist about lingering soreness in surgically-repaired left knee
LaVine will meet with doctors — outside specialist and Bulls medical staff are there — tomorrow. Team will know more then pic.twitter.com/xbr9c5NZiZ – 7:36 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Javonte Green (foot) is playing tonight vs. Spurs. Donovan confirmed Zach LaVine (knee) is out for Wed vs Sac. #Bulls – 6:34 PM
Javonte Green (foot) is playing tonight vs. Spurs. Donovan confirmed Zach LaVine (knee) is out for Wed vs Sac. #Bulls – 6:34 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Zach LaVine (left knee) will miss tonight’s game and Wednesday’s game against Sacramento. – 6:18 PM
Zach LaVine (left knee) will miss tonight’s game and Wednesday’s game against Sacramento. – 6:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine also will be out Wednesday vs. Kings, which was expected. – 6:18 PM
Billy Donovan said Zach LaVine also will be out Wednesday vs. Kings, which was expected. – 6:18 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
DeMar DeRozan grew up in Compton at the same time as Kendrick Lamar. DeRozan watched the Super Bowl with Zach LaVine. DeRozan’s thoughts on the halftime show? “Man, it was amazing to see it. It was definitely an inspiration. I grew up on Dr. Dre, Snoop. Knowing Snoop. – 12:16 PM
DeMar DeRozan grew up in Compton at the same time as Kendrick Lamar. DeRozan watched the Super Bowl with Zach LaVine. DeRozan’s thoughts on the halftime show? “Man, it was amazing to see it. It was definitely an inspiration. I grew up on Dr. Dre, Snoop. Knowing Snoop. – 12:16 PM
Nikola Vucevic @NikolaVucevic
The new generation finally got to hear some real hip hop.
Halftime show was 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#SuperBowl – 8:25 PM
The new generation finally got to hear some real hip hop.
Halftime show was 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥#SuperBowl – 8:25 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
#Bulls have listed Derrick Jones Jr. (finger) probable, Javonte Green (foot) questionable and Zach LaVine (knee) out for Monday’s game against San Antonio. – 5:48 PM
#Bulls have listed Derrick Jones Jr. (finger) probable, Javonte Green (foot) questionable and Zach LaVine (knee) out for Monday’s game against San Antonio. – 5:48 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Bulls list Zach LaVine out, Javonte Green questionable and Derrick Jones Jr. probable vs. Spurs. – 5:31 PM
Bulls list Zach LaVine out, Javonte Green questionable and Derrick Jones Jr. probable vs. Spurs. – 5:31 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Bulls injury report for Monday vs Spurs:
OUT
Ball, Caruso, LaVine, Simonovic, Williams
Probable
Jones Jr.
Questionable
Green – 5:31 PM
Bulls injury report for Monday vs Spurs:
OUT
Ball, Caruso, LaVine, Simonovic, Williams
Probable
Jones Jr.
Questionable
Green – 5:31 PM
More on this storyline
Joe Cowley: Zach LaVine will be out of Bulls games until after the All-Star Break. Still had swelling in the knee from game-to-game. -via Twitter @JCowleyHoops / February 14, 2022
KC Johnson: DeMar DeRozan on Zach LaVine: “As bad as I know he wants to play, he’s gotta take care of his body.” -via Twitter @KCJHoop / February 14, 2022