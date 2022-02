No buyout for Orlando's Gary Harris?

Scotto: Gary Harris has averaged 30 minutes per game for Orlando. I’m not sure he’s a buyout guy. Before the trade deadline, I asked someone if he’d be a buyout candidate, and a source close to Harris said he didn’t believe so. That thinking has seemed to be on track. In my opinion, you’re not giving a guy a buyout that you’re playing 30 minutes a game.Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype