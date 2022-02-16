No buyout for Orlando's Gary Harris?

Scotto: Gary Harris has averaged 30 minutes per game for Orlando. I’m not sure he’s a buyout guy. Before the trade deadline, I asked someone if he’d be a buyout candidate, and a source close to Harris said he didn’t believe so. That thinking has seemed to be on track. In my opinion, you’re not giving a guy a buyout that you’re playing 30 minutes a game.
Source: Michael Scotto @ HoopsHype
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Since Jan. 1, #Hornets are 27th (32.5%) 3P%. For the season, that number is 36.1%. If Charlotte could promise more playing time for Gary Harris (38% 3P this season) than other suitors, it’s a call worth making when he’s bought out. (*whispers: I’m talking about the Oubre mins) – 9:32 AM
Michael Singer @msinger
Gary Harris just busts through the transition defense (like old times) and Michael Malone bursts off the bench to call a timeout (like always).
Nuggets’ lead down to 14. – 10:01 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
#Nuggets smother the Magic for a 29-14 lead after 1.
First quarter featured five Denver 3-pointers (AG, Joker, Bones, Bryn and Boogie).
A little State on State crime, too, with Forbes burying two jumpers in Gary Harris’ grill. – 9:39 PM
Khobi Price @khobi_price
Nikola Jokic gave Gary Harris such a strong hug not too long ago that he lifted Harris off the ground lol
Tonight’s Gary’s first time playing in Denver since being traded to Orlando last March. – 9:02 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Nikola Jokić just hugged Gary Harris so hard he picked him up off the ground at half court – 8:48 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Gary Harris just got out to the floor to warmup and the first thing I see is him hugging Tim Connelly and Tim’s son. pic.twitter.com/wPkehBl1Nc – 8:03 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Gary Harris, back in his old stomping grounds. pic.twitter.com/pZ9kP2TKfp – 8:01 PM
More on this storyline
Keith Smith: It’s unclear if the Orlando Magic will buy out Gary Harris or not, per sources. Harris is a natural buyout candidate, due to his expiring deal, but Orlando likes what he’s given them. He’s helped a young backcourt, and the Magic are dealing with guard injuries now, as well. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / February 11, 2022