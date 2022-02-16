Nuggets vs. Warriors: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Denver Nuggets (32-25) play against the Golden State Warriors (16-16) at Chase Center
Game Time: 10:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 16, 2022
Denver Nuggets 75, Golden State Warriors 85 (Q3 00:54)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Jokic at 26 / 17 / 3 with 15 minutes left in the game. Unbelievable. – 11:45 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
that’s nice, JP
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/2LXOebrbiV – 11:45 PM
Brad Botkin @bradbotkincbs
Curry being 1 of 6 from 3 and it not being any sort of surprise is the most annoying thing about this season by far – 11:44 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic checks out with 26 points and 17 rebounds. #Nuggets are down 9. This bench stretch might determine whether he’s done until next Thursday. – 11:44 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
The Suns are 20-2 since the calendar turned to 2022. They enter the break at 47-10, six up on the Warriors in the loss column with only 25 games left. That #1 seed feels just about on ice. – 11:43 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
This game was gettable for Denver, but only one player showed up. That’s okay – but please sit Jokic down so he can get out of the Chase Center in one piece. After seeing that AD clip on my timeline a hundred times I do not need that to be Nikola. We already got the warning shot. – 11:37 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Bust a move 🕺
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/7ck4tHrvY8 – 11:33 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Game is slowly getting unmanageable for the #Nuggets. They’re struggling to get the ball inside, and then on top of that, they’re turning it over. We’re at 15 TOs (for 22 points) and counting. Some of these possessions, Malone won’t even watch. – 11:30 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Nuggets, a public service announcement: the Warriors have arms AND hands. They will put them up when you pass. Please be aware. – 11:30 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Utah gets the last hoop of the half to go up 53-46.
Third time this game that a loose ball fell into the hands of an open Jazz player, as Bogdanovic collected a deflection for a layup. (The killer deflection in the 4th at GSW fell right to Klay Thompson for a 3) – 11:16 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
16 points and 15 rebounds…
IN THE FIRST HALF🃏 pic.twitter.com/wA2I7cNIEh – 11:14 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Halftime rotations for the Nuggets as they trail the Warriors 63-54.
-Joker is trying to do things by himself. 16 points and 15 rebounds
-Other 4 starters have combined for 12 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists
-Forbes with 13 points on 5/7 off the bench. Keeping Denver in this pic.twitter.com/gZatZGTv2i – 11:13 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
No matter what happens in this game tonight, the #Nuggets No. 1 area to fix after the All-Star break will be turnovers, and in specific, points off of them. At halftime, the Warriors have 18 points already off of 12 Nuggets turnovers. Denver has allowed 19.2 in the last 12 games. – 11:12 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
At the half: Warriors 63, Nuggets 54
-Curry/Kuminga 12 each, Poole 10
-GPII putting pepper in the defense
-6-21 from 3
-FG%: GSW 53.1/DEN 43.8
-Jokic: 16 pts, 15 rebs – 11:12 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic is in takeover mode. He’s up to 16 points and 15 rebounds at the half.
Nikola Jokic has 16 points and 15 rebounds at the half. Just imagine if that was ANY other star in the league. – 11:11 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic: 16 points at halftime.
Non-Jokic starters: 12.
Warriors up 63-54 at the break. – 11:09 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The battle continues after the break pic.twitter.com/PvuSDCNz73 – 11:09 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors had success targeting Nikola Jokic in space with their small lineups in the first half. A few clips: Kuminga back cut past him, Wiggins easy mid-range after a switch, Payton dunk when Jokic ignored him. pic.twitter.com/kentlAvvns – 11:08 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
That helper to Jeff Green was Joker’s first assist of the game. He’s also got 16 points and 13 rebounds in 15 minutes. – 11:04 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Real problem for the #Nuggets this half is their defense. Warriors, shooting 57%, haven’t felt them in the least. GSW already with 28 points inside, 10 FB points and 26 from the bench. Denver’s turned it over 9 times for 16 points. Recipe for disaster against this team. – 11:01 PM
Kerith Burke @KerithBurke
I know we’ve talked about Kuminga guarding LeBron and Jokic….but GP2 has done the same 😉 – 11:00 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Denver seems surprised that defense is being played in this game. Lots of deflections and steals on mediocre attempts and passes. – 10:57 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
GPII is the tallest 6’3” dude on the planet pic.twitter.com/OA0UmcrZMx – 10:57 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Jokic goads Kuminga into his third foul. To the bench with 3:37 left in half – 10:57 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
It’s not every day Jokic gets blocked by a 6-foot-3… whatever position GPII plays.
Gary celebrates with several pushups. – 10:56 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic with a bizarre 14-point, 11-rebound … and 0 assist half so far. – 10:56 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
GP2 blocks Jokic, then gets off a few push-ups in the paint to the cheers of Chase Center – 10:55 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nice call by Nikola Jokic’s favorite referee, Bill Kennedy, on that flagrant 1. – 10:54 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Seth Curry says Steve Nash’s halftime speech fueled the Nets’ 28-point rally: “Everybody listened, took the message in and went out and played together.” – 10:54 PM
Marcus Thompson @ThompsonScribe
Just looking up the next Warriors-Memphis game …
-It’s at Memphis
-It’s on March 28 — Game No. 76 of the season
-It’s the second night of a back-to-back
-It’s the fifth of a five-game road trip
-The five game trip takes place over seven days – 10:54 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Kuminga, having a tremendous game, is hit with a flagrant-1 or unnecessary contract on Jokic. Close call, not unfair – 10:53 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
JK is truly a Rising Star ⭐️
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/xdA7HC4sjB – 10:52 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Kuminga with 12 points in 11 minutes. And he’s showing just how many different ways he can score — from deep (maybe not highly suggest), attacking the rim, and as a lob threat. – 10:51 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Bones throws an entry pass off the backboard, and Malone immediately calls for Monte to check in. – 10:48 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
this move is ELITE.
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/4lqs0DctDi – 10:48 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Nets snapped an 11-game losing streak and have won their last two after adding Seth Curry and Andre Drummond.
Curry is averaging 21.5 / 5.5 / 4 on 53% shooting from both the field and 3 since joining the Nets. He could be the glue guy for that team.
sportingnews.com/ca/nba/news/hi… – 10:46 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Jonathan Kuminga and Jordan Poole entered off the bench at the same time. In eight minutes, Kuminga with 10 points, Poole with six points, five assists. Some offensive life from a bench that had been quiet lately. – 10:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 27, Jazz 27
Anthony Davis and Donovan Mitchell each have 15 points. Russell Westbrook has 7 points and 3 assists. The Lakers cooled off after a hot start, but are playing with a similar spirit to the Golden State game. They have 14 points in the paint. – 10:46 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Bones being small and light is exacerbating an already difficult finishing problem around the rim. That’s not going to improve this season, and it will probably take multiple years of strength and conditioning at the NBA level. – 10:43 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Grizzlies lose at home to the Blazers, giving the Warriors a chance for a little breathing room for the #2 seed heading to the break. If Warriors win tonight, they’ll be 2.5 games up. Lose and still 1.5 games. – 10:42 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Maybe Jokic “rolled an ankle” so he can take an injury leave from the ASG, hibernate for a week+ and then wake up refreshed and dominate again the second half of the season. – 10:41 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
After 1: Warriors 33, Nuggets 25
-Thompson/Kuminga 7 each
-13 FGs, 11 assists
-14-11 rebounding edge
-Starting GP2 improved defense and pace – 10:37 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
🌪️ JONATHAN KUMINGA 🌪️
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/GsZk3mL8Qy – 10:35 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic tweaked his right ankle just now. Didn’t look too serious but he walked to the bench with a slight limp. He checks out at around his normal rest late in the first. – 10:34 PM
Duvalier Johnson @DuvalierJohnson
Nikola Jokic is already up to 11 points and 8 rebounds in the first quarter.
Looks like he might’ve rolled his ankle on his last play and headed to the bench. – 10:34 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Jokic walks off with a slight limp after working his right foot/ankle a little bit. Looks like team trainers are looking at him on the bench. – 10:33 PM
Chris Dempsey @chrisadempsey
Golden State’s Draymond Green comes over to the stands at the Chase Center and sits with his family after the 2nd timeout of the first quarter vs. the #Nuggets. Aww. Green’s been out due to a back injury. pic.twitter.com/YZyRIuaJhp – 10:33 PM
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Feels like Nurkic turns into Jokic when he faces the Grizzlies. – 10:30 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Up until a minute ago, the #Nuggets were sitting on one assist throughout the first seven min. of the game. They’re now up to three. You can tell by Malone’s reaction whether they’re getting quality shots or not. If it’s inside-out, attack the paint, he’ll applaud. If not, well.. – 10:28 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Nikola Jokic is going to have to do it himself tonight. Rest of his teammates are already in South Beach. – 10:27 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Splash Bro to Splash Bro
📺 @NBCSAuthentic pic.twitter.com/fh6K2KTvyS – 10:26 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II started the game well. A couple buckets, a steal that set up a Steph Curry 3, a bunch of needed defensive energy. But he tweaked something late in his stint and limped to the locker room. – 10:25 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
It appears GPII’s ankles just gave out underneath him. He gets up limping and heads straight to the locker room. – 10:24 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
#NBAAllStar
#NBAAllStar
#NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/pzA1yr2nQY – 10:24 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Gary Payton II is . . . making an impact. And now he’s limping into the locker room. – 10:24 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Rough start for the #Nuggets, who are doing a lot of settling and not a lot of moving. Already with two turnovers for five points. Warriors up 12-4 less than four minutes into the game. – 10:18 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Michael Malone doesn’t wait long to call a timeout, coming off the bench after two quick turnovers and a Klay 3-ball. Warriors 12, Nuggets 4, 8:43 Q1 – 10:17 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Final: Nets rally from 28 down to beat the Knicks 111-106. Cam Thomas was brilliant, Seth Curry was lethal and LaMarcus Aldridge was the steady veteran alongside them. The Knicks made the Mets proud of that choke-job. Nets back home for the Wizards tomorrow before the break. – 10:13 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
The wholesome content your timeline deserves 💛
Steph, Dray and Andrew’s kids surprised their dads tonight with custom rings for #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/1Q5mAzUDYm – 10:13 PM
Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto
The Nuggets are playing their final game before the All-Star break tonight at Golden State. I’m on my best blogger behavior, watching from my parents’ basement. – 10:13 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
DeMar DeRozan’s streak of 7 straight games with 35 points and 50% shooting will be the longest in NBA history, breaking a tie with Wilt.
Longest streaks by notable perimeter players:
LeBron – 5
Dame – 5
Jordan – 4
Kobe – 4
Wade – 4
West – 4
Curry – 3
Harden – 3 – 10:11 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
🎶Guess Who’s Back?🎶 🤣🤣🤣
Let’s hoop, @BigGameTae! pic.twitter.com/24SSxwKdGJ – 10:10 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Tonight’s Starting Lineups: pic.twitter.com/y86ILyhfDZ – 10:10 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The Brooklyn Nets remain undefeated in the Seth Curry/Andre Drummond era – 10:09 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
LaMarcus Aldridge goes to the mid-range to put the Nets up 3 with 56.6 seconds left. He had Seth Curry in the corner if he wanted him. Knicks have left Curry alone far more than they should. – 10:02 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
How do you leave Seth Curry, of all people, alone in the corner? To say Thibs is disgusted is an understatement. He can’t believe what he’s seeing.
The Knicks have let go of the rope. – 10:01 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The path to DeMar DeRozan actually winning the MVP is not that outrageous.
– Bulls can get the 1 seed
– CP and Book will split votes
– Durant is hurt
– LeBron’s team stinks
– Jokic’s team is middling
– Giannis’s team is coasting
– Embiid’s 76ers could finish 5th
– Curry’s slump – 9:59 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Looks like the Warriors are starting:
Steph Curry
Gary Payton II
Klay Thompson
Andrew Wiggins
Kevon Looney
Very small lineup, but plenty of plus defenders anyway. Denver’s going to need to emphasize off ball movement toward the front of the rim. – 9:54 PM
Ryan McDonough @McDNBA
The 2021 Draft will end up being one of the best in years
Evan Mobley + Scottie Barnes look like future stars
Cade Cunningham + Josh Giddey will be nightly triple double threats
Jalen Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Jalen Suggs and others have tremendous potential
A 💪🏻 rookie class! – 9:45 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
One more game before the All-Star break.
You ready to rock, #DubNation?
Stream the game LIVE 👉 https://t.co/OMrtDufAON pic.twitter.com/gX6exiCKun – 9:45 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets starters: Monte, Will, AG, Jeff Green and Nikola. Bones will come off the bench. – 9:37 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Monte Morris is back in the starting lineup for Denver tonight. Bones Hyland to the bench. – 9:36 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Live tonight from the Lounge with @Duvalier Johnson
and @DLineCo for Nuggets-Warriors
– Who’s in, who’s out?
– Klay/Jamal injury rehab
– Charles Barkley
– Best @DKSportsbook bets
youtube.com/watch?v=jd0OGV… – 9:27 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Get loose.
Get warm.
@Oracle || Game Ready pic.twitter.com/DNcuCGzF0M – 9:19 PM
Barry Jackson @flasportsbuzz
Cristobal’s plan for the Hurricanes’ recruiting department. And top recruits eyeing Canes. PLUS nuggets from Gattis and Steele. And an encouraging update on Larry Blustein: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 9:19 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
Nuggets announce DeMarcus Cousins is out tonight. So no Boogie, no Zeke.
Could mean Davon minutes? – 9:05 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Steve Kerr shared what he knows about Draymond Green’s injury update. pic.twitter.com/l0AJHAyyt2 – 9:04 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Draymond Green injury update: Warriors forward expected to return ‘at some point’ after All-Star break
cbssports.com/nba/news/draym… – 8:56 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
It’s always love for #DubNation pic.twitter.com/2suUTIaSAA – 8:55 PM
Katy Winge @katywinge
Monte Morris will be active tonight for the Nuggets at Golden State after being in concussion protocol – 8:35 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Wednesday night on #WarriorsGround pic.twitter.com/4Ho3ULQiob – 8:35 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Michael Malone says Monte Morris will play and Zeke Nnaji will be out.
Last game before the ASB, I would take tonight’s PG rotation with a grain of salt. – 8:33 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Gary Payton II will start instead of Jonathan Kuminga tonight.
Kerr says he wants to insert some more defense into the starting lineup to hopefully set the tone for the game. – 8:25 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
With the defense struggling, GP2 gets the start tonight, per Warriors coach Steve Kerr. – 8:24 PM
Mark Haynes @markhaynesnba
Gary Payton II will start tonight against the Nuggets, and Jonathan Kuminga will come off the bench. – 8:23 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Gary Payton II will start in that vacant power forward spot tonight vs the Nuggets, Jonathan Kuminga back to the bench. Steve Kerr said he wants to mix up the lineup combinations. – 8:23 PM
Kendra Andrews @kendra__andrews
Is there a big man the Warriors could get on the buyout market that would help their recent defensive struggles?
Kerr: “That player is not out there. Our issues go way beyond not having enough size … If there is a player that good, he’s not on the buyout market.” – 8:22 PM
Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind
Update to Denver’s injury report: DeMarcus Cousins (gastrointestinal illness) is questionable tonight. – 8:22 PM
Melissa Rohlin @melissarohlin
The Warriors say Draymond Green, who has missed the last 20 games because of a lower back injury, is doing light on-court activity and is expected to return “at some point after the All-Star break.” – 8:12 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Murray, Vassell, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl
Thunders: Giddey, Mann, Wiggins, Bazley, Roby – 8:08 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Warriors provide a Draymond Green update (sort of):
-He’s making progress
-Is doing light on-court activity
-Next update coming upon his return to practice ‘on a date to be determined.’ – 8:06 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
The Warriors say Draymond Green is “anticipated” to return “at some point after the All-Star Break” from the disc issue that’s kept him out for more than a month. pic.twitter.com/Dsoh5atVPb – 8:04 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
Draymond Green injury update: pic.twitter.com/vOdOCaDMVq – 8:02 PM
Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS
Despite calls last summer for the Warriors to add a big-$$$ star, they shifted franchise strategy and spent on player development. One motivating factor is the vast potential of James Wiseman nbcsports.com/bayarea/warrio… – 7:59 PM
Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR
By The Numbers | Warriors vs. Nuggets pic.twitter.com/VmLKsH3G6T – 7:57 PM
Sarah K. Spencer @sarah_k_spence
This is Lou Williams’ 985th game off the bench, making him the NBA’s all-time leader in games played off the bench, per @Atlanta Hawks PR.
He surpasses Dell Curry (984). – 7:36 PM
Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn
Been awhile since the Nuggets have played a West coast game. Late start tonight!
Don’t be surprised if players on both sides are checked out, because I personally would love to be in Cancun right now. FOR SURE. – 7:36 PM
Chris Kirschner @ChrisKirschner
With Lou Williams checking in for the Hawks, he’s now appeared in 985 games off the bench and is now the NBA’s all-time leader in games played off the bench. He passed Dell Curry who appeared in 984 games. – 7:33 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Lou Williams is appearing in his 985th game off the bench tonight, and has become the NBA’s all-time leader in games played off the bench, surpassing Dell Curry (984). – 7:30 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Patty Mills, Seth Curry, Bruce Brown, James Johnson and Andre Drummond will start tonight against the Knicks. – 7:02 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Nets starters at the Knicks: Mills, Curry, Brown, Johnson and Drummond. – 7:02 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash says it’s going to be challenging for Seth Curry to “adapt physically” to the faster pace and “more responsibility” he’ll have in Brooklyn than he did with Sixers. Also talked about increasing Andre Drummond’s conditioning for a bigger role for him as well. – 6:54 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Warriors vs. Nuggets comin’ at ya TONIGHT.
#DubNation, you ready?
@Marvel Super Hero™ || presented by @FTX_Official – 6:52 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
– Splash vs. Jokic
– Giddey
– Dejounte
– DeMarvelous
– Oh and the national TV games are the Knicks & Lakers again
Talking about it all, leading into tipoff. Get up in here.
➡️ https://t.co/Ne2vX8QEwf pic.twitter.com/hyHxUtwQ6M – 6:31 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Thunder will start Mann, Giddey, Wiggins, Bazley, and Roby tonight – 6:29 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga replacing Pacers’ Chris Duarte in Rising Stars nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/16/war… – 6:00 PM
Ian Begley @IanBegley
Tom Thibodeau says RJ Barrett is expected to be back for Knicks’ next game (vs MIA next Friday). Barrett suffered an ankle injury in the final minute of a 17-point loss to Denver on 2/8. – 5:56 PM
Stephen Noh @StephNoh
Seth Curry isn’t the most talented player on the Nets, but he could end up being their glue guy.
On the fit and what he’s going to bring to Brooklyn:
sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/hi… – 5:41 PM
Michael Singer @msinger
It’s going to be very obvious if the #Nuggets are already thinking about the All-Star break. The last thing Michael Malone told his guys at Wednesday’s shootaround was to stay engaged. “If we’re not, we’ll see really early,” Malone said.
denverpost.com/2022/02/16/nug… – 5:28 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Some teams the Wolves have a better offensive rating than this season:
– Brooklyn
– Denver
– Golden State
– Philadelphia
– Dallas
– LA Lakers
Which would mean, if this holds, that the MVP is coming from a team with a worse offense than the Wolves. – 5:26 PM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
🆕️ @TheAthletic
There was a lot to take away from the end of a 6-game run that put the Clippers against the very best of the NBA.
Before the schedule softens on paper for the next 3 weeks, here is a look at 5 conclusions from the Warriors-Suns B2B.
theathletic.com/3133777/2022/0… – 5:11 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
250 likes and we’ll post an absolutely incredible (never before seen) photo of Boogie that we captured today👀 – 5:05 PM
Denver Nuggets @nuggets
Due to inclement weather, and out of concern for the safety of our fans and staff, the Watch Party hosted at Rhein Haus tonight has been rescheduled.
The new date for this Watch Party will be Thursday, February 24th at 7:30pm at Rhein Haus.
#MileHighBasketball – 4:45 PM
Golden State Warriors @warriors
Which Warrior is most likely to be Iron Man?
How about Captain America?
We’re Casting Dubs, @Marvel edition pic.twitter.com/gJgjW1ThIH – 4:11 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Although the Clippers secured the victory over the Warriors, rookie Jonathan Kuminga put Isaiah Hartenstein on a poster with fierce dunk on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/14/wat… – 4:00 PM
