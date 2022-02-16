Patrick Beverley, Gary Trent Jr. get technical fouls before game even starts

Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Patrick Beverley committed that foul! – 9:39 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Thing about the Beverley-OG thing — and I am sure Raptors fans don’t want to hear it — is that it was Brothers who was the only ref to see the Beverley hit and hit made that call – 9:32 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
How is Beverley not ejected for that? Nonsense. – 9:29 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
World’s.
Longest.
Review.
And they come out with OG getting a Flagrant 1 to reacting the PF they called on Beverley to begin it – 9:28 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Refs are gonna look this call over; Brothers had, I think, a foul on Beverley before the official on the other side of the court called OG for a PF – 9:24 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Trent and Barnes, who went 4-for-25 in New Orleans a couple days ago, hit 8 of their first 9 shots tonight. Question is: does Patrick Beverley get credited with an assist for each of ’em? – 8:31 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Judging on Gary Trent’s play, I’d like to request whatever Patrick Beverley said to him pre-game to be my morning alarm. – 8:25 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
If Monday’s 30-point loss in New Orleans wasn’t enough to get the Raptors’ attention going into this one, Patrick Beverley certainly did. – 8:17 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Wolves putting Patrick Beverley on Pascal Siakam tonight – 8:14 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I actually love Patrick Beverly, and am not surprised one bit that Gary Trent Jr. won’t have any of his BS. – 8:13 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley and Gary Trent Jr. just got a double technical before the tip off – 8:11 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The game hasn’t even started and we already have double technicals on Gary Trent Jr and Patrick Beverley, jockeying before opening tip – 8:11 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
We’ve got double Ts on Trent and Beverley before the tip!
This one might be fun – 8:11 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Double technicals before the game even starts on Trent Jr. and Beverley. – 8:11 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
With #Raptors stud Gary Trent Jr. at Target Center tonight to play the #Timberwolves, fun to look back at stories I did on him when he was at Apple Valley HS. BTW, Nowell and Vanderbilt were teammates of his on the USA U16 team I reference: pic.twitter.com/NsQhV8rOih6:21 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Timberwolves have made the Patrick Beverley extension official. A one-year, $13 million deal. Beverley gets a great payday, Wolves retain flexibility into the future. Good for both sides. – 10:09 AM
Patrick Beverley @patbev21
Minnesota Thank You❤️🙏🏾🐺🐺🙏🏾 – 11:27 PM
Spencer Percy @QCHspencer
Pat Beverley sucked the soul out of this #Hornets backcourt late in the game. – 10:51 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Gary Trent Jr. is two for his last two! – 9:43 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Gary Trent’s finally on the board, knocking down a 3 after missing his first 11 shots… and just as I was looking up the franchise record for most FGA in a game without hitting a shot.
(Rafer Alston went 0-for-12 in January of 2005, in case you were wondering) – 9:41 PM

Clutch Points: Patrick Beverley and Gary Trent Jr. getting into it on this jumpball. Timberwolves and Raptors HYPED early 🔥 pic.twitter.com/9PvVBYYWu2 -via Twitter @ClutchPointsApp / February 16, 2022
Jimmy Butler: There are some real rivalries out there. I just think the game has changed in a lot of ways. They’re not letting you get into no brawls no more. Nobody’s going to let you do that. I wish that they would let us do that a little bit, if I’m just being honest. I really do think they’re still there. The game has just changed. It’s not as much banging and knocking people to the ground anymore. You can’t do it like that—you get a flagrant 1, a flagrant 2, a tech, something. I wish it would go back to that time. -via complex.com / February 8, 2022

