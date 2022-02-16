Patty Mills sees hunger inside Ben Simmons, thinks he can improve

Nick Friedell: Patty Mills says he can see a ‘hunger’ inside Ben Simmons as he gets closer to playing again. Mills is confident Simmons can get even better and he believes the Nets can still win the title this year once they get all their pieces in place. espn.com/nba/story/_/id…
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
Source: Twitter @NickFriedell
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Steve Nash downplays the chances of Kevin Durant returning right out of the break and says they haven’t really seen yet what kind of condition Ben Simmons is in. Not a lot of reason to predict a quick turnaround after All-Star. – 6:31 PM
Steve Nash downplays the chances of Kevin Durant returning right out of the break and says they haven’t really seen yet what kind of condition Ben Simmons is in. Not a lot of reason to predict a quick turnaround after All-Star. – 6:31 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Nash said he hasn’t seen Ben Simmons on the court yet so he can’t gauge what kind of shape he’s in. Adds performance team is just coming up with a plan for him. #Nets – 6:12 PM
Nash said he hasn’t seen Ben Simmons on the court yet so he can’t gauge what kind of shape he’s in. Adds performance team is just coming up with a plan for him. #Nets – 6:12 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons has observed Nets’ shootaround. He’s yet to see Simmons on the court and get a gauge for how he looks and what kind of shape he’s in. – 6:08 PM
Steve Nash said Ben Simmons has observed Nets’ shootaround. He’s yet to see Simmons on the court and get a gauge for how he looks and what kind of shape he’s in. – 6:08 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Patty Mills says he can see a ‘hunger’ inside Ben Simmons as he gets closer to playing again. Mills is confident Simmons can get even better and he believes the Nets can still win the title this year once they get all their pieces in place. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:08 PM
Patty Mills says he can see a ‘hunger’ inside Ben Simmons as he gets closer to playing again. Mills is confident Simmons can get even better and he believes the Nets can still win the title this year once they get all their pieces in place. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 3:08 PM
Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer
From yesterday, Ben Simmons met with the media for the first time in some time and went into his exit from Philly, arrival in Brooklyn and more: theathletic.com/3131857 – 12:47 PM
From yesterday, Ben Simmons met with the media for the first time in some time and went into his exit from Philly, arrival in Brooklyn and more: theathletic.com/3131857 – 12:47 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Giannis’ 50-piece, Celtics blowout win over 76ers, KAT’s clutch 3s, Harden and Ben Simmons’ press conferences, alternate broadcasts + @jeskeets in a shock collar! ⚡️
📼: https://t.co/gbKizJyUlV
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/NfEjOBeT3t – 12:04 PM
Giannis’ 50-piece, Celtics blowout win over 76ers, KAT’s clutch 3s, Harden and Ben Simmons’ press conferences, alternate broadcasts + @jeskeets in a shock collar! ⚡️
📼: https://t.co/gbKizJyUlV
🍎: https://t.co/XjSclyJYjS
✳️: https://t.co/YpCkqbnDWC
🅰️: https://t.co/v1qudKTb56 pic.twitter.com/NfEjOBeT3t – 12:04 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Seth Curry said Ben Simmons was present today and watching as the #Nets went through morning shootaround, taking everything in and trying to learn the systems. #nba – 11:03 AM
Seth Curry said Ben Simmons was present today and watching as the #Nets went through morning shootaround, taking everything in and trying to learn the systems. #nba – 11:03 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
RJ Barrett (left ankle sprain) and Nerlens Noel (sore left foot) have been ruled out of tonight’s game vs. the Nets.
The Nets will be without KD, Kyrie, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons. – 9:19 AM
RJ Barrett (left ankle sprain) and Nerlens Noel (sore left foot) have been ruled out of tonight’s game vs. the Nets.
The Nets will be without KD, Kyrie, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons. – 9:19 AM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
After spending 36 hours in Phily, I’m going to suggest this airport retailer getting 50% for a Ben Simmons jersey here is…optimistic. pic.twitter.com/bxL3y2mFof – 5:41 AM
After spending 36 hours in Phily, I’m going to suggest this airport retailer getting 50% for a Ben Simmons jersey here is…optimistic. pic.twitter.com/bxL3y2mFof – 5:41 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
All of the drama surrounding Ben Simmons has led to people underrating his game, writes @Tommy Beer.
He is one of seven players to tally 4,000+ points, 2,000+ boards and 2,000+ dimes before turning 25, joining Giannis, LeBron, Magic, T-Mac, Big O and Kobe: basketballnews.com/stories/lest-w… – 9:23 PM
All of the drama surrounding Ben Simmons has led to people underrating his game, writes @Tommy Beer.
He is one of seven players to tally 4,000+ points, 2,000+ boards and 2,000+ dimes before turning 25, joining Giannis, LeBron, Magic, T-Mac, Big O and Kobe: basketballnews.com/stories/lest-w… – 9:23 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Ben Simmons on issues in PHI: “It piled up, a bunch of things, over the years where I knew I wasn’t myself, and I had to get back to that place of being myself and being happy as a person and taking care of my well-being. That was the major thing for me.” basketballnews.com/stories/lest-w… – 9:12 PM
Ben Simmons on issues in PHI: “It piled up, a bunch of things, over the years where I knew I wasn’t myself, and I had to get back to that place of being myself and being happy as a person and taking care of my well-being. That was the major thing for me.” basketballnews.com/stories/lest-w… – 9:12 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
After six months of relative silence, Ben Simmons spoke to the media about his exit from the Sixers, his fresh start with the Nets and more.
@Tommy Beer was there, and he broke down Simmons’ impact and how he’ll fit alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: basketballnews.com/stories/lest-w… – 9:10 PM
After six months of relative silence, Ben Simmons spoke to the media about his exit from the Sixers, his fresh start with the Nets and more.
@Tommy Beer was there, and he broke down Simmons’ impact and how he’ll fit alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: basketballnews.com/stories/lest-w… – 9:10 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Happy Simmons/Harden press conference day! Unpacking — and interpreting — the first public comments from Ben Simmons and James Harden with their new teams. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 7:24 PM
NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Happy Simmons/Harden press conference day! Unpacking — and interpreting — the first public comments from Ben Simmons and James Harden with their new teams. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 7:24 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Ben Simmons thrilled to join #Nets after ‘dark times’ in Philadelphia nypost.com/2022/02/15/ben… via @nypostsports teammate @PeterBotte – 6:48 PM
Ben Simmons thrilled to join #Nets after ‘dark times’ in Philadelphia nypost.com/2022/02/15/ben… via @nypostsports teammate @PeterBotte – 6:48 PM