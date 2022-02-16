Pistons vs. Celtics: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Detroit Pistons (12-45) play against the Boston Celtics (25-25) at TD Garden
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 16, 2022
Detroit Pistons 48, Boston Celtics 52 (Half)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Heading into halftime
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 9 PTS / 4 REB / 3-6 FG
🔹 @Cade Cunningham: 8 PTS / 5 REB / 4 AST
🔹 @Kelly Olynyk: 8 PTS / 3 REB / 1 AST pic.twitter.com/3igTw7ciSr – 8:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 52-48 at the half
Brown – 15 points
Tatum – 11 points, 5 assists
Horford – 11 points, 6 rebounds
Celtics – 55.9% FGs
Celtics – 5-15 threes
Celtics – 10 TOs
Bey – 9 points
Cunningham – 8 points
Olynyk – 8 points
Pistons – 38.3% FGs
Pistons – 10 ORs
Pistons – 9 TOs – 8:39 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Halftime: Celtics 52, Pistons 48. Boston is shooting 55.9%, Detroit 38.3%
Bey: 9 points, 4 rebounds
Cunningham: 8 points (3-10 shooting), 5 rebounds, 4 assists
Olynyk: 8 points (2-3 from 3) – 8:37 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
HALFTIME: Celtics 52, Pistons 48
Bey: 9 points, 4 rebounds
Cunningham: 8 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists
Isaiah Stewart: 6 points.
Pistons in this despite shooting under 40 percent from the field. – 8:37 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Half: #Celtics 52, #Pistons 48
Bey: 9 pts, 4 rebs
Cunningham: 8 pts, 5 rebs, 4 assts
Olynyk: 8 pts
Grant: 7 pts
DET is shooting 50% on 3-pointers (6-of-12) – 8:36 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Jaylen Brown appears to have turned an ankle on his layup attempt and Udoka was ready to pull him but he just called Theis off after Brown appeared to shake it off. – 8:35 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Not sure what Jaylen Brown did, but he seems to be hurting after that last transition layup. He’s staying in, but seems to be in some discomfort. – 8:34 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Bagley-Stew minutes have been fun so far.
I like the idea of this lineup: CoJo, Cade, Grant, Bagley and Stew – 8:31 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Sign the Pistons are bringing the energy and the Celtics aren’t: Detroit has 9 offensive rebounds already in the first half.
Between that and 9 Celtics turnovers (5 from Tatum), that’s how the Pistons have stayed in the game. – 8:30 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
I think the Celtics were hoping Detroit was looking forward to the All Star break – 8:30 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This is the most active I’ve seen Marvin Bagley play in a long time. – 8:29 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I really enjoy Cade Cunnigham. He’s going to be very, very good. – 8:28 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
It’s been a little bit, but Cade Cunningham appears to back in THAT bag. – 8:28 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
This is the first time Bagley and Stewart are sharing the floor together, I believe. Casey staggered them on Monday – 8:27 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham has 6 straight DET points, including that last 3-pointer. – 8:27 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Cade + Marvin = Mayhem 😤
@BallySportsDET | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/cemx6xKNzV – 8:27 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That was a really pretty pocket pass by Tatum in the PnR with Horford. Tatum is up to five assists already. – 8:26 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Love how much power Cade generates on his hop into his gather. His fadeaway is already almost unblockable just cause he gets so much movement and gets in the air so quickly that the defender hasn’t even planted their foot to jump up and contest it by the time Cade’s releasing. – 8:26 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
How do you only lead by 2 when you’re the #2 defensive team in the NBA and are shooting 52%?
Pistons have 8 offensive rebounds and the Celtics have committed 9 turnovers.
37-35, Boston, mid-2nd. – 8:24 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Good Payton Pritchard minutes so far.
I don’t know why I thought of this, but remember when he would step out of bounds multiple times per game as a rookie? – 8:23 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Killian has three fouls in nine minutes. He and Cade have been very foul-prone as of late – 8:22 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Celtics 39, #Pistons 37, 5:44 2Q
Bench did a nice job staying in the game, with 8 pts, 3 rebs from Kelly Olynyk. – 8:22 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I’ve been at so many of these pre-ASB games where coaches are telling their guys “I need focus for a few more hours. Then, vacation.”
The good teams usually eventually pick it up. Celtics are kind of going through it right now in the first half. – 8:20 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
We love a Kelly-oop ✨
@BallySportsDET | @Kelly Olynyk pic.twitter.com/BWm3chQJHW – 8:20 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
That was actually good defense by Grant but Bagley just went straight through him – 8:20 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Been thrilling watching the Pistons try to figure out how to toss a lob to a center. Cade finally connected with Bagley, and that’ll be on the highlights – 8:18 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The first Cade-to-Bagley oop leads to Grant Williams getting baptized and an and-1. – 8:18 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham *lob* to Marvin Bagley III is successful. – 8:18 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
This game screams “I’ve got a flight to somewhere warm tonight” for the Celtics. Gotta focus for a couple more hours. – 8:17 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Better coverage on that Detroit shot clock vio, but Celtics a little sluggish tonight. – 8:15 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Kelly Olynyk with back-to-back 3s. This is his first multiple 3PFGM game since Jan. 19. – 8:13 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Kelly Olynyk has hit back-to-back 3-pointers.
In his previous 8 games since returning, he was 3-of-19 (16%). – 8:12 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Ime Udoka doesn’t seem thrilled with the Celtics defense. They’ve lost track of some guys here with a mostly reserve group on the floor. – 8:11 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Close one in the 1️⃣ quarter
🔹 @SaddiqBey: 8 PTS / 3 REB / 3-4 FG
🔹 @Isaiah Stewart: 6 PTS / 1 REB / 3-3 FG
🔹 @Jerami Grant: 5 PTS / 1 REB / 1 AST pic.twitter.com/CaKTSeog0D – 8:10 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That was one hell of a lob by Olynyk to Diallo. Great fastbreak by the Pistons. – 8:09 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Celtics settling just a little too much against Detroit zone. Defense has been OK but Detroit hitting 3’s. Just need to dial it up a little.. get the ball into the middle a bit more and get some easier looks – 8:09 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 25-23 after one
Brown – 13 points
Tatum – 5/1/4
Horford – 5/3/2/1/1
Celtics – 52.9% shooting
Celtics – 3-10 three-pointers
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Bey – 8 points
Stewart – 6 points
Grant – 5 points
Pistons – 37.5% shooting
Pistons – 4 offensive rebounds – 8:08 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
END OF 1Q: Celtics 25, Pistons 23. Fun quarter.
Saddiq Bey: 8 points, 3 rebounds
Isaiah Stewart: 5 points
Pistons are 3-5 from 3, but 6-19 from the floor. – 8:06 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
End of 1: Celtics 25, Pistons 23. Detroit missed nine of its last 11 shots. Lost some rhythm after the bench checked in.
Bey: 8 points
Stewart: 6 points
Grant: 5 points – 8:06 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
End 1Q: #Celtics 25, #Pistons 23
Bey: 8 pts, 3 rebs
Stewart: 6 pts
Grant: 5 pts
DET was 3-of-5 from 3. – 8:06 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
The Celtics are switching Pritchard on to Bagley and don’t even remotely care about the size mismatch. – 8:04 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
This is the second straight game where #Pistons Marvin Bagley III has run toward the rim and a teammate threw the ball in the air toward him and the rim so that he could get it easily.
This is a development. – 8:03 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That was the first possession where the Celtics turned up the switching defense tonight. White, Horford and Theis all made multiple switches and closeouts. – 7:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Pistons and Celtics are tied at 21 with 2:38 left in the 1Q. – 7:59 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Cade said to Casey “That’s my bad,” when he checked out. Assuming it’s because of the early foul trouble again. – 7:57 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Nice ovation for Daniel Theis in his first appearance back at the Garden. – 7:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Daniel Theis at the scorer’s table to check in for his re-debut in Boston. – 7:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics are in the bonus with 5:17 to play. They’ve done better lately of taking advantage of these situations. – 7:56 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
First sub for the Celtics tonight? Aaron Nesmith. Good to see him rewarded for last night’s strong effort. Career-high 18 points for Nesmith vs Philly. – 7:55 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Aaron Nesmith is the first Celtic off the bench after his season-high 18 points against the Sixers. – 7:54 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
I’m a little surprised the #Pistons are going to let Cade Cunningham play with these two fouls early.
Casey said they want him to learn to play through them, but this is interesting. – 7:54 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Isaiah Stewart (6 pts, 3-of-3 FG) looks like he can get whatever he wants in the paint. He’s not afraid of anybody the #Celtics have in the paint. – 7:53 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Saddiq Bey is 9-for-9 from the 3-point line in two career games at TD Garden. #Celtics #Pistons – 7:52 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons 17, #Celtics 15, 5:34 1Q
Stewart: 6 pts
Bey: 6 pts, 2 rebs
Grant: 3 pts
Cunningham: 2 pts, 3 rebs, 3 assts, 2 fls – 7:51 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
The Cs are struggling with Isaiah Stewart down low right now. He’s got six points in six minutes.
(His teammates should continue to feed him early in games for the rest of the season.) – 7:51 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Stewart’s having one of those games that make you wonder why the Pistons don’t post him up more. He has six points and hasn’t missed yet – 7:50 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Pistons started slow, but have settled into a nice rhythm. Bey’s 3 gives them a 12-11 lead, and they’re 5-10 from the floor after starting 1-5 – 7:49 PM
Chris Forsberg @ChrisForsberg_
15th time this season that Jaylen Brown has scored double-digit points in first quarter. 11th time since Xmas. – 7:49 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Early Isaiah Stewart post touches continue to be a good thing. – 7:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Jaylen Brown letting it rip once again. He’s got 8 points in about three minutes. – 7:46 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey switches Bey onto Tatum and Cade onto Williams after he got his second foul. – 7:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Does Saddiq Bey always have the green streak in his hair, or is the special for the Celtics game? – 7:45 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
People who think Jaylen Brown hasn’t grown as a playmaker are going to really enjoy watching Jerami Grant tonight. Genuinely don’t think he cares if there’s an action happening on the other side of the floor. – 7:45 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
I love the way Horford is ripping running off rebounds and turnovers lately. It’s creating so many good looks for the Celtics offense. – 7:45 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Cade’s had better starts. Two fouls, 0-3 from the floor in two minutes so far – 7:44 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Two early fouls on Cade Cunningham. Pistons have nothing to lose by letting him play through this. – 7:43 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
That down-screen to pop Jaylen Brown free for the jumper was the same set the Celtics ran to open the scoring last night in Philadelphia. – 7:43 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Cade Cunningham has 2 fouls at 11:00 1Q … here we go again. – 7:42 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
The relentless blood feud between Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum reached a boiling point when Jaylen gave him a hug presenting him with a ball commemorating Tatum making the All-Star game. Looks like they’re gonna have to break up the Jays. pic.twitter.com/0esUWU3iLN – 7:41 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Pistons starters:
Isiaah Stewart
Jerami Grant
Saddiq Bey
Cade Cunningham
Cory Joseph – 7:31 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Coach Udoka gives injury updates on Marcus Smart and Rob Williams, and also discusses Derrick White’s opportunity to slide into a starting role.
nba.com/celtics/news/p… – 7:30 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
For those asking, this is the latest batch of Celtics fan catnip we were just referencing.
The @FiveThirtyEight website now projecting Boston as having the best chance, not to make the playoffs or reach the Finals…but to win the NBA championship. pic.twitter.com/jlxo9RDZGs – 7:21 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
1️⃣ @Cory Joseph
2️⃣ @Cade Cunningham
3️⃣ @SaddiqBey
4️⃣ @Jerami Grant
5️⃣ @Isaiah Stewart
@Kia | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/fIsBjADmfp – 7:20 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Pistons at Celtics – TD Garden – February 16, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
Detroit – Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart
OUT: Boston: Smart, R. Williams Detroit: Frank Jackson, Luka Garza pic.twitter.com/I3fZHzCITW – 7:11 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
Same #Pistons starters: Joseph, Cunningham, Bey, Grant and Stewart. – 7:08 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Special delivery for our 3x All-Star, @Jayson Tatum ⭐️💍
(plus a quick tour of Deuce’s halftime play room) pic.twitter.com/c0SWX8JEzl – 7:07 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
No luck needed with this effortless drip ☘️
@Cade Cunningham
@Marvin Bagley
@SaddiqBey
@Killian Hayes
@Isaiah Stewart
@RodneyMcGruder
#ULTRADrip | @MichelobULTRA – 6:42 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Tonight’s @HenryFordNews Injury/Status report against the Boston Celtics ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/uB17MgXAR6 – 6:36 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
NEW #MannixAndScal on @SInow: Philly rolls the dice (will they have regrets?), how good are the surging Celtics and will the LBJ-back-to-Cleveland rumor mill be the story of All-Star weekend? Full episode: https://t.co/gK4S3rglPE pic.twitter.com/YFPNF713iw – 6:35 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
Back home for one last game before the break #JetBlueRunway pic.twitter.com/i5XpaQRTHa – 6:26 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Watched some film so I tailored my question to Coach Wes Unseld jr on “second chance points”
Coach wants a defensive rebound every possession, he alluded to the #pistons grabbing 15ORB on them but they did not capitalize” w/ the #Pacers limit their transition off of RBs – 6:18 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
On Cunningham, Casey said he’s the type of player who can have a lousy game, but turn it up with four minutes left. “He’s growing. Has a lot to learn but he has a lot of talent to work with, and that’s the fun part of seeing him grow and watching him fight through every game.” – 6:13 PM
Matt Dery @DerySpeaks
On Today’s Locked on Lions Podcast: #Lions searching for a new Inside LBs coach. Detroit represents well on Sunday. Can the rebuild go faster? And McShay new mock recap. #FirstListen. FEB 16. https://t.co/5YHhiKweKA pic.twitter.com/LJb9TOhRK2 – 6:12 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash also says that while KD is still progressing in rehab — the Nets will be cautious with when they decide to bring him back. Doesn’t sound like he’ll be ready for that first game against Celtics after the break. – 6:12 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said there’s a “small chance” Kevin Durant could play in the first game vs the #Celtics coming out of the break, but it’s more likely he takes a little more time. #Nets #NBA – 6:11 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Casey on Cade: “He’s doesn’t like losing, but he also doesn’t like making mistakes. … In late games, he has that gene.” – 6:10 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on Kelly Olynyk, says that COVID is real and that he can see a difference in Olynyk’s approach during his return. He says Olynyk can use the All-Star break to bounce back to where he was. – 6:06 PM
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII
Dwane Casey on Kelly Olynyk: “COVID is real. I see a difference in his approach coming back vs. the first time. He’s a half-step slower right now.” Said Kelly had symptoms and he believes the break will serve him well. – 6:06 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
New: Marcus Smart (ankle) and Rob Williams (calf) are both out tonight against Detroit but neither is expected to miss time ‘long-term’ according to Ime Udoka masslive.com/celtics/2022/0… – 6:05 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Casey on Kelly Olynyk’s struggles since exiting protocols: “COVID is real, and I see a difference in his approach coming back versus the first time. He was lively and moving around. Now a half step slower after going through the COVID bout.” – 6:05 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Dwane Casey says the Celtics are one of the best defensive teams he has seen in some time with their length and cohesion. – 6:03 PM
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#Pistons Dwane Casey on #Celtics: “They’re one of the top teams in the league.” – 6:03 PM
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa
Dwane Casey on the Celtics: “Ime’s done a heck of a job of bringing them together. They’re an excellent team now. The ball is moving around, you can’t hone in on one guy anymore.” – 6:03 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Marcus Smart injury update: Celtics guard ruled out Wednesday vs. Pistons after hurting ankle in 48-point win
cbssports.com/nba/news/marcu… – 5:58 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka said he put Joel Embiid’s quote from a little while back about the Celtics being an iso heavy team up on the board before last night’s game.
Turns out they weren’t an iso team anymore. – 5:57 PM
Boston Celtics @celtics
“You hate to take a break with how well we’re playing,” Coach Udoka says of the upcoming All-Star break. He adds, “guys will still be in the gym so we can hit the ground running” after the break. – 5:57 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka said he put up Joel Embiid’s quote about the Celtics being an easier to guard iso team to make sure the guys saw it before last night’s game – 5:57 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Per Udoka: No Marcus Smart (ankle) or Rob Williams (calf tightness) tonight. They will have all-star break to heal. – 5:55 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Derrick White will start for Marcus Smart tonight. Grant Williams will again start for Robert Williams. – 5:51 PM
Gary Washburn @GwashburnGlobe
Ime Udoka said Marcus Smart’s sprained ankle should not be a long-term injury. He’s OUT tonight but #Celtics get good news on the severity of injury. RWilliams OUT also. – 5:50 PM
Sean Grande @SeanGrandePBP
Tonight would have been Marcus Smart’s 500th NBA game… pic.twitter.com/31foFanyfX – 5:50 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Ime Udoka says he doesn’t think Marcus Smart is dealing with a long-term injury. He’s limping today, but he’s not in any kind of walking boot – 5:49 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams will both not play tonight. Smart hurt his ankle last night, and Williams missed last night’s game with a calf injury. Celtics coach Ime Udoka said both shouldn’t be long-term issues, and that the timing of the All-Star Break definitely helps. – 5:49 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are both OUT tonight vs the Detroit Pistons.
Ime Udoka said “I don’t think it’s anything long-term.” – 5:49 PM
Brian Robb @BrianTRobb
Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are out tonight according to Ime Udoka. “Don’t think it’s anything long-term.” – 5:49 PM
Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA
Ime Udoka says Marcus Smart and Rob Williams are both out after getting reevaluated today. – 5:48 PM
John Karalis @John_Karalis
Both Marcus Smart and Robert Williams are officially out tonight – 5:48 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Cop a new pair of @SPORTIQE 313 joggers and cheer on your #Pistons!
🔗: https://t.co/js91Eieb5C pic.twitter.com/DQgagqxEHS – 5:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
📍 Boston, MA
⏰ 7:30PM | 📺 @BallySportsDET pic.twitter.com/4yPTy6w9m8 – 4:30 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Marcus Smart injury update: Celtics guard doubtful Wednesday vs. Pistons after hurting ankle in 48-point win
https://t.co/YQjwWYZ9Pg pic.twitter.com/x6Se7AW1Db – 3:59 PM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
Boston is an East-best 17-6 in 2022. Their +13.2 net rating leads the NBA by nearly 3 points.
Their defense, both overall (100.4 defensive rating) and filtered for half-court situations (85.9), is roughly 4 points better than anyone else’s.
@NekiasNBA: basketballnews.com/stories/the-ce… – 3:36 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
Today is the perfect day to boss up and workout! 💪
@PlanetFitness of Detroit | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/JhqohtTG5D – 3:00 PM
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons
💼 We’re in our BAG for this week’s #WallpaperWednesday!! 💼
@Marvin Bagley | #Pistons pic.twitter.com/3jGxwmjtbA – 2:00 PM
Mark Murphy @Murf56
Marcus Smart (ankle sprain) and Robert Williams (tight calf) both listed as doubtful for tonight vs. Detroit – 1:35 PM
