Raptors vs. Timberwolves: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Toronto Raptors (31-25) play against the Minnesota Timberwolves (27-27) at Target Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 16, 2022
Toronto Raptors 36, Minnesota Timberwolves 30 (Q2 09:36)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nice to see Banton getting some early run with FVV out. He’s been sneaky good recently. Happened to be the odd man out in NOLA with Young entering the rotation, but they missed his energy. Need to find a way to get him out there, even if it’s just for a few mins here and there. – 8:42 PM
Nice to see Banton getting some early run with FVV out. He’s been sneaky good recently. Happened to be the odd man out in NOLA with Young entering the rotation, but they missed his energy. Need to find a way to get him out there, even if it’s just for a few mins here and there. – 8:42 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail the Raptors 30-23.
Coming off a 39-point performance last night, Towns finished the first quarter with 10 points, shooting 3-of-4 from the field. The 10 points mark his 16th 10+ point first quarter of the season. – 8:40 PM
At the end of the first quarter, the @Minnesota Timberwolves trail the Raptors 30-23.
Coming off a 39-point performance last night, Towns finished the first quarter with 10 points, shooting 3-of-4 from the field. The 10 points mark his 16th 10+ point first quarter of the season. – 8:40 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Honoring the memory of Jahmari Rice. pic.twitter.com/Fn0J2yBBIw – 8:40 PM
Honoring the memory of Jahmari Rice. pic.twitter.com/Fn0J2yBBIw – 8:40 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Offense outside of KAT not looking great. 30-23 Raptors. Towns with 10. Ant 0-3 trying to gut it out. – 8:40 PM
Offense outside of KAT not looking great. 30-23 Raptors. Towns with 10. Ant 0-3 trying to gut it out. – 8:40 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Raptors 30, Wolves 23 after 1. Doesn’t feel that close.
Toronto was really impressive that quarter. – 8:39 PM
Raptors 30, Wolves 23 after 1. Doesn’t feel that close.
Toronto was really impressive that quarter. – 8:39 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors up 30-23 after a quarter, pretty cool game
Trent’s got 13, KAT’s got 10, some chattering going on, thats for sure – 8:39 PM
Raptors up 30-23 after a quarter, pretty cool game
Trent’s got 13, KAT’s got 10, some chattering going on, thats for sure – 8:39 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Some good stuff from Achiuwa early – the pass to Barnes a few minutes ago, and that last cut to get into the heart of Minnesota’s zone. – 8:35 PM
Some good stuff from Achiuwa early – the pass to Barnes a few minutes ago, and that last cut to get into the heart of Minnesota’s zone. – 8:35 PM
Chuck Swirsky @ctsbulls
– Bulls 33-30 DeRozan with 6-2-2- in 9 min. Green with 10…no hoop for Fox to end the quarter. Fox with 14 – 8:35 PM
– Bulls 33-30 DeRozan with 6-2-2- in 9 min. Green with 10…no hoop for Fox to end the quarter. Fox with 14 – 8:35 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Trent and Barnes, who went 4-for-25 in New Orleans a couple days ago, hit 8 of their first 9 shots tonight. Question is: does Patrick Beverley get credited with an assist for each of ’em? – 8:31 PM
Trent and Barnes, who went 4-for-25 in New Orleans a couple days ago, hit 8 of their first 9 shots tonight. Question is: does Patrick Beverley get credited with an assist for each of ’em? – 8:31 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors by 5 at second timeout, Trent’s cooled off, he’s only 5-for-7 FGs, 3-3 3s – 8:30 PM
Raptors by 5 at second timeout, Trent’s cooled off, he’s only 5-for-7 FGs, 3-3 3s – 8:30 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Judging on Gary Trent’s play, I’d like to request whatever Patrick Beverley said to him pre-game to be my morning alarm. – 8:25 PM
Judging on Gary Trent’s play, I’d like to request whatever Patrick Beverley said to him pre-game to be my morning alarm. – 8:25 PM
Toronto Raptors @Raptors
3 guarantees in life, Death, taxes, Khem floater every game pic.twitter.com/dtk2brNvdD – 8:24 PM
3 guarantees in life, Death, taxes, Khem floater every game pic.twitter.com/dtk2brNvdD – 8:24 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
KAT’S PICKING UP WHERE HE LEFT OFF pic.twitter.com/xhNIGqb7tY – 8:19 PM
KAT’S PICKING UP WHERE HE LEFT OFF pic.twitter.com/xhNIGqb7tY – 8:19 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
PatBev feed
⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️
Vando finish pic.twitter.com/Ah0SBpvoay – 8:17 PM
PatBev feed
⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️ ⬇️
Vando finish pic.twitter.com/Ah0SBpvoay – 8:17 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
If Monday’s 30-point loss in New Orleans wasn’t enough to get the Raptors’ attention going into this one, Patrick Beverley certainly did. – 8:17 PM
If Monday’s 30-point loss in New Orleans wasn’t enough to get the Raptors’ attention going into this one, Patrick Beverley certainly did. – 8:17 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
Kings are 2-1 with Sabonis in the lineup, had a dud against Brooklyn on Monday. Wins were against Min & Was. So far it looks like they’re tuned in for a bounce-back performance, have scored on first 5 possessions. #Bulls – 8:16 PM
Kings are 2-1 with Sabonis in the lineup, had a dud against Brooklyn on Monday. Wins were against Min & Was. So far it looks like they’re tuned in for a bounce-back performance, have scored on first 5 possessions. #Bulls – 8:16 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Very much looking forward to watching Scottie Barnes up close. – 8:14 PM
Very much looking forward to watching Scottie Barnes up close. – 8:14 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
I actually love Patrick Beverly, and am not surprised one bit that Gary Trent Jr. won’t have any of his BS. – 8:13 PM
I actually love Patrick Beverly, and am not surprised one bit that Gary Trent Jr. won’t have any of his BS. – 8:13 PM
Atlanta Hawks PR @HawksPR
Atlanta knocked down 13 triples in the first half (13-19), marking a season-high for three-pointers in a first half (previously 12, 12/6/21 at MIN). It also ties a season-high for most triples in either half (13, second half, 12/6/21 at MIN). – 8:12 PM
Atlanta knocked down 13 triples in the first half (13-19), marking a season-high for three-pointers in a first half (previously 12, 12/6/21 at MIN). It also ties a season-high for most triples in either half (13, second half, 12/6/21 at MIN). – 8:12 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Patrick Beverley and Gary Trent Jr. just got a double technical before the tip off – 8:11 PM
Patrick Beverley and Gary Trent Jr. just got a double technical before the tip off – 8:11 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
We’ve got double Ts on Trent and Beverley before the tip!
This one might be fun – 8:11 PM
We’ve got double Ts on Trent and Beverley before the tip!
This one might be fun – 8:11 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
The game hasn’t even started and we already have double technicals on Gary Trent Jr and Patrick Beverley, jockeying before opening tip – 8:11 PM
The game hasn’t even started and we already have double technicals on Gary Trent Jr and Patrick Beverley, jockeying before opening tip – 8:11 PM
Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine
Double technicals before the game even starts on Trent Jr. and Beverley. – 8:11 PM
Double technicals before the game even starts on Trent Jr. and Beverley. – 8:11 PM
Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski
Why is Anthony Edwards playing tonight with the sprained ankle just ahead of the All-Star break? Because it’s important to him. Because he knows these games matter. Because he wants in on the fight. – 8:07 PM
Why is Anthony Edwards playing tonight with the sprained ankle just ahead of the All-Star break? Because it’s important to him. Because he knows these games matter. Because he wants in on the fight. – 8:07 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
McKinley Wright IV (Left UCL Injury) is OUT vs. Toronto. pic.twitter.com/6kCzpYEl1T – 7:40 PM
Tonight’s @MayoClinic Injury Report:
McKinley Wright IV (Left UCL Injury) is OUT vs. Toronto. pic.twitter.com/6kCzpYEl1T – 7:40 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
Raptors doing just what Nick said they’d do, start Birch along with Siakam, Barnes, Trent and Anunoby as the unofficial first half of the season winds down here in Minneapolis – 7:32 PM
Raptors doing just what Nick said they’d do, start Birch along with Siakam, Barnes, Trent and Anunoby as the unofficial first half of the season winds down here in Minneapolis – 7:32 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
A1 always ready for the #Hustle 🎬 pic.twitter.com/LtVwzToVzM – 7:11 PM
A1 always ready for the #Hustle 🎬 pic.twitter.com/LtVwzToVzM – 7:11 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Raptors
Give me all the rebounding overs. TOR + MIN are the two worst defensive rebounding teams in the league and both top-4 in offensive rebounding.
– Anunoby over 5.5 rebs
– Barnes over 6.5 rebs
– Trent Jr. over 2.5 rebs
– Vanderbilt over 8.5 rebs – 7:04 PM
My @PrizePicks for Wolves-Raptors
Give me all the rebounding overs. TOR + MIN are the two worst defensive rebounding teams in the league and both top-4 in offensive rebounding.
– Anunoby over 5.5 rebs
– Barnes over 6.5 rebs
– Trent Jr. over 2.5 rebs
– Vanderbilt over 8.5 rebs – 7:04 PM
Doug Smith @SmithRaps
As expected, VanVleet is out, Birch likely starts and, oh yeah, Nick and Chris Finch once met the Queen. And press room dinner is pomegranate molasses braised lamb. Helluva night – 6:58 PM
As expected, VanVleet is out, Birch likely starts and, oh yeah, Nick and Chris Finch once met the Queen. And press room dinner is pomegranate molasses braised lamb. Helluva night – 6:58 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
“It doesn’t surprise me at all … high-level, visionary type thinker, long-term planner” — Raptors Nick Nurse on report by @FriedgeHNIC that Theresa Resch, Raptors VP of bball ops, was being considered by NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks for GM role
sportsnet.ca/nhl/article/bl… – 6:56 PM
“It doesn’t surprise me at all … high-level, visionary type thinker, long-term planner” — Raptors Nick Nurse on report by @FriedgeHNIC that Theresa Resch, Raptors VP of bball ops, was being considered by NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks for GM role
sportsnet.ca/nhl/article/bl… – 6:56 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Nurse on his rotation vs NOLA: “I don’t know if I put much stock into anything we tried Monday as legitimate data.”
He anticipates trying some different things vs Minnesota tonight (especially without FVV), as they continue to work Thad Young in. – 6:53 PM
Nurse on his rotation vs NOLA: “I don’t know if I put much stock into anything we tried Monday as legitimate data.”
He anticipates trying some different things vs Minnesota tonight (especially without FVV), as they continue to work Thad Young in. – 6:53 PM
Mike Vorkunov @MikeVorkunov
The Chicago Blackhawks have interest in interviewing Raptors VP of Basketball Ops Teresa Resch for their GM opening, reports @FriedgeHNIC. That’s a cool cross-sport thing. sportsnet.ca/nhl/article/bl… – 6:49 PM
The Chicago Blackhawks have interest in interviewing Raptors VP of Basketball Ops Teresa Resch for their GM opening, reports @FriedgeHNIC. That’s a cool cross-sport thing. sportsnet.ca/nhl/article/bl… – 6:49 PM
Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose
Nick Nurse says he does expect Fred VanVleet to participate in All-Star Weekend festivities – 6:42 PM
Nick Nurse says he does expect Fred VanVleet to participate in All-Star Weekend festivities – 6:42 PM
Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA
Nick Nurse says Fred VanVleet is out tonight against the Timberwolves.
Nurse says they will go “bigger” in place of FVV, starting Khem Birch, so as to match up better with Karl-Anthony Towns. – 6:35 PM
Nick Nurse says Fred VanVleet is out tonight against the Timberwolves.
Nurse says they will go “bigger” in place of FVV, starting Khem Birch, so as to match up better with Karl-Anthony Towns. – 6:35 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Fred VanVleet is OUT tonight vs Minnesota, but MRI came back clean. Just a knee contusion. Birch will start in his place, with Siakam at the point. – 6:34 PM
Fred VanVleet is OUT tonight vs Minnesota, but MRI came back clean. Just a knee contusion. Birch will start in his place, with Siakam at the point. – 6:34 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
Fred VanVleet (knee soreness) will not against Minnesota on Wednesday night. MRI was clear. Khem Birch is likely to start. – 6:33 PM
Fred VanVleet (knee soreness) will not against Minnesota on Wednesday night. MRI was clear. Khem Birch is likely to start. – 6:33 PM
Vivek Jacob @vivekmjacob
Fred VanVleet won’t play tonight. MRI was clear, just a contusion. – 6:33 PM
Fred VanVleet won’t play tonight. MRI was clear, just a contusion. – 6:33 PM
Eric Koreen @ekoreen
“Freddy’s a stud. I love being around him. … Just watching the respect that Kyle Lowry had for him let’s you know how much he means to that team.” – Chris Finch on VanVleet – 6:25 PM
“Freddy’s a stud. I love being around him. … Just watching the respect that Kyle Lowry had for him let’s you know how much he means to that team.” – Chris Finch on VanVleet – 6:25 PM
Darren Wolfson @DWolfsonKSTP
With #Raptors stud Gary Trent Jr. at Target Center tonight to play the #Timberwolves, fun to look back at stories I did on him when he was at Apple Valley HS. BTW, Nowell and Vanderbilt were teammates of his on the USA U16 team I reference: pic.twitter.com/NsQhV8rOih – 6:21 PM
With #Raptors stud Gary Trent Jr. at Target Center tonight to play the #Timberwolves, fun to look back at stories I did on him when he was at Apple Valley HS. BTW, Nowell and Vanderbilt were teammates of his on the USA U16 team I reference: pic.twitter.com/NsQhV8rOih – 6:21 PM
Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050
Anthony Edwards remains a game-time call for Minnesota vs the Raptors tonight. – 6:17 PM
Anthony Edwards remains a game-time call for Minnesota vs the Raptors tonight. – 6:17 PM
Michael Grange @michaelgrange
Interesting item from @FriedgeHNIC on the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks considering Raptors VP of Basketball operations Theresa Reach for GM role: sportsnet.ca/nhl/article/bl… – 6:05 PM
Interesting item from @FriedgeHNIC on the NHL’s Chicago Blackhawks considering Raptors VP of Basketball operations Theresa Reach for GM role: sportsnet.ca/nhl/article/bl… – 6:05 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Spotlighting Bianca Dawkins 👏
• Founder and Chief Awareness Officer of I.C.O.N
• Social Responsibility Senior Coordinator for the Timberwolves & Lynx
• Co-Chair for the Black Employee Resource Group at the Timberwolves & Lynx, called Black Elevation Alliance pic.twitter.com/e8qHiEf8VF – 6:04 PM
Spotlighting Bianca Dawkins 👏
• Founder and Chief Awareness Officer of I.C.O.N
• Social Responsibility Senior Coordinator for the Timberwolves & Lynx
• Co-Chair for the Black Employee Resource Group at the Timberwolves & Lynx, called Black Elevation Alliance pic.twitter.com/e8qHiEf8VF – 6:04 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves PR @Twolves_PR
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Pomegranate Molasses Braised Lamb Shoulder
Fried Cauliflower, Braised Chickpeas, Cucumber Salad
Chilled Couscous Salad, Chermoula, Fresh Vegetables
Crispy Pickle Station
@BellecourBakery Dessert – 4:18 PM
Tonight’s @kzprovisioning media meal:
Pomegranate Molasses Braised Lamb Shoulder
Fried Cauliflower, Braised Chickpeas, Cucumber Salad
Chilled Couscous Salad, Chermoula, Fresh Vegetables
Crispy Pickle Station
@BellecourBakery Dessert – 4:18 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
The Hornets announcers didn’t want the ball in @Karl-Anthony Towns hands in OT…
They knew what was up 😂 pic.twitter.com/o9GAESKLv5 – 2:46 PM
The Hornets announcers didn’t want the ball in @Karl-Anthony Towns hands in OT…
They knew what was up 😂 pic.twitter.com/o9GAESKLv5 – 2:46 PM
Minnesota Timberwolves @Timberwolves
Last one before the break.
Wolves vs. Raptors
7pm CT, @TargetCenterMN
📺 » @BallySportsNOR
📻 » @wccoradio
📲 » https://t.co/gPhx0nwXoS
🎟 » https://t.co/kVbdW4tLx1
Preview » https://t.co/0sQuFsjlEb pic.twitter.com/jXGDGqbseT – 2:15 PM
Last one before the break.
Wolves vs. Raptors
7pm CT, @TargetCenterMN
📺 » @BallySportsNOR
📻 » @wccoradio
📲 » https://t.co/gPhx0nwXoS
🎟 » https://t.co/kVbdW4tLx1
Preview » https://t.co/0sQuFsjlEb pic.twitter.com/jXGDGqbseT – 2:15 PM