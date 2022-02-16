Rising Stars: Jonathan Kuminga in for Chris Duarte

Shams Charania: Golden State rookie Jonathan Kuminga is replacing Indiana’s Chris Duarte (toe) in the NBA Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
Source: Twitter @ShamsCharania
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Cody Taylor @CodyTaylorNBA
Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga will replace injured Pacers rookie Chris Duarte in the Rising Stars game on Friday, the NBA announced. – 12:48 PM
Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga will replace injured Pacers rookie Chris Duarte in the Rising Stars game on Friday, the NBA announced. – 12:48 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Now on @njdotcom
Ex-Patrick School star Jonathan Kuminga added to NBA Rising Stars Challenge nj.com/nets/2022/02/e…
@Jonathan Kuminga
@NYRhoops
@tps_hsbb – 12:41 PM
Now on @njdotcom
Ex-Patrick School star Jonathan Kuminga added to NBA Rising Stars Challenge nj.com/nets/2022/02/e…
@Jonathan Kuminga
@NYRhoops
@tps_hsbb – 12:41 PM
Connor Letourneau @Con_Chron
The latest on Jonathan Kuminga, who will be a late add to the Rising Stars game: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 12:39 PM
The latest on Jonathan Kuminga, who will be a late add to the Rising Stars game: sfchronicle.com/sports/warrior… – 12:39 PM
Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears
Golden State Warriors rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga will replace injured Indiana Pacers rookie guard Chris Duarte in the 2022 Rising Stars on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. – 12:38 PM
Golden State Warriors rookie forward Jonathan Kuminga will replace injured Indiana Pacers rookie guard Chris Duarte in the 2022 Rising Stars on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland. – 12:38 PM
Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria
Golden State Warriors F Jonathan Kuminga will replace injured Indiana Pacers rookie guard Chris Duarte in the 2022 Rising Stars, which will be played on Friday, in Cleveland.
@tps_hsbb
@NYRhoops – 12:33 PM
Golden State Warriors F Jonathan Kuminga will replace injured Indiana Pacers rookie guard Chris Duarte in the 2022 Rising Stars, which will be played on Friday, in Cleveland.
@tps_hsbb
@NYRhoops – 12:33 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Golden State rookie Jonathan Kuminga is replacing Indiana’s Chris Duarte (toe) in the NBA Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:55 AM
Golden State rookie Jonathan Kuminga is replacing Indiana’s Chris Duarte (toe) in the NBA Rising Stars game at All-Star Weekend, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. – 11:55 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
Although the Clippers secured the victory over the Warriors, rookie Jonathan Kuminga put Isaiah Hartenstein on a poster with fierce dunk on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/14/wat… – 7:00 AM
Although the Clippers secured the victory over the Warriors, rookie Jonathan Kuminga put Isaiah Hartenstein on a poster with fierce dunk on Monday. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/14/wat… – 7:00 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
It wouldn’t be a Warriors game without another highlight-reel dunk from Jonathan Kuminga. Against the Lakers, the rookie slammed an emphatic two-handed jam. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/12/wat… – 6:00 PM
It wouldn’t be a Warriors game without another highlight-reel dunk from Jonathan Kuminga. Against the Lakers, the rookie slammed an emphatic two-handed jam. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/12/wat… – 6:00 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR ROY Predictor:
1. Scottie Barnes: 5.46
2. Evan Mobley: 5.16
3. Franz Wagner: 4.84
4. Herbert Jones: 3.64
5. Josh Giddey: 3.62
6. Cade Cunningham: 3.15
7. Chris Duarte: 2.97
8. Ayo Dosunmu: 2.49
9. Omer Yurtseven: 2.19
10. Davion Mitchell: 1.44
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/Djow27kveA – 10:30 AM
RPR ROY Predictor:
1. Scottie Barnes: 5.46
2. Evan Mobley: 5.16
3. Franz Wagner: 4.84
4. Herbert Jones: 3.64
5. Josh Giddey: 3.62
6. Cade Cunningham: 3.15
7. Chris Duarte: 2.97
8. Ayo Dosunmu: 2.49
9. Omer Yurtseven: 2.19
10. Davion Mitchell: 1.44
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/Djow27kveA – 10:30 AM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
It wouldn’t be a Warriors game without another highlight-reel dunk from Jonathan Kuminga. Against the Lakers, the rookie slammed an emphatic two-handed jam. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/12/wat… – 7:00 AM
It wouldn’t be a Warriors game without another highlight-reel dunk from Jonathan Kuminga. Against the Lakers, the rookie slammed an emphatic two-handed jam. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/12/wat… – 7:00 AM
Chris Palmer @ChrisPalmerNBA
Jonathan Kuminga is my favorite young player in the league. He’ll be an All-Star and MVP candidate one day. He’s that good. Had a similar feeling about a certain Giannis Antetokounmpo 8 years ago almost to the day. – 1:33 AM
Jonathan Kuminga is my favorite young player in the league. He’ll be an All-Star and MVP candidate one day. He’s that good. Had a similar feeling about a certain Giannis Antetokounmpo 8 years ago almost to the day. – 1:33 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Terance Mann comes to podium with left arm wrapped up. He took a hard foul from Kuminga in fourth quarter. – 1:09 AM
Terance Mann comes to podium with left arm wrapped up. He took a hard foul from Kuminga in fourth quarter. – 1:09 AM
Ohm Youngmisuk @NotoriousOHM
I think Kuminga just put a dent into the rim with that insane power dunk – 12:46 AM
I think Kuminga just put a dent into the rim with that insane power dunk – 12:46 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Best alley-oop finish I’ve seen from Hart.
Clippers did their job with Kerr pulling non-Kuminga starters early, and now garbage time may commence.
We might actually see Semi Ojeleye.
LA up 111-89 with 4:25 left. – 12:39 AM
Best alley-oop finish I’ve seen from Hart.
Clippers did their job with Kerr pulling non-Kuminga starters early, and now garbage time may commence.
We might actually see Semi Ojeleye.
LA up 111-89 with 4:25 left. – 12:39 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Jonathan Kuminga makes the crowd react like this at least once per game pic.twitter.com/0YcisjEmaM – 12:38 AM
Jonathan Kuminga makes the crowd react like this at least once per game pic.twitter.com/0YcisjEmaM – 12:38 AM
Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU
Kuminga just put Hart all the way in the basket
And then Hart dunked all over the paint on other end – 12:36 AM
Kuminga just put Hart all the way in the basket
And then Hart dunked all over the paint on other end – 12:36 AM
Andrew Greif @AndrewGreif
Isaiah Hartenstein and *checks notes* Floyd Mayweather were just laughing a little about Hartenstein getting dunked on by Kuminga. – 12:35 AM
Isaiah Hartenstein and *checks notes* Floyd Mayweather were just laughing a little about Hartenstein getting dunked on by Kuminga. – 12:35 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Can’t speak on the sustainability/minutes available/potential playoff trust but this Kuminga stretch is something. 16.7 PPG in 27.0 MPG across his last six games. He’d present the Suns a different dynamic. Might get to see it March 30 in the last regular season meeting. – 10:33 PM
Can’t speak on the sustainability/minutes available/potential playoff trust but this Kuminga stretch is something. 16.7 PPG in 27.0 MPG across his last six games. He’d present the Suns a different dynamic. Might get to see it March 30 in the last regular season meeting. – 10:33 PM
Mirjam Swanson @MirjamSwanson
Valentine’s Day hoops
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
GSW
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 10:06 PM
Valentine’s Day hoops
LAC
Marcus Morris Sr.
Nicolas Batum
Ivica Zubac
Terance Mann
Reggie Jackson
GSW
Andrew Wiggins
Jonathan Kuminga
Kevon Looney
Klay Thompson
Stephen Curry – 10:06 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Chris Duarte (sore left big toe) is OUT tomorrow at Milwaukee, which was expected. Isaiah Jackson (right ankle sprain) is also OUT. Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) is questionable.
Myles Turner, T.J. McConnell, T.J. Warren and Ricky Rubio are OUT. – 6:07 PM
#Pacers injury report: Chris Duarte (sore left big toe) is OUT tomorrow at Milwaukee, which was expected. Isaiah Jackson (right ankle sprain) is also OUT. Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) is questionable.
Myles Turner, T.J. McConnell, T.J. Warren and Ricky Rubio are OUT. – 6:07 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
It wouldn’t be a Warriors game without another highlight-reel dunk from Jonathan Kuminga. Against the Lakers, the rookie slammed an emphatic two-handed jam. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/12/wat… – 4:00 PM
It wouldn’t be a Warriors game without another highlight-reel dunk from Jonathan Kuminga. Against the Lakers, the rookie slammed an emphatic two-handed jam. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/12/wat… – 4:00 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala will stay sidelined tonight vs Clippers and up through the All-Star break. Kerr said rookie Jonathan Kuminga will start at power forward – 2:43 PM
Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Andre Iguodala will stay sidelined tonight vs Clippers and up through the All-Star break. Kerr said rookie Jonathan Kuminga will start at power forward – 2:43 PM
Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater
Warriors will start Jonathan Kuminga again tonight at power forward against the Clippers. Third straight start. – 2:37 PM
Warriors will start Jonathan Kuminga again tonight at power forward against the Clippers. Third straight start. – 2:37 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
RPR ROY Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Scottie Barnes: 5.48
2. Evan Mobley: 5.18
3. Franz Wagner: 4.82
4. Herbert Jones: 3.59
5. Josh Giddey: 3.53
6. Cade Cunningham: 3.14
7. Chris Duarte: 3.0
8. Ayo Dosunmu: 2.41
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/LLSRN6hWuw – 10:30 AM
RPR ROY Predictor, determined by Rolling Player Ratings and team success:
1. Scottie Barnes: 5.48
2. Evan Mobley: 5.18
3. Franz Wagner: 4.82
4. Herbert Jones: 3.59
5. Josh Giddey: 3.53
6. Cade Cunningham: 3.14
7. Chris Duarte: 3.0
8. Ayo Dosunmu: 2.41
https://t.co/onGqrEd9sz pic.twitter.com/LLSRN6hWuw – 10:30 AM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers rookie Chris Duarte won’t play in their final two games before All-Star break, Tuesday at Bucks and Wednesday v Wizards — and it figures to impact his availability for the Rising Stars game at ASW.
He exited today’s game early after jamming his left big toe. – 5:55 PM
Pacers rookie Chris Duarte won’t play in their final two games before All-Star break, Tuesday at Bucks and Wednesday v Wizards — and it figures to impact his availability for the Rising Stars game at ASW.
He exited today’s game early after jamming his left big toe. – 5:55 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rick Carlisle says Chris Duarte will be out for these next two games before the All-Star break due to a sore left big toe. Carlisle said he “jammed” it. #Pacers – 5:52 PM
Rick Carlisle says Chris Duarte will be out for these next two games before the All-Star break due to a sore left big toe. Carlisle said he “jammed” it. #Pacers – 5:52 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers starting Jalen Smith in the second half in place of Chris Duarte, who’s ruled out for the game with a sore big left toe. He’s not on the bench.
Defense has been the issue. 74pts they allowed in the 1H was just shy of a season record by an opponent. Hawks had 76 last week. – 4:30 PM
Pacers starting Jalen Smith in the second half in place of Chris Duarte, who’s ruled out for the game with a sore big left toe. He’s not on the bench.
Defense has been the issue. 74pts they allowed in the 1H was just shy of a season record by an opponent. Hawks had 76 last week. – 4:30 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Chris Duarte is out for the rest of the game with a sore left big toe. #Pacers – 4:00 PM
Chris Duarte is out for the rest of the game with a sore left big toe. #Pacers – 4:00 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Chris Duarte (sore big left toe) is questionable to return. #Pacers – 3:35 PM
Chris Duarte (sore big left toe) is questionable to return. #Pacers – 3:35 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Lance Stephenson just subbed in for Chris Duarte. Duarte went to the locker room. Something to keep an eye on. Duarte tripped over someone’s fit and landed on his side earlier in the game. #Pacers – 3:20 PM
Lance Stephenson just subbed in for Chris Duarte. Duarte went to the locker room. Something to keep an eye on. Duarte tripped over someone’s fit and landed on his side earlier in the game. #Pacers – 3:20 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Chris Duarte tweaked his ankle so Rick Carlisle used a timeout. He wanted to return to the court, but was in too much pain.
Now is heading back to the locker room. – 3:20 PM
Chris Duarte tweaked his ankle so Rick Carlisle used a timeout. He wanted to return to the court, but was in too much pain.
Now is heading back to the locker room. – 3:20 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers starters today:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Chris Duarte
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Goga Bitadze – 2:42 PM
#Pacers starters today:
— Tyrese Haliburton
— Chris Duarte
— Buddy Hield
— Oshae Brissett
— Goga Bitadze – 2:42 PM
Chris Biderman @TheWarriorsWire
In a start against the Knicks, Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga tallied his fifth consecutive contest with double-figures in scoring. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/12/roo… – 1:00 PM
In a start against the Knicks, Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga tallied his fifth consecutive contest with double-figures in scoring. warriorswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/12/roo… – 1:00 PM
More on this storyline
Adam Silver: “There are a few players having outstanding seasons that could have been selected for these first two slots. The coaches pick the reserves, but we have access to all their votes, so we do look to see who the players were that were next in line in terms of coach voting. That becomes relevant. I think at the end of the day, particularly as we add All-Stars with the Commissioner’s selections, the markets become relevant. In the case of LaMelo, Charlotte was able to be represented, which they hadn’t been before he was added. I’m not going to say it’s not a factor that the All-Star Game was in Cleveland this year, but even independent of that, Jarrett Allen is having an All-Star season and there’s no doubt he deserves to be recognized.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / February 15, 2022
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen has been named by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver to replace injured Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden on Team LeBron in the 2022 NBA All-Star Game. -via NBA.com / February 14, 2022