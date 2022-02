Rising Stars: Jonathan Kuminga in for Chris Duarte

Adam Silver: “There are a few players having outstanding seasons that could have been selected for these first two slots. The coaches pick the reserves, but we have access to all their votes, so we do look to see who the players were that were next in line in terms of coach voting. That becomes relevant. I think at the end of the day, particularly as we add All-Stars with the Commissioner’s selections, the markets become relevant. In the case of LaMelo, Charlotte was able to be represented, which they hadn’t been before he was added. I’m not going to say it’s not a factor that the All-Star Game was in Cleveland this year, but even independent of that, Jarrett Allen is having an All-Star season and there’s no doubt he deserves to be recognized.” -via Cleveland Plain Dealer / February 15, 2022