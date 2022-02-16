'Small chance' Kevin Durant returns in first game after All-Star break

What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Steve Nash downplays the chances of Kevin Durant returning right out of the break and says they haven’t really seen yet what kind of condition Ben Simmons is in. Not a lot of reason to predict a quick turnaround after All-Star. – 6:31 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
“Yeah, we’ll see. I wouldn’t expect him, I’m not like ‘he’s gonna play right when the [All-Star] break ends,’there’s obviously a small chance, but we want to be really careful and safe with Kevin.”
-Steve Nash gives an update on Kevin Durant’s return from MCL sprain – 6:18 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Nash also says that while KD is still progressing in rehab — the Nets will be cautious with when they decide to bring him back. Doesn’t sound like he’ll be ready for that first game against Celtics after the break. – 6:12 PM
Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed
Steve Nash says there’s a small chance Kevin Durant plays in the first few games out of the All-Star break, but hedges that by saying the Nets want to be extremely cautious with him so he’s available and healthy for the playoffs. – 6:11 PM
Brian Lewis @NYPost_Lewis
Steve Nash said there’s a “small chance” Kevin Durant could play in the first game vs the #Celtics coming out of the break, but it’s more likely he takes a little more time. #Nets #NBA – 6:11 PM
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Steve Nash isn’t getting his hopes up for Kevin Durant to return first game after the break. Says the team is going to be diligent on KDs return. – 6:10 PM
Ted Davis @nbated
Let’s go on Heller & Davis with BS 12-3 @TheGameMKE 97.3 @WNFL Giannis and Davis dominate. Back story of KD and Beard breakup is amazing! And a Russian gives Double Barrel Olympic Salute. @Palermo_Villa @IRONJOC https://t.co/vwJDH8Zzrr pic.twitter.com/EUV81cCDxP – 12:59 PM
Nick Friedell @NickFriedell
Seth joked that he was a little tired after the Kings game because he’s not used to being the focal point offensively. He thinks this stretch without KD, Simmons will be a good challenge for him offensively and help him grow even more as a playmaker. – 11:03 AM
Mike Mazzeo @MazzNYC
Release: FanDuel and Kevin Durant/Rich Kleiman’s company Boardroom have agreed on a multi-year exclusive content partnership – 10:07 AM
Tommy Beer @TommyBeer
RJ Barrett (left ankle sprain) and Nerlens Noel (sore left foot) have been ruled out of tonight’s game vs. the Nets.
The Nets will be without KD, Kyrie, Joe Harris and Ben Simmons. – 9:19 AM
Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA
After six months of relative silence, Ben Simmons spoke to the media about his exit from the Sixers, his fresh start with the Nets and more.
@Tommy Beer was there, and he broke down Simmons’ impact and how he’ll fit alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving: basketballnews.com/stories/lest-w… – 9:10 PM
After six months of relative silence, Ben Simmons spoke to the media about his exit from the Sixers, his fresh start with the Nets and more.
Scott Kushner @ScottDKushner
It truly sucks as an NBA season ticket holder when Giannis, Curry, Durant and Morant all sit when they come to your city. – 8:07 PM
More on this storyline
Nick Friedell: KD just spoke for the first time in a few weeks — he sounds confident he’ll be back soon after the All-Star break but said he doesn’t want to come back at just “80 percent.” He is improving all the time though. -via Twitter @NickFriedell / February 12, 2022
Kristian Winfield: Kevin Durant on his MCL sprain: “No timetable, but I’m doing better for sure.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / February 10, 2022
Nick Friedell: Nash said there is still no specific timeline for KD’s return but they are happy with the reports they’ve been getting from home. “We feel really good about his recovery so far. I think he’s well on his way. There’s been no setbacks and everything’s gone to plan or then some.” -via Twitter @NickFriedell / February 6, 2022