Spurs vs. Thunder: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The San Antonio Spurs (22-36) play against the Oklahoma City Thunder (39-39) at Paycom Center
Game Time: 8:00 PM EST on Wednesday February 16, 2022
San Antonio Spurs 45, Oklahoma City Thunder 45 (Q2 08:16)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Theo Maledon draining threes. Lindy Waters III filling it up. Josh Giddey throwing an alley-oop to Poku.
Wild night here at Paycom Center. – 8:45 PM
Theo Maledon draining threes. Lindy Waters III filling it up. Josh Giddey throwing an alley-oop to Poku.
Wild night here at Paycom Center. – 8:45 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Thunder have erased the Spurs’ 10 point lead from earlier.
A good strategy for winning a game you’re not favored to win is outscoring your opponent from the 3PT line.
The Thunder are up 15-9 from three – 8:45 PM
The Thunder have erased the Spurs’ 10 point lead from earlier.
A good strategy for winning a game you’re not favored to win is outscoring your opponent from the 3PT line.
The Thunder are up 15-9 from three – 8:45 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
A Josh Giddey to Poku alley oop dunk is the NBA content we didn’t know we needed. – 8:44 PM
A Josh Giddey to Poku alley oop dunk is the NBA content we didn’t know we needed. – 8:44 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Theo Maledon has a ton of offensive upside, this is a great stretch for him. – 8:44 PM
Theo Maledon has a ton of offensive upside, this is a great stretch for him. – 8:44 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Vassell’s 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in 1Q was overturned. Video showed he was out of bounds. Spurs’ lead is 34-29 after further review. – 8:39 PM
Vassell’s 3-pointer with 31 seconds left in 1Q was overturned. Video showed he was out of bounds. Spurs’ lead is 34-29 after further review. – 8:39 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs lead at OKC 37-29 after 1Q. Lonnie Walker with 10 points off the bench, already putting him in double figures for the third game in a row. – 8:38 PM
Spurs lead at OKC 37-29 after 1Q. Lonnie Walker with 10 points off the bench, already putting him in double figures for the third game in a row. – 8:38 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
1Q: Spurs by 8
SA scores 37 in quarter 1 on the OKC defense
Lonnie 10 pts | Mann 9 pts
Vassell 8 pts | Roby 8 pts
Keldon 7 pts
Spurs are winning the FT line by 5 points – 8:38 PM
1Q: Spurs by 8
SA scores 37 in quarter 1 on the OKC defense
Lonnie 10 pts | Mann 9 pts
Vassell 8 pts | Roby 8 pts
Keldon 7 pts
Spurs are winning the FT line by 5 points – 8:38 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Lindy Waters III’s first two shots in the NBA: a made 3 and a dunk.
Michael Jordan missed 12,345 shots in his career.
Lindy Waters III has missed 0. – 8:38 PM
Lindy Waters III’s first two shots in the NBA: a made 3 and a dunk.
Michael Jordan missed 12,345 shots in his career.
Lindy Waters III has missed 0. – 8:38 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann to Aleksej Pokusevski for a buzzer beating 3. pic.twitter.com/aTpS0jRWbG – 8:38 PM
Tre Mann to Aleksej Pokusevski for a buzzer beating 3. pic.twitter.com/aTpS0jRWbG – 8:38 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
First career NBA points for @LindyWatersIII! pic.twitter.com/nj81zZMtBr – 8:36 PM
First career NBA points for @LindyWatersIII! pic.twitter.com/nj81zZMtBr – 8:36 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Tre’s got that shot creator build fr
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/jm7NxS8V38 – 8:33 PM
Tre’s got that shot creator build fr
@Tre Mann | #ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/jm7NxS8V38 – 8:33 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Big applause for Lindy Waters III as he drains a 3-pointer. Career 100% shooter. – 8:32 PM
Big applause for Lindy Waters III as he drains a 3-pointer. Career 100% shooter. – 8:32 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lindy Waters III has officially scored a bucket in an NBA game with that three. No matter what else he does, that just puts the bow on his incredible Oklahoma story. – 8:32 PM
Lindy Waters III has officially scored a bucket in an NBA game with that three. No matter what else he does, that just puts the bow on his incredible Oklahoma story. – 8:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Local kid Lindy Waters III’s first ever 3 point shot in OKC: splash. – 8:32 PM
Local kid Lindy Waters III’s first ever 3 point shot in OKC: splash. – 8:32 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Current Thunder lineup
Maledon
Waters III
Krejci
Poku
Roby
AKA The Jabari-Chet lineup. – 8:31 PM
Current Thunder lineup
Maledon
Waters III
Krejci
Poku
Roby
AKA The Jabari-Chet lineup. – 8:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Lindy Waters III, Theo Maledon, Vit Krejci, Aleksej Pokusevski and Isaiah Roby.
Quite the lineup. – 8:30 PM
Lindy Waters III, Theo Maledon, Vit Krejci, Aleksej Pokusevski and Isaiah Roby.
Quite the lineup. – 8:30 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Lindy Waters III and Vit Krejci are getting first quarter minutes. – 8:29 PM
Lindy Waters III and Vit Krejci are getting first quarter minutes. – 8:29 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Tre Mann hasn’t cooled off since leaving New York.
Tre has 8 points in the opening 8 minutes and has scored OKC’s last three buckets. – 8:28 PM
Tre Mann hasn’t cooled off since leaving New York.
Tre has 8 points in the opening 8 minutes and has scored OKC’s last three buckets. – 8:28 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Tre Mann makes the crowd, at home and the road, go “OOOOooh” multiple times per game. He has played 45 career games, 867 minutes. – 8:26 PM
Tre Mann makes the crowd, at home and the road, go “OOOOooh” multiple times per game. He has played 45 career games, 867 minutes. – 8:26 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
We’re All in This Together
@Josh Giddey ➡️ @Tre Mann pic.twitter.com/n5XI1eM927 – 8:26 PM
We’re All in This Together
@Josh Giddey ➡️ @Tre Mann pic.twitter.com/n5XI1eM927 – 8:26 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Lonnie makes the 1st three of the game at the 4:31 mark of the 1Q.
Both teams have mainly been taking their shots in the paint.
Spurs 73% of points in paint
Thunder 88% of points in paint – 8:25 PM
Lonnie makes the 1st three of the game at the 4:31 mark of the 1Q.
Both teams have mainly been taking their shots in the paint.
Spurs 73% of points in paint
Thunder 88% of points in paint – 8:25 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
In checks Josh Primo, making it the rare night when Josh Giddey isn’t the youngest player pic.twitter.com/t2cVnmKlXl – 8:23 PM
In checks Josh Primo, making it the rare night when Josh Giddey isn’t the youngest player pic.twitter.com/t2cVnmKlXl – 8:23 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Keldon Johnson already has three offensive boards in the first five minutes. He’s a load to deal with. – 8:20 PM
Keldon Johnson already has three offensive boards in the first five minutes. He’s a load to deal with. – 8:20 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
The Thunder started awfully small tonight due to injuries. It should come as no surprise three of the Spurs’ first four baskets are on putbacks.
Isaiah Roby, OKC’s undersized center, is giving Spurs a bit of an issue on the other end however. – 8:17 PM
The Thunder started awfully small tonight due to injuries. It should come as no surprise three of the Spurs’ first four baskets are on putbacks.
Isaiah Roby, OKC’s undersized center, is giving Spurs a bit of an issue on the other end however. – 8:17 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
you see the vision
@Josh Giddey ➡️ @Isaiah Roby pic.twitter.com/FASMhB0ZbX – 8:17 PM
you see the vision
@Josh Giddey ➡️ @Isaiah Roby pic.twitter.com/FASMhB0ZbX – 8:17 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Roby has the Thunder’s first six points. Then dives on the floor and tries to save a loose ball, which got an applause from Daigneault. – 8:15 PM
Isaiah Roby has the Thunder’s first six points. Then dives on the floor and tries to save a loose ball, which got an applause from Daigneault. – 8:15 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Isaiah Roby is really nice around the rim. He starts this game with a tough finish at the tin, this season he is shooting 74-percent at the rim in the 82nd percentile. – 8:12 PM
Isaiah Roby is really nice around the rim. He starts this game with a tough finish at the tin, this season he is shooting 74-percent at the rim in the 82nd percentile. – 8:12 PM
Jeff McDonald @JMcDonald_SAEN
Spurs: Murray, Vassell, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl
Thunders: Giddey, Mann, Wiggins, Bazley, Roby – 8:08 PM
Spurs: Murray, Vassell, Johnson, McDermott, Poeltl
Thunders: Giddey, Mann, Wiggins, Bazley, Roby – 8:08 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Last one before the break ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/JvNPIbobqd – 8:07 PM
Last one before the break ⚡️
Presented by @EnergyTransfer pic.twitter.com/JvNPIbobqd – 8:07 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
players: warmed up ✔️
twitter fingers: warmed up ✔️ pic.twitter.com/GMpK2gZejW – 7:44 PM
players: warmed up ✔️
twitter fingers: warmed up ✔️ pic.twitter.com/GMpK2gZejW – 7:44 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’ve got a special guest in the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJVztn 👀
@mattbonner_15 will be joining the DA during our matchup vs. OKC! Make sure to enter on the Spurs App tonight 📲 pic.twitter.com/4TlVUPIUHG – 7:10 PM
We’ve got a special guest in the Spurs Digital Arena pres. by https://t.co/XBIqcJVztn 👀
@mattbonner_15 will be joining the DA during our matchup vs. OKC! Make sure to enter on the Spurs App tonight 📲 pic.twitter.com/4TlVUPIUHG – 7:10 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
“I’ve been watching the Spurs and Pop my whole life. I’m excited to learn from him and pass on to the younger players what I know.”
Get to know one of the newest members of the squad as @Josh Richardson reflects on joining the team and playing in his hometown tonight vs. OKC! #PorVida pic.twitter.com/GcpiZRF1V7 – 6:44 PM
“I’ve been watching the Spurs and Pop my whole life. I’m excited to learn from him and pass on to the younger players what I know.”
Get to know one of the newest members of the squad as @Josh Richardson reflects on joining the team and playing in his hometown tonight vs. OKC! #PorVida pic.twitter.com/GcpiZRF1V7 – 6:44 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
“When you start getting to that next level, you’re expected to have it every night.” – Coach Pop on Dejounte Murray’s consistency continuing to improve and it’s showing in his night-to-night play this season.
Pop says he’s glad Murray was selected for the All-Star game. – 6:42 PM
“When you start getting to that next level, you’re expected to have it every night.” – Coach Pop on Dejounte Murray’s consistency continuing to improve and it’s showing in his night-to-night play this season.
Pop says he’s glad Murray was selected for the All-Star game. – 6:42 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said he’ll be watching the Skills Challenge for the first time, since Josh Giddey is competing.
I told Daigneault that passing is usually the trickiest part.
Daigneault: “He’ll be OK there.” – 6:36 PM
Daigneault said he’ll be watching the Skills Challenge for the first time, since Josh Giddey is competing.
I told Daigneault that passing is usually the trickiest part.
Daigneault: “He’ll be OK there.” – 6:36 PM
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar
Mark Daigneault says they’ll have to wait and see after the All Star break on all injured Thunder players.
On SGA: “He’s progressing. He’s on track.” – 6:32 PM
Mark Daigneault says they’ll have to wait and see after the All Star break on all injured Thunder players.
On SGA: “He’s progressing. He’s on track.” – 6:32 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Daigneault said the injuries to Ty Jerome and Kenrich Williams could extend past the All-Star break.
Daigneault added that SGA is progressing as expected. – 6:32 PM
Daigneault said the injuries to Ty Jerome and Kenrich Williams could extend past the All-Star break.
Daigneault added that SGA is progressing as expected. – 6:32 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
– Splash vs. Jokic
– Giddey
– Dejounte
– DeMarvelous
– Oh and the national TV games are the Knicks & Lakers again
Talking about it all, leading into tipoff. Get up in here.
➡️ https://t.co/Ne2vX8QEwf pic.twitter.com/hyHxUtwQ6M – 6:31 PM
Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is live @Underdog__NBA
– Splash vs. Jokic
– Giddey
– Dejounte
– DeMarvelous
– Oh and the national TV games are the Knicks & Lakers again
Talking about it all, leading into tipoff. Get up in here.
➡️ https://t.co/Ne2vX8QEwf pic.twitter.com/hyHxUtwQ6M – 6:31 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is “progressing on track” says they’ll still see where he is at past the break. – 6:31 PM
Mark Daigneault says Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is “progressing on track” says they’ll still see where he is at past the break. – 6:31 PM
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto
Isaiah Roby is starting again at center tonight. Same Thunder starters as Monday night. – 6:29 PM
Isaiah Roby is starting again at center tonight. Same Thunder starters as Monday night. – 6:29 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
Thunder will start Mann, Giddey, Wiggins, Bazley, and Roby tonight – 6:29 PM
Thunder will start Mann, Giddey, Wiggins, Bazley, and Roby tonight – 6:29 PM
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
Mark Daigneault says the Thunder will start the same vs Spurs as they did against the Knicks. – 6:29 PM
Mark Daigneault says the Thunder will start the same vs Spurs as they did against the Knicks. – 6:29 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
San Antonio Catholic schools experiencing enrollment surge by more than 6 percent as public schools see their numbers drop. news4sanantonio.com/news/local/san… – 6:14 PM
San Antonio Catholic schools experiencing enrollment surge by more than 6 percent as public schools see their numbers drop. news4sanantonio.com/news/local/san… – 6:14 PM
Paul Garcia @PaulGarciaNBA
The Thunder will be without 6 players tonight:
Dort, SGA, Jerome, Muscala, JRE, Williams
The Spurs are now favored by 8 – 6:13 PM
The Thunder will be without 6 players tonight:
Dort, SGA, Jerome, Muscala, JRE, Williams
The Spurs are now favored by 8 – 6:13 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard, Tre Mann is so fun to watch. I just love his feel for the game.
These aren’t even highlights, just a few possessions in a row. Watch No. 23 the entire time.
He will be a star. pic.twitter.com/vgtR5JAHwZ – 5:13 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder rookie guard, Tre Mann is so fun to watch. I just love his feel for the game.
These aren’t even highlights, just a few possessions in a row. Watch No. 23 the entire time.
He will be a star. pic.twitter.com/vgtR5JAHwZ – 5:13 PM
San Antonio Spurs @spurs
We’ve got another Spurs Official Watch Party tonight with prizes, ticket giveaways and much more 🎉🎥
It all starts at 6:30pm at the @SanAntonioRodeo Bud Light Live area! Wear your Spurs gear to get free admission to the fairgrounds 🤠 pic.twitter.com/6AxTJlILkW – 4:39 PM
We’ve got another Spurs Official Watch Party tonight with prizes, ticket giveaways and much more 🎉🎥
It all starts at 6:30pm at the @SanAntonioRodeo Bud Light Live area! Wear your Spurs gear to get free admission to the fairgrounds 🤠 pic.twitter.com/6AxTJlILkW – 4:39 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
Shauna Goodman is all smiles these days with the decision her family made to educate their kids in private schools. She’s not alone. The Archdiocese of San Antonio reports a 6 percent jump in enrollment, exceeding the national trend. More at 5 on @News4SA pic.twitter.com/VXAYxNOTZK – 4:32 PM
Shauna Goodman is all smiles these days with the decision her family made to educate their kids in private schools. She’s not alone. The Archdiocese of San Antonio reports a 6 percent jump in enrollment, exceeding the national trend. More at 5 on @News4SA pic.twitter.com/VXAYxNOTZK – 4:32 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
After Monday night’s overtime win against New York, @Royce Young joins @ParisNLawson and @NickAGallo to discuss the play of the Thunder’s young core. The TBU podcast is presented by @COOPAleWorks
Apple | https://t.co/OhLRGYkVai
Spotify | https://t.co/rw7qoiwdxv pic.twitter.com/8dgH2Aqqwc – 4:30 PM
After Monday night’s overtime win against New York, @Royce Young joins @ParisNLawson and @NickAGallo to discuss the play of the Thunder’s young core. The TBU podcast is presented by @COOPAleWorks
Apple | https://t.co/OhLRGYkVai
Spotify | https://t.co/rw7qoiwdxv pic.twitter.com/8dgH2Aqqwc – 4:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
With these blocks from Wiggs, the #BlocksForBucks donation total comes to $12,800! For every block the Thunder notches at home @PhillipsMurrah donates $100 to the @ThunderCares Foundation!
More info and block highlights! – 3:30 PM
With these blocks from Wiggs, the #BlocksForBucks donation total comes to $12,800! For every block the Thunder notches at home @PhillipsMurrah donates $100 to the @ThunderCares Foundation!
More info and block highlights! – 3:30 PM
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder
Following a thrilling OT victory at the Garden, the Thunder now turns its attention to a low-mistake San Antonio team in the hopes of taking the series lead in its third matchup of the season.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
✍️ | https://t.co/eRBkPNaDG2 pic.twitter.com/kOY5n2gjcu – 3:00 PM
Following a thrilling OT victory at the Garden, the Thunder now turns its attention to a low-mistake San Antonio team in the hopes of taking the series lead in its third matchup of the season.
@OUHealth Game Day Report
✍️ | https://t.co/eRBkPNaDG2 pic.twitter.com/kOY5n2gjcu – 3:00 PM
Jim Lefko @jimlefko
With public school enrollment down, we wondered where students are going. The numbers at local private schools are skyrocketing, up over 6 percent according to the Archdiocese of San Antonio. Full story at 5 today on @News4SA pic.twitter.com/cQmMqBdRwp – 2:01 PM
With public school enrollment down, we wondered where students are going. The numbers at local private schools are skyrocketing, up over 6 percent according to the Archdiocese of San Antonio. Full story at 5 today on @News4SA pic.twitter.com/cQmMqBdRwp – 2:01 PM