Wizards vs. Pacers: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Washington Wizards (26-30) play against the Indiana Pacers (40-40) at Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Game Time: 7:30 PM EST on Wednesday February 16, 2022
Washington Wizards 51, Indiana Pacers 56 (Half)
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Kuz gets it to go as we head to the half!
#DCAboveAll | @Kyle Kuzma pic.twitter.com/gUFGeaa4YR – 8:42 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Halftime: #Pacers 56, Wizards 51
Washington closed on a 12-4 run.
Tristan Thompson with 12 points and five rebounds. Tyrese Haliburton with eight points and four assists. – 8:37 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Washington trails Indiana 56-51 at halftime. Kyle Kuzma has 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has a team-high 12 points, three rebounds and two steals. – 8:37 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers up 56-51 on the Wizards at half despite being in control most of the way. Tristan Thompson has 12 & 5, Brissett scored 11. Haliburton has 8-3-4.
They’ve outscored the Wizards 40-14 in the paint, but have missed 11 of 13 3s. – 8:36 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards go into halftime down by 5 pts to the Pacers. The Wiz are 8-18 3PT, but are being outscored 40-14 in the paint. – 8:36 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tristan Thompson is going off. He’s 6-for-6 after that and-1. Didn’t get to shoot the FT due to a lane violation on the #Pacers. He’s still got 12 points in 10 minutes. – 8:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
TB runs the floor and Deni finds him for the bucket 💪
#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/h7QT2569md – 8:33 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
steal ➡️ slam 🔥
@Tyrese Haliburton | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/gmVCX7YRZ3 – 8:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
On the attack!
#DCAboveAll | @Ish Smith pic.twitter.com/UH480M20Br – 8:27 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
The Wizards are missing Porzingis and Gafford and the Pacers are taking advantage. Of their 49 points, 36 have come in the paint. They lead the Wizards by 10. – 8:27 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
PUT. IT. DOWN.
@Tristan Thompson | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/jlfiBFOU3S – 8:22 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Washington losing 30 – 10 in paint points to Indiana. They have to protect the paint! That’s the difference in this game. – 8:21 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
A 16-4 start to the 2Q has propelled the Pacers in front of the Wizards, 41-29. Doing whatever they want inside, 30 of their 41pts. – 8:18 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
What a sequence. Lance with a dime to Tristan Thompson and then Haliburton with a steal and slam on the next play. #Pacers up 41-29. – 8:18 PM
Brian Mahoney @briancmahoney
Worst part about this game for the Nets is that they have to play another one tomorrow. Rescheduled COVID postponement against Washington instead of starting their break. – 8:16 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Ish Smith just turned in a nice hustle effort as he attempted to draw a charge against Tristan Thompson. Smith gave up 79 pounds in weight on that collision. Smith was called for the blocking foul. – 8:16 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Tristan Thompson providing a spark off the bench with six points and four rebounds. #Pacers – 8:15 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Didn’t get the windmill, but I got this other Oshae Brissett dunk.
📸 me | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/tV07v9kLoB – 8:09 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
AND ONE. 🗣
@Lance Stephenson | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/O8nKAPR3xx – 8:07 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
All even through 12.
KCP: 8 PTS, 2-3 3P
Kuzma: 5 PTS, 4 REB, 3 AST
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 8:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 25-25 at the end of the 1st in Wizards-Pacers. KCP and Brissett lead all scorers with 8 pts apiece. Pacers have 18 PITP already. – 8:06 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
End of 1Q: #Pacers 25, Washington 25
Tyrese Haliburton with 3 points and 3 assists. Oshae Brissett had 8 points. – 8:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
R A N G E.
#DCAboveAll | @Kentavious Caldwell-Pope pic.twitter.com/ntlFtqQHtl – 8:03 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Isaiah Todd checks in for the Wizards in the first quarter.
Missed his first 3P attempt but idc. Keep shooting! – 7:59 PM
The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA
Oshae Brissett with the WINDMILL 💪
pic.twitter.com/mTTlwDj8Xn – 7:56 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
little bit of windmill action from @Oshae Brissett pic.twitter.com/kni7zBoz65 – 7:55 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Deni Avdija continues to have some issues finishing around the rim. He’s talked about it before. Avdija came into this game shooting a team-worst 65.4% within 3 ft of the rim. – 7:54 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
🐺 Raul gets us on the board! 🐺
#DCAboveAll | @DraftKings Daily Fantasy pic.twitter.com/KidQoiDOvQ – 7:53 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Oshae Brissett with a tough drive and finish. #Pacers trail 9-6 early. – 7:47 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Before tipoff, Pacers recognize Tyrese Haliburton and Chris Duarte for being selected to play in the Rising Stars game, set for Friday night.
Duarte, however, won’t play due to injury. pic.twitter.com/5ArRs4udcG – 7:33 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
‘Nothing’s for sure’: #Pacers Malcolm Brogdon’s Achilles injury lingers into All-Star break indystar.com/story/sports/n… via @indystar – 7:31 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Always time for the kids ✍️
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/nsE1VwSuzF – 7:30 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
first 5️⃣ tonight.
@MotorolaUS | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/rywl7NCk2k – 7:27 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Almost one ball kid per Pacer available for tonight’s game, their final one before All-Star break.
Starters: Haliburton, Hield, Brissett, Terry Taylor, Jalen Smith. pic.twitter.com/Uh5D7zzreD – 7:26 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
What kind of night will Kuz have tonight?
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/zc7C79NhON – 7:11 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Skills and drills with Tyrese Haliburton. #Pacers pic.twitter.com/3WVNUMm5Be – 7:05 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Floor generals ready to go!
#DCAboveAll | @CaesarsSports pic.twitter.com/Cc7g5YlrhT – 7:04 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Duane Washington Jr. with his eyes on the prize.
My high school coach would call this a goose neck.
📸 me | #Pacers pic.twitter.com/4QDYx1LqVR – 7:03 PM
Duane Washington Jr. with his eyes on the prize.
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Tonight’s starters 👇#DCAboveAll pic.twitter.com/AlyVET4L6n – 7:00 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
Pacers down to nine players for tonight’s game vs Wizards (7:30pm).
Center Goga Bitadze is a late scratch due to right foot soreness. – 6:41 PM
Sean Cunningham @SeanCunningham
Failed to mention earlier, but Sacramento Kings rookie guard Davion Mitchell’s All-Star weekend just got a little busier, as he will replace Indiana’s Chris Duarte in the Clorox Clutch Challenge shooting competition. – 6:39 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
ready to rock 🎸
@Lance Stephenson | #GoldBlooded pic.twitter.com/6vVOf3rzEQ – 6:33 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
6️⃣0️⃣ minute warning.
📍 Indianapolis
🎙 @Team980
📺 @NBCSWashington
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne – 6:30 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Sweatshirts are the look today.
#DCAboveAll | @MichelobULTRA pic.twitter.com/9He6yxyWHK – 6:28 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Watched some film so I tailored my question to Coach Wes Unseld jr on “second chance points”
Coach wants a defensive rebound every possession, he alluded to the #pistons grabbing 15ORB on them but they did not capitalize” w/ the #Pacers limit their transition off of RBs – 6:18 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Wes Unseld Jr. said he was “shocked” by the Tyrese Haliburton trade.
“I just think he’s such a talented young player. I’m not going to get into why (the Kings) did it. I’m sure they have their reasons, but a good player like that I think is someone I would like to keep.” #Pacers – 6:13 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
I asked Coach Wes a Unseld Jr to give me one word to describe the Washington Wizards climate of the team post trade deadline he said
“Relaxed” #DCAboveAll – 6:11 PM
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
Wes Unseld Jr. said he’s hopeful that Rui Hachimura (sprained ankle) will play tomorrow night in Brooklyn. But Unseld said Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will not play tomorrow. – 6:10 PM
Wayne Cole @waynec0le
Coach Wes Unseld Jr said he was shocked that the Kings traded Tyrese Haliburton to the #Pacers
#SacramentoProud – 6:10 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. says Kristaps Porzingis will not play tomorrow due to his right knee bone bruise, meaning he will make his Wizards debut after the All-Star break. – 6:07 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wes Unseld Jr. when asked a follow-up after saying he was “shocked” Tyrese Haliburton was traded: “He’s such a talented young player…. a good player like that is someone I would like to keep.” – 6:05 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
Rui Hachimura (right ankle sprain) is OUT tonight against the #Pacers, per Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. – 6:05 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Wizards head coach Wes Unseld Jr. on Tyrese Haliburtion being traded to the Pacers: “I was a bit shocked by the trade.” – 6:03 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Injury Report for tonight’s game vs. Washington (1/2):
Malcolm Brogdon – Out (right Achilles)
Chris Duarte – Out (left big toe)
Isaiah Jackson – Out (right ankle sprain)
Myles Turner – Out (left foot) pic.twitter.com/rFRepbW2k8 – 6:01 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Warriors rookie Jonathan Kuminga replacing Pacers’ Chris Duarte in Rising Stars nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/16/war… – 6:00 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
Josh Robbins @JoshuaBRobbins
The Washington Wizards’ up-to-date injury report for tonight’s game in Indianapolis: Bradley Beal (left wrist surgery), Daniel Gafford (return-to-competition reconditioning), Rui Hachimura (sprained right ankle) and Kristaps Porzingis (right knee bone bruise) will NOT play. – 3:01 PM
Scott Agness @ScottAgness
This was a slick behind-the-back pass from Goga Bitadze. Smart find, easily past the defense. pic.twitter.com/cn2c66MYx0 – 2:49 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
Over the last three games, Kyle Kuzma leads the team with a 25.9 usage rate.
In that time, eight players on the team have a usage rate between 17.0 and 25.9.
#DCAboveAll | @DXCTechnology pic.twitter.com/q5O1NYsmKm – 2:45 PM
Bradley Beal @RealDealBeal23
I have dreams not even money can buy! instagram.com/p/CaDOIrZOSDP/… – 2:43 PM
Indiana Pacers @Pacers
still celebrating both our Rising Stars with today’s #WallpaperWednesday 🤩 pic.twitter.com/srbqd3m10z – 2:24 PM
Washington Wizards @WashWizards
1️⃣ vs. 2️⃣4️⃣
#DCAboveAll | @CapitalOne pic.twitter.com/fOM30TUKbr – 2:15 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Still trying to figure out how Tyrese Haliburton gets his shot off the dribble.
It’s so ugly, it’s gorgeous. pic.twitter.com/dKcbH4W3Oz – 1:52 PM
Chase Hughes @ChaseHughesNBCS
Rui Hachimura is OUT tonight against the Pacers with a right ankle sprain, the Wizards announced. – 1:41 PM
Quinton Mayo @RealQuintonMayo
Wizards forward Rui Hachimura is OUT tonight (right ankle sprain) vs. Indiana Pacers – 1:41 PM
James Boyd @RomeovilleKid
#Pacers injury report: Malcolm Brogdon (sore right Achilles) was listed as questionable for several games but has been downgraded to OUT for tonight against the Wizards.
Isaiah Jackson (right ankle sprain) is also OUT.
Turner, Warren, McConnell, Duarte and Rubio all OUT. – 1:35 PM
