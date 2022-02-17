76ers vs. Bucks: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Philadelphia 76ers (34-23) play against the Milwaukee Bucks (23-23) at Fiserv Forum
Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Thursday February 17, 2022
Philadelphia 76ers 24, Milwaukee Bucks 27 (End Q1)
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Bucks 27, Sixers 24 at the end of the first. Bucks shot just 39.1 percent, but have two more three-point makes (4-of-10) than the Sixers (2-of-10). They also have an 8-0 edge in bench points. Embiid has 12 and 6. Harris with 10-2-2. Ginnis with four points on 2-of-5 shooting. – 8:58 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
Tobias Harris’ first 10 minutes tonight:
10 PTS / 2 REB / 2 AST / 5-9 fg – 8:56 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Paul Millsap getting the backup five minutes early. Maybe a preview of the desire to spread the floor on bench groups with Harden. – 8:54 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
First quarter Millsap action!
Out there now:
Harris / Green / Milton / Korkmaz / Millsap – 8:53 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Bucks are doubling Embiid on his extended post touches, which is not all that unusual.
But they have no idea who is actually going to double and keep sending a triple-team at him and he’s just passing over the top of the two guards that are tripling. Gotta clean that up. – 8:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Paul Millsap now getting first-quarter minutes, replacing Embiid. He’s out there with Milton-Korkmaz-Green-Harris. – 8:53 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Paul Millsap does get the backup center minutes with the Sixers not down 40. – 8:53 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Korkmaz and Green are the Sixers’ first subs tonight, replacing Niang and Thybulle. – 8:50 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#CoachHardenFlow James Harden stood up from the bench, called over Tyrese Maxey and coached up the second-year point guard during a break in action. – 8:46 PM
Tas Melas @TasMelas
Do you think James Harden’s beard is wearing a mask in this picture? pic.twitter.com/7YqKF7hkKO – 8:41 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Excellent start to this one for Tobias Harris after a brutal game the other night.
Sixers rolling with a combo of Niang and Harris on Giannis so far, leaving Embiid as the last line of defense and roaming a bit off of Portis when he spaces – 8:41 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#SolidBounceBackFlow: Tobias Harris with 6 points on 3-4 shooting in the first quarter. He had six points total in Tuesday’s blowout loss to the Boston Celtics. The #Sixers lead 13-11 the #Bucks with 7:16 left in the quarter. – 8:40 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Bobby getting the crowd on their feet early. 👌 pic.twitter.com/CFEUbYSONO – 8:39 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Tobias Harris has the Sixers’ first two buckets tonight. He only scored six points in Tuesday’s loss to Boston. – 8:36 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
smile if you’re a rising star. 💫
📱@SociosUSA | #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/rtm8f3VKzS – 8:27 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Last one before #NBAAllStar!!
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/q07qXsv9Po – 8:12 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
tonight’s starting five:
• @Georges Niang
• @Tobias Harris
• @Joel Embiid
• @Matisse Thybulle
• @Tyrese Maxey
🏀@RothmanOrtho pic.twitter.com/QqryHiyppF – 8:03 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Little bit of a changeup for the Sixers starters tonight: Maxey, Thybulle, Harris, Niang, Embiid. – 8:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Sixers changing up their starting lineup tonight: Maxey, Thybulle, Harris, Niang, Embiid. – 8:01 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Doc Rivers anticipates veteran big man Paul Millsap, who was acquired in the Harden trade, getting more minutes tonight at Milwaukee. He made his Sixers debut in the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s blowout loss to Boston, when the game was already out of hand. – 7:53 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
last one before the break!
👟@Snipes_usa pic.twitter.com/poOoRwJmQs – 7:51 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Of the now 17 times a Buck has scored 50+ points in a regular season game,Giannis’ 81.0 FG% is the highest.
🎥 @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/k9sTaQQk9r – 7:51 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Giannis & Grayson combined for 56 points to help boost the Bucks past the Sixers, 118-109 on Nov. 9 2021.
🔄 @betwayusa Game Rewind pic.twitter.com/mLc8VN3X47 – 7:40 PM
Jabari Davis @JabariDavisNBA
I do not believe Giannis would have struggled in ANY era, and that’s pretty much all I have to say about that. – 7:35 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Expect to see a bit more Paul Millsap tonight against the Bucks on the road #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/02/17/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 7:32 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Doc Rivers said he expects Paul Millsap to play tonight.
Millsap did get in last time after Rivers said that but it was when the team was down 40, so we will see. – 7:07 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
Tracy McGrady opting for the “back in my day” take about Giannis is wildly disappointing. – 7:05 PM
Matt George @MattGeorgeSAC
Locked On Kings All-Star Break Schedule:
Friday 2/18: @Sean Cunningham & I discuss play-in race.
Sunday 2/20: Locked On Bucks crossover discussing Donte DiVincenzo.
Monday 2/21: Kings media round table (4 guests)
Tuesday 2/22: 2022 NBA Draft class first-look with @Barlowe500. – 7:03 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 44 points and shot 17-20 from the field on Feb. 8, then scored 50 points and shot 17-21 from the field on Feb. 15.
No other player in NBA history has scored at least 40 points on 80% shooting from the field twice in a three-game span. pic.twitter.com/6TEnc9zJqE – 7:02 PM
Eric Nehm @eric_nehm
Pre-game injury updates from Budenholzer:
Grayson Allen – OUT
Wesley Matthews – Available
DeAndre’ Bembry – OUT
Budenholzer said Bembry injured the thumb in the last game he played with the Nets and they didn’t want to push it. Rather give him the break to recover fully. – 6:55 PM
Tony Mejia @MejiaDinero
Thursday’s big game prior to the #NBAAllStar break features the 76ers visiting the Bucks and I think we’ll know early whether the visitors are engaged or already looking forward to the James Harden era. It’s #FearTheDeer or pass for me. From the @WagerTalk #NBA Tip-Off Show: pic.twitter.com/eVxlc5Ec30 – 5:51 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Study up before tonight’s tip.
📝 @Jockey pic.twitter.com/hbL606sYIr – 5:48 PM
NBA Math @NBA_Math
Is James Harden still the NBA’s most productive isolation scorer?
@fromal09 dove into the numbers for @Sportscasting19:
https://t.co/Zq4QcJIAQF pic.twitter.com/rUdOQak49A – 5:40 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Daryl Morey says 76ers had another ‘very good’ Ben Simmons trade option, backup plan to persuade him to stay
https://t.co/YPxIot7Seq pic.twitter.com/LTVH0sCFbb – 5:28 PM
Cayleigh Griffin @cayleighgriffin
Each starter for the Rockets scored at least 17 points against PHX, something the team had done only once this century.
Wed vs Suns (Gordon, Green, Schroder, Sengun, Tate)
11/6/19 vs Warriors
3/28/93 at Timberwolves
12/11/92 at Bulls
1/6/90 vs 76ers – 5:14 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden has been a model citizen and teammate in his short time with the Sixers inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 5:12 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
An eastern conference battle.
🎰 @paysbig pic.twitter.com/5eAk06gbWY – 5:12 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Paul Millsap has joined the Bball Paul train #Sixers pic.twitter.com/Uj5nYhuI2u – 5:11 PM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Rumor: James Harden could decline player option to allow 76ers to open max cap space nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/17/rum… – 5:00 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Tyrese Maxey will replace Davion Mitchell in the Clorox Clutch Challenge, a team shooting competition that will take place tomorrow during the Clorox Rising Stars, the #NBA announced – 4:54 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
#Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey will replace injured Kings guard Davion Mitchell in the Clorox Clutch Challenge, a team shooting competition that will take place tomorrow during the Rising Stars event at #NBAAllStar weekend. – 4:54 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
:”Looking forward to getting out there and just growing with these guys.” pic.twitter.com/rZFZxEBzYp – 4:32 PM
Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks
Will the Bucks score more or less than 12.5 points in free throws?
📊 @betwayusa – 3:33 PM
Will the Bucks score more or less than 12.5 points in free throws?
Dave Early @DavidEarly
Who do you think is Furkan Korkmaz’s best friend on the Sixers?
(top three rankings accepted) – 3:20 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Odds have surfaced for the NBA All-Star Game MVP, via @betonline_ag:
Giannis – 4/1
LeBron – 5/1
Embiid – 6/1
Morant – 7/1
Steph – 8/1
Luka – 12/1 – 3:20 PM
Philadelphia 76ers @sixers
Paul patrol. 👮♂️🐶
@Paul Millsap x @BBall_Paul pic.twitter.com/FOhjlYih5T – 3:05 PM
Jim Owczarski @JimOwczarski
DeAndre’ Bembry has a sore thumb and won’t play tonight for the #Bucks vs. #76ers
Mike Budenholzer may call up @BenSteeleMJS for some backcourt depth. – 2:49 PM
John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann
50% or better on 300+ FGA & 40% or better on 100+ 3PA…
1. Karl-Anthony Towns – Of course.
2. Jrue Holiday – OK.
3. Ayo Dosunmu – 👀
go.nba.com/mxfuz – 2:47 PM
Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers
James Harden has been a model citizen and teammate in his short time with the #Sixers inquirer.com/sixers/james-h… via @phillyinquirer – 2:46 PM
