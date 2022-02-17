All-Star Game: Ja Morant says he's gunning for MVP

Mark Giannotto: Ja Morant says he’s gunning for the All-Star game MVP. Desmond Bane makes it clear “I’m going to save my juice for Saturday” in hopes of winning the 3-point contest. Rising Stars MVP takes a backseat. Bane said he practiced before Hornets game with 3-point racks around the arc.
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Ja Morant and Desmond Bane offered an All-Star weekend preview of coming attractions on Wednesday night, but it wasn’t quite enough to secure a win.
Mark Giannotto @mgiannotto
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
On All-Star weekend, Ja Morant said he just wants to put on for his teammates, coaching staff, the whole city of Memphis, his family, Georgia and South Carolina.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Ja Morant said he wants the All-Star game MVP on Sunday.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Final: Blazers 123 Grizzlies 119
StatMuse @statmuse
Ja Morant tonight:
44 PTS
11 AST
11-20 FG
21-25 FT (franchise record)
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Ja Morant scores 44, Bane scores 30 and the Grizzlies lose a foul fest to the hot-shooting Blazers.
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
The Trail Blazers win 123-119 at Memphis, which had won 9 of 10 and got 44 from Ja Morant.
Bring back Damian Lillard and make a run.
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Drew Hill @DrewHill_DM
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Chris Herrington @ChrisHerrington
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Good: Grizzlies got over 30 points in the first quarter for the 11th consecutive game and Ja Morant has 20(!) after missing last night’s game.
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Joe Mullinax @sbnGrizzlies
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Clay Bailey @claybailey9
Your starters for Grizz vs. Blazers:
Portland: CJ Elleby, Justise Winslow, Jusuf Nurkic, Josh Hart and Anfernee Simons.
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Damichael Cole @DamichaelC
Meghan Triplett @Meghan_Triplett
Aaron J. Fentress @AaronJFentress
Peter Edmiston @peteredmiston
