Anthony Davis out at least four weeks with mid-foot sprain

Bill Oram: Lakers say an MRI on Anthony Davis’ ankle revealed a mid-foot sprain. He will be re-evaluated in four weeks. Brutal news for a struggling team trying to take advantage of recent momentum.
Source: Twitter @billoram
Source: Twitter @billoram
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Jeff Stotts @InStreetClothes
Re: Anthony Davis: Midfoot injuries can be much more problematic than a lateral ankle sprain, especially if the Lisfranc area is involved. – 10:18 PM
Re: Anthony Davis: Midfoot injuries can be much more problematic than a lateral ankle sprain, especially if the Lisfranc area is involved. – 10:18 PM
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star to miss at least four weeks with mid-foot sprain
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 10:02 PM
Anthony Davis injury update: Lakers star to miss at least four weeks with mid-foot sprain
cbssports.com/nba/news/antho… – 10:02 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Update on Anthony Davis: an MRI revealed a mid-foot sprain. He’ll be re-evaluated in about four weeks. – 9:48 PM
Update on Anthony Davis: an MRI revealed a mid-foot sprain. He’ll be re-evaluated in about four weeks. – 9:48 PM
Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA
Four weeks for AD to be re-evaluated, means mid-March. Then assuming it’s a two-week ramp-up after (that’s generally been the case), we’re talking the start of April. That’s two weeks left in a season before the Play-In Tournament.
TL/DR version: Is AD done for the year? – 9:47 PM
Four weeks for AD to be re-evaluated, means mid-March. Then assuming it’s a two-week ramp-up after (that’s generally been the case), we’re talking the start of April. That’s two weeks left in a season before the Play-In Tournament.
TL/DR version: Is AD done for the year? – 9:47 PM
Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix
Anthony Davis has a mid-foot sprain and will be evaluated again in four weeks, per Lakers. – 9:46 PM
Anthony Davis has a mid-foot sprain and will be evaluated again in four weeks, per Lakers. – 9:46 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Anthony Davis has a mid-foot sprain and will be evaluated again in four weeks, team says. – 9:45 PM
Anthony Davis has a mid-foot sprain and will be evaluated again in four weeks, team says. – 9:45 PM
Shams Charania @ShamsCharania
Lakers star Anthony Davis has been diagnosed with mid-foot sprain on right foot and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. – 9:44 PM
Lakers star Anthony Davis has been diagnosed with mid-foot sprain on right foot and will be re-evaluated in four weeks. – 9:44 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers just announced that Anthony Davis recently had an MRI that revealed a mid-foot sprain. He will be re-evaluated by team doctors in approximately 4 weeks. – 9:44 PM
Lakers just announced that Anthony Davis recently had an MRI that revealed a mid-foot sprain. He will be re-evaluated by team doctors in approximately 4 weeks. – 9:44 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
Anthony Davis’ latest ankle injury pushes LeBron James into a precarious spot with a potentially dangerous pathway ahead.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/anthony-davis-… – 2:53 PM
Anthony Davis’ latest ankle injury pushes LeBron James into a precarious spot with a potentially dangerous pathway ahead.
#Lakers #LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/anthony-davis-… – 2:53 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ huge win over the Jazz, the impact of Anthony Davis’ ankle injury, LeBron going fanboy on Aaron Donald, and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 10:54 AM
Thursday’s @LockedOnLakers podcast! We discuss the Lakers’ huge win over the Jazz, the impact of Anthony Davis’ ankle injury, LeBron going fanboy on Aaron Donald, and more. #FirstListen @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork
Subscribe. Rate. Enjoy. Thx.
podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/leb… – 10:54 AM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
As difficult as it may be, the #Lakers must now consider trading Anthony Davis next summer.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/anthony-davis-… – 10:42 AM
As difficult as it may be, the #Lakers must now consider trading Anthony Davis next summer.
#LakeShow #NBA
sportscasting.com/anthony-davis-… – 10:42 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
After Anthony Davis injury, Lakers rally past Jazz nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/17/aft… – 2:33 AM
After Anthony Davis injury, Lakers rally past Jazz nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/17/aft… – 2:33 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
The Lakers won an electrifying game against the Jazz that they absolutely needed to win going into All-Star break, led by dramatic plays by LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.
But Anthony Davis’ sprained ankle might be the crushing blow to the season: ocregister.com/2022/02/16/leb… – 2:18 AM
The Lakers won an electrifying game against the Jazz that they absolutely needed to win going into All-Star break, led by dramatic plays by LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.
But Anthony Davis’ sprained ankle might be the crushing blow to the season: ocregister.com/2022/02/16/leb… – 2:18 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Quick @LockedOnLakers reaction video after a bittersweet 106-101 win over the Jazz. On one hand, the Lakers lost Anthony Davis to a rough looking ankle injury. On the other hand, massive comeback, fueled by LeBron (and Aaron Donald?). @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork pic.twitter.com/FD5shcVTOt – 1:37 AM
Quick @LockedOnLakers reaction video after a bittersweet 106-101 win over the Jazz. On one hand, the Lakers lost Anthony Davis to a rough looking ankle injury. On the other hand, massive comeback, fueled by LeBron (and Aaron Donald?). @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork pic.twitter.com/FD5shcVTOt – 1:37 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
LeBron James said he saw Anthony Davis “on crutches” at halftime following the injury. – 1:37 AM
LeBron James said he saw Anthony Davis “on crutches” at halftime following the injury. – 1:37 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Vogel on AD: “He comes out and is on fire. He’s playing great. Then we lose him.”
Davis was 7 for 9 (17 points).
Vogel said it was very deflating, especially considering the way the season’s gone up to this point, with AD + LeBron already missing 40-ish combined games. – 1:05 AM
Vogel on AD: “He comes out and is on fire. He’s playing great. Then we lose him.”
Davis was 7 for 9 (17 points).
Vogel said it was very deflating, especially considering the way the season’s gone up to this point, with AD + LeBron already missing 40-ish combined games. – 1:05 AM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Vogel said he talked to Anthony Davis at halftime.
Davis was “just shaking his head about, really, everything,” Vogel said.
Davis was particularly upset because it’s “looking like he’s gonna miss some time again.”
Lakers’ next game is nine days away vs. the Clippers. – 1:04 AM
Vogel said he talked to Anthony Davis at halftime.
Davis was “just shaking his head about, really, everything,” Vogel said.
Davis was particularly upset because it’s “looking like he’s gonna miss some time again.”
Lakers’ next game is nine days away vs. the Clippers. – 1:04 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on how he’ll deal with the AD injury: “Wins games until we get him back. It’s that simple.” – 1:00 AM
Frank Vogel on how he’ll deal with the AD injury: “Wins games until we get him back. It’s that simple.” – 1:00 AM
Mike Bresnahan @Mike_Bresnahan
Anthony Davis (sprained right ankle) will have an MRI exam tomorrow, Lakers Coach Frank Vogel said.
“We’ll know more at that point,” he added. – 1:00 AM
Anthony Davis (sprained right ankle) will have an MRI exam tomorrow, Lakers Coach Frank Vogel said.
“We’ll know more at that point,” he added. – 1:00 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel says AD will get an MRI tomorrow and we’ll know more (obviously) after that. – 12:59 AM
Frank Vogel says AD will get an MRI tomorrow and we’ll know more (obviously) after that. – 12:59 AM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel called it “very deflating” to see Anthony Davis sprain his right ankle. Praised Russell Westbrook for encouraging guys and described LeBron James’ performance as “remarkable” and “something special.” Vogel added AD will receive an MRI tomorrow – 12:59 AM
Lakers coach Frank Vogel called it “very deflating” to see Anthony Davis sprain his right ankle. Praised Russell Westbrook for encouraging guys and described LeBron James’ performance as “remarkable” and “something special.” Vogel added AD will receive an MRI tomorrow – 12:59 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel said “credit our guys for hanging in there and continuing to fight” after the AD injury – 12:58 AM
Frank Vogel said “credit our guys for hanging in there and continuing to fight” after the AD injury – 12:58 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said it was very “deflating” to see Anthony Davis go down the way he did in the second quarter. – 12:58 AM
Frank Vogel said it was very “deflating” to see Anthony Davis go down the way he did in the second quarter. – 12:58 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Radio Roulette hotline is LIVE @TwitterSpaces, presented by @UnderdogFantasy.
What a damn night.
• Big Lakers win
• AD injury
• Jokic out-duels Steph
• CP3 hand
• Simons
• DeRozan
• Ja
• Celtics streak
Taking your calls all night⬇️
twitter.com/i/spaces/1vAGR… – 12:52 AM
Radio Roulette hotline is LIVE @TwitterSpaces, presented by @UnderdogFantasy.
What a damn night.
• Big Lakers win
• AD injury
• Jokic out-duels Steph
• CP3 hand
• Simons
• DeRozan
• Ja
• Celtics streak
Taking your calls all night⬇️
twitter.com/i/spaces/1vAGR… – 12:52 AM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
Big Time Comeback for the Lakers, outscore Jazz by 13 in 4th qtr…Lakers Win, 106-101…
-Lebron 33pts 8rebs 6ast
-Russ 17pts 7rebs 6ast
-Monk 13pts 5rebs
-Reaves 9pts
Give Aaron Donald an Assist, biggest fan all game…Let’s hope Anthony Davis is alright…
@ESPNLosAngeles – 12:47 AM
Big Time Comeback for the Lakers, outscore Jazz by 13 in 4th qtr…Lakers Win, 106-101…
-Lebron 33pts 8rebs 6ast
-Russ 17pts 7rebs 6ast
-Monk 13pts 5rebs
-Reaves 9pts
Give Aaron Donald an Assist, biggest fan all game…Let’s hope Anthony Davis is alright…
@ESPNLosAngeles – 12:47 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 106, Jazz 101
The Lakers outscored the Jazz 35-22 in the fourth, led largely by LeBron James but also with timely contributions from the supporting cast. LA improves to 27-31 and enters the ASB on a bittersweet note due to AD’s injury.
Up next: the All-Star break. – 12:45 AM
Final: Lakers 106, Jazz 101
The Lakers outscored the Jazz 35-22 in the fourth, led largely by LeBron James but also with timely contributions from the supporting cast. LA improves to 27-31 and enters the ASB on a bittersweet note due to AD’s injury.
Up next: the All-Star break. – 12:45 AM
Kyle Goon @kylegoon
A truly stunning win here under the circumstances. Russell Westbrook showing up in crunchtime. LeBron with 33 points, and 15 of those in the fourth quarter. Huge late plays by Monk and Reaves.
All in the looming shadow of Anthony Davis’ injury, with huge long-term implications. – 12:45 AM
A truly stunning win here under the circumstances. Russell Westbrook showing up in crunchtime. LeBron with 33 points, and 15 of those in the fourth quarter. Huge late plays by Monk and Reaves.
All in the looming shadow of Anthony Davis’ injury, with huge long-term implications. – 12:45 AM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
A remarkable win here for the Lakers. AD goes down but L.A. rallies from down 14 pts to a UTA team that came in on a six-game winning streak thanks to LeBron James scoring 15 of his 33 pts in the 4th Q. Lakers win 106-101. LAL enters the All-Star break at 27-31. – 12:44 AM
A remarkable win here for the Lakers. AD goes down but L.A. rallies from down 14 pts to a UTA team that came in on a six-game winning streak thanks to LeBron James scoring 15 of his 33 pts in the 4th Q. Lakers win 106-101. LAL enters the All-Star break at 27-31. – 12:44 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
If you’re looking for slivers of positivity in this perpetually crappy season, the Lakers have not folded up the tents after AD went down. Hardly a given with this group. AK – 12:21 AM
If you’re looking for slivers of positivity in this perpetually crappy season, the Lakers have not folded up the tents after AD went down. Hardly a given with this group. AK – 12:21 AM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
LAL, trying to find some energy, in the shadow of the AD ankle injury that took the wind out of their sail, got consecutive drives to the rim from LeBron in the 3rd to get the building going (and him a high 5 from Aaron Donald going up the floor).
LeBron starts the 4th w/a J. – 12:04 AM
LAL, trying to find some energy, in the shadow of the AD ankle injury that took the wind out of their sail, got consecutive drives to the rim from LeBron in the 3rd to get the building going (and him a high 5 from Aaron Donald going up the floor).
LeBron starts the 4th w/a J. – 12:04 AM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Third quarter: Jazz 79, Lakers 71
The Lakers did an impressive job of hanging around in the third despite the gut-punch of losing AD for the game and likely longer. LeBron James has 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Donovan Mitchell has 33 points on 11-of-17 shooting. – 12:02 AM
Third quarter: Jazz 79, Lakers 71
The Lakers did an impressive job of hanging around in the third despite the gut-punch of losing AD for the game and likely longer. LeBron James has 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Donovan Mitchell has 33 points on 11-of-17 shooting. – 12:02 AM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Via Lakers PR: Anthony Davis suffered a sprained right ankle in tonight’s game. The x-rays were negative. Davis will receive treatment over the All-Star break and will be reevaluated when the team returns. – 11:46 PM
Via Lakers PR: Anthony Davis suffered a sprained right ankle in tonight’s game. The x-rays were negative. Davis will receive treatment over the All-Star break and will be reevaluated when the team returns. – 11:46 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Lakers say that Anthony Davis sprained his right ankle, and that x-rays turned out negative. Lakers add that Davis will receive treatment over the All-Star break and then will be reevaluated when the team returns after All-Star weekend – 11:45 PM
Lakers say that Anthony Davis sprained his right ankle, and that x-rays turned out negative. Lakers add that Davis will receive treatment over the All-Star break and then will be reevaluated when the team returns after All-Star weekend – 11:45 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will receive an MRI on his right ankle tomorrow, league sources tells @YahooSports. But X-rays were negative. – 11:43 PM
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis will receive an MRI on his right ankle tomorrow, league sources tells @YahooSports. But X-rays were negative. – 11:43 PM
Matthew Tynan @Matthew_Tynan
Oh good we definitely needed to see the AD injury again. At least the one more time. – 11:42 PM
Oh good we definitely needed to see the AD injury again. At least the one more time. – 11:42 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Official word from the Lakers: Anthony Davis has a right ankle sprain; X-rays were negative. No time table for recovery provided at this time. He will be reevaluated after the All-Star break. – 11:39 PM
Official word from the Lakers: Anthony Davis has a right ankle sprain; X-rays were negative. No time table for recovery provided at this time. He will be reevaluated after the All-Star break. – 11:39 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Lakers say Anthony Davis has a sprained right ankle, X-rays were negative. He will get treatment over All-Star break and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to play next week. – 11:39 PM
Lakers say Anthony Davis has a sprained right ankle, X-rays were negative. He will get treatment over All-Star break and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to play next week. – 11:39 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
This game was gettable for Denver, but only one player showed up. That’s okay – but please sit Jokic down so he can get out of the Chase Center in one piece. After seeing that AD clip on my timeline a hundred times I do not need that to be Nikola. We already got the warning shot. – 11:37 PM
This game was gettable for Denver, but only one player showed up. That’s okay – but please sit Jokic down so he can get out of the Chase Center in one piece. After seeing that AD clip on my timeline a hundred times I do not need that to be Nikola. We already got the warning shot. – 11:37 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
X-rays were negative on Anthony Davis’ ankle. He’ll receive treatment over the All-Star break, and be re-evaluated when the team gets back. – 11:37 PM
X-rays were negative on Anthony Davis’ ankle. He’ll receive treatment over the All-Star break, and be re-evaluated when the team gets back. – 11:37 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Anthony Davis could not put any weight on his right ankle and had to be carried back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/KFVvJr9qZC – 11:34 PM
Anthony Davis could not put any weight on his right ankle and had to be carried back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/KFVvJr9qZC – 11:34 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Lakers will stay small here, starting Trevor Ariza for Anthony Davis, essentially moving LeBron to center. – 11:30 PM
Lakers will stay small here, starting Trevor Ariza for Anthony Davis, essentially moving LeBron to center. – 11:30 PM
Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn
Lakers star Anthony Davis is getting x-rays on his right ankle now, source tells ESPN. – 11:28 PM
Lakers star Anthony Davis is getting x-rays on his right ankle now, source tells ESPN. – 11:28 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Anthony Davis rolled his right ankle so badly that it touched the court before he went down. pic.twitter.com/FRC1eEJ74a – 11:25 PM
Anthony Davis rolled his right ankle so badly that it touched the court before he went down. pic.twitter.com/FRC1eEJ74a – 11:25 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
My hope, watching that AD replay, is that it’s just a severe ankle sprain that costs him a few weeks. I didn’t see his foot out of place or the really gruesome stuff that you see in broken ankle situations, but who knows. – 11:18 PM
My hope, watching that AD replay, is that it’s just a severe ankle sprain that costs him a few weeks. I didn’t see his foot out of place or the really gruesome stuff that you see in broken ankle situations, but who knows. – 11:18 PM
Arash Markazi @ArashMarkazi
Anthony Davis couldn’t put any weight on his right ankle and had to be carried off the court. pic.twitter.com/5ZBiQp6EC4 – 11:17 PM
Anthony Davis couldn’t put any weight on his right ankle and had to be carried off the court. pic.twitter.com/5ZBiQp6EC4 – 11:17 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
Halftime: Jazz 53, Lakers 46
The most pressing matter for the Lakers currently is Anthony Davis’ ankle — a potentially season-altering dynamic. AD has 17 points and 2 blocks. LeBron James has 13 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. LA is just 3 of 17 (17.6%) on 3s. – 11:16 PM
Halftime: Jazz 53, Lakers 46
The most pressing matter for the Lakers currently is Anthony Davis’ ankle — a potentially season-altering dynamic. AD has 17 points and 2 blocks. LeBron James has 13 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. LA is just 3 of 17 (17.6%) on 3s. – 11:16 PM
Gordon Gross @GMoneyNuggs
Man, Anthony Davis is gonna be out a while with that ankle roll. His foot went perpendicular to his leg. – 11:15 PM
Man, Anthony Davis is gonna be out a while with that ankle roll. His foot went perpendicular to his leg. – 11:15 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
Honestly really tough moment for the Lakers because they’ve lost like 7 of 9 but the talk pre game was about how the team was finding a renewed sense of energy and some positive stuff happening. The AD injury sucks the air out of that if it’s serious. – 11:13 PM
Honestly really tough moment for the Lakers because they’ve lost like 7 of 9 but the talk pre game was about how the team was finding a renewed sense of energy and some positive stuff happening. The AD injury sucks the air out of that if it’s serious. – 11:13 PM
Malika Andrews @malika_andrews
Anthony Davis didn’t put any weight on his right ankle as he was helped off the court. – 11:12 PM
Anthony Davis didn’t put any weight on his right ankle as he was helped off the court. – 11:12 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
Upon replay: AD jumped up for the pass, and as he was coming down, he caught Gobert’s heel and completely turned his foot over. Brutal. – 11:11 PM
Upon replay: AD jumped up for the pass, and as he was coming down, he caught Gobert’s heel and completely turned his foot over. Brutal. – 11:11 PM
Eric Pincus @EricPincus
Air sucked out of the building with that injury. AD’s ankle. Bummer to see. I root for health leaguewide above all – this year hasn’t been kind – 11:10 PM
Air sucked out of the building with that injury. AD’s ankle. Bummer to see. I root for health leaguewide above all – this year hasn’t been kind – 11:10 PM
Bill Oram @billoram
Anthony Davis is finally up after spending several minutes on the court after badly rolling his right ankle. Went up to catch a lob and came down on Rudy Gobert’s heel. A potentially season-altering moment for a team that has been trying to get on the right side of things. – 11:10 PM
Anthony Davis is finally up after spending several minutes on the court after badly rolling his right ankle. Went up to catch a lob and came down on Rudy Gobert’s heel. A potentially season-altering moment for a team that has been trying to get on the right side of things. – 11:10 PM
Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina
Anthony Davis not putting any weight on his right foot. AD being helped to the locker room – 11:10 PM
Anthony Davis not putting any weight on his right foot. AD being helped to the locker room – 11:10 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD is up but helped to locker room by DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard. – 11:10 PM
AD is up but helped to locker room by DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard. – 11:10 PM
Dave McMenamin @mcten
Anthony Davis is down on the court after a bad right ankle turn. He came down on Rudy Gobert’s heel and is in a lot of pain. DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard helped him off the court. – 11:10 PM
Anthony Davis is down on the court after a bad right ankle turn. He came down on Rudy Gobert’s heel and is in a lot of pain. DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard helped him off the court. – 11:10 PM
Sarah Todd @NBASarah
AD being helped off the court by teammates, not able to put any weight on his ankle…it does not look good. – 11:10 PM
AD being helped off the court by teammates, not able to put any weight on his ankle…it does not look good. – 11:10 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Anthony Davis rolled his right ankle pretty badly, landing on Rudy Gobert’s foot after jumping high in the air.
He’s been terrific tonight, moving with bounce on both ends of the floor, with 17 points on 7 of 9 FG’s.
He needed help to get off the court. – 11:09 PM
Anthony Davis rolled his right ankle pretty badly, landing on Rudy Gobert’s foot after jumping high in the air.
He’s been terrific tonight, moving with bounce on both ends of the floor, with 17 points on 7 of 9 FG’s.
He needed help to get off the court. – 11:09 PM
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis in agony on the floor holding his right ankle – 11:09 PM
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis in agony on the floor holding his right ankle – 11:09 PM
Ryan Ward @RyanWardLA
Feel for AD. Just no luck when it comes to avoiding injuries and staying healthy. That didn’t look good. – 11:09 PM
Feel for AD. Just no luck when it comes to avoiding injuries and staying healthy. That didn’t look good. – 11:09 PM
Allen Sliwa @AllenSliwa
AD looks like he just rolled his ankle really bad…Not good man, whole team out there with him… – 11:09 PM
AD looks like he just rolled his ankle really bad…Not good man, whole team out there with him… – 11:09 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Anthony Davis goes down rolled his right ankle on heel of Utah Center Rudy Gobert. – 11:09 PM
Anthony Davis goes down rolled his right ankle on heel of Utah Center Rudy Gobert. – 11:09 PM
Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports
That’s clearly an ankle sprain. AD is going to be out awhile. – 11:08 PM
That’s clearly an ankle sprain. AD is going to be out awhile. – 11:08 PM
Andy Larsen @andyblarsen
Anthony Davis is down holding his ankle. Lakers fans in our section yell “Come on, bro! Get up!” – 11:08 PM
Anthony Davis is down holding his ankle. Lakers fans in our section yell “Come on, bro! Get up!” – 11:08 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Anthony Davis just turned his ankle and it doesn’t look good at all – 11:08 PM
Anthony Davis just turned his ankle and it doesn’t look good at all – 11:08 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers @KamBrothers
Before AD got hurt, he and Westbrook had developed a nice two-man chemistry. It had been kinda sluggish since his return, but tonight feels the most like that period. AK – 11:04 PM
Before AD got hurt, he and Westbrook had developed a nice two-man chemistry. It had been kinda sluggish since his return, but tonight feels the most like that period. AK – 11:04 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 27, Lakers 27. Nice recovery from Utah, which initially trailed 11-0. Lakers got some 3s from Westbrook (30.1% this season) and Anthony Davis (16.9%). Davis is cooking all-around — 15p on 6-7 FGs. Don with 15p. – 10:47 PM
End 1Q: Jazz 27, Lakers 27. Nice recovery from Utah, which initially trailed 11-0. Lakers got some 3s from Westbrook (30.1% this season) and Anthony Davis (16.9%). Davis is cooking all-around — 15p on 6-7 FGs. Don with 15p. – 10:47 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
AD is 6-for-7 from the field and also has two blocks in the first quarter. – 10:46 PM
AD is 6-for-7 from the field and also has two blocks in the first quarter. – 10:46 PM
Jovan Buha @jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 27, Jazz 27
Anthony Davis and Donovan Mitchell each have 15 points. Russell Westbrook has 7 points and 3 assists. The Lakers cooled off after a hot start, but are playing with a similar spirit to the Golden State game. They have 14 points in the paint. – 10:46 PM
First quarter: Lakers 27, Jazz 27
Anthony Davis and Donovan Mitchell each have 15 points. Russell Westbrook has 7 points and 3 assists. The Lakers cooled off after a hot start, but are playing with a similar spirit to the Golden State game. They have 14 points in the paint. – 10:46 PM
Ryan Miller @millerjryan
Donovan Mitchell has 15. Anthony Davis has 15. The Jazz and Lakers all tied at 27. – 10:45 PM
Donovan Mitchell has 15. Anthony Davis has 15. The Jazz and Lakers all tied at 27. – 10:45 PM
Brad Turner @BA_Turner
Anthony Davis had 15 points to help Lakers to a 27-27 tie with Jazz end of first quarter. – 10:45 PM
Anthony Davis had 15 points to help Lakers to a 27-27 tie with Jazz end of first quarter. – 10:45 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
End of one out in Los Angeles: the Jazz and the Lakers are tied at 27-27….Anthony Davis has 15….Mitchell has 15…. – 10:44 PM
End of one out in Los Angeles: the Jazz and the Lakers are tied at 27-27….Anthony Davis has 15….Mitchell has 15…. – 10:44 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
All tied at 27 after 1, thanks to a last-second corner 3 from Anthony Davis. He had 15 points on 6 of 7 FG’s in the period.
LAL opened on an 11-0 run before Utah counter punched. – 10:44 PM
All tied at 27 after 1, thanks to a last-second corner 3 from Anthony Davis. He had 15 points on 6 of 7 FG’s in the period.
LAL opened on an 11-0 run before Utah counter punched. – 10:44 PM
Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba
Anthony Davis has 8 points already, is going to the line and has been impactful on both ends. Terrific start for him so far – 10:30 PM
Anthony Davis has 8 points already, is going to the line and has been impactful on both ends. Terrific start for him so far – 10:30 PM
Eric Walden @tribjazz
8-0 Lakers lead, including 6p by AD. Not great defense from the Jazz so far. Timeout, Quin. – 10:20 PM
8-0 Lakers lead, including 6p by AD. Not great defense from the Jazz so far. Timeout, Quin. – 10:20 PM
Mike Trudell @LakersReporter
Strong start for LAL, with a Westbrook layup, AD steal as Utah tried to free Gobert, and AD step-back J over Gobert to make it 4-0. – 10:17 PM
Strong start for LAL, with a Westbrook layup, AD steal as Utah tried to free Gobert, and AD step-back J over Gobert to make it 4-0. – 10:17 PM
More on this storyline
Anthony Davis is expected to be sidelined at least two weeks after suffering a right ankle sprain in the first half of the Lakers’ 106-101 win against the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, sources told ESPN. Davis underwent X-rays at Crypto.com Arena that revealed no fracture, according to the team. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said Davis has an MRI scheduled for Thursday, and the team said he will be re-evaluated after the upcoming All-Star break. -via ESPN / February 17, 2022
Davis experienced significant swelling in the ankle immediately following the injury, sources told ESPN. Vogel said Davis was dejected when he checked in with him at halftime. “Just shaking his head about, you know, really everything,” Vogel said. “Obviously I’m not sure what it felt like, but just being frustrated about it looking like he’s going to miss some time again.” -via ESPN / February 17, 2022
Kyle Goon: LeBron James: “Obviously I’m sickened to see AD go down in that fashion. … I’ve seen it too many times, obviously.” Adds that AD’s health is most important. -via Twitter @kylegoon / February 17, 2022