Chris Paul to undergo MRI on right hand

Chris Haynes: Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul will undergo an MRI tomorrow morning on his right hand he injured tonight against Houston, league sources tell @YahooSports.
Source: Twitter @ChrisBHaynes
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Here’s a replay of Chris Paul injuring right hand in #Suns win over #Rockets via @NBATV pic.twitter.com/vyvomsotOa – 3:34 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
5 takeaways from #Suns edging #Rockets as Chris Paul left game after injuring right hand, ejection azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 2:20 AM
Kurt Helin @basketballtalk
Chris Paul, upset by hand injury/no-call, bumps official and gets ejected (video) nba.nbcsports.com/2022/02/17/chr… – 1:40 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
UPDATED: #Suns All-Star Chris Paul injures right hand, ejected after bumping ref in win over #Rockets azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:17 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I hopped on the @PHNX_Suns postgame show to talk about what we heard from Monty and the players about Chris Paul’s hand: https://t.co/ewVh6HApDg pic.twitter.com/OQtXU54oQh – 1:06 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“I don’t think so.” Devin Booker when asked if the right hand injury will keep Chris Paul out Sunday’s #NBAAllStar game. pic.twitter.com/0AoOGZGsVK – 1:04 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The good news, if Chris Paul is forced to miss any time, is the Suns’ ugly win over the Rockets, followed by Monte Morris’ game-winner against the Warriors, gives Phoenix a 6.5-game cushion for the NBA’s best record – 12:53 AM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Dennis Schröder said he became more vocal after playing with Chris Paul in Oklahoma City – 12:42 AM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Lead official Mark Lindsay on Chris Paul’s second T:
“The 2nd technical foul was assessed for making contact with a game official.”
That was his answer word for word when asked if that was an escalation from the 1st T and again when asked if Paul bumped him intentionally. – 12:39 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“We know he was mad for a reason.” Mikal Bridges on Chris Paul (hand) reaction to injuring his hand and getting a technical foul.
Paul got two techs and was ejected. in third quarter of #Suns win vs. #Rockets pic.twitter.com/SlzqMajErp – 12:37 AM
“We know he was mad for a reason.” Mikal Bridges on Chris Paul (hand) reaction to injuring his hand and getting a technical foul.
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“He’s fine.” Devin Booker on Chris Paul (hand) #Suns pic.twitter.com/BDrwpwxitP – 12:23 AM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Devin Booker said he did see Chris Paul after the game and said he is fine. – 12:22 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Devin Booker on Chris Paul: “We seen him in the locker room, he’s fine.” – 12:22 AM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Pool report from #Rockets-#Suns re: Chris Paul 2 technical fouls & ejection. pic.twitter.com/26YxvqymEo – 12:21 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
I’m seeing people talking about Monty playing Chris Paul too much or how the Suns should’ve sat him.
A) This was a fluke injury from contact, not a case of pushing it too hard
B) CP3 has kept himself very healthy the last 3 years
C) Good luck telling that dude to sit – 12:21 AM
Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane
Crew chief Mark Lindsay explained Chris Paul’s ejection to pool reporter @Kellan Olson pic.twitter.com/UL9ygAHxKV – 12:20 AM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul is getting an MRI on a hand he injured in the last game before the break against the worst team in the West while the Suns are head-and-shoulders above the rest of the league.
So much for a nice, stress-free All-Star Weekend – 12:04 AM
Chris Paul is getting an MRI on a hand he injured in the last game before the break against the worst team in the West while the Suns are head-and-shoulders above the rest of the league.
Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes
Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul will undergo an MRI tomorrow morning on his right hand he injured tonight against Houston, league sources tell @YahooSports. – 11:58 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty said he liked the Suns’ response after Chris Paul’s ejection and that he thinks going small changed the game. He liked the way Devin Booker managed the game and the way his team executed on offense without CP3 down the stretch – 11:51 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Monty Williams didn’t have any update on Chris Paul (hand). #Suns – 11:49 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Monty Williams said he has no update on Chris Paul’s hand – 11:47 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
New #Rockets at #TXSN – Suns star Chris Paul shows an understanding young Rockets seek ift.tt/KlXSwIi – 11:18 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
#Suns All-Star Chris Paul injures right hand, ejected after bumping ref azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 11:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Elfrid Payton was about to check in to give Devin Booker his first break since CP3’s ejection, but with the long timeout and the Suns taking the lead, it looks like they’re leaving Book out there for a bit – 11:10 PM
Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler
Suns Chris Paul picked up technical fouls 10 & 11 this season & was ejected. Only Luka Doncic & Carmelo Anthony have more technicals this season (12 each). #Rockets lead 79-73, 6:37 left in 3rdQ – 10:45 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Chris Paul grabbed at his right hand, complained to the ref.
Got 2 techs. Has been ejected.
Wow.
He really was upset over what happened with his hand.
Tech aside, wondering how serious this is because he kept holding it on the way off the court. #Suns down 72-67. #Rockets – 10:40 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
Chris Paul technical foul. Chris Paul technical foul. He is ejected. Weird game getting weirder. – 10:39 PM
Kellan Olson @KellanOlson
Chris Paul flexing and holding his hand after that deflected pass. He protested a foul call and just got ejected – 10:39 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul is wincing and holding his hand after that pass to Deandre Ayton. Then he gets hit with two technical fouls and is ejected for barking at the officials about it – 10:38 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Caught the back end of Chris Paul talking to Aaron Holiday on what to do.
Holiday said he was going to pick Paul’s brain upon arriving in Phoenix. #Suns pic.twitter.com/yBZLLVplXi – 10:29 PM
Micah Adams @MicahAdams13
The path to DeMar DeRozan actually winning the MVP is not that outrageous.
– Bulls can get the 1 seed
– CP and Book will split votes
– Durant is hurt
– LeBron’s team stinks
– Jokic’s team is middling
– Giannis’s team is coasting
– Embiid’s 76ers could finish 5th
– Curry’s slump – 9:59 PM
Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen
As soon as Chris Paul got Jalen Green with his in the bonus rip-through, you could tell Green had been amply warned. It is a very, very large club he joined. – 9:19 PM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
Jalen Green puts his hands on his head after knowing what Chris Paul was going to do with the rip through and still getting away with it to draw a foul to put #Suns in the bonus.
Hits FTs. #Suns up 11-10. – 9:19 PM
Jalen Green puts his hands on his head after knowing what Chris Paul was going to do with the rip through and still getting away with it to draw a foul to put #Suns in the bonus.
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
That block was a reminder Eric Gordon is still pretty spry for being 33 years old!
Meanwhile, Chris Paul gets rookie Jalen Green on the rip-through, because of course he did – 9:19 PM
That block was a reminder Eric Gordon is still pretty spry for being 33 years old!
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Chris Paul weaving back and forth with the ball to screen Dennis Schroder with his own teammate in Sengun made me laugh already tonight – 9:13 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Alvan Adams present Devin Booker and Chris Paul with their All-Star rings, and Monty Williams with his All-Star ball pic.twitter.com/lTrItl9A1H – 9:01 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
Suns’ crunch-time dominance extends well beyond Chris Paul and Devin Booker – https://t.co/Ug0NF0Bc2e via @PHNX_Suns pic.twitter.com/GRSYtC3HA1 – 7:02 PM
Peter Vecsey @PeterVecsey1
Stat of the night:
Talk about playing smart while closing out games; the Suns are 22-3 in
games decided
by five points or less. Think Chris Paul has rubbed off on this team!!! This may very well be Paul’s best season… – 5:41 PM
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
On the Suns’ historic crunch-time dominance and how it extends beyond simply having Devin Booker and Chris Paul (including this ridiculous little tidbit): https://t.co/Ug0NF0SMTM pic.twitter.com/krRFGNv8km – 2:09 PM
Justin Kubatko @jkubatko
Chris Paul last night:
✅ 17 PTS
✅ 5 REB
✅ 14 AST
He’s just the second player in NBA history age 35 years or older to record five straight games with at least 10 points and 10 assists.
Paul joins Steve Nash, who had seven such streaks, his longest being seven games (2x). pic.twitter.com/dY6vbcvdpu – 9:41 AM
Justin Garcia @tmjgarcia
Whether MVP means best statistics to you or most impactful is an entirely separate discussion but we should take into account how the team performs when that player plays
Chris Paul: 47-10
Giannis: 31-17
Embiid: 30-15
Jokic: 31-20 – 9:07 AM
Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin
“The energy is contagious.”
Chris Paul about #Suns crowd after Tuesday’s win over #ClipperNation. pic.twitter.com/GXDqP2He3L – 9:07 AM
“The energy is contagious.”
Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet
The Suns are running out of ways to explain their crunch-time dominance. For @PHNX_Suns, I tried to do it for them, with numbers, their insights and a few video clips to illustrate how it extends beyond just Devin Booker and Chris Paul: https://t.co/Ug0NF0Bc2e pic.twitter.com/EekfROEYAQ – 9:03 AM
