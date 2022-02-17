Daily statistical milestones: Thaddeus Young moves past Reggie Miller and more

shares
By HoopsHype |
February 17, 2022
Here’s your daily recap of movements in the all-time lists for scoring, rebounds, assists, blocks, steals and three-pointers after yesterday’s games.
Thaddeus Young No. 49 in steals now
Moved ahead of Reggie Miller with 1,506 steals. He’s now 2 away from Julius Erving
Hassan Whiteside No. 76 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Brendan Haywood with 1,110 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Rik Smits
Evan Fournier No. 78 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Marco Belinelli with 1,220 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Chuck Person
Al Horford No. 79 in blocks now
Moved ahead of Buck Williams, Bob Lanier and Andrew Lang with 1,101 blocks. He’s now 1 away from Antonio McDyess
Nikola Vucevic No. 86 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Paul Pierce with 7,536 rebounds. He’s now 8 away from Wayne Embry
Russell Westbrook No. 92 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Rasheed Wallace with 7,405 rebounds. He’s now 23 away from Juwan Howard
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope No. 102 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Latrell Sprewell and Randy Foye with 1,108 three-pointers. He’s now 3 away from Marcus Morris
Kemba Walker No. 125 in assists now
Moved ahead of Brian Shaw and Ron Harper with 3,919 assists. He’s now 6 away from Pau Gasol
DeMarcus Cousins No. 144 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Alex English and Dave Greenwood with 6,542 rebounds. He’s now 17 away from Magic Johnson
Justin Holiday No. 154 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Voshon Lenard and Chucky Atkins with 940 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Anthony Peeler
Anthony Davis No. 165 in points now
Moved ahead of Alonzo Mourning with 14,318 points. He’s now 25 away from Al Jefferson
Donovan Mitchell No. 170 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Courtney Lee, Wilson Chandler and Joe Harris with 879 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Terry Rozier
Ben McLemore No. 192 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Nate Robinson with 813 three-pointers. He’s now 2 away from Chris Mullin
Al Horford No. 209 in assists now
Moved ahead of Phil Ford and Darnell Valentine with 3,085 assists. He’s now tied with John Starks
Derrick Favors No. 214 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Julius Erving with 5,605 rebounds. He’s now 10 away from Jerry Sloan
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 217 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Monta Ellis with 739 three-pointers. He’s now 7 away from Caron Butler and Jalen Rose
Kelly Olynyk No. 228 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Brandon Knight and Keith Bogans with 716 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Charlie Villanueva
Doug McDermott No. 230 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Keith Bogans with 715 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Brandon Knight
Gary Harris No. 242 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Byron Russell with 687 three-pointers. He’s now tied with Garrett Temple, Mike James and Chandler Parsons
Seth Curry No. 247 in three-pointers now
Moved ahead of Mickael Pietrus, Carlos Delfino and Danny Ferry with 681 three-pointers. He’s now 4 away from Bryon Russell
Karl-Anthony Towns No. 247 in rebounds now
Moved ahead of Cliff Robinson with 5,243 rebounds. He’s now 5 away from Jeff Foster
What’s the buzz on Twitter?
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
The Lakers won an electrifying game against the Jazz that they absolutely needed to win going into All-Star break, led by dramatic plays by LeBron James and Russell Westbrook.
But Anthony Davis’ sprained ankle might be the crushing blow to the season: ocregister.com/2022/02/16/leb…
– 2:18 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers
@KamBrothers
Quick @LockedOnLakers reaction video after a bittersweet 106-101 win over the Jazz. On one hand, the Lakers lost Anthony Davis to a rough looking ankle injury. On the other hand, massive comeback, fueled by LeBron (and Aaron Donald?). @LockedOnNBAPods @LockedOnNetwork pic.twitter.com/FD5shcVTOt
– 1:37 AM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
LeBron James: “Obviously I’m sickened to see AD go down in that fashion. … I’ve seen it too many times, obviously.” Adds that AD’s health is most important. – 1:32 AM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Russell Westbrook is part of the NBA’s 75, but he expressed doubt he’ll attend All-Star weekend because his mom’s birthday is on Sunday – 1:28 AM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
Russell Westbrook says “Nah, probably not” on if he’ll be going to Cleveland for the gathering of the NBA 75. – 1:28 AM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Russell Westbrook: “It’s difficult, but part of my job, I feel like one of my strengths is leadership and staying with it.” – 1:26 AM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Vogel on AD: “He comes out and is on fire. He’s playing great. Then we lose him.”
Davis was 7 for 9 (17 points).
Vogel said it was very deflating, especially considering the way the season’s gone up to this point, with AD + LeBron already missing 40-ish combined games. – 1:05 AM
Mike Bresnahan
@Mike_Bresnahan
Vogel said he talked to Anthony Davis at halftime.
Davis was “just shaking his head about, really, everything,” Vogel said.
Davis was particularly upset because it’s “looking like he’s gonna miss some time again.”
Lakers’ next game is nine days away vs. the Clippers. – 1:04 AM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
Frank Vogel on how he’ll deal with the AD injury: “Wins games until we get him back. It’s that simple.” – 1:00 AM
Mike Bresnahan
@Mike_Bresnahan
Anthony Davis (sprained right ankle) will have an MRI exam tomorrow, Lakers Coach Frank Vogel said.
“We’ll know more at that point,” he added. – 1:00 AM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Lakers coach Frank Vogel called it “very deflating” to see Anthony Davis sprain his right ankle. Praised Russell Westbrook for encouraging guys and described LeBron James’ performance as “remarkable” and “something special.” Vogel added AD will receive an MRI tomorrow – 12:59 AM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Frank Vogel: “It was very deflating to see AD go down the way he did.”
Said the Lakers made adjustments at halftime, came out flat, but gained steam. Vogel said Russ was good in the timeouts, telling the team to keep fighting. – 12:58 AM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Frank Vogel said it was very “deflating” to see Anthony Davis go down the way he did in the second quarter. – 12:58 AM
Allen Sliwa
@AllenSliwa
Big Time Comeback for the Lakers, outscore Jazz by 13 in 4th qtr…Lakers Win, 106-101…
-Lebron 33pts 8rebs 6ast
-Russ 17pts 7rebs 6ast
-Monk 13pts 5rebs
-Reaves 9pts
Give Aaron Donald an Assist, biggest fan all game…Let’s hope Anthony Davis is alright…
@ESPNLosAngeles
– 12:47 AM
Brandon Rahbar
@BrandonRahbar
Russell Westbrook is shooting 67% from the free throw line on the season, but if the game is on the line, Brodie is sinking both free throws. – 12:46 AM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Final: Lakers 106, Jazz 101
The Lakers outscored the Jazz 35-22 in the fourth, led largely by LeBron James but also with timely contributions from the supporting cast. LA improves to 27-31 and enters the ASB on a bittersweet note due to AD’s injury.
Up next: the All-Star break. – 12:45 AM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
A truly stunning win here under the circumstances. Russell Westbrook showing up in crunchtime. LeBron with 33 points, and 15 of those in the fourth quarter. Huge late plays by Monk and Reaves.
All in the looming shadow of Anthony Davis’ injury, with huge long-term implications. – 12:45 AM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
A remarkable win here for the Lakers. AD goes down but L.A. rallies from down 14 pts to a UTA team that came in on a six-game winning streak thanks to LeBron James scoring 15 of his 33 pts in the 4th Q. Lakers win 106-101. LAL enters the All-Star break at 27-31. – 12:44 AM
Kevin O’Connor
@KevinOConnorNBA
Russell Westbrook played more like the way the Lakers need him to in tonight’s 4th quarter comeback win. Lots of cutting, playmaking, and hustling. Made some careless passes earlier in the game but shot only once from outside of the paint. These are the changes Los Angeles needs. – 12:44 AM
Bill Oram
@billoram
What a win for the Lakers. Down by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, lost Anthony Davis to injury, rally to beat the red-hot Utah Jazz 106-101. Lakers go into the All-Star Break on a high note. – 12:43 AM
Kamenetzky Brothers
@KamBrothers
If you’re looking for slivers of positivity in this perpetually crappy season, the Lakers have not folded up the tents after AD went down. Hardly a given with this group. AK – 12:21 AM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Aaron Donald was up on his feet flexing after a tough and-1 layup from Austin Reaves through contact from Hassan Whiteside, as LAL hang around, trailing 92-85 with 5:33 to play. – 12:17 AM
Adam Mares
@Adam_Mares
Another really good showing from DeMarcus Cousins’ bench lineup. They did their job and HE did his job tonight.
Nuggets need the rest of the starters to join Jokic in this 4th quarter. – 12:07 AM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
LAL, trying to find some energy, in the shadow of the AD ankle injury that took the wind out of their sail, got consecutive drives to the rim from LeBron in the 3rd to get the building going (and him a high 5 from Aaron Donald going up the floor).
LeBron starts the 4th w/a J. – 12:04 AM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Third quarter: Jazz 79, Lakers 71
The Lakers did an impressive job of hanging around in the third despite the gut-punch of losing AD for the game and likely longer. LeBron James has 18 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Donovan Mitchell has 33 points on 11-of-17 shooting. – 12:02 AM
Bill Oram
@billoram
Lakers trail 79-71 at the end of the third quarter. Donovan Mitchell already has 33 points for Utah. But the story remains Anthony Davis and his sprained ankle. – 11:59 PM
Harrison Wind
@HarrisonWind
Nuggets have been an awful offensive rebounding team most of this season, but that’s changed in DeMarcus Cousins’ seven games. Denver has a 33.4 OREB% when Cousins plays — that would rank 2nd in the NBA this season. Three offensive rebounds in nine minutes for Cousins tonight. – 11:56 PM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
Via Lakers PR: Anthony Davis suffered a sprained right ankle in tonight’s game. The x-rays were negative. Davis will receive treatment over the All-Star break and will be reevaluated when the team returns. – 11:46 PM
Mark Medina
@MarkG_Medina
Lakers say that Anthony Davis sprained his right ankle, and that x-rays turned out negative. Lakers add that Davis will receive treatment over the All-Star break and then will be reevaluated when the team returns after All-Star weekend – 11:45 PM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
Official word from the Lakers: Anthony Davis has a right ankle sprain; X-rays were negative. No time table for recovery provided at this time. He will be reevaluated after the All-Star break. – 11:39 PM
Brad Turner
@BA_Turner
Lakers say Anthony Davis has a sprained right ankle, X-rays were negative. He will get treatment over All-Star break and will be re-evaluated when the team returns to play next week. – 11:39 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
The Lakers say Anthony Davis has a right ankle sprain. No sign of fracture on the X-rays. He’s going to receive treatment on the ankle over the break and be reevaluated next week. – 11:37 PM
Gordon Gross
@GMoneyNuggs
This game was gettable for Denver, but only one player showed up. That’s okay – but please sit Jokic down so he can get out of the Chase Center in one piece. After seeing that AD clip on my timeline a hundred times I do not need that to be Nikola. We already got the warning shot. – 11:37 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
X-rays were negative on Anthony Davis’ ankle. He’ll receive treatment over the All-Star break, and be re-evaluated when the team gets back. – 11:37 PM
Bill Oram
@billoram
Lakers say Anthony Davis will not return to tonight’s game with what they are calling, simply, a “right ankle injury” – 11:33 PM
Andy Larsen
@andyblarsen
My hope, watching that AD replay, is that it’s just a severe ankle sprain that costs him a few weeks. I didn’t see his foot out of place or the really gruesome stuff that you see in broken ankle situations, but who knows. – 11:18 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Halftime: Jazz 53, Lakers 46
The most pressing matter for the Lakers currently is Anthony Davis’ ankle — a potentially season-altering dynamic. AD has 17 points and 2 blocks. LeBron James has 13 points, 4 rebounds and 4 assists. LA is just 3 of 17 (17.6%) on 3s. – 11:16 PM
Sarah Todd
@NBASarah
Honestly really tough moment for the Lakers because they’ve lost like 7 of 9 but the talk pre game was about how the team was finding a renewed sense of energy and some positive stuff happening. The AD injury sucks the air out of that if it’s serious. – 11:13 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
Upon replay: AD jumped up for the pass, and as he was coming down, he caught Gobert’s heel and completely turned his foot over. Brutal. – 11:11 PM
Eric Pincus
@EricPincus
Air sucked out of the building with that injury. AD’s ankle. Bummer to see. I root for health leaguewide above all – this year hasn’t been kind – 11:10 PM
Bill Oram
@billoram
Anthony Davis is finally up after spending several minutes on the court after badly rolling his right ankle. Went up to catch a lob and came down on Rudy Gobert’s heel. A potentially season-altering moment for a team that has been trying to get on the right side of things. – 11:10 PM
Dave McMenamin
@mcten
Anthony Davis is down on the court after a bad right ankle turn. He came down on Rudy Gobert’s heel and is in a lot of pain. DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard helped him off the court. – 11:10 PM
Sarah Todd
@NBASarah
AD being helped off the court by teammates, not able to put any weight on his ankle…it does not look good. – 11:10 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Anthony Davis rolled his right ankle pretty badly, landing on Rudy Gobert’s foot after jumping high in the air.
He’s been terrific tonight, moving with bounce on both ends of the floor, with 17 points on 7 of 9 FG’s.
He needed help to get off the court. – 11:09 PM
Ryan Ward
@RyanWardLA
Feel for AD. Just no luck when it comes to avoiding injuries and staying healthy. That didn’t look good. – 11:09 PM
Kamenetzky Brothers
@KamBrothers
Before AD got hurt, he and Westbrook had developed a nice two-man chemistry. It had been kinda sluggish since his return, but tonight feels the most like that period. AK – 11:04 PM
James Ham
@James_HamNBA
“The good thing is I have a little bit in experience in being traded, & how this goes down, but at the same time, give myself a lot of grace and allow myself to just go out there and play hard. Shots are going to fall when they fall.”
-Justin Holiday on getting traded mid season – 10:50 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Al Horford said the win streak set the Celtics up with an identity of defensive intensity and an up-tempo offense. Horford added that he hopes the team uses this loss as motivation to come back from the break with an edge. – 10:49 PM
Eric Walden
@tribjazz
End 1Q: Jazz 27, Lakers 27. Nice recovery from Utah, which initially trailed 11-0. Lakers got some 3s from Westbrook (30.1% this season) and Anthony Davis (16.9%). Davis is cooking all-around — 15p on 6-7 FGs. Don with 15p. – 10:47 PM
Jared Weiss
@JaredWeissNBA
Al Horford says this winning streak has set an identity for the Celtics having a defensive intensity and a blueprint for a high tempo offense. Wants the Celtics to use this loss as motivation to come back with an edge out of the break. – 10:47 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
First quarter: Lakers 27, Jazz 27
Anthony Davis and Donovan Mitchell each have 15 points. Russell Westbrook has 7 points and 3 assists. The Lakers cooled off after a hot start, but are playing with a similar spirit to the Golden State game. They have 14 points in the paint. – 10:46 PM
Bill Oram
@billoram
That was just Anthony Davis’ 12th 3 of the season. Lakers and Jazz tied at 27 after a first quarter in which the Lakers led by as many as 11. – 10:45 PM
Jason Anderson
@JandersonSacBee
“I know that stigma or whatever is out there, but being here with this team, that’s not what this organization is about. They want to win and that’s what we’re trying to do – turn this thing around and do something special.” – Justin Holiday on the “losing culture” in Sacramento – 10:45 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
All tied at 27 after 1, thanks to a last-second corner 3 from Anthony Davis. He had 15 points on 6 of 7 FG’s in the period.
LAL opened on an 11-0 run before Utah counter punched. – 10:44 PM
Jay Allen
@PDXjay
Ja Morant is 21-25 at the FT line tonight. The last #NBA
player to attempt 25+ FTs in a game was Anthony Davis (27, 10/29/19). – 10:39 PM
Josh Lewenberg
@JLew1050
Nick Nurse on Thad Young: “The experience shows. It really does. He’s in the right place, he makes great cuts… Overall, for him to only be here a short time and not really know what we’re doing, you can see he knows how to play the game.” – 10:39 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
personally i don’t think the Lakers should be looking to trade Anthony Davis but that’s just my opinion I guess – 10:35 PM
Andy Larsen
@andyblarsen
Jazz all the way back, now down just 19-18. Bogdanovic and Mitchell 4-5 from 3.
Little bit surprised O’Neale hasn’t been able to stay in front of Westbrook more. – 10:32 PM
Tony Jones
@Tjonesonthenba
Anthony Davis has 8 points already, is going to the line and has been impactful on both ends. Terrific start for him so far – 10:30 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Interesting start for the Big Three, up 13-5 on the Jazz. AD and Russ have scored all the points, and LeBron hasn’t scored but has three assists. – 10:27 PM
Kyle Goon
@kylegoon
Great early sequence for AD, who didn’t play the first game against the Jazz: steals an entry pass intended for Gobert, takes it up court, hits the jumper. – 10:18 PM
Mike Trudell
@LakersReporter
Strong start for LAL, with a Westbrook layup, AD steal as Utah tried to free Gobert, and AD step-back J over Gobert to make it 4-0. – 10:17 PM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
Final: Nets 111, Knicks 106.
Knicks blow a 28-point lead, the third time in 11 days they’ve blown a 20+ point lead to fall to 25-34 at the All-Star break, 12th in the East.
• Randle 31 & 10
• Fournier 16 pts
• Quickley 18-6-4
Nets win fourth quarter 38-19. – 10:15 PM
Josh Robbins
@JoshuaBRobbins
The Wizards have lost to the Pacers, 113-108. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored a game-high 27 points. Kyle Kuzma added 26 points, 15 rebounds and six assists. Indiana’s Tyrese Haliburton had 21 points and 14 assists. – 9:58 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Pistons win 112-111. Win streak ends at 9 games
Brown – 31 points
Tatum – 22/4/5
Horford – 19/7/7
Grant – 17 points
Celtics – 54.5% shooting
Celtics – 17 turnovers
Grant – 24 points
Bey – 20/11/6
Cunningham – 20/8/6
Pistons – 18 offensive rebounds – 9:54 PM
Neil Dalal
@NeilDalal96
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope gets beat back door for the possible dagger and immediately admits my fault.
Wizards down 107-103 with 21.3 seconds left and the ball. – 9:51 PM
John Karalis
@John_Karalis
Al Horford is bailing the Celtics out tonight. 8-10 from the field, 2-3 from 3 now, leads C’s with 7 rebounds, leads C’s with 7 assists. – 9:44 PM
Omari Sanfoka II
@omarisankofa
Bey gets a layup to extend the Pistons’ run to 18-9, and give them the lead. Horford responds with a 3 on the other end.
Celtics 111, Pistons 110. 32.3 seconds left – 9:43 PM
Brian Robb
@BrianTRobb
Al Horford is 8-of-10 tonight. 19 points, and a team-high 7 rebounds and 7 assists. What a night for him. – 9:43 PM
Tim Bontemps
@TimBontemps
After it looked like Jaylen Brown gave up an offensive rebound to Jerami Grant that put Detroit ahead, he finds Al Horford with a nice pass to the corner for a wide open 3 to put Boston back in front by a point with 32.3 seconds to go. – 9:43 PM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
Through three quarters, the Knicks lead the Nets 87-73.
• Randle 27 & 10
• Fournier 13 pts
• Quickley 12-6-3
• Drummond 11 & 19
Knicks shooting 49-47-88. Nets shooting 40-30-56. – 9:34 PM
Jovan Buha
@jovanbuha
Lakers’ starters vs. the Jazz:
Anthony Davis
LeBron James
Stanley Johnson
Malik Monk
Russell Westbrook – 9:33 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Pistons lead 84-83 after three
Brown – 29 points
Tatum – 13 points, 6 assists
Horford – 13/7/6/1/2
Celtics – 56.1% FGs
Celtics – 13 turnovers
Cunningham – 15/6/4
Bey – 15/8/4
Grant – 13 points
Pistons – 43.7% FGs
Pistons – 13 offensive rebounds
Pistons – 11 turnovers – 9:19 PM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
A weird part of this weird Knicks season is that two of the loudest criticisms of Thibs are that 1) he didn’t give Kemba enough of a chance and 2) he plays Kemba too much.
Like I said, weird season. – 9:14 PM
KC Johnson
@KCJHoop
Bulls 65, Kings 59 at half
White 14 pts, 5 assists
DeRozan 14 pts (7-12 FGs)
Vucevic 13 pts
Bulls 16 assists, 3 TOs
Fox 19 pts, 5 assists – 9:02 PM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
Halftime. Knicks lead the Nets 65-44.
• Randle 20 & 6
• Fournier 11 pts
• Grimes 8 pts
• Drummond 7 & 12
Knicks are 13-for-23 from deep, shooting 58-57-100 for the game. – 8:44 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 52-48 at the half
Brown – 15 points
Tatum – 11 points, 5 assists
Horford – 11 points, 6 rebounds
Celtics – 55.9% FGs
Celtics – 5-15 threes
Celtics – 10 TOs
Bey – 9 points
Cunningham – 8 points
Olynyk – 8 points
Pistons – 38.3% FGs
Pistons – 10 ORs
Pistons – 9 TOs – 8:39 PM
Josh Robbins
@JoshuaBRobbins
Washington trails Indiana 56-51 at halftime. Kyle Kuzma has 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope has a team-high 12 points, three rebounds and two steals. – 8:37 PM
Fred Katz
@FredKatz
Through one quarter, the Knicks lead the Nets 38-18.
• Randle 14 & 5
• Fournier 8 pts
• Grimes 8 pts
• Aldridge 5 & 2
Knicks shot 8-for-11 from deep. Nets shot 1-for-13 from deep and 7-for-27 (22 percent) from the field. – 8:13 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics lead 25-23 after one
Brown – 13 points
Tatum – 5/1/4
Horford – 5/3/2/1/1
Celtics – 52.9% shooting
Celtics – 3-10 three-pointers
Celtics – 4 turnovers
Bey – 8 points
Stewart – 6 points
Grant – 5 points
Pistons – 37.5% shooting
Pistons – 4 offensive rebounds – 8:08 PM
Chase Hughes
@ChaseHughesNBCS
It’s 25-25 at the end of the 1st in Wizards-Pacers. KCP and Brissett lead all scorers with 8 pts apiece. Pacers have 18 PITP already. – 8:06 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
That was the first possession where the Celtics turned up the switching defense tonight. White, Horford and Theis all made multiple switches and closeouts. – 7:59 PM
Kristian Winfield
@Krisplashed
Evan Fournier just hit a pull-up 3 to give the Knicks a 14-7 lead over the Nets here at MSG. The Nets are shorthanded and snapped an 11-game losing streak on Monday, but the streak could start again if they don’t pick it up soon. – 7:52 PM
Alex Schiffer
@Alex__Schiffer
James Johnson with a bad turnover there. Evan Fournier responds with a 3. Timeout Steve Nash. Knicks lead 14-7 with 8:15 left in the first quarter. – 7:52 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
I love the way Horford is ripping running off rebounds and turnovers lately. It’s creating so many good looks for the Celtics offense. – 7:45 PM
Keith Smith
@KeithSmithNBA
Celtics starters tonight:
Al Horford
Grant Williams
Jayson Tatum
Jaylen Brown
Derrick White
Pistons starters:
Isiaah Stewart
Jerami Grant
Saddiq Bey
Cade Cunningham
Cory Joseph – 7:31 PM
Sean Grande
@SeanGrandePBP
Pistons at Celtics – TD Garden – February 16, 2022 – Starting Lineups
Boston – White, Brown, Tatum, Horford, G. Williams
Detroit – Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Saddiq Bey, Jerami Grant, Isaiah Stewart
OUT: Boston: Smart, R. Williams Detroit: Frank Jackson, Luka Garza pic.twitter.com/I3fZHzCITW
– 7:11 PM
Josh Lewenberg
@JLew1050
Nurse on his rotation vs NOLA: “I don’t know if I put much stock into anything we tried Monday as legitimate data.”
He anticipates trying some different things vs Minnesota tonight (especially without FVV), as they continue to work Thad Young in. – 6:53 PM