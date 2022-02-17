De'Aaron Fox on DeMar DeRozan: 'He's playing like the MVP'

Domantas Sabonis had 22 points on 10-of-15 shooting with 12 rebounds and eight assists for Sacramento. Justin Holiday made six 3-pointers to finish with 18 points. Harrison Barnes added 17. DeRozan came into the game on a hot streak after averaging 37.6 points over the previous seven games, including a 40-point game against the San Antonio Spurs and a 45-point game against the Philadelphia 76ers. “He’s playing like the MVP right now, I think we can all agree,” Fox said.
DeMar DeRozan this season:
— 28/5/5 on 52% shooting
— 2nd in clutch points
— Shooting 54/67/90% in clutch
— 7 straight 35 PTS, 50 FG% games
— Did something Wilt never did
— First seed in the East
— Rest of starters missed 97 games combined
MVP? pic.twitter.com/duS2dsvDRH – 11:18 PM
DeMar DeRozan last 7 games:
38.6 ppg
60.7% FG
86.2% FT (9.2 attempts)
5.7 rebounds
5.6 assists
Insane. – 11:12 PM
DeMar DeRozan on Tristan Thompson: “Known Tristan for years. Great dude. Championship experience. Good friend of mine. Got the utmost respect for him off the court. Obviously, we all know what he brings on the court. Think it will be great addition for us. Veteran leadership.” – 10:58 PM
DeMar DeRozan on becoming the first player in NBA history with seven straight games of at least 35 points while shooting at least 50 percent from the field. pic.twitter.com/pJlu67G9LC – 10:51 PM
DeMar DeRozan after his record-breaking 38-point performance: “I felt like I had a bad shooting night, that’s the crazy thing.” – 10:48 PM
DeMar DeRozan sets an NBA record–the first player in the 75 year history of the Association to record seven straight games of 35 or more points-shooting 50% in each game…WOW. Congratulations ! Bulls win..Bulls win..Bulls win 5 straight -sole posession of first. 125 -Sac 118 – 10:27 PM
Final: Bulls 125, Kings 118. DeMar DeRozan posted his eighth consecutive 30-point game, finishing with 38 to outduel De’Aaron Fox, who scored 33. Domantas Sabonis had 22-12-8. Twenty-two games remaining after the All-Star break. – 10:27 PM
DeMar DeRozan is the first player in NBA history with 35 points and 50% shooting in 7 straight games.
He beats a record from Wilt Chamberlain record in 1963 – 10:26 PM
Kings unable to make many stops, keep pace with the Bulls, but fall 125-118 as DeMar DeRozan drops 38. Kings enter the All-Star break at 22-38. – 10:25 PM
The Bulls enter the All-Star break on a five-game winning streak. DeMar DeRozan punctuates it by making it a little history. And the team is reportedly set to add some much-needed size. Busy night in Chicago. – 10:25 PM
Final: Bulls 125, Kings 118
DeMar DeRozan (38 pts, 16-27 FG) sets NBA record with 7th straight game of 35+ points on 50%+ shooting
Coby White scores season-high 31 points, hits six 3s
Bulls are 38-21, and will have at least a share of 1st in the East, entering All-Star break – 10:24 PM
It happened. DeMar DeRozan is the first player in NBA history with 35+ points on 50% shooting in 7 straight games.
38 PTS | 59 FG%
40 PTS | 67 FG%
38 PTS | 50 FG%
35 PTS | 64 FG%
36 PTS | 68 FG%
38 PTS | 59 FG%
45 PTS | 60 FG% pic.twitter.com/LjNqZAxnpB – 10:24 PM
DeMar DeRozan tonight:
✅ 38 PTS
✅ 6 REB
✅ 6 AST
✅ 16-27 FG
DeRozan has scored at least 35 points while shooting 50% from the field in each of his last seven games, breaking a tie with Wilt Chamberlain for the longest such streak in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/QKUarWgSLw – 10:24 PM
Final: Bulls 125, Kings 118.
DeMar DeRozan: 38/6/6
Coby White: 31/5/6
Nikola Vučević: 21/10/3
Javonte Green: 15/6/1(blk)
Ayo Dosunmu: 12/6/6
The Bulls go into the All-Star break 38-21. – 10:23 PM
DeMar DeRozan is the first player in NBA history to post seven straight 35-point games on 50% or better shooting – 10:23 PM
DeMar DeRozan’s streak of 7 straight games with 35 points and 50% shooting will be the longest in NBA history, breaking a tie with Wilt.
Longest streaks by notable perimeter players:
LeBron – 5
Dame – 5
Jordan – 4
Kobe – 4
Wade – 4
West – 4
Curry – 3
Harden – 3 – 10:11 PM
That’s seven straight 35-point games for DeMar DeRozan… and there’s 4:35 left in this one.
I think ‘herculean’ is the best word I’ve landed on to sum up his effort to lead the Bulls amid injuries. – 10:05 PM
The path to DeMar DeRozan actually winning the MVP is not that outrageous.
– Bulls can get the 1 seed
– CP and Book will split votes
– Durant is hurt
– LeBron’s team stinks
– Jokic’s team is middling
– Giannis’s team is coasting
– Embiid’s 76ers could finish 5th
– Curry’s slump – 9:59 PM
DeMar DeRozan…( 14-24-58%)-30pts)–on the verge of making NBA history if the shooting percentage holds. He’s 5pts away..surpassing Wilt Chamberlain’s 60 year old record. – 9:59 PM
Bulls lead the Kings 65-59 at halftime. After his 17 points in the opening quarter, De’Aaron Fox sits with 19, Domantas Sabonis with 10pts, 5 rebs & 5 ast for Sac. Coby White and DeMar DeRozan with 14 points each for Chicago. – 9:09 PM
De’Aaron Fox has 19 points, Harrison Barnes has 13 and Domantas Sabonis has 10-5-5, but the Kings trail the Bulls 65-59 at the half. – 9:05 PM
De’Aaron Fox banked in a 3 at the buzzer, but it didn’t count after review. Kings trail the Bulls 33-30. Fox has 14 points on 6-of-8 shooting. – 8:37 PM
High-energy opening quarter between the Sacramento Kings and the Chicago Bulls, who lead 33-30.
De’Aaron Fox hit a would-be tying 3-pointer at the buzzer, but referees waved it off after review. – 8:36 PM
Looks like officials waved off that De’Aaron Fox 3 at the buzzer
Bulls lead 33-30 after one – 8:35 PM
De’Aaron Fox off to a great start in Chicago, beats the end of quarter buzzer, scores 17 points in the first period. Kings and the Bulls tied 33-33 – 8:35 PM
Official ruling on De’Aaron Fox’s last-second 3-pointer: no basket. – 8:35 PM
De’Aaron Fox is giving Bulls rookie Ayo Dosunmu all he can handle in this first quarter. Fox has 14 points on 6 of 6 shooting. Not all of it has come against Dosunmu. But plenty has.
Remember, this is Dosunmu’s first crack at Fox. I’m curious to see how he adapts. – 8:27 PM
More on this storyline
Etan Thomas: And Giannis, he’s MVP status again this year and, like you said, has actually improved since last year. Kenyon Martin: “Listen, Giannis is the new Lebron. He can be in the MVP convo every season. And the only reason you don’t give it to him is because someone else is playing out of their mind that season. So yeah a lot has to happen before they’re the favorites over Milwaukee.” -via basketballnews.com / February 14, 2022
Do you think Ja Morant is the best player in the league? Jaren Jackson Jr: He’s MVP right now. I know you guys like all those discussions and everything, but if he’s your MVP then we up right now! If he’s MVP, I’m pullin’ up to the crib and we goin’ crazy. I’m not even gonna ask him first, either. His gate code crazy, too. I don’t even know it, but I’ll figure it out when I get there. And then I’m on his ass! MVP, even younger than D-Rose [Derrick Rose, who was 22 years and 191 days old when he won MVP] -via GQ.com / February 4, 2022