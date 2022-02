De'Aaron Fox on DeMar DeRozan: 'He's playing like the MVP'

Etan Thomas: And Giannis, he’s MVP status again this year and, like you said, has actually improved since last year. Kenyon Martin: “Listen, Giannis is the new Lebron. He can be in the MVP convo every season. And the only reason you don’t give it to him is because someone else is playing out of their mind that season. So yeah a lot has to happen before they’re the favorites over Milwaukee.” -via basketballnews.com / February 14, 2022